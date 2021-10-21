Spooky specials: Halloween treats on tap at suburban restaurants, bars

The year, Rock Bottom will be mixing up the Halloween-themed Blood Moon cocktail Oct. 29-31. Courtesy of Rock Bottom

Halloween is almost here -- do you have your costume yet? Not that you have to dress up. But there are some suburban restaurants that are hosting kid-friendly, costumes-encouraged Halloween parties this weekend.

Even if you don't plan on dressing up, here are some restaurant specials and events to get you in the mood for the spookiest day of the year, this year on a Sunday.

Applebee's

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, and 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, (815) 344-6305, applebees.com/en/specials/drinks

Applebee's $5 spooky sips are back in October: The Tipsy Zombie is made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime and topped with melon liqueur and a gummy brain, while the Dracula's Juice is a concoction of a Patrón Tequila margarita and a Bacardi Superior daiquiri.

Beatrix's Halloween Cookie Making Kits are back again this year. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/

Learn how to decorate cookies like a pro when Chef Partner Yasmin Gutierrez leads a Halloween Cookie Decorating Event Thursday, Oct. 28. The kids' session, from 4:30-6 p.m., includes six cookies, four icings and sprinkles, a surprise bag and kids' apple cider for $24.95. Costumes are encouraged. The adult event, from 6:30-8 p.m., features the same offerings with the addition of a seasonal cocktail for $39.95 per person. Reservations are required. If you can't make it Thursday, there's an option to order a Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit to-go that includes six cookies, five bags of icing and sprinkles for $17.95. Order by 8 p.m. two days ahead of pickup, which is available from Oct. 27-31. Or consider the DIY Caramel Apple Decorating Kits for $32.95 that includes four Honeycrisp apples, 20 ounces of caramel, four skewers and five toppings (butterscotch oatmeal cookie crumbles, Oh My! Caramel Pie Crust crumbles, fall sprinkles, spiced walnuts, and white chocolate cranberry cookie crumbles). Order the kit by 2 p.m. the day before pickup.

In time for Halloween, Candy Corn Ale will be available at Buffalo Creek Brewing starting Oct. 29. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/

This year, owner Mike Marr is releasing the Pumpkin Pie Ale -- made with honey, Vermont maple syrup and real pumpkins -- on Tuesday, Oct 26. Then, on Friday, Oct. 29, he's releasing the Candy Corn Ale -- yes, made with real candy corn -- in honor of National Candy Corn Day and Halloween.

Buffalo Creek Brewing's seasonal Pumpkin Pie Ale will be released on Oct. 26. - Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/

Costumes are encouraged for the special Princess and Monster Tea from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, geared toward kids. Families can dine on sweet and savory treats while sipping on Benjamin tea. Shhh ... there's a surprise visit planned by a real princess. It's $25 per person. Reservations are required.

Chuck E. Cheese

Locations in Arlington Heights, Batavia, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Darien, Gurnee, Joliet, Naperville, Streamwood, Villa Park and more; chuckecheese.com/

The pizza/entertainment venue recently added Halloween-inspired menu items that are available through Oct. 31. Options include the pumpkin pepperoni pizza, Creepy Cupcake (a jumbo vanilla cupcake filled with a vanilla whipped frosting and topped with slime and a candy monster face), the Slime Cookie (a giant cookie with white icing, slime and a candy monster face) and Dippin' Dots Eye Scream (cookies and cream Dippin' Dots covered in chocolate syrup, slime, gummy worms and a candy eye). Kids who come in costume will be rewarded with 10 free play points for games.

'Great Pumpkin' pancake breakfast

Pancake fans won't want to miss the Aurora Noon Lions Club's annual "Great Pumpkin" pancake breakfast from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center, 732 Prairie St., Aurora. Dine on all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, mini doughnuts, orange juice, coffee and milk for $6 for adults and $4 for kids 3-12. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Benefits the Lions' programs to aid the vision- and hearing-impaired. Buy tickets from Noon Lions Club members, at the door or at (630) 921-1307.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/

During October, sip on a BOOtiful Martini Flight, which offers four mini martinis for $15 on Wednesdays. Flavors include Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! (citrus vodka, ginger liqueur, beet juice with a hint of activated charcoal powder, lime juice, cranberry juice and a lime), Caramel Apple (vodka, sour apple liqueur, butterscotch schnapps, sweet and sour and pineapple juice with a caramel drizzle), Bloody Eye (blood orange vodka, pomegranate liqueur, triple sec and pomegranate juice with a blueberry and lychee garnish) and Witches Brew (Amaro Averna, Kahlua, caramel toffee liqueur, vanilla syrup, cream and an espresso topping).

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/

All diners who come in costume from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, will be entered into a raffle for Lettuce Entertain You gift cards. The grand prize is a $200 gift card; second is a $100 gift card; and third is a $50 gift card.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, chef Matt Peota will be hosting a special five-course dinner with cocktail pairings for Dia de los Muertos. Diners are invited to dress up and bring photos of loved ones who've passed away to share at the Ofrenda, dine on Pan de Muerto (sweet bread offered to the spirits) and listen to Mexican music. The meal includes cola-braised duck carnitas paired with Baya Ahumada, butternut squash tamale paired with Strawberry Fields On Fire, Sinaloa shrimp ajillo paired with Matchbook Rose of Tempranillo, filete en mole negro paired with La Posta Pizzella Family Vineyards Malbec, and dark chocolate tres leches with Don Fulano Anejo. It's $110 per person. Reservations are required.

Rock Bottom

639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199, rockbottom.com/

Stop in Oct. 29-31 to try the Halloween-themed Blood Moon cocktail made with Bacardi Superior Rum, blood orange, fresh lime juice and ginger beer. Plus, it comes with take-home vampire teeth and a syringe.

The Bewitched Red Velvet cupcake will be available at Sprinkles in Chicago Oct. 25-31. - Courtesy of Sprinkles

50 E. Walton St., Chicago, (312) 573-1600, sprinkles.com/

Craving a cupcake? Sprinkles is now offering a Halloween Bootique featuring options such as the new Double Stuffed OREO (chocolate cupcake filled with orange vanilla buttercream and decorated with an OREO crumble rim and a black bat) available now through Oct. 31 for $5.50, the Bewitched Red Velvet (red velvet cupcake topped with Halloween-inspired decorations by Fancy Sprinkles) available Oct. 25-31 for $4.75, and the Trick or Treat (Belgian dark chocolate cupcake with a layer of dark chocolate frosting crowned with Twix, Kit Kat, Snickers, Milky Way, 3 Musketeers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and M&Ms minis) available Oct. 30-31 only. Another fun option is the Halloween Cupcake Decorating Kit that includes four unfrosted cupcakes, frosting, Halloween decorations, sprinkles and spatulas for $28. Order ahead for pickup.

Stan's Donuts and Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago; stansdonuts.com/

Stan's Halloween favorites are back for one week -- Oct. 25-31. Choose from the Lil' Pumpkin (vanilla cake doughnut with orange frosting), the chocolate-dipped decorated with a skull, and the Monster (a chocolate creme-filled bismarck sporting a purple monster face). Plus, check out the Halloween-decorated Poppy's Dough sugar cookies and the pumpkin old fashioned and apple cider cake doughnuts, both of which are available through Thanksgiving. Find your nearest location or order ahead via the Stan's Perks app or online at www.stansdonuts.com.

Tap House Grill

7600 Barrington Road, Hanover Park, (847) 787-1880; 56 W. Wilson St., Palatine, (847) 934-3000; 3341 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 443-1664; taphousegrills.com/

Tap House is hosting a Halloween party for kids Sunday, Oct. 24, with seatings at 4 and 6 p.m. Expect a costume parade, prizes and candy, face painting and a spooky maze on the patio. It's $15.99 per child, which includes a pumpkin to decorate, a kids' meal and a taffy apple. Reservations are required; call for details.

Bowling is included in WhirlyBall's Family Halloween Costume Party Sunday, Oct. 24. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave, Chicago, (773) 486-777; whirlyball.com/

Grab the kiddos, get dressed up in Halloween costumes and head to WhirlyBall's Family Halloween Costume Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 30. The $30 ticket for adults and $20 for kids includes WhirlyBall, LaserTag, bowling and pop-up games and a buffet featuring pizza, chicken fingers, mac and cheese, sliders, brownies, cookies and fountain drinks. A cash bar will be available. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/.