Festivals Oct. 22-28: Halloween, fall events offer fun and frights

Be wowed by sword swallowers and more during Howlin' at the Moon this weekend at Naper Settlement. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

This weekend

Cosley Zoo Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See thousands of pumpkins while visiting the animals. Children's rides, plus apples, gourds, pumpkins, cider, cornstalks and straw bales for purchase. Timed entry tickets required. cosleyzoo.org.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See websites for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends; free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Weekend activities include a bonfire from noon to 5 p.m., animal shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., kids' crafts and hayrides for $3 (free for kids 1 and younger). Pumpkins available for purchase. Admission is $4 for residents; $4.75 for nonresidents; and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Pier Pumpkin Lights continues this weekend at Navy Pier in Chicago. - Courtesy of Navy Pier

Pier Pumpkin Lights: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Explore a variety of pumpkin pop-up installations, enjoy Pier-wide deals, see jack-o'-lantern towers and glowing light displays with names like "Juggernaut of Jack-O-Lanterns," "Garden of Totems," "An Audacity of Gargoyles" and more. A Scavenger Hunt app will be available. Free. navypier.org.

Sugar Skull City: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Nov. 7 in downtown Aurora. See art displayed in various storefronts to commemorate the holiday. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Sonny Acres Fall Fest on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31 at 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Carnival rides, pony rides, petting zoo, haunted hayrides, haunted barn, farm market, kids' activities and more. (630) 231-3859 or sonnyacres.com/.

Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Live music, pumpkin patches, 12-acre corn maze, zip lines, rope maze challenge, slides, inflatables, tractor/hay wagon rides, petting zoo (weekends only), craft beer and wine tent, seasonal food and more. $14 weekdays; $18 weekends; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org.

Autumn Festival, An Arts and Crafts Affair: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 21-22; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Odeum Sports & Expo Center, 1033 N. Villa Ave., Villa Park. Hundreds of artists and crafters display and sell their handcrafted works. Adults $10, seniors $9, free for kids younger than 10. www.hpifestivals.com.

Richardson Adventure Farm Corn Maze: 3-9 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 7 at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Open until midnight Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23. Features the World's Largest Corn Maze, zip line, observation tower, ORBiting, pig races, jumping pillows, giant slides, pedal carts, wagon rides, pumpkin patch and campfires. $18 for adults, $15 for kids 3-12, free for kids 2 and younger. richardsonadventurefarm.com.

Ackerman Spook Trail: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and 4-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Ackerman Woods, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Take a walk on the spooky trail, which is geared toward kids 5 and older. The trail will be less scary from 4-6 p.m. and scarier after 6 p.m. Plus, face painting, Halloween-themed games, and food and drinks for purchase. Register at gepark.org/gepdevent/ackerman-spook-trail.

Little Park of Horrors: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, Oct. 21-24 and 28-31, at Wing Park, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Drive-through event features horror props with lighting and audio effects. Enter on McClure Avenue only. $10 per vehicle. Tickets only available in advance at www.cityofelgin.org.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Family-friendly shows and attractions during the daytime hours; haunted houses, scary shows and roaming monsters at night. Tickets start at $39.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

The Shades of Autumn Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Stades Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. Tickets are $20; $15 for those 65 and older; season pass is $50. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St., Chicago. Autumn-themed animal enrichment, music, pop-up bar, food, pumpkins for purchase and more. Free; tickets ($3 each, 10 for $27 or 20 for $51) are required for some events. lpzoo.org.

Military Miniature Society of Illinois Show: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg, 50 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Show features the work of hundreds of modelers from around the world: painted stock figures, original sculpts, historical, fantasy, armor, aircraft, categories and dioramas. A large vendor area offers kits, tools, and books. Admission includes an auction of finished work and seminars and presentations. $10, free for kids younger than 12. www.military-miniature-society-of-illinois.com.

Enjoy inflatables, spooky storytelling, carnival games, a balloonist and more at the Boonanza from Friday at the Wheeling Community Recreation Center. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

Boonanza: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Pumpkin decorating, crafts, spooky storytelling, carnival games, a balloonist and inflatables. For kids 10 and younger. Free. www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Pumpkins In the Woods: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. The park will be transformed into a pumpkin patch with pumpkin decorating, carnival games, bounce houses, a DJ, a costume contest and more. Pumpkins available while supplies last for $7 per resident, $12 per nonresident. www.winpark.org.

Halloween Fest: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in the Romeoville Village Hall Parking Lot, 1050 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville. Trunk-or-treat, costume contest for kids 2-12 and more. The first 400 children will receive a free pumpkin. www.romeoville.org.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail and Spooky Movie: 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, on Main Street in downtown Algonquin. Paint pumpkins, trick-or-treat at local businesses, and watch a showing of "The Addams Family" at dusk in Towne Park (bring a blanket or lawn chair). www.algonquin.org.

Howlin' at the Moon: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Special performances by the Carnival of Curiosities, an illusionist, fire dancers, sword swallowers, liquid lights and more. Music from OMT at 5:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. Friday and Here Not There at 5:30 p.m. and Mr. Blotto at 8 p.m. Saturday. Food trucks, beer, wine and hard cider, costume contest, dark art gallery and more. 21 and older only. $20. napersettlement.org.

Island Party Hut Fall Fest on the Riverwalk: Hourly from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on the Chicago Riverwalk, 355 E. Riverwalk, Chicago. Hayrides on the Chicago River, beer and cider tastings, live music, a pumpkin patch, photo ops, fall food tastings and more. Tickets required. $10. iphfallfest.weebly.com/.

Zombie Apocalypse Laser Tag: 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays in October at The Forge: Lemont Quarries, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Live-action Tactical Laser Tag experience set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has run rampant. Tickets cost $40. forgeparks.com/forge-fear.

Take a haunted drive through the woods at Terror in the Timbers Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30 at Camp Big Timber. - Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2020

Terror in the Timbers: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22-23 and 29-30, and Thursday, Oct. 28, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Take a haunted ride through the woods to see scenes of gore and horror. New this year will be an add-on pumpkin haunt walk through the wild woods of Camp Big Timber. Timed tickets at www.terrorinthetimbers.com.

Double Feature Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. See "Spies in Disguise" and "Rio" on an outdoor movie screen. $25 per viewing square, which fits up to six people. Discount for purchasing both movies. Bring lawn chairs. www.brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Halloween Haunted Trails: 7-8:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Kids 8-17 can trick-or-treat through the haunted woods. Bring your own bucket to collect candy. Not recommended for young kids. Adults may walk through with children at no additional cost. $5-$7. Register at huntleyparks.org.

A Nightmare at West Main: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at West Main Community Park, 40W101 W. Main St., Batavia. Haunted hike through the spooky trails. Not suitable for children younger than 10. $10 at the door. bataviaparks.org.

A Country Christmas Arts & Craft Show: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Crystal Lake South High School, 1200 S. McHenry Ave. Crystal Lake South's Booster Club's annual show featuring crafts for the home and holidays. $2 admission. clsboosters.org/craft-show.html.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Pick out a pumpkin and check out camel and pony rides, a burlap sack slide and pig races. didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

Halloween Party: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Bloomingdale Public Library and Village Hall, 201 S. Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloomingdale Park District hosts arts and crafts, family pumpkin decorating, trunk-or-treat and a gymnastics play station. Halloween-themed building tours, activities and games and trick-or-treating from 9 a.m. to noon at the fire department and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the police station. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the library hosts a hay maze, games and prizes. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Howl O' Ween Dog Parade: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, funniest and scariest costumes. Held rain or shine. Free. Register at www.genevaparks.org.

Keller's Fall Festivities: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Includes an 8-acre corn maze, play house, rope maze, brick maze, farm animals, tire stack for climbing, old tractors, kids' play area and more. $13. kellersfarmstand.com.

St. Edna Craft & Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, at Saint Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. More than 50 crafters and vendors. Free admission and parking. stedna.org/parishLife/events/CraftFair.

Boo! at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Corn maze on the West Mall, creepy carousel, haunted hayride, decorated photo spots, watch zookeepers feed pumpkins to the animals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and kids will leave with a treat. Costumes are allowed for kids 12 and younger only. General admission is $24.95 for adults; $19.95 for seniors; and $17.95 for kids 3-11. Some activities cost extra. czs.org/booatthezoo.

Fall Fest at Lincoln Common: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Lincoln Common, 2345 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Pony rides, petting zoo, pumpkins from Spence Farms, caricature artists from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Halloween window painting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costume contest at 3 p.m. Free. lincolncommon.com/.

Halloween Hayday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Games, mad scientist, costume contest, Halloween egg hunt, entertainment, bounce houses and more. $8-$11. Register at www.genevaparks.org.

Haunted Hoffman Family Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Fabbrini Park, 1704 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates. Music, dancing, pumpkin-carving contest, zombie zumba, kids' costume contest, doggie costume contest, hayrides, mini golf, crafts, games and more. Free; trick-or-treat path from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is $5 per child and requires registration. heparks.org/event/haunted-hoffman-family-fest.

Lakeview Halloween Pupcrawl: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Sherwin-Williams Paint Store-Lakeview, 3311 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Bring your dog for trick-or-treating along Halsted in Lakeview/Boystown. Treats, giveaways, prizes, photo booth, dog costume contest and more. Registration is $8 per dog at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store. adogsbestfriendchicago.com/halloween-pupcrawl.

Truck or Treat: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Wear a costume and gather treats while you visit trucks and other vehicles on display. Free. www.crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Blackberry Farm Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Family-friendly, pumpkin-themed activities. Admission is $8, $7 for ages 65 and older. blackberryfarm.info/special-events/.

Fall Fun Fest: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Roselle Park District, 555 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Music, food, hayrides, inflatable corn maze and pumpkin decorating. $10 per child, $5 per adult. Buy tickets at the Clauss Recreation Center front desk. rparks.org.

Día de Muertos: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. Celebrate Day of the Dead with altar exhibits, art vendors, food, music, dance presentations and sugar skull workshops. Free. waukeganparks.org/diademuertos.

Family Fall Fest: Noon Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Pumpkin decorating, live music, hot cider, fall photo ops and more. Free. www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Slightly Spooky Saturdays: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Features interactive performances from costumed actors, acrobatic feats courtesy of the Actors Gymnasium, free ax throwing, a professional photographer with custom backgrounds and Professional VFX Make-Up Demonstrations. Saturday is Superhero & Cosplay Day, featuring a showing of "The Dark Knight," a set from DJ Mohammed, and a costume contest for professional cosplayers. navypier.org.

Corn Harvest: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in October at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Pick some of the corn that will feed the farm's cows and sheep over the winter and seed next year's plantings, help load the wagons and help store the harvest in the corn crib and tour the 19th-century farmhouse and barn. Free. dupageforest.org,

All Hallow's Eve: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum, 110 W. Fremont St., Arlington Heights. Entertainment, games and family-friendly activities. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume. $6, free for kids younger than 3. www.ahmuseum.org. Preregister at apm.activecommunities.com/ahpd/Activity_Search/51092.

Halloween Hoopla: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Deerfield Park District, 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield. Kids' games, hayrides, inflatables, scavenger hunt, trackless train, costumed characters, balloon twisters, magician, face painting, entertainment, food and more. $5 for residents, $6 for nonresidents for each child 3 and older. www.deerfieldparks.org.

Halloween Fun Night: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Rec Center gym, 12015 Mill St., Huntley. An evening of Halloween-themed games and activities, including outdoor hayrides, a costume contest and prizes. Free admission; fee for games. Get tickets at www.huntleyparks.org.

Hallowoods Walk: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Prairieview Education Center, 2112 Behan Road, Crystal Lake. Take a non-scary stroll through a luminaria-lit savanna while nature characters share stories along the way. Enjoy refreshments around a fire. Costumes are encouraged. Walks start every 15 minutes. $3 for residents, $6 for nonresidents. Register at MCCDistrict.org.

Big Timber Murder Mystery: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Dress up, wear a mask and help solve a haunting Halloween whodunit. Tickets at www.bigtimberpumpkinfest.org/murder-mystery.

Forest of Fright & Delight: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Aurora. Explore the woods at night on a self-guided haunted cave hike. Sit by the campfire and listen to ghost stories. Activities, music and games indoors. Flashlights recommended. $15 for residents; $20 for nonresidents. Register at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Fall Harvest Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Huntley Town Square, Coral and Church streets, Huntley. Trick-or-Treat Trot 5K for Special Olympics at 11 a.m., open air market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., family costume parade around the square at 12:30 p.m., and Trunk-or-Treat, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran, on Church Street from 1-2 p.m. Free petting zoo, face painting, family games and more. www.huntley.il.us.

Long Grove's annual pet costume parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. - Daily Herald File Photo

Pet Costume Parade: 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in downtown Long Grove. Begins with a complimentary dog agility training session. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. and winds through historic downtown Long Grove. A pet costume contest will cap things off at 1:15 p.m. Free to enter or watch. All dogs must remain leashed. longgrove.org.

Witches and Wizards of Woodstock: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. All-ages event featuring the magical talking hat, the Loyola University Quidditch squad, a fantasy-themed trivia contest, scavenger hunts, live music, games, crafts, shopping, food and entertainment. witchesandwizardsevent.com.

Trunk-or-Treat: 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Wesley United Methodist Church parking lot, 14 N. May St., Aurora. Food, games and more. Prize for best-decorated trunk. (630) 896-1033 or wesleyumcaurora.org/.

Halloween Happening: 1 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 320 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. Children 10 and younger can play Halloween games and win prizes. Costumes are encouraged. Free. napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, on Main Street, Bangs Street and Route 176, Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at downtown businesses, live performances, a haunted house, pet costume contest, carved pumpkin contest, vendors and games; police, fire and public servant displays; Scooby Doo car and characters and more. waucondachamber.org.

Warren Special Recreation Association Trunk-or-Treat: 1-2 p.m. or 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, in the Warren Township Center Parking Lot C. WSRA partners with local businesses and groups to hand out treats from the trunks of cars, buses and vehicles. Masks required. $2 per trick-or-treater. Register at www.warrenspecialrec.org.

This week

Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. Participating downtown merchants will offer treats to trick-or-treaters. Free. downtownmountprospect.com.

Geneva's Downtown Trick-or-Treating: 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume and trick-or-treat at shops and restaurants with signs displayed in their door or window. Free. geneva.il.us.

Trick-or-Treat with Pirate Pete Festival: 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the stadium at Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Games, activities, displays and trick-or-treating for kids younger than 10, who must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. (847) 755-1600 or adc.d211.org/Domain/8.

Adults Night Out, The Great Pumpkin Glow: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2200 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago. Enjoy a live DJ, multiple bars throughout the zoo and special animal chats at this after-hours event. No kids or crowds. Proceeds benefit Lincoln Park Zoo. $15-$30. www.lpzoo.org.