Festivals Sept. 24-30: Long Grove Apple Fest, Fright Fest, Oktoberfests and more

Sample apple pies, doughnuts, candied apples, apple wine and more during the Long Grove Apple Fest this weekend. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019

Joseph Standing Bear Schranz, a member of the Minnesota Ojibwe Nation, will open Pioneer Day with a blessing at 1 p.m. Sunday at Stacy's Tavern Museum. Courtesy of Minnesota Ojibwe Nation

Expect to find a variety of caramel apples and treats during Long Grove Apple Fest this weekend. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

This weekend

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 40 W. Higgins Road in South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays; $20 on weekends and Columbus Day; and free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Abbey Farms Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday through Oct. 31, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Check out pumpkins, a 12-acre corn maze and other attractions. $14 weekdays; $18 weekends and holidays; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 22-23; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 24; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 25; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Ninth festival will feature authentic German food and Oktoberfest Bier imported from Munich's Hofbräu Brewery, strolling German "Oompah" entertainers, pumpkin patch, plant sale, vendors and more. $5 adult admission after 5 p.m.; free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Chalk Howard Street: Virtually at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Featuring 3-D chalk artist Nate Baranowski, the festival will demonstrate the creation of 3-D chalk art for the virtual sessions, which will be released via Howard Street's Instagram page, @HowardStreetChicago, and will culminate in an in-person live chalk art drawing session Saturday, Oct. 16. howardstreetchicago.com.

Long Grove Apple Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Known for apple treats such as apple pies, doughnuts, caramel-dipped and candied apples, apple wine and sangria, the fest also features local artisans, a carnival and more. Music includes Sixteen Candles at 9 p.m. Friday; 7th heaven at 5 p.m., Charlie Foxtrot at 7 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. Saturday; and ARRA at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, three-day pass is $10. Tickets available online or at the gate. longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest.

Oktoberfest: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Oswego Brewing Co., 61 S. Main St., Oswego. Live music, German beer, food and more. Performers include Moon Rules Apply at 7 p.m. Friday, Industrial Drive at 8 p.m. Saturday, and Michael Rawls at 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is Family Day. oswegobrewing.com.

Willow Springs Imperial Oak-toberfest: Noon to 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at 501 Willow Blvd., Willow Springs. German beer, food trucks and music from Polka Pals at 7 p.m. Friday and Super Oberkreiner at 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday. imperialoakbrewing.com/imperial-oak-tober-fests/.

Andersonville Homecoming: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, on Clark Street between Catalpa and Summerdale avenues, Chicago. Features live performances on three stages, local artisans and merchants, food and drink, carnival games, free kids' activities and more. Performers include Dancing Queen at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Lynne Jordan and the Shivers at 9 p.m. Saturday and Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday. $10 suggested donation. www.andersonville.org.

Brothers Field Open: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Music, drinks at the Tiki Bar and games. www.brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Chicago Live Again: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Performances from more than 40 of the city's cultural icons including Broadway in Chicago, Chicago Children's Choir, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Joffrey Ballet, Black Ensemble Theater, Lyric Opera's Ryan Opera Center and more. navypier.org/chicago-live-again/.

Libido Funk Circus will perform at the East Dundee Oktoberfest Friday, Sept. 24, and the Carpentersville Fall Fest Saturday, Sept. 25. - Courtesy of Libido Funk Circus

East Dundee Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Live music, German food, beer from D.C. Cobb's, wine from Eastside Cafe, scarecrow display and contest, inflatables, Touch-A-Truck, beer stein-holding contest, best dressed Oktoberfest contest and more. Performances include Libido Funk Circus at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Boy Band Night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. eastdundee.net.

Oktoberfest Chicago: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Features homemade bratwurst and pretzels, Sam Adams beer and more. Two stages of live music featuring Trippin Billies at 8 p.m. and Polkaholics at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Hello Weekend at 5:30 p.m., Sixteen Candles at 8:15 p.m. and the Polkaholics at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. At noon Sunday, watch the big game in the church parking lot. $10 Friday and Saturday; $5 Sunday; free admission for those with a U.S. military ID and one guest. chicagoevents.com/events/oktoberfest-chicago.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Family-friendly shows and attractions during the daytime hours; haunted houses, scary shows and roaming monsters at night. Tickets start at $39.99. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Woodridge Oktoberfest: 5:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 3:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in the parking lot of Cypress Cove Family Aquatic Park, 8301 Janes Ave., Woodridge. German food, music and beer. On Friday, entertainment includes Eddie Korosa Jr.'s German music from 5:30-6:30 p.m., a stein relay race from 6:30-7 p.m., FreezeDried polka from 7-8:30 p.m., a beer stein holding competition from 8:30-9 p.m., and Mike & Joe from 9-10:30 p.m. On Saturday, entertainment includes the Wayne Messmer Group from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Pauly and the Bavarian from 5-6:30 p.m., sausage toss from 6:30-7 p.m., Infinity from 7-10:30 p.m., and yodeling contest from 9-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. www.woodridgeparks.org.

Fishing Derby: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lakeview Park, 240 Broker Road, Bloomingdale. Prizes will be awarded for all types of catches including biggest, smallest, weirdest and more. Participants must bring their own fishing gear. Bait is provided or bring your own. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. This is a catch-and-release event. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Police Department Car Show: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Crescent Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue, Glen Ellyn. All makes and models are welcome to register with a $20 donation per show car. All donations will go to Special Olympics. Registration is from 7-11 a.m. and voting will take pace at noon. Email GEPDcarshow@gmail.com or call (630) 469-1187. www.glenellyn.org.

Carpentersville Fall Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Music from Sixes & Sevens from 12:30-2 p.m., Chicago Loud 9 from 2:30-4 p.m., Libido Funk Circus from 5-7 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 7:30-10 p.m. Craft show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lumberjack shows are tentatively scheduled for noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Kids Zone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature Wings & Talons-Birds of Prey, hay rides, train rides, magic show, face painting and pumpkin decorating while supplies last. Touch-A-Truck from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be appearances by Captain America and Cinderella. Food vendors include Dukes Blues & BBQ, Dundee Lions Club, Ruthella's New Orleans Cuisine, No Manches and La Illusion. carpentersvilletoday.com/carpentersville-fall-fest/.

Destination Asia: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Live music and dance performances, art, food trucks, and demonstrations in martial arts, origami and more from 10 countries across Asia. $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 65 and older, $11 for kids 2-17 and free for kids younger than 2. mortonarb.org.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Pick out a pumpkin and check out camel and pony rides, a burlap sack slide and pig races on the weekends. didierfarms.com/pumpkinfest.

The annual Johnny Appleseed Festival takes place Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of Downtown Crystal Lake

Johnny Appleseed Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Williams and Brink streets, Crystal Lake. The 28th annual event features a variety of apple-flavored delights, apple pie baking contest and scarecrow-decorating contest. The Corner Boys will entertain in Depot Park and Northwest Highway will perform at Brink Street Market throughout the day. Children's games, pony rides, petting zoo, pumpkin train, pumpkin bowling, giant slide, wagon rides and moonwalk. Craft fair in Depot Park. The Great Ball Race is at 3 p.m. on Brink Street. Free. downtowncl.org.

Keller's Fall Festivities: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 at Keller's Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. Includes an 8-acre corn maze, play house, rope maze, brick maze, farm animals, tire stack for climbing, old tractors, kids' play area and more. Admission is $13 for ages 5 and older; free for kids 4 and younger. Kids 12 and younger must be accompanied by a paid adult. www.kellersfarmstand.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Saturday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Oct. 29, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Weekend activities include animal shows at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a bonfire from noon to 5 p.m., kids' crafts and hayrides for $3 per person (free for kids 1 and younger). Pumpkins will be available for purchase. Admission is $4 for residents, $4.75 for nonresidents, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

The Shades of Autumn Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in September at Stades Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Arts and crafts show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, featuring more than 50 original artists and crafters specializing in jewelry, paintings, metal garden art and pottery. Other activities include petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. Tickets are $20, $15 for those 65 and older. A season pass is $50. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Art in the Barn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26, on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Route 22, Barrington. The 46th annual fine art show features more than 150 juried artists in all mediums, along with food and entertainment. $5 admission; free for kids 12 and younger and Good Shepherd health care workers. No pets. www.artinthebarn-barrington.com.

Fall Family Fun Fest Pumpkin Pickup: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Triton College, 2000 Fifth Ave., River Grove. A drive-through community event. Pull your car into the designated area and pumpkins and goody bags will be brought to you, while supplies last. Free. triton.edu/fallfest.

Hawthorn Woods Fall Family Fun Fest: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Hawthorn Woods Aquatic Center, 94 Midlothian Road, Lake Zurich. Features Touch-a-Truck with vehicles from the Hawthorn Woods Police Department, Public Works Department and Countryside Fire District, plus mini-train rides, crafts, kids' activities, games and more. Free. (847) 847-3504 or vhw.org/320/Fall-Family-Fun-Fest.

Harvest Fest: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Fischer Farm, 16W680 Grand Ave., Bensenville. A family event featuring live music, food, games, a petting zoo and other autumn activities. $10; free for kids 2 and younger. BvilleParks.org.

Arts & Drafts: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Orland Park Crossing, northeast corner of 143rd Street and LaGrange Road, Orland Park. Craft beer from local breweries, art, live entertainment and food. Admission is free; buy beer-tasting tickets at the event. orlandparkchamber.org/arts-drafts/.

Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Features live polka music in the beer garden, Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest beer, and a seasonal menu with bratwurst, sausages, pretzels with beer cheese and more. Ages 21 and older can spot the Leinie's mobile pedicab to win complimentary memorabilia. Free with zoo admission. www.czs.org/Oktoberfest2021.

Deer Park Jazz and Wine Festival: 1-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Fine wine and craft beer will be available for purchase, cash only. Musical performances include the Jamaican Jazz Ensemble and the Frank Russell Band. Limited seating available. Free admission. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Vino in the Ville: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on Milwaukee Avenue in downtown Libertyville. Merchants will showcase their products and services while serving wine and treats. Each ticket includes a commemorative wineglass, a $10 coupon redeemable at participating merchants, an event map and discounts. Buy tickets in advance; no tickets will be sold the day of the event. $35 per person. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary. Walk a one-mile partially wooded, paved trail while visiting regional brewers along the way. Other activities include bags, music and food from local food trucks. Advance ticket purchase required. $10-$50. mccd.me/gobeer21.

Hoptoberfest: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Tighthead Brewing Company, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. Food and beer outdoors at the brewery. For ages 21 and older. $10, extra beverage tokens available for $5 each. tightheadbrewing.com/hoptoberfest.

Bluff City Cemetery Walk: 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. A guide leads visitors on a 70-minute tour that showcases grave sites of six former residents and one vignette, portrayed by actors in period costumes. Advance ticket purchase is required. $15. elginhistory.org.

Fall Fest: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Duke Childs Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka. Music, food and drinks, eSports demo, pumpkin roll and more. $15 for residents, $20 for nonresidents. Register online. www.winpark.org/event/fall-fest.

Vanilla Ice is set to headline the Naperville Music Festival Saturday at Naper Settlement. - Associated Press, 2016

Naperville Music Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. (gates open at 3:30) Saturday, Sept. 25, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Throwback concert event features Vanilla Ice, Smash Mouth, Color Me Badd and more. $39-$149, VIP packages are available. napervillemusicfestival.com/.

Festival4Animals and Walk4Animals: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Fabyan West Forest Preserve and Northwest Medicine Field, 1925 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva. Fundraiser for Anderson Humane. Kicks off with a 3-mile or 5-mile fundraiser walk through the forest preserve. At the end of the walk, all are invited to attend the family-friendly Festival4Animals at Northwest Medicine Field featuring music from Hi-Infidelity, food, animal-related information and dozens of local vendors. Fundraiser walk is $25; festival is free. www.andersonanimalshelter.org/festival4animals.

Barkapalooza Dog Walk and Pet Expo: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Enjoy a leisurely dog walk through the park, pick up a goody bag at registration, browse dozens of pet-related vendors, listen to local bands, meet with more than 15 local pet rescue and advocacy groups, play games and more. $20 per car or family. www.wshs-dg.org/barkapalooza.

Harvest of the Acorn Moon Fall Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Pumpkin painting, mule-drawn hayrides, games, guided hikes, nature crafts, folk music and refreshments. Free admission; fee for pumpkins, rides and food. kaneforest.com.

"On the Wall" Hip Hop Festival: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at 119 Middle Ave., Aurora. An all-ages, free event featuring live graffiti art, b-boys, MCs, DJs and more. www.enjoyaurora.com.

Native American dancers will perform Sunday, Sept. 26, during Pioneer Day at Stacy's Tavern Museum in Glen Ellyn. - Courtesy of Minnesota Ojibwe Nation

Pioneer Day: 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 557 Geneva Road, Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Historical Society celebrates the early settlers of Glen Ellyn on what was previously called Tavern Day. Joseph Standing Bear Schranz, a member of the Minnesota Ojibwe Nation, will open the event with a blessing at 1 p.m. Activities include Native American dancers performing at 1 and 2 p.m., portrait painting, demonstrations of penmanship of the 19th century, farm animals, candle making, pioneer games, roving musicians and more. $8; $6 for GEHS members; $4 for kids 3-17; free for children younger than 3. GlenEllynHistory.org.

Vintage Base Ball: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Parade Field at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Enjoy an afternoon of baseball as it was played more than 100 years ago. The DuPage Plowboys will take on the Creston Regulators. No entry fee; parking is $5 per car. cantigny.org.

This week

Outdoor Concert: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Cook Memorial Public Library District, Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Chicago-area musician Steve Justman performs country-to-pop crossover hits. Bring a lawn chair. Registration is requested. Free. cooklib.libnet.info.

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Weekly rotation of food trucks. www.lakezurich.org.

Sonic Pavilion Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. A series of 30-channel sound installations for the spatialized overhead trellis loudspeaker array. Compositions use the entire surface of the system, resulting in an immersive canopy of sound. Featured artists include Whitney Johnson, Kioto Aoki, Natalie Chami, I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda with Bill Parod, Kitundu, and Stephan Moore. ess.org/sonic-pavilion-fest.