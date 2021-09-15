Bites: National Cheeseburger Day, Whiskey'd Off Your Feet & more

Wayback Burgers offers a buy one, get one free classic burger special on Saturday. Courtesy of Wayback Burgers

National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know that National Cheeseburger Day is Saturday, Sept. 18? Wayback Burgers in Oakbrook Terrace is honoring the day with buy one, get one free classic burgers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Known for cooked-to-order burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, salads, sides, hand-dipped milkshakes and more, Wayback's new location is slated to open soon in Darien.

Wayback Burgers is at 17W420-422 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 501-1053, waybackburgers.com/.

Hyatt Lodge hosts the Whiskey'd Off Your Feet scotch tasting and dinner Friday, Sept. 17, featuring Macallan single malt scotches. - Courtesy of Hyatt Lodge

Start your weekend with the Whiskey'd Off Your Feet scotch tasting and dinner taking place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Hyatt Lodge in Oak Brook. Enjoy live jazz from the Jack Smith Trio on the lakefront patio while enjoying a pig roast from Executive Chef Joshua Karther and three Macallan single malt scotches. The $99 per person event features tastings of Macallan Double Cask 12 Year paired with cheese, Macallan Double Cask 15 Year paired with charcuterie and Macallan Double Cask 18 Year paired with a salmon trio. The pig roast includes sweet chili-roasted vegetables, tri-color fingerling potatoes, and chocolate tarts in salted chocolate caramel, PB&J and Nutella mousse. Reservations are required.

Hyatt Lodge is at 2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, opentable.com/r/waters-edge-oak-brook.

Einstein Bros. Bagels debuts the bacon and queso egg sandwich on Thursday, Sept. 16. - Courtesy of Einstein Bros. Bagels

In anticipation of National Queso Day on Monday, Sept. 20, Einstein Bros. Bagels is introducing the bacon and queso egg sandwich on Thursday, Sept. 16. The new sandwich features a bagel of choice topped with apple wood bacon, eggs and queso made with double-whipped jalapeño salsa shmear and spicy green chiles.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has locations in Barrington, Chicago, Glen Ellyn, Glenview, Gurnee, Hinsdale, Lake Forest, Lake in the Hills, Libertyville, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Palatine, Park Ridge, Schaumburg and more; einsteinbros.com/.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery recently added the umami wagyu burger to its revamped menu. - Courtesy of Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

Talk about reinvention -- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is doing just that with the roll out of its new gastro-brewery core menu on Tuesday, Sept. 21. With a focus on chef-crafted dishes, the new menu includes the soy ginger salad (Napa cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, edamame, sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, soy-ginger dressing and spicy peanut sauce), tiger cry bowl (edamame, braised shiitakes, carrots, cucumber, Brussels sprouts, sweet smoke glaze, toasted sesame seeds and ancient grains mix or cauliflower rice), fancy farmer bowl (roasted beets, carrots, pickled red onion, avocado, spiced almonds, cranberries, arugula, green goddess vinaigrette and ancient grains mix or cauliflower rice), Philly cheesesteak, Beyond veggie burger, umami wagyu burger (topped with umami-charred mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, crispy Brussels sprouts, shaved Parmesan and roasted garlic aioli) and bison Frito pie (bison beer chili, Frito crust, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses served with a bag of Fritos, pickled jalapeño, sour cream and yellow onion). For entrees, consider the new sizzling steak and fries (12-ounce grilled rib-eye with sautéed peppers and onions, jalapeño butter and waffle fries), chicken carbonara (linguine, garlic-Parmesan cream, oven-roasted tomatoes, bacon, arugula and a sunny-side up egg) or the grilled salmon with roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower rice. For drinks beyond house brews, there are house-fermented seltzers and booze-infused Booty Shakes. For a sweet finish, consider the beer doughnut holes.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery recently added the Tiger Cry Bowl to its revamped menu. - Courtesy of Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

To fete Oktoberfest, Rock Bottom is releasing the malty German lager Rocktoberfest, which pairs well with beer-battered pretzel bites, duck wings, bison sliders and more. And, for each pint sold through Oct. 5, Rock Bottom will donate 25 cents to a local charity.

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is at 639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 1 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, (312) 755-9339; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; 16156 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 635-0030; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/.

Sip on a Fresh Apple Martini while dining on Bonefish Grill's new seasonal grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli entree. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

To herald fall, Bonefish Grill is adding some seasonal flavors beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21. The new grilled swordfish and pumpkin ravioli entree plates pumpkin ravioli and a seasonal vegetable with wood-grilled swordfish garnished with crispy onions and crumbled feta. Also new are the Fresh Apple Martini and the pumpkin lava cake filled with a cream cheese molten center and topped with housemade whipped cream.

Bonefish Grill recently added pumpkin lava cake to the dessert menu for a limited time. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; and 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; bonefishgrill.com/.

Teacher special

Now through Sept. 30, Fry The Coop -- known for its Nashville hot chicken in six heat levels, from no heat to lil' insanity -- is saying thank you to teachers with 50% off at its restaurants. Plus, September is National Chicken Month, so celebrate with a Fry The Coop sandwich, tenders, chicken and waffles and more.

Fry The Coop is saying thank you to teachers with 50% off for educators Sept. 1-30. - Courtesy of Fry The Coop

Fry The Coop is at 623 W. North Ave., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5223; 580 N. Milwaukee Ave., Prospect Heights, (847) 243-8262; and locations in Chicago, Oak Lawn and Tinley Park. frythecoop.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.