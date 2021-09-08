Festivals Sept. 10-16: Festival of the Vine, Fringe Fest, Naper Pride Fest and more

COURTESY OF ELGIN FRINGE FESTIVALJacob and Shane Mayfield will demonstrate ESP and telepathy this weekend at the Elgin Fringe Festival.

This weekend

Elgin Fringe Fest: Through Sunday, Sept. 12, at locations throughout Elgin. The inclusive celebration of the arts includes a variety of performances. All Fringe attendees must visit Fringe Central, at 15 Ziegler Court, to pick up tickets and buttons for show entry. Check website for schedule and prices. elginfringefestival.com.

Sandwich Fair: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Sept. 8-10; 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 11; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sycamore. Equipment Vendor Showcase from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday. Truck pulls at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and tractor pulls at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Chris Janson concert at 8 p.m. Friday; demolition derby at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday. $10 for those 13 and over, $7 for kids 6-12, free for kids 5 and younger. Some events have additional costs. Free admission Wednesday. Season pass is $25 or $10 for kids 6-12. Tickets available at sandwichfair.com.

Itasca Oktoberfest: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9; 4-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, in Washington Park, Irving Park and Bloomingdale roads, Itasca. German music from the Bratwurst Brothers from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, the Alpine Brothers from 7-10 p.m. Friday, and Euro Express from 1-8 p.m. and the Johnny Wagner Band from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival wristbands are $25 on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and $30 on Friday. Family Fun Day from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday featuring free hot dogs, hamburgers and kids' activities. Free admission and parking. Proceeds go to the Itasca Walk-In Ministry and the Itasca Food Pantry. www.itasca.com.

Enjoy German music and beer at Itasca's Oktoberfest this weekend in Washington Park. - Daily Herald File Photo

Festival of the Vine: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Fourth and State streets, Geneva. The Flavor Fare tent features Geneva restaurants serving special dishes while the wine tent offers 18 wines by the glass and the beer tent features four beers from Penrose Brewing. Music from The Noize at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Planet Groove at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and The Shades at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Plus, an arts and crafts show, flower market, horse-drawn carriage rides, kids' activities, and several wine tasting and dinner events. genevachamber.com.

Chalk Howard Street: Virtually at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Featuring 3-D chalk artist Nate Baranowski, the festival will demonstrate the creation of 3-D chalk art for the virtual sessions, which will be released via Howard Street's Instagram page, @HowardStreetChicago, and will culminate in an in-person live chalk art drawing session on Saturday, Oct. 16. howardstreetchicago.com.

Pitchfork Music Festival: 1-10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. The annual alternative, indie, hip-hop and dance festival features Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, Kim Gordon, Cat Power, Ty Segall & Freedom Band and more. Three-day passes are sold out, but single-day tickets are $90 at pitchforkmusicfestival.com/.

Fox Lake Fish Fest: Mayor's Fish Fry from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; Youth Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Fish fry includes all-you-can-eat fish, two sides and a nonalcoholic drink for $10 for adults, $9 for 65 and older, and $5 for kids 8 and younger. Fishing derby includes contest, snacks and giveaways. Participants younger than 16 don't need a fishing license. (224) 225-1404 or www.foxlake.org.

Model railroad open house: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the basement of 3 E. Ash St., Lombard. Prairie Scale Model Railroaders is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an open house. Members will be on hand running trains. Free; donations accepted. www.psmrr.org or www.facebook.com/PSMRCLUB.

Winfield Good Old Days: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Church Street and Beecher Avenue, Winfield. Food, music, car show, carnival, trolley tours, business expo and activities. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday through downtown. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

Lincoln Park Greek fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Authentic Greek food, music, dancing and more. $10 suggested donation. www.lincolnparkgreekfest.com.

Platzkonzert Germanfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5450 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Oktoberfest-themed festival features traditional music, authentic German food, stein-hoisting and stein-carrying contests and more. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Free Kinderplatz area for kids on Saturday and Sunday. Music from Semple Band at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Johnny Wagner Band at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. hoffmanestates.org/platz.

We-Go Expo: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at the ARC Center, 201 W. National St., West Chicago. Park district open house and tours; free interactive program demonstrations; batting cage; open gym; prizes; and more. www.we-goparks.org/special-events.

Chi Soul Fest: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Classic and modern soul music including performances from The Corner Series featuring Oliv Blu and Nola Ade with house band LeftJones, Danielle Juhre, Cole DeGenova, Tamarie T. and Thee Elektra Company, and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. navypier.org.

Dreams in Motion Hoedown Fundraiser: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and 1:30-4:30 and 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Partners for Progress, NFP, 23525 W. Milton Road, Wauconda. See where talented therapeutic horses live; enjoy beer, wine, soft drinks, barbecue and fresh-grilled corn; and bid on silent auction items and getaways. $75, $50 for children 12 and younger. one.bidpal.net/pfp2021/welcome.

Wheaton Park District Summer Entertainment Series: 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Jagged Little Pill at 6 p.m. and Goddesses of Rock at 8 p.m. Friday and Landslide at 6 p.m. and The PettyBreakers at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $10 per concert. (630) 690-4880 or memorialparkwheaton.com

Fridays Rock & Roll in Meadows: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Boy Band Review will perform. cityrm.org.

Homes for the Hounds Fido Fest: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Joliet ReStore, 1395 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Build doghouses to support Habitat for Humanity and Paws-4 Kids. $100. jolietchamber.com.

Goebbert's Fall Festival opens for the season featuring mazes, animals, wagon rides, pig races and more at the locations in Pingree Grove and South Barrington. - Daily Herald File Photo

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting Saturday, Sept. 11, at 40 W. Higgins Road in South Barrington. Both locations have animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Admission is $17 weekdays and $20 on weekends; $12 for seniors; and free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com for Pingree Grove and goebbertspumpkinfarm.com for South Barrington.

Historic Elgin House Walk: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12. Explore seven homes on the west side of Elgin. Advance tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 and older, $10 for ages 18 and younger; $5 more the day-of. Save $5 off your ticket by using a virtual tour booklet. historicelginhousetour.com.

Parade of Planes: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Fox Valley Aero Club, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. Fox Valley Aero Club will showcase the history of aircraft with RC Model Airplanes. $5, free for kids 12 and younger. foxvalleyaero.com.

The Shades of Autumn Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Stades Farm and Market, 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Petting zoos, hay bale climbing, a giant sandbox and a 2-acre corn maze. Tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 and older. A season pass is $50. stadesfarmandmarket.com/.

Touch-a-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Kids can explore a variety of vehicles, including fire trucks, tow trucks and more. Free. epd.org or facebook.com/elmhurstparkdistrict.

Art on the Fox: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Main and Washington streets, Algonquin. The work of 75 juried artists will be on display. Reservations encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Autumn Art Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Take a free self-guided tour when artists and fine craftsmen in Woodstock and throughout McHenry County open their studios to display and sell their work. Maps available at Material Things Artisan Market, 103 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Pottery, painting, art glass, jewelry, photography and mixed media. wpbw.org/art_tour.htm.

Bartlett Heritage Days Pet Event: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept, 11, at Bartlett Park, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. Rover Rescue, pet businesses and other vendors. Free. facebook.com/BHeritageDays/.

Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, on Main Street in downtown Downers Grove. Pottery, lithographs, ceramics, drawings, precious gem jewelry, fiber, graphics, handmade furniture and mixed media, plus local food vendors, music and a children's activity center. downtowndg.org/.

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Sept. 11-12, in Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Juried art festival with 45 fine artists who work in a variety of media, plus artwork by select students from Carmel Catholic and Mundelein high schools. Local music and food. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Oakbrook Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Showcases the work of over 40 juried artists. Reservations encouraged, but walk-ups are welcome. amdurproductions.com/event.

Printers Row Lit Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, in the Printers Row neighborhood, Dearborn Street from Polk Street north to Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Headlined by The New York Times best-selling author and National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates, the fest kicks off with a free public event at 10 a.m. Saturday. The festival features blocks of diverse booksellers selling new, used and original books; events with local and national best-selling authors; and special programming. Free. printersrowlitfest.org.

Revolutionary War Re-enactment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Watch narrated mock battles and artillery demonstrations and experience life in the late 18th century at the encampment of soldiers and civilians, presented by living history actors from the Northwest Territory Alliance. Free admission with $10 parking fee. cantigny.org.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Old Town Bloomingdale, Lake Street and Bloomingdale Road, Bloomingdale. Parade, onstage performances, family-friendly carnival rides and games, food and craft vendors, and the Lions Club beer tent. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, along Broadway from Belmont to Hawthorne, Chicago. Showcases juried artists; live music on multiple stages; interactive children's area; wine, beer and food booths; an interactive garden oasis and more. Additional hours for live music, food and drink tents until 10 p.m. Saturday. $5 suggested donation. www.lakevieweastfestivalofthearts.com.

Naper Pride Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Family-friendly event featuring performances by Thelma Houston, Ada Vox, Katie Kaden, Boy Band Review, Linda Clifford, Queen Explosion, Ultra Beat, Hello Weekend, The Millennials, Rosie & the Rivets and more. Local food vendors and arts and craft booths. Free. naperpride.org.

Performance on the Plaza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. The grand finale performance of the summer features a Kids Fun Event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the School of Rock Year End Show from 1-6 p.m. and Where's Maggie from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The Eric Church Tribute Act performs from 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events/.

Vegandale Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Butler Field, Grant Park, Chicago. Over vegan 100 food vendors including #DeepFriedWatermelon, Southern Fried Vegan and Eggloo. Lauren Toyota will hold book signings. Art installations, live music, contests, dancing and more. www.vegandalefest.com/chicago.

Randhurst Village Street Fest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Randhurst Village, Rand and Elmhurst, Mount Prospect. Rides, inflatables, entertainment, vendor booths and community and civic charitable organizations, beer and wine area and food. Performances include multiple dance ensembles and 7th heaven from 3-5 p.m. Bring your own chair. randhurstvillage.com.

Sip & Stroll: Time slots at 2, 2:30, 3, 3:30, 4 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Prairie Street, St. Charles. Participating restaurants and businesses will be spaced throughout the park to allow participants to enjoy a stroll, view artwork in the sculpture exhibit, and sample local ciders, wines and beers. Check in at least 5 minutes prior to your ticket time. For ages 21 and older. $35. Purchase tickets at www.stcparks.org/sip-stroll/.

Celebration of Fall: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on Cedar Avenue and in Lehmann Park, Lake Villa. Food and drink, hayrides, pumpkin painting, kids' games, cornhole tournament, Touch-A-Truck and more. Live music from The Blue Sirens, Judson Brown Band and Unusual Suspects. The Lakes High School Marching Band will perform before the fireworks around 8:30 p.m. www.lake-villa.org.

Emerge Winnetka: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Music, food trucks, and beer and wine. See some of the best emerging artists from around the country, including Spencer Ludwig. $50 for 21 and older, $25 for 12-20, $5 for kids younger than 12. Purchase tickets online. www.winpark.org.

United Fall Fest: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., St. Charles. Organized by the church and Fox Mill community. Music, bags tournament, Kids' Corner, barbecue, and food and beer tents. The Fox Mill 5K is at 8 a.m.; 1-mile Color Run at 9:30 a.m.; and the bonfire and fireworks show is at 8:15 p.m. Register at foxmill5k.com. Classic car show; entry is $10, which includes food and drink coupons. First 50 participants entered in the car show will receive a dash plaque. Proceeds will benefit local charities. Free. unitedfallfest.com.

American Wind Band Outdoor Concert: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at American Legion Post 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, umbrella, sunscreen and bug spray. Free. www.americanwindband.org.

New Orleans North Festival: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, along Chicago Street between Jefferson and Clinton, Joliet. Mardi Gras-style fest offers food, beer tents, music and street entertainment. Proceeds benefit local charities. Must be 21 or older. No pets allowed. $10 in advance, $15 at the gate. jolietchamber.com.

Truck Off Food Truck Fest: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 12015 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Event features 40 food trucks, beer tents and music by 7th heaven, as well as games, a vendor market and more. General admission is $10; $15 at the door; $20 for VIP tickets, which allow entry at 4 p.m. Free general admission for kids 12 and younger and first responders, their spouses and children. mchenrycountyliving.com/truckoff.

Marching Band Festival: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wheeling High School, 900 S. Elmhurst Road, Wheeling. Wheeling High School presents the 53rd annual Chicagoland Marching Band Festival during which 10 bands will compete and the Wheeling High School Marching Band will perform an exhibition show. Food and drinks for purchase. General admission is $12. wheelingbands.org/.

Arts on the Green: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Raue Center for the Arts' outdoor summer series with Late Summer Night's Shakespeare featuring the cast of Raue Center actors performing selected scenes and monologues in an interactive exploration of language and art. www.rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green/.

Rockin' in the Park: 7-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Purple Veins (Prince tribute show) performs Saturday; The Boy Band Night (tribute to popular boy bands) performs Sunday. Food and beverage tents and post-show fireworks. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Huntley Hootenanny Glow 5K Run/Walk: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 10987 Main St., Huntley. The Huntley 158 Education Foundation expects up to 3,000 participants for the 5K fun run/walk. Participants of all abilities are welcome to wear their glowiest gear on the course before a neon dance party and food on the square. Proceeds benefit the Huntley 158 Education Foundation's teacher grants and student scholarships. Sign up online. $20, $5 for students. district158.org/5k/.

British Car Festival: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. British cars and motorcycles on display, including Aston Martin, Austin, Austin-Healey, Bentley, Triumph, MG, Lotus and more. Food for purchase. Free admission for spectators. britishcarunion.com/index.html.

Classic Car and Hot Rod Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Huntley Ford, 13900 Automall Drive, Huntley. Join the Huntley Police Department for the annual Classic Car and Hot Rod Show. Food, music and more. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics. www.huntley.il.us.

Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Eugene Field Park, 5100 N. Ridgeway Ave., Chicago. Carnival games and prizes, bounce houses, balloon art, selfie station, food, music and more. $25 for one child with adult, $50 for three children and two adults. www.brownpapertickets.com.

Revive Handmade Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Baird & Warner, 210 W. Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights. More than 40 local makers of candles, jewelry, textiles, wood art, artwork, beauty products and more, plus live music from Bach to Rock and art activities for kids from Hello Art Studio. Free admission. fb.me/e/1fP8FDOtM.

A Viking ship replica was part of a previous Scandinavian Day Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin. This year's event happens Sunday, Sept. 12. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2018

Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. Live entertainment, traditional foods, vendor walkway, children's activities and more. $10, free for kids 12 and younger. www.scandinaviandayil.com.

Harvest Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Yesterday's Farm Museum, 850 N. Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale. Wood Dale Historical Society's annual event featuring Suzette the Balloon Lady, pony rides and petting zoo, sheep shearing and spinning, Taylor's Battery with cannon, volunteer re-enactors guild, Wings and Talons, military vehicles, steam engines, crafters, barn and house tours, Battlefield Balladeers, games and food booth with corn on the cob. facebook.com/wooddale.historical.society/.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 175 N. State St., Chicago. State Street will close to traffic for a free, interactive block party. loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.

Rep's Fest 2021: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Rep's Place, 3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Anniversary and pig roast tailgate with live music starting at 2 p.m. from Sk8er Boyz, The Donner Brothers and Funky Monks. Watch the Chicago Bears take on the Los Angeles Rams on a High Def Jumbotron at 7 p.m. (224) 347-2916 or repsplace.com.

Glow in the Park: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Lake Ellyn, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Lantern walk around the lake at dusk, plus entertainment. Charlie's Corner Foundation and the Glen Ellyn Park District are sponsoring the event. Free admission; proceeds from lantern sales go to the NICU at Lurie Children's Hospital. charliescorner.org/events/lantern-walk/.

This week

Sonic Pavilion Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. A series of 30-channel sound installations for the spatialized overhead trellis loudspeaker array. Compositions use the entire surface of the system, resulting in an immersive canopy of sound. Featured artists include Whitney Johnson, Kioto Aoki, Natalie Chami, I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda with Bill Parod, Kitundu and Stephan Moore. ess.org/sonic-pavilion-fest.

Cantigny Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the south parking lot of Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Show off your classic or restored vehicle. No fee to participate, but the $5 per car parking fee applies. cantigny.org.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park, Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A free outdoor screening event of "Othello: The Remix," filmed at Shakespeare's Globe as part of the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad. navypier.org.

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Weekly rotation of food trucks. Follow @blockasociallakezurich on Facebook and Instagram. www.lakezurich.org.

CarFun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Classic car show with vintage cars, trucks and motorcycles; food; and music by School of Rock. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16-26, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Ninth festival will feature authentic German food and Oktoberfest bier imported from Munich's Hofbräu Brewery. Features strolling German "Oompah" entertainers, a pumpkin patch, a plant sale, vendors and more. $5 adult admission after 5 p.m.; free for ages 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.