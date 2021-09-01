Festivals Sept. 3-9: Last Fling, Buffalo Grove Days, Septemberfest and more

The Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling takes place Sept. 3-6, with a carnival, food, music and more. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2019

Rides are among the attractions at Naperville's Last Fling. Courtesy of Last Fling

This weekend

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2; 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Barbecue on Thursday; carnival and Ultimate Air Dogs Friday through Sunday; Touch A Truck Saturday; Mobile Escape Room Saturday and Sunday and more. Music includes Yorkville Big Band at 5 p.m. Thursday, I Am They at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Trippin' Billies at 7 p.m. Saturday and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Sunday. yorkville.il.us/459/Hometown-Days-Festival.

Hi Infidelity plays the Yorkville Hometown Days Festival and Naperville's Last Fling this weekend. -

Buffalo Grove Days: Carnival only 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2; full fest activities 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5; and 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Mike Rylko Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival rides, food trucks, dog show and more. Music features Wedding Banned at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7th heaven at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Gone 2 Paradise at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnival rides will have accommodations for those with disabilities on Monday. Free. bgdays.com.

First Friday on Mainstreet: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in downtown Libertyville. Refreshments and special discounts at participating shops. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Chalk Howard Street: Virtually at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept 3. Featuring 3-D chalk artist Nate Baranowski, the festival will demonstrate the creation of 3-D chalk art for the virtual sessions, which will be released via Howard Street's Instagram page, @HowardStreetChicago, and will culminate in an in-person live chalk art drawing session on Saturday, Oct. 16. howardstreetchicago.com.

Park Place Picnic in the Park Summer Concert: 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis, Waukegan. Live music; pre-order a box lunch or bring your own. Register in advance at (847) 244-9242. www.waukeganil.gov.

Amil'ya Heaston, then 6, of Lake in the Hills rides the carousel with her great aunt Maureen Fanning during the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival in 2019. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 3-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4; and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. The 20th anniversary fest includes a carnival, food and beer tents, a 5K run, craft fair, bags, bingo, car show, wine tasting, doggy dash, bubble soccer shoot out, kids' activities and more. Music from This End Up Band at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Too Hype Crew at 9 p.m. Saturday and SODA at 8 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. summersunsetfest.com.

PrairieFest: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive, Oswego. Carnival, food booths, concerts and 5K. Music from Uncle Kracker at 9 p.m. Saturday. National touring trampoline act Slippenout performs all weekend. Laser light shows at 8:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday on Main Street. Free admission. prairiefest.com.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at various locations in Aurora. Eat at the Food Truck Food Court across from city hall. Find a map and full lineup on Aurora Downtown's Facebook page and website. auroradowntown.org.

16 Candles headlines Naperville's Last Fling at 8 p.m. Sunday. - Courtesy of 16 Candles

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, on the Jackson Avenue Stage in downtown Naperville. Carnival, food and drinks, bingo, water balloon and sack races, demonstrations, cupcake- and spaghetti-eating contests, bake-off competition and more. Music from The Boy Band Night at 6 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Friday; The Ron Burgundys at 6 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Saturday; The Hairband Night at 6 p.m. and 16 Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday; and Libido Funk Circus at 4 p.m. Monday. Free, but donations appreciated. lastfling.org.

Nashwood Music Fest: 5 p.m. to bar close Friday, Sept. 3; noon to bar close Saturday, Sept. 4; and various times Sunday, Sept. 5, in downtown Highwood. Celebrate Highwood will transform its downtown into Nashville's Honky Tonk Row, with over 100 free performances throughout 25 venues including 10 outdoor performance spaces. wwww.celebratehighwood.org/nashwood.

Sounds on the Street: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, on Main Street, between Pennsylvania and Crescent in Glen Ellyn. Sample food from Glen Ellyn restaurants including Marché, A Toda Madre, Koze Wine Room and Main Street Pub while listening to music from Semple. Free, but donations appreciated. downtownglenellyn.com.

Elgin Fringe Fest: Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 12, at locations throughout Elgin. The inclusive celebration of the arts includes a variety of performances. All Fringe attendees must visit Fringe Central, at 15 Ziegler Court, to pick up tickets and buttons for show entry. Check website for a schedule and prices. elginfringefestival.com.

Homes for the Hounds Fido Fest: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Joliet ReStore, 1395 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Build doghouses to support Habitat for Humanity and Paws-4 Kids. $80. jolietchamber.com.

Labor Day Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Mixin Mingle, 124 Cass St., Woodstock. Handmade items, special vendor items and products including jewelry, nails, skin care, clothing and more. visitmchenrycounty.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 4-6, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $29.95 for adults; $11.50 for kids; and free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Dog Days: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Varsity Field in South Salk Park, 3900 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows. Features a mini-agility course, photo booth, raffle and dog-friendly goodies while supplies last. Admission is free with a donation for local animal shelters and rescues. Needed items include dog/cat toys and food, towels, blankets, treats and monetary donations. Dogs attending must have updated vaccinations. rmparks.org.

Enjoy Irish culture, music, merchants, food and drink at Historic Downtown Long Grove's Irish Days Sept. 4-6. - Daily Herald File Photo

Irish Days: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Irish culture, music, merchants, food and drink. Free admission. longgrove.org/festivals/irish-days.

Entertainer Jason Kollum makes his way through the crowd during the 2019 Septemberfest in Schaumburg. - Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2019

Septemberfest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Carnival, two music stages, a reduced Taste of Schaumburg, craft beer and wine area, strolling entertainment, bingo and fireworks at 10 p.m. Sunday. Music from Fletcher Rockwell at 6:30 p.m. and Rebel Rebel at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 7th heaven at 6:30 p.m. and Great White at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/septemberfest.

Brothers' Field Blues Fest Part III: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Features Chicago blues legends Willie Buck, Casey Lee, Linsey Alexander, Mary Jane, Nate Manos, Molly Adamson and special guest Ivan Singh. www.brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

Sycamore Food Truck Festival: 4-8 p.m. (3 p.m. with early entry tickets) Saturday, Sept. 4, at 300 W. Elm St., Sycamore. More than 10 food trucks, music, beer garden and vendor village. $5-$10 plus fees online; $5 more at the gate. eventbrite.com/e/102323602650.

Wauconda Street Dance: 4:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on Main Street between Slocum and Route 176, Wauconda. The Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce will host a street dance and food drive. A $2 wristband will be available for those 21 and older for alcohol consumption. waucondachamber.org.

Roselle Labor Day celebration: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Food trucks, a Touch-A-Truck display with police, fire and public works vehicles, info booths, and opportunities to meet police officers, firefighters and other village employees. Fireworks at 8 p.m. Free. www.roselle.il.us.

Cruise Night Car Show and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on St. Charles Road and Park Avenue, downtown Lombard. Cruise night and a performance by American English. www.villageoflombard.org.

Arts on the Green: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Raue Center for the Arts' outdoor summer series with Late Summer Night's Shakespeare featuring the cast of Raue Center actors performing selected scenes and monologues in an interactive exploration of language and art. www.rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green.

Addison's Movies in the Park: Dusk Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Community Rec Center, 120 E. Oak St., Addison. Watch the 2019 animated film "Frozen II." Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and bug spray. Registration is required at addisonparks.org.

Frank Lee and Allie Lee perform at a previous Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival. They'll be part of this year's event too, which will be held virtually Sept. 4-6. - Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer, 2018

Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival: Virtually Saturday through Monday, Sept. 4-6. Storytelling performances all weekend and music on Saturday and Sunday. Music includes Steve Gillette and Cindy Mangsen, Lou and Peter Berryman, Small Potatoes, and Frank and Allie Lee. Free; donations accepted. fox-valley-folklore-society.square.site.

Crystal Lake Half Marathon: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Starts at Main Beach, loops around Lippold Park, includes a view of the Dole Mansion, a jaunt down the Prairie Path, and finishes on Grant Street. $88 through Sept. 4. smithptrun.com/events/.

Deer Path Art League Art Fair on the Square: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 5-6, at Market Square, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Juried fine art show. Free admission. deerpathartleague.org.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, on State Street between Lake and Madison, 175 N. State St., Chicago. State Street will close to traffic for a free, interactive block party. loopchicago.com/events/sundays-on-state.

Bitter Jester Music Fest: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Wolters Field, 1080 Park Avenue West, Highland Park. Grand finale concert of the series to find the best emerging musicians from across the Midwest. Includes food and fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Free. www.BitterJesterMusic.org.

Block Party and Taste of Batavia: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, on North River Street, Batavia. Family Zone, pie bake-off, $3 tastings from local restaurants, classic car show, music by ORD Rocks and River City Revival and more. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Twilight Shuffle 5K: 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, starting adjacent to the parking lots along the north side of Newberry Avenue, Libertyville. Chip-timed 5K run for runners ages 9 and older through a scenic (and hilly) neighborhood. Register by 5 p.m. Sept. 4. mainstreetlibertyville.org/twilight-shuffle-5k.

This week

Naperville Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, downtown Naperville. Presented by the City of Naperville and the Naperville Jaycees. Steps off at Naperville North High School, proceeds south on Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street, west on Porter to Naperville Central High School. lastfling.org.

Sonic Pavilion Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. A series of 30-channel sound installations for the spatialized overhead trellis loudspeaker array. Compositions use the entire surface of the system, resulting in an immersive canopy of sound. Featured artists include Whitney Johnson, Kioto Aoki, Natalie Chami, I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda with Bill Parod, Kitundu and Stephan Moore. ess.org/sonic-pavilion-fest.

Cantigny Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, in the south parking lot of Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Show your classic or restored vehicle. No fee to participate, but the $5 parking fee applies. cantigny.org.

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Weekly rotation of food trucks. www.lakezurich.org.

Park on Park Cruise Night: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Cruise night specializing in pre-1977 vehicles, with food and music. Free admission. parkonpark.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursday: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Sept. 9, on Dean Avenue and in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. A dozen food trucks and music from a guest opener at 4:30 p.m. and The Hoyle Brothers at 6 p.m. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: Sept. 9-12 in St. Charles. The four-day event features live jazz music and numerous jazz groups, including Chicago vocalist Alyssa Allgood, performing at multiple venues, including the 1st Street Plaza on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. www.stcjazzweekend.com.