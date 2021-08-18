Festivals Aug. 20-26: Grayslake Summer Days, Bristol Renaissance Faire, Arbor Evenings & more

Kids and adults can enjoy rides and more during Grayslake Summer Days Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21. Daily Herald File Photo

This weekend

Kenosha County Fair: 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 18-21, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Wilmot Raceway, 30820 111th St., Wilmot, Wisconsin. Shows, live music, truck and tractor pulls, dirt track racing, demolition derby, animal barns and more. $10 for ages 12-64; $7 for 65 and older and military with ID; $5 for kids 7-11; free for kids 6 and younger; season passes available. www.visitkenosha.com.

Chalk Howard Street: Virtually at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Featuring 3-D chalk artist Nate Baranowski, the fest will demonstrate the creation of 3-D chalk art for the virtual sessions, which will be released via Howard Street's Instagram page, @HowardStreetChicago, and will culminate in an in-person live chalk art drawing session on Saturday, Oct. 16. howardstreetchicago.com.

56 Music Fix: 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20; noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at venues throughout Mount Prospect. Includes the 56 Concert Poster Fix from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Knee Law Firm, 103 W. Prospect Ave., and the 56 Artisan Fix from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Lions Park Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St. Performances are free; see 56musicfix.org for the lineup of venues and schedules.

Grayslake Summer Days: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in downtown Grayslake. Carnival, entertainment, food trucks and more. Music includes 7th heaven at 10 p.m. Friday, and American English at 8 p.m. Saturday with Modern Day Romeos at 10 p.m. On Saturday: Bike exchange, pet parade and Touch a Truck at 1 p.m. and Night Parade at 6 p.m. grayslakechamber.com.

Blues, Brews & BBQ: 4:30-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; 3:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry. Live music, food, craft and domestic beers, hard seltzers, wines and more. Performers include Kevin Purcell and the Nightburners at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Blooze Brothers at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Toronzo Cannon at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $12; VIP tickets $50; free for kids 12 and younger. mrbbb.com/blues.

Brothers' Field Open Fridays and Saturdays: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Music, tiki bar and games. On Saturday, Jessica Rae performs at 4 p.m. and karaoke contest at 6 p.m. brothersfieldlonggrove.com.

The Elburn Days parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. - Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

Elburn Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Carnival, food, music, parade at 6 p.m. Friday, tractor and truck pull at 10 a.m. Saturday, mud volleyball on Sunday. Music includes Back Country Roads at 8 p.m. Friday, The Hair Band Night at 8 p.m. Saturday and Howard and the White Boys at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.elburnlions.com/elburn-days.

Elburn Days craft show: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Lions Park, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. Hosted by the Elburn Chamber of Commerce. elburn.com/elburn-days-craft-show/.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Glenwood Avenue in Rogers Park, Chicago. More than 120 artists and 30 live music acts on two stages, children's artmaking activities, three craft beer stations, food, and live demonstrations of performance art and artmaking. Music includes Joanna Connor and Air Credits at 8:15 p.m. Friday; Tamarie T. & Thee Elektra Kumpany at 6 p.m. and White Mystery at 8 p.m. Saturday; Funkadesi at 5:30 p.m. and Plastic Crimewave Syndicate at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.glenwoodave.org.

Little Bear Ribfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Enjoy blues music and sample ribs from local restaurants. Performers include Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble at 9 p.m. Friday and Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hell Raisers at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5 for ages 5 and older. www.vhparkdistrict.org/little-bear-ribfest.

Rock n Run the Runway: 8 a.m. to noon and 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 S. Plant Road, Wheeling. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run and 1-mile walk on the airport's main runway and taxiways. Registration is $35. Evening festivities include food trucks, balloon artists, a static vehicle and plane display, live music by Gone Country and The Lounge Puppets, and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. www.rocknruntherunway.com.

Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Festival with a DJ, food and beer, interactive games such as dance-offs, stein-hoisting and pie-eating and more. Race features a 3-mile course with over 20 obstacles designed to challenge all fitness levels. $49 to run the course; space is limited. Festival and games are free. ruggedmaniac.com/events/chicago.

Bug Fest: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Red Oak Nature Center, 2343 S. River St., Batavia. Games, activities, inflatables and more. Stop by an investigation station to search for bugs in the pond, prairie or woodlands. Tickets, which cost $5, are required. www.foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Step back in time during the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha, Wis. - Daily Herald File Photo

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (and Labor Day) through Monday, Sept. 6, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $29.95 for adults; $11.50 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Gold Coast Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, at Grant Park, South Lake Shore Drive and East Monroe Street, Chicago. Art from 200 juried artists. $10 per day, free for kids 12 and younger. amdurproductions.com.

Sunflower Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, and Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 25-29, at Richardson Farm, 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove. Sunflower maze, food trucks, beer and wine tent, Giant Jenga, Giant Connect 4 and other outdoor games, carousel and more. $10 for ages 4 and older, free for kids 3 and younger, which includes a single stem sunflower to take home. richardsonfarm.com.

End of Summer Music Fling: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Music, food, drinks and more. Dinaso's World of Reptiles at 11 a.m. Gary Kantor Roving Magic at 1 p.m. Music from 28Days at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. southelgin.com/residents/special_events/new_page.php.

Deer Park Food Truck Series: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Food trucks will be located in the road in front of Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott. Free admission and parking. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Barrington Family Expo: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Citizens Park, 511 N. Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Food, music, children's activities, youth performances, and nearly 50 booths showcasing business and community resources. Free. BarringtonChamber.com.

Oak Park Micro Brew Review: 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at 100 N. Marion St., Oak Park. Craft beer festival featuring 50 local brewers that raises funds for Seven Generations Ahead, a local environmental nonprofit. Advanced tickets cost $50, $60 at the door. sevengenerationsahead.org/oak-park-micro-brew-review.

Country star Joe Nichols will headline the Lake Forest Music Festival Saturday. - Courtesy of Tony Kendrick

Lake Forest Music Festival: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, behind City Hall, 220 E. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. Live bands on two stages, bourbon and burgers, kids' activities and games. Performances include Bruce in the USA at 6 p.m. and Joe Nichols at 9 p.m. $25 in advance or $30 at the event for ages 21 and older; $10 for ages 6-20; free for kids 5 and younger. Ticket deals available. lfparksandrec.com.

Including You Inc. Family Fun Festival: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the downtown Joliet City Center, 103 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Kids' zone, music, food, product vendors and more. Partial proceeds go to other nonprofit agencies that support the community. $5-$10; free for kids 12 and younger. jolietchamber.com.

Cruise Night Car Shows & Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Charles Road and Park Avenue, Lombard. Cruise night and a performance by The Associates. Free. www.villageoflombard.org.

Arts on the Green: 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Raue Center for the Arts' outdoor summer series features The Petty Kings, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Bring a blanket. Tickets start at $20 or $8 for ages 18 and younger. www.rauecenter.org/arts-on-the-green.

Second Hand Soul Band headlines the Summer Breeze Concert Series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center in Schaumburg. - Courtesy of Second Hand Soul Band

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. Bring chairs or blankets. Concessions available. Free. www.prairiecenter.org.

Aurora Uke Fest: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Ukulele music, food trucks, workshops and more. $15-$45. auroraukefest.com.

Sonic Pavilion Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. A series of 30-channel sound installations for the spatialized overhead trellis loudspeaker array. Compositions use the entire surface of the system, resulting in an immersive canopy of sound. Featured artists include Whitney Johnson, Kioto Aoki, Natalie Chami, I Gusti Ngurah Kertayuda with Bill Parod, Kitundu and Stephan Moore. ess.org/sonic-pavilion-fest.

Global Arts Sundays: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 22, at 215 S. Main St., Bartlett. The Bart Attacks will perform. Free. www.artsinbartlett.org/events.

This Week

Heatwave! Vintage Songs of Summer: 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Outdoor concert featuring Matt and Cynthia Gruel of Nostalgia Entertainment. Free; registration is requested. www.cooklib.org.

Cantigny Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the south parking lot of Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Show off your classic or restored vehicle. Free to participate, but the regular $5 per car parking fee applies. cantigny.org.

Food Truck Social on Main Street: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Lake Zurich Promenade, 173 W. Main St., Lake Zurich. Weekly rotation of food trucks. For a schedule of trucks, follow @blockasociallakezurich on Facebook and Instagram. www.lakezurich.org.

Christus Victor Lutheran Church Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Cars, food and drinks. A freewill offering for concessions will be accepted. cvlutheran.org.

Elmhurst Block to Block Party: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at North York Plaza and 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. On the North York stage, Wait For Morning will perform, and on the Elmhurst History Museum stage, The West Side Winders will play. Free. elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Main Street in downtown Cary. DJ, mini business expo and food trucks. To see the complete summer schedule, visit carygrovechamber.com.

Festival of Music: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. The Jacks will perform. Bring chairs, blankets, food and drinks. $5. Registration is required. www.winpark.org.

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursday: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 26, on Dean Avenue and in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food and drinks from more than a dozen food trucks plus music. A surprise local guest opener will perform from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and Railheart will play from 6:15-8 p.m. cityhpil.com/thingstodo.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, in the rear parking lot of the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth Street in Geneva. Car collectors will showcase their vintage rides. The MacCartyns will perform. Buy food from Sergio's Cantina. www.genevachamber.com/geneva-classic-car-show.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. The Four C Notes will perform. Tickets cost $13 or $8 for members; $5 for nonmember children. For tickets, see mortonarb.org.

Craft and Vintage Fairs: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Addison Historical Museum, 135 Army Trail Road, Addison. The museum is open for tours and the Craft and Vintage Fair. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, on the Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. The Neverly Brothers will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity will perform at 8 p.m. Food for sale from local restaurants. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Rockin' in the Park: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Heartache Tonight will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn. Fireworks follow the show. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

Sonny Acres Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. American English and Centerfold will perform. Food and drinks for sale. $10. sonnyacres.com.