Dining events: Rainbow Cone opens Wednesday in Lombard, plus Mother's Day deals

Scream for ice cream

In time for the onset of warmer weather, the new Rainbow Cone opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in Lombard. Serving the famous Rainbow Cone -- featuring chocolate, strawberry, palmer house, pistachio and orange sherbet -- sliced (not scooped), ice cream lovers can also order sundaes, milkshakes, mini doughnuts, Rainbow Mixers, cakes, cake rolls and a variety of ice cream flavors (chocolate peanut butter, mint flake, bubble gum, black walnut, cookie dough, cookies and cream, butter pecan, New York vanilla and more). Also, on Mother's Day, all moms can receive a free Rainbow Cone with any purchase.

Rainbow Cone is at 498 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, (630) 792-1134, rainbowcone.com/.

If you haven't made reservations for Mother's Day yet, time is of the essence. Below are some options.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. At Broken Oar, Mom can enjoy the Mother's Day brunch buffet on the skydeck or in the upper level dining area from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Nosh on made-to-order omelets, sliced honey-glazed ham, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, French toast, fruit, pastries and more. Plus, free flowers for all moms. It's $19.95 for adults, $8.95 for kids younger than 10. Reservations required.

Cantigny Golf

27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton, (630) 668-8463, cantignygolf.com/. This year, take Mom out to Mother's Day Brunch, served family-style and available from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Dine on breakfast breads, fruit, two apps and salads (shrimp cocktail, sausage and peppers, Caesar salad, lobster and crab arancini), two breakfast entrees (pearl sugar waffles, spring vegetable and cheddar strata, biscuits and sausage gravy, applewood-smoked bacon and Gruyere quiche, bananas Foster French toast), made-to-order omelets, two entrees (smoked pork loin, beef tenderloin, herb-roasted chicken breast, barbecue-glazed salmon, farfalle pasta) and miniature pastries. It's $45 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required. For details, email Patrick Duquette at pduquette@cantigny.org.

The Chocolate Sanctuary

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/. Make Mom's day with a cocoa-inspired Mother's Day brunch buffet, available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Dine on carved beef tenderloin and ham, made-to-order omelets and waffle pops, seared salmon, pastries, fresh-squeezed orange juice and more. It's $35 for adults, $12 for kids 5-10, and free for kids 4 and younger. Reservations required.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/mothers-day-menu-to-go/. If you're celebrating Mother's Day at home, Di Pescara is offering a $39 per person to-go package featuring chopped salad, lobster bisque, Parmesan-stuffed mushrooms, almond-crusted whitefish, braised beef short ribs, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, triple chocolate chip cookies and Key lime pie. There's a two-person minimum order. Each kit comes with heating instructions. Order by noon Thursday, May 6, for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Fox & Turtle will be offering a special Mother's Day menu Friday through Sunday, May 7-9. Enjoy dishes such as crabcakes ($20), caprese salad ($16), blackened stuffed halibut ($36), filet Oscar ($48) and Chef Ron's Cioppino ($38). Available for dine-in or carryout.

Osteria Trulli

1510 E. Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, (224) 347-1010, osteriatrulli.com/web/. Chef Giovanni will be serving Mother's Day specials such as sea scallop risotto with pomegranate, white asparagus and speck and more starting at noon Sunday, May 9. Reservations required. Carryout and delivery will be available.

Qulinarnia

1730 W. Golf Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 981-0480, qulinarnia.com/. Make life easier with Qulinarnia's Mother's Day dinner special, which is available for dine-in or to-go on Sunday, May 9. The $75 package includes four soups (wild mushroom, creamy wild rice with chicken, tomato soup, salmon chowder), three meats (beef goulash, golabki, breaded pork chop, pork tenderloin roulade, cod filet, chicken with pasta and more), two hot sides (Silesian dumplings, mashed potatoes, grilled veggies, asparagus, risotto with mushrooms and peas), two cold sides (cucumber salad, beet salad, coleslaw, sauerkraut salad) and four mini raspberry cheesecakes or chocolate mousse. Order by Saturday, May 8, for takeout or curbside pickup on Sunday, May 9.

Real Urban Barbecue

1260 S. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 947-6474, realurbanbbq.com/. If Mom is a fan of barbecue, make her day with the BBQ Bouquet Bundle. Available for dine-in or to-go on Mother's Day, the $49.99 package includes two meats, two pints of sides, 12 mini buns, one gallon of iced tea or lemonade, pickles and sauce. Plus, dessert -- Key lime pie, peanut butter pie, carrot cake, raspberry white chocolate cake or chocolate cake -- is free. Sweet!

639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/. For dine-in on Mother's Day, choose from two specials. The Mother's Day Date Night Special includes two entrees and either one starter or one dessert for $25. Or, for $70, the Mother's Day Family Fun Special includes a starter, four entrees and one dessert. The to-go deals consist of the $40 Mother's Day Date Night Special that includes two entrees, a starter or dessert and two Twistee Cans or the Mother's Day Party Pack Special featuring one starter, four entrees and one growler of beer.

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Treat Mom to Truluck's Mother's Day's specials, which include seafood lasagna studded with Maine lobster, blue crab, shrimp, caramelized onions, grilled artichoke hearts, mozzarella, whipped mascarpone, ricotta and a smoked tomato sauce. And sip on the Mother's Day Cosmosa featuring vodka, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice and Poema Cava in a sugar-rimmed martini glass garnished with a raspberry. Reservations required; business casual attire is requested.

Two Brothers Tap House

30W315 Calumet Ave., Warrenville, (630) 393-2337, twobrothersbrewing.com/restaurants/tap-house/. On Sunday, May 9, all moms at the Mother's Day brunch will get a complimentary beermosa. Starting at 11 a.m., Two Brothers will be serving up dishes such as French toast, Mamma's Little Burrito, breakfast Cuban, Wake Up Your Face Burger, springtime quiche and more. Reservations required.

Yard House

1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, and 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, yardhouse.com/home. If you dine at Yard House on Mother's Day, Mom will be treated to a free dessert, such as carrot cake, bread pudding, chocolate fudge cake, mini cheesecake brûlée or a brookie.

A sweet thank you

Now through Wednesday, May 12, Corner Bakery is honoring all teachers and nurses with a free sweet -- cream cheese brownie, cookie, cinnamon crème cake slice, chocolate baby Bundt cake, lemon baby Bundt cake, maple pecan bar, lemon bar, fudge brownie -- with any purchase and a valid ID.

Corner Bakery has locations in Arlington Heights, Chicago, Geneva, Glenview, Hinsdale, La Grange, Oak Brook, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, Warrenville and more. cornerbakery.com/free-sweets-nurses-teachers.

National Burger Month

May is National Burger Month, and some suburban restaurants are offering burger specials.

Fuller House: 35 E. 1st St., Hinsdale, (630) 568-5466, fullerhousebar.com/. Fuller House will be serving the El Diablo Burger, which includes a patty made with ground chuck, brisket and rib-eye that is then topped with habanero mayo, roasted jalapeños, house queso, tomato and ancho onion rings on a pretzel bun.

L. Woods: 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. The Double Smashburger -- featuring prime ground beef, American cheese, grilled onions and Thousand Island dressing for $14.95 -- is the burger of the month for May. Other burgers to consider are the barbecue brisket burger garnished with white cheddar, barbecue sauce, crispy jalapeños and onions for $15.95 and the bacon cheddar burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and Merkts cheddar for $15.95. They're available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Morton's The Steakhouse: 1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. For $25, Morton's is offering The Steakhouse Wagyu Pub Burger or a trio of sliders including the SRF Wagyu Beef, USDA Prime Beef and Kurobuta Pork Sliders all month long.

• Due to COVID-19 restrictions, events are subject to change. Send news to clinden@dailyherald.com.