Dining in: Restaurants fete Cinco de Mayo, others re-open for take out

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Di Pescara will be offering special fish tacos to-go Friday through Tuesday, May 1-5. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Cinco de Mayo

Di Pescara: In honor of Cinco de Mayo, from Friday through Tuesday, May 1-5, the Northbrook restaurant will be offering special fish tacos to-go. A combo of blackened mahi mahi with roasted corn, pico de gallo, salsa and guacamole on corn tortillas, the tacos are available on the a la carte menu for carryout and delivery. Di Pescara is at 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321 or di-pescara.com/.

El Gran Agave: How do five days of $5 deals for Cinco de Mayo sound? Specials include $5 jalapeño rellenos on Friday, $5 micheladas on Saturday, $5 chorizo potato skins on Sunday, $5 nachos on Monday and five tacos for $10 on Tuesday. Don't forget the margarita kits ($19 serves three, $32 serves six) and michelada kits ($20), too. Pre-order from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday through Monday, May 1-4, and noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. El Gran Agave is at 1650 Maple Ave., Lisle, (630) 541-8959, elgranagaverestaurant.com/.

From May 5-17, nachos and fries are only $5 at Guzman Y Gomez in Naperville. - Courtesy of Guzman Y Gomez

Guzman Y Gomez: To fete Cinco de Mayo, from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 17, the fast-casual Naperville restaurant will be serving up $5 burritos, burrito bowls, nachos and nacho fries at the drive-through only. Plus, GYG has added two new protein fillings to try -- flank steak and tofu ranchero. Guzman Y Gomez is at 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville, (331) 457 5991, guzmanygomez.com/.

Jet's Pizza: The Detroit-style pizza chain is getting into the spirit of Cinco de Mayo with its new Mexican Pizza available now through June. The pizza, topped with chorizo, mozzarella, cheddar, black olives, diced tomatoes and jalapeño peppers, is $13.99 with the code MEX. It can be ordered for contactless delivery or curbside pickup. Jet's has locations in Arlington Heights, Aurora, Chicago, Naperville, Schaumburg, Wheaton and more. jetspizza.com/.

On The Border: Starting Wednesday, April 29, diners can pre-order a Cinco in a Bag online for pickup between noon and 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. For $25, the kit includes a taco family meal (seasoned ground beef only), a bowl of queso, swag and five Cinco cups (while supplies last). Plus, the Mexican restaurant is now offering family meals that serve four to five diners and feature options such as the classic fajita combo, taco and cheese enchilada, taco, enchilada or enchilasagna. All come with chips and salsa, Mexican rice and a choice of beans and start at $19.99. Besides the regular menu, cocktails (margarita and jalapeño pineapple margarita are $10), beer and wine can also be added to a pickup-only order. On The Border is located at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 N. Lakeview Pkwy., Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/.

Jet's Pizza is now offering a Mexican pizza option. - Courtesy of Jet's Pizza

Dover Straits: The Mundelein seafood restaurant is reopening Wednesday, April 29, for curbside pickup only. Hours and menu options will be available soon. The restaurant is at 890 U.S. Route 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/.

Victory Meat and Seafood: Starting Thursday, April 30, the Elmhurst steak and seafood restaurant will be back in business for carryout and delivery on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The limited menu features salads, hors d'oeuvres, sides, prime meats (filet mignon, prime New York strip, skirt steak center cut), Victory Prime Burger, crispy brick chicken, pastas and fish specials. Order online or over the phone. Victory is at 116 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5599, victorymeatandseafood.com/.

The Village Squire: The Crystal Lake and McHenry locations of The Village Squire reopened this week for pickup and delivery. The on-the-go menu features a variety of family packs (chicken fingers, gyros, chicken souvlaki, pastitsio, barbecue ribs, schnitzel) ranging in price from $28.99 to $39.99 (free popcorn included). And diners can order mai tai and rum barrel to-go kits, too. The restaurants are at 4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130, and 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900, thevillagesquire.com/.

Meals to-go

As the stay-at-home order continues, you can support suburban restaurants by ordering meals to-go. To find out which restaurants are still offering curbside, carryout or delivery, check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/ or diningatadistance.com/chicago.

