Easter 2020: Suburban restaurants fete holiday with premade dinners to-go

This year, those who normally gather with family and friends for Easter brunch or dinner at a suburban restaurant unfortunately have to make other plans Sunday because of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic. While you can't break bread in a restaurant dining room, you can still enjoy Easter specials from many of your favorite spots at home. But note that many restaurants require preorders by Friday, April 10.

Here are some of the specials local restaurants are offering for curbside pickup or delivery on Easter.

Antico Posto

The Italian comfort food restaurant in Oak Brook is offering an Easter family dinner for four featuring burrata lasagna, a choice of chopped or Caesar salad, housemade bread and giardiniera and tiramisu for $50. Order now to arrange a pickup time from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12. (630) 586-9200 or antico-posto.com/.

End your take-home Easter dinner from Antico Posto with tiramisu. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

For a flavor of the Caribbean Sunday, this Schaumburg restaurant is offering Easter Bundles that include an entree (jerk chicken pasta for $49.99, baby back ribs for $49.99 or seafood paella for $54.99), one side, a salad and Cuban bread. Plus, you can order a mix and match six-pack of beer for $12. Order at (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/.

Beacon Tap

This Easter Sunday, feed a family of five for $55 with brunch from the Des Plaines restaurant. Enjoy Nutella French toast, leg of lamb, ham, Waldorf salad, cheesy potatoes, bread pudding and more. Drink kits will be available for $30. Pre-order at least 24 hours in advance. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. (847) 715-2772 or thebeacontap.com/.

The Blossom Cafe

Place your Easter orders by Friday, April 10, and get ready to dine on specials including roasted leg of lamb, slow-roasted prime rib, bone-in ham steak or rotisserie roasted pork in addition to the regular menu. Other family-style packages include a 10- to 12-pound ham ($160), leg of lamb ($190) or roast pork ($160), plus mashed potatoes, a garden salad, bread and a sweets tray. The Norridge restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for pickup. (708) 453-5300 or theblossomcafe.com/.

Buca di Beppo

The Italian restaurant will be serving up deals all weekend. The Good Friday Package, which feeds five for $55 or 10 for $110, includes a mixed green or Caesar salad and a choice of linguine and clams or shrimp scampi. The Easter Package #1 features a mixed green or Caesar salad and a choice of lasagna, baked rigatoni, spicy chicken rigatoni or shrimp scampi. It's $55 for five or $110 for 10. Easter Package #2 includes a mixed green or Caesar salad; a choice of spaghetti marinara, fettuccine Alfredo, penne alla vodka or baked ziti; and a choice of chicken parmigiana, chicken limone or eggplant parmigiana. It costs $65 for five or $130 for 10. Order soon; deals are available for pickup, curbside or delivery. Lombard: (630) 932-7673; Orland Park: (708) 349-6262; Wheeling: (847) 808-9898; or bucadibeppo.com/easter-weekend/.

CityGate Grille

This Naperville restaurant will do the cooking -- all you have to do is heat and serve on Easter. Choose from three entrees -- roast beef tenderloin shank ($165 for four, $83 for two), honey-glazed ham ($110 for four, $55 for two), braised lamb shank ($155 for four, $78 for two) -- plus a salad (house or Caesar), sides (whipped potatoes or cheese potato casserole and carrots or beans) and dessert (honey cheesecake or mini chocolate cake). Order by 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9; curbside pickup will be between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Order at (630) 718-1010 or see citygategrille.com/.

To-go Easter dinner features a whole rack of bone-in filet from The Capital Grille. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

Order the Exclusive Easter Dinner that feeds four to six diners ($185) or two ($95) and includes a field greens salad and rolls, a whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, Sam's Mashed Potatoes and freshly baked apple crostata. The restaurant also is offering butcher shoppe steaks and roasts that you can cook at home. Reserve curbside pickup starting from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. To order, call Lombard: (630) 627-9800; Rosemont: (847) 671-8125; or Schaumburg: (847) 969-0290; or see thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Devon Seafood + Steak

This Oakbrook Terrace restaurant is offering an Easter family-style carry out menu that feeds four to six. The meal includes Devon biscuits, a choice of soup or side salad, a choice of entree (spiral glazed ham for $135 or wood-fire grilled salmon for $165), two sides and a dessert (apple strudel or bread pudding). Orders must be placed by noon Saturday, April 11, at (630) 516-0180. Pickup is on Sunday, April 12. devonseafood.com/Oakbrook-Terrace/.

Di Pescara

The Northbrook restaurant's Easter specials, which are available Thursday through Wednesday, April 9-15, include braised short ribs with mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, asparagus and onions in an au jus and oven-roasted Lake Superior whitefish with roasted cauliflower, roasted fingerling potatoes and tartar sauce. The specials are $18 at lunch and $24 at dinner. Call (847) 498-4321 to place an order or see di-pescara.com/.

Braised short ribs with mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, asparagus and onions in an au jus is one option for Easter dinner to-go at Di Pescara. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

The Itasca restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Easter Sunday for carry out and delivery for all preorders placed by 5 p.m. Friday, April 10. The menu includes Easter ham with mashed potatoes and green beans for $18. The family-style Easter meals, which include Caesar salad, ham, buttermilk mashed potatoes, green beans and sweet treats, are $76 for four and $149 for eight. A whole Key lime pie is $20. Call (630) 773-1801 from 3 to 9 p.m. to place an order. For details, see foxandturtle.com/.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Share a three-course Easter meal at home this year courtesy of the Lincolnshire steakhouse. Choose a salad, an entree, two sides and a dessert. Family menus for four start at $120; it's $180 for six. Select bottles of wine also will be available for carry out. Call ahead to pre-order for curbside pickup. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. daily. (847) 793-0333 or flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/easter.

Francesca's

Go all out with Francesca's Easter Sunday Prime Rib Dinner. The meal includes a choice of salad, prime rib, two sides and tiramisu. It's $89.99 for two and $179.99 for four to six. A mix-and-match wine four-pack is $79.99. Order the special dinner by noon Thursday; pickup is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The full curbside pickup menu will be available from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Francesca's has locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Bolingbrook, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Naperville, St. Charles and more. See miafrancesca.com/.

Gene & Georgetti

Celebrate with the Rosemont restaurant's special Easter to-go menu featuring one starter, one entree (signature lamb stew, broiled salmon or roasted honey ham), one side and dessert (chocolate or carrot cake) for $35 per person. It's $12 for kids, with a choice of mac and cheese or chicken fingers. The last day to pre-order is Friday, April 10. Pickup only. To order, call (312) 527-3718 or see gandgtogo.com/easter-2020.

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse and Hugo's Frog Bar

Gibsons in Rosemont and Oak Brook and Hugo's in Naperville are offering a limited a la carte Easter menu for carry out only from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Entrees on offer include filet mignon, New York strip, Van Well Family Farm lamb chops, Gibsons grass-fed Australian rib-eye and herb-crusted Faroe Island salmon. Plus, various sides, apps, salads and desserts (chocolate mousse pie or carrot cake) will be available to order, too. Hugo's in Naperville: (630) 548-3764; Gibsons in Oak Brook: (630) 954-0000; Gibsons in Rosemont: (847) 928-9900; or gibsonssteakhouse.com/.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

The Glenview restaurant will be serving up Easter carry out specials including rotisserie roasted pork, rotisserie roasted prime rib, and a char broiled pork chop and lamb chop combo along with the regular menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Or order a complete take away dinner that serves six to 10 people for $139.95. Plus, a five-pound citrus-glazed ham is $45 and a 10-pound ham is $90. Call early to place an order: (847) 699-9999 or see johnnyskitchenandtap.com/.

McCormick & Schmick's

Dine well on Easter, courtesy of the Rosemont restaurant. Dinner for four features housemade bread; Atlantic salmon, center-cut filet mignon or lump crabcakes; a walnut, mixed greens or Caesar salad; two sides; and cheesecake for dessert. It's $95; $23.75 for each additional person. Plus, you can order half-price bottles of wine to-go. Orders must be placed by Friday, April 10. (847) 233-3776 or mccormickandschmicks.com/.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Enjoy Easter dinner for two for $109 or "Chef's Table" Easter home kits running $119 for two or $149 for four. The to-go dinner for two includes a choice of starters, a six-ounce center-cut filet mignon and cold-water lobster tail, a choice of sides and Key lime pie or New York-style cheesecake. Packages need to be preordered by Friday, April 10. Call Naperville: (630) 577-1372; Northbrook: (847) 205-5111; Rosemont: (847) 678-5155; or Schaumburg: (847) 413-8771; or see mortons.com/.

Olive Garden

This Easter, dine on family bundles featuring lasagna, chicken parmigiana, chicken Alfredo and homemade soup or salad and breadsticks. Available for carside pickup or free delivery for orders over $40. Select locations also offer beer and wine for sale, too. To place an order, see olivegarden.com/. Locations are in Addison, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Downers Grove, Gurnee, McHenry, Naperville, Schaumburg, St. Charles, Vernon Hills, West Dundee and more.

151 Kitchen Bar

Easter meal orders, which run $29 per person with a two-person minimum, will be taken until 8 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Elmhurst restaurant. The dinner includes a salad, two entrees (honey-glazed ham, spring risotto or steak), two sides and one dessert (carrot cake or Key lime pie). Curbside pickup is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12. For details or to order, call (331) 979-7198 or see 151elmhurst.com/.

Order up Key lime pie to-go on Easter at Pennyville Station in Park Ridge. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

The farm-to-table restaurant in Park Ridge is offering Easter Sunday Brunch with family-style to-go options. Dine on ham off the bone ($12.95 per person) or grilled lamb chops ($15.95 per person), vegetable frittata, mashed potatoes with gravy and roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon. Desserts (tiramisu, hot brownie, Key lime pie, vanilla ice cream) are available a la carte. Don't forget the $20 mimosa or Bloody Mary brunch cocktail kits, too. Orders will be taken until 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, at (847) 720-4841. Curbside pickup or delivery will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12. pennyvillestation.com/.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Celebrate Easter at home with Perry's three-course menu for $39 per person. The Oak Brook restaurant will be serving up a choice of salad, a choice of entree (Signature Sunday Supper Pork Chop Special, 16-ounce caramelized prime rib, 8-ounce bacon-wrapped filet mignon, grilled salmon, spaghetti squash primavera or chicken Parmesan) with sides and dessert (orange vanilla cream cheesecake, butterscotch budino or chocolate crunch). The menu will be available for curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, with a prepaid pre-order. (630) 571-1808 or perryssteakhouse.com/specials/easter-to-go/.

Saranello's offers ham and more to-go on Easter. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

Orders will be taken until noon Friday, April 10, for the Italian restaurant's family-style Easter Meal Package for four that includes a choice of entree. The $79.95 dinner will be available for pickup from the Wheeling restaurant on Sunday, April 12. Add a Make-At-Home Mimosa Kit to the order for $15.95. (847) 777-6878 or saranellos.com/.

Seasons 52

Pre-order your Easter dinner, which will be available for curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. The family-style dinner that serves four to six people includes field greens or romaine Caesar, glazed spiral ham ($100) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($140), roasted French green beans, sweet potato mash or Yukon mashed potatoes, and six mini indulgences (raspberry chocolate chip cannoli, Belgian chocolate s'mores, Southern pecan pie). Elevate your meal with mimosas to go for $25 or $40. The full takeout menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12. To order, call Oak Brook: (630) 571-4752 or Schaumburg: (847) 517-5252. seasons52.com/home.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

Place your order now for the Naperville wine bar's Easter Brunch to go. The family-style meal, which is $29 for adults and $14 for kids, includes rolls and butter, glazed country ham, slow-roasted prime rib, caramelized carrots, baked mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and lemon blueberry Bundt cake. Wines, beer and mimosas are available a la carte. Curbside pickup will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. (630) 780-6464, (331) 472-4767 or sixtyfourwinebar.com/.

Nosh on festively decorated Easter doughnuts topped with a Peep from Stan's Donuts. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

What's Easter without Peeps? Nosh on festively decorated Easter doughnuts topped with a Peep for $2.79 each or mini Easter egg doughnuts, which are $7.99 for a package of six. They'll be available Thursday through Sunday, April 9-12. To order carry out or delivery, call the Oakbrook Terrace location at (630) 317-7044 or see stansdonuts.com/. The Oakbrook Center and Woodfield Mall locations are currently closed.

Stoney River

Easter family packs, which serve four to six diners and include four entree options, a large wedge salad, family-sized mashed potatoes and chocolate cake, are available for pre-order until 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, at the Deer Park restaurant. Carry out will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. (847) 719-1596 or stoneyriver.com/#.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Planning last-minute for Easter? This Naperville steakhouse has you covered. Pre-order is available until 8 p.m. Saturday, April 11, for pickup or delivery. The three-course Easter menu includes a choice of beef tenderloin, rack of lamb or prime rib, two sides and a dessert of Key lime pie or New York-style cheesecake. The $175 meal feeds four to five diners. The regular menu will be available for delivery or curbside pickup. Order at (630) 305-0230 or order.sullivanssteakhouse.com/.

Wildfire

This Easter, dine on a spit-roasted leg of lamb, sauteed spinach, classic Diane sauce and white cheddar au gratin potatoes for $29.95. The special will be available for lunch and dinner, or until it runs out, at the Glenview and Lincolnshire steakhouses. Place an order in advance; pickup will be from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Glenview: (847) 657-6363; Lincolnshire: (847) 279-7900; or wildfirerestaurant.com/.