IBJI opens therapy clinic in Joliet

JOLIET -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, recently opened a new physical and occupational therapy clinic at 3296 Executive Drive, Unit 201, in Joliet.

It is the first IBJI location with division Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates. Hinsdale Orthopaedic Associates joined IBJI last April with a team of 31 physicians and eight locations. Its current physical and occupational therapy clinic in Joliet is moving to a new building across the parking lot which will serve as our joint clinic.

The new Joliet location will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers both physical and occupational therapy. For more information, call (815) 207-4223 or visit ibji.com.