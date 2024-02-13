Things to do Feb. 16-22: Chicago Auto Show, RV and Camping Show, The Drifters and more

Ongoing

“Downton Abbey — The Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 31 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. See never-before-seen elements from the show, including original costumes, production-used props and exclusive footage from “Downton Abbey.” $27-$64. downtonexhibition.com.

Cantigny Winterfest: 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 29 at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Ice skate on the new outdoor rink and buy food and drinks at the Oak Lodge. Skating: $7; skate rental: $3; parking: $5. cantigny.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Visitors check out the Lucid’s EV vehicle during the Chicago Auto Show preview Thursday, Feb. 8, at McCormick Place. The show continues through Monday, Feb. 19.

Starts before Friday

Chicago Auto Show: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday, Feb. 18, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. The 116th edition of the largest auto show in North America features hundreds of cars, trucks, sport-utility vehicles, minivans and experimental and concept cars from more than two dozen manufacturers; automotive accessories and exhibits; competition vehicles; project cars; antique and collector vehicles; interactive exhibits and more. Special events include craft beer tasting Friday, Feb. 16, and Daily Herald Family Day Monday, Feb. 19. $17, $12 for kids 4-12 and 62 and older, free for kids 3 and younger accompanied by a paying adult. chicagoautoshow.com.

A visitor tries out the Toyota motion simulator during the Chicago Auto Show in McCormick Place. Courtesy of Scott Anderson

Chicago RV and Camping Show: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. RV show and sale featuring 2024 models, vendors with special show prices, campground-related booth displays and more. $14 for one day, $19 multiday for adults, $4/$7 for kids 6-12. chicagorvshow.com.

The Annual Chicago RV and Camping Show returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 15-18. Daily Herald File Photo

Sheku Kanneh-Mason plays Elgar: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut in Elgar’s rhapsodic Cello Concerto. Paavo Järvi conducts Nielsen’s Fifth Symphony. $49-$275. cso.org.

Widespread Panic: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15-17, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $49.50-$150. chicagotheatre.com.

Friday, Feb. 16

University of Wisconsin Varsity Band: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. An evening of music performed by the University of Wisconsin Varsity Band. $10-$20. norrisculturalarts.com.

“Titanic the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. The musical recounts the hopes, dreams and aspirations of the doomed ship’s passengers, from the wealthy first class to the third class dreaming of a new life in America. $10-$13. woodstockoperahouse.com.

The Blue Note Quintet, Ron Carter’s Golden Striker Trio: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Blue Note Quintet, led by six-time Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton, honors Blue Note Records, and three-time Grammy Award winner and most recorded jazz bassist of all time Ron Carter brings his Golden Striker Trio to Symphony Center for the first time. $39-$150. cso.org.

Diamond, The Legacy Tour: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. Jay White performs a Neil Diamond concert celebration. $35-$75. rialtosquare.com.

Indigo De Souza: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. The North Carolina-based artist performs with Truth Club. $28-$450. thaliahallchicago.com.

“Jesus Christ Superstar”: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Touring Broadway production of the legendary rock opera that recounts the final days of Jesus as seen through the eyes of Judas. $39-$79. geneseetheatre.com.

Jim Brickman will perform an evening of new age/pop music Friday, Feb. 16, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie. Courtesy of Jeff Klaum

Jim Brickman: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Grammy-nominated songwriter Jim Brickman performs his “Hits Live” concert. $32-$60. northshorecenter.org.

Motet Choir, Early Music of Mexico and Peru: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Logan Center, Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Motet Choir and guests explore the early music of Mexico and Peru. The second part of the concert features contemporary classics of South America. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

Echoes of Pompeii will perform a tribute to Pink Floyd at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Courtesy of Elgin Community College

Pink Floyd Nite with Echoes of Pompeii: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The 11-piece band Echoes of Pompeii gives fans the true sound of a Pink Floyd concert. $29-$49. arcadalive.com.

Second Hand News, Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Second Hand News re-creates the experience of seeing Fleetwood Mac in their heyday. $20. evanstonspace.com.

Lucy’s Comedy: 8:30-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Raue Center’s long running standup comedy program curated by comic and radio personality John DaCosse. $17.50-$25. rauecenter.org/.

Love Bites, A Valentine's Haunted House: Friday through Sunday, Feb. 16-18, at 13th Floor Chicago Haunted House, 5050 River Road, Schiller Park. A haunted house with a Valentine's Day theme. May be too intense for kids younger than 12. $19.99-$99.99. For times and tickets, see 13thfloorchicago.com/lovebites.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Brick Fest Live: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. See life-size models built from hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks, plus hands-on activities, build zones, entertainment, a Giant Brick Pit, Derby Races, a Glow Zone and more. $16.99-$34.99. brickfestlive.com.

“Carnival of the Animals”: 11 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Lina González-Granados leads members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals,” guided by narration from storyteller Charlotte Blake Alston. Geared toward kids 5-12. $15-$65. cso.org.

Music of David Bowie and More for Kids: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents iconic songs with a new generation of music lovers. $15. evanstonspace.com.

The Westmont Park District’s Winter Beer Festival will offer craft beer selections from local breweries from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Courtesy of Westmont Park District

Winter Beer Festival: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Features craft beer selections from local breweries. $50 in advance, $70 at the door, $10 designated driver. westmontparks.org.

Black History Celebration: 4-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, 39 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. Join the Waukegan Park District in celebrating Black History Month. Free. waukeganparks.org.

Middle Eastern Music Ensemble With Chamber Orchestra: 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Logan Center for the Arts Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The Middle East Music Ensemble presents its annual Persian concerts, combining traditional Persian melodies with classical orchestral arrangements. Suggested donation $10, $5 for students. uchicago.edu.

Winter Chilly Fest: 4-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 17-18, at the Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie. Old-fashioned winter activities and food. $8, admission with chili dinner $17, $13 for kids younger than 10. skokieparks.org.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The monthly celebration features art exhibits, musicians and performances. Free. artwauk.com.

Valentine’s Day Dance & Dessert: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Pioneer Park, 500 S. Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights. DJ, games, dancing, and a stroll through Candyland for kids and their adult guardians. $50 per resident couple, $60 for nonresidents, $25 for an additional person. ahpd.org.

Black History 24/7/365, “That Art Thing We Do”: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. A panel of four Black Evanston creatives will discuss their creative works and inspirations moderated by Laurice Bell of Shorefront Legacy Center. The conversation will be followed by an Afterglow Party featuring wine and hors d'oeuvres where the works of artist and panelist Sam Once will be on display. The Donovan Mixon Jazz Combo will perform. Free. cityofevanston.org.

“Blade Runner” Live In Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Experience Ridley Scott’s cult classic “Blade Runner” on an HD screen while Vangelis’ synthesizer-led score is performed by a Chicago Philharmonic chamber orchestra. $59-$103.75. chicagophilharmonic.org.

Chicago a cappella will present their “Cambridge Concert” featuring English choral pieces Feb. 17-18 and 24-25 at locations in River Forest, Evanston, Wheaton and Chicago. Courtesy of Elliot Mandel

Chicago a cappella presents “Cambridge Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Grace Lutheran Church, 7300 Division St., River Forest; 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at St. Josaphat Church, 2311 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Chicago a cappella presents a program of rich, vibrant English choral masterworks performed in resonant cathedral-like spaces. $38-$48. chicagoacappella.org.

Johnny Cash, The Official Concert Experience: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Produced in collaboration with the estate of Johnny Cash, the show features never-before-seen video and on-screen narration by his son, John Carter Cash, with live vocalists, state-of-the-art projection and a live band. $35-$59. geneseetheatre.com.

Night Lovell, “I Hope You're Happy Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Night Lovell performs with HAARPER and Germ. $26. thaliahallchicago.com.

Woodstock Winter Jam: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. A night of rock music featuring Take 32, Montana Suede and Rotton Mouth coming together to support Warp Corps. $15-$20. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Adrian Vandenberg, The Songs of Vandenberg & Whitesnake: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Adrian Vandenberg will be performing Vandenberg and Whitesnake classics including “Burning Heart,” “Here I Go Again,” “Still of the Night” and music from his new release, “Sin.” $49-$99. arcadalive.com.

The Drifters: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 Benton Ave., Naperville. The Drifters will perform hits such as “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment,” “Stand by Me” and more. $35-$45. northcentralcollege.edu/show/artists/drifters.

Eddie 9V: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Blues rock musician Eddie 9V performs. $20-$30. evanstonspace.com.

Marca Registrada: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Mexican ensemble Marca Registrada performs. $49-$139. rosemont.com/theatre.

Sunday, Feb. 18

McHenry County Mardi Gras 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Lippold Park, 851 W. Route 176, Crystal Lake. Prizes awarded in 13 age categories. Race-day registration and packet pickup from 7:30-8:45 a.m. $45. mchenrycountymardigrasrun.org.

Dream Lover, Vintage Love Songs: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Prospect Heights Public Library District, 12 N. Elm St., Prospect Heights. Cynthia and Matt Gruel of Nostalgia Entertainment perform love songs ranging from the 1920s-1960s. Free. phpl.info.

Harp Duet: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art, 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. Charlie Brown (keyboard and vocals) and Harry Binford (acoustic guitar) perform the best of the Delta and early Chicago blues. $5-$10. lizzadromuseum.org.

Lakeview Orchestra: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. Lakeview Orchestra performs music from Wagner, Strauss and Beethoven. $10-$24. lakevieworchestra.org.

Mr. Myers Band: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Poplar Creek Public Library District, 1405 S. Park Ave., Streamwood. Mr. Myers plays a mix of island favorites from Bob Marley to Jimmy Buffett, Harry Belafonte, Paul Simon and more. Registration recommended. Free. pclib.org.

The Music and Influence of Glen Campbell: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Rolling Meadows Library, 3110 Martin Lane, Rolling Meadows. A “Listen and Learn” experience presented by Chicago musician Steve Justman about the compelling music and story of an iconic American entertainer. Free. rmlib.org.

Artemis Chamber Orchestra: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 Laurel Ave., Highland Park. Concert of orchestral chamber music. Free. artemischamberorchestra.org.

Brass From the Past: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Orlin Trapp Auditorium, 2325 Brookside, Waukegan. Hits from Motown and more. $30. lakecountyconcerts.org.

Classical Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Violinist Joanna Nerius, violist Willie Mclellan, pianist Sooka Wang and cellist Alexa Muhly perform works by Mozart, Brahms and Bolcom. Advance registration required. northbrook.info/events.

Emily Stone, Harpist: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Schweikher House, 645 Meacham Road, Schaumburg. An intimate performance by harpist Emily Stone in the living room of the historic Schweikher House featuring works by Marcel Grandjany, Caroline Lizotte, Brandee Younger and more. $25. schweikherhouse.org/events.

Handel Week Festival: 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 18 and 25 and March 3, at Pilgrim Congregational Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park. Handel’s complete Water Music and Gloria on Sunday, Feb. 18; Three Sonatas for Solo Soprano, Suite for Harpsichord, Two Sonatas for Oboe and Cello on Feb. 25; and Oratorio: Messiah, featuring soloists, full orchestra and chorus March 3. $35-$40. handelweek.com.

Jim Perona, All Things Guitar: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Classically trained guitarist Jim Perona performs selections from his vast repertoire, encompassing hundreds of songs from every musical genre. $20. norrisculturalarts.com.

Rock ‘N Ravioli, Rat Pack Sunday: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Enjoy Italian food and singer Nick Pontarelli. Entertainment from 3:30-6:30 p.m. $24.95 adults, $12.95 kids 12 and younger. Reservations recommended. arcadalive.com.

University Wind Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Logan Center Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The University Wind Ensemble performs works including “In Living Color” by Katahj Copley and “So Wondrous Bright” by Carol Brittin Chambers. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

The 39th Annual Organ Fest: 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights. Join organists Michael Gagne, Brian Schoettler, Christopher Urban and Gary Wendt as they perform an organ concert including works by Bach, Schumann and Langlais and featuring the church’s 52-rank Schantz Pipe Organ. Free. firstpresah.org.

Downers Grove Choral Society: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the First United Methodist Church Downers Grove, 1032 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. DGCS will be performing Stainer’s “The Crucifixion,” Verdi’s “Stabat Mater” and other classical works. $15-$25. fb.me/e/6w7faR6Fw.

Two Deans of American Music: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Concordia University Chapel, 7400 W. Augusta, River Forest. Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, Still’s Symphony No. 2 and Copland’s “Lincoln Portrait” narrated by State Representative Camille Y. Lilly. $30-$35, free for students. SymphonyOPRF.org.

Chubby Checker Dance Party: 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$89. arcadalive.com.

Lewis Black brings his “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour” to Waukegan's Genesee Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Courtesy of Comedy Central

Lewis Black: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Lewis Black performs “Goodbye Yeller Brick Road, The Final Tour.” $29-$75. geneseetheatre.com.

Phillipa Soo In Concert to Benefit the Adler Arts Center: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Libertyville High School Auditorium, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. Join the Adler Arts Center for an intimate performance with Tony-nominated and Grammy-winning singer and actress Phillipa Soo. $75-$250, VIP Meet and Greet tickets $500. adlercenter.org/phillipa-soo.

Squid: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Squid will perform with Water From Your Eyes. $25-$35. thaliahallchicago.com/.

Monday, Feb. 19

Music With Wendy & DB: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Grammy-nominated musicians Wendy & DB perform their interactive and original kids’ music. Tickets available with an EPL card starting at 9 a.m. elmhurstpubliclibrary.org.

The Wonders of Magic with Terrence Hunter: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Laugh-out-loud magic with Total-T Magic by Terrence Hunter. Tickets required. Arrive 20 minutes early for a program ticket. Preference given to GPL cardholders. Free. glenviewpl.org.

Readings on Ravenswood: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Remy Bumppo Rehearsal Space, 1751 W. Grace St., Chicago. Reading of “Two Sisters and a Piano by Nilo Cruz,” directed by Georgette Verdin. Suggested donation $15. remybumppo.org.

Brad Billmaier Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The Space Exploration Series presents the Brad Billmaier Quartet. $12. evanstonspace.com.

Pink Sweat$, Acoustic Tour 2024 with Special Guest SOLOMON: 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. $150. thaliahallchicago.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Illinois Libraries Present Julia Quinn: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. New York Times bestselling author Julia Quinn in a virtual discussion about “Bridgerton” and all things romance. Quinn will be joined in conversation with bestselling historical romance author, columnist and podcast co-host Sarah MacLean. Signup required. illinoislibrariespresent.com.

Fred Jackson Jr.’s “Jazz” Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the Logan Center for the Arts, Cafe Logan, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Fred Jackson Jr. on saxophone, Michael Allemana on guitar, Matt Ferguson on bass and Isaiah Spencer on drums in an intimate performance in Cafe Logan. Free. logancenter.uchicago.edu.

Jimmy Farace Octet: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Freelance jazz musician, composer and arranger Farace performs with his ensemble. $12-$22. evanstonspace.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Ayodele Drum & Dance Performance: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. More than 20 artists perform African drum and dance to educate and motivate young women and children through performances, community engagement and a youth program. Free with museum admission. fieldmuseum.org.

Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Seventeenth Church of Christ Scientist Chicago, 55 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Violinist Hannah Christiansen and pianist Jonathan Hannau perform music by J.S. Bach, Ludwig Van Beethoven, Wang Jianzhong and Maurice Ravel. Free. classicalmusicchicago.org.

Burna Boy “I Told Them Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road, Chicago. Nigerian artist Burna Boy performs. $46.50-$246.50. wintrustarena.com.

Jill Andrews: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Jill Andrews performs melodic, genre-bending music. $15-$25. evanstonspace.com.

Letterkenny Presents A Night Of Stand-up: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at The Vic, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago. Cast members and writers from the hit comedy show “Letterkenny” perform along with Mark Forward, Jeff McEnery and Allie Pearse. $51.50. jamusa.com.

Thursday, Feb. 22

An Unfinished Journey, African American Music in Its Pivotal Decades: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Chicago native, musician and historian Clarence Goodman combines music and storytelling for an unforgettable experience. Free. mgpl.org.

Music on Tap: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 213, Downers Grove. Free. fb.me/e/3zWlWAIkc.

Ben Bailey: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Comedian Ben Bailey of the hit series “Cash Cab” performs. $25-$35. woodstockoperahouse.com/operahouse.

Kate Kennedy, One in a Millennial Tour: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Kate Kennedy releases her book “One in a Millennial” with a Be There in Five Live show, followed by a book signing and meet-and-greet. $35-$65. thaliahallchicago.com.

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Michael Flatley’s Lord of The Dance performs its 25th anniversary tour. $39.50-$149.50. chicagotheatre.com.

Victoria Victoria with Charlie Hunter and Carter Mclean: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Tori Elliott's soul-pop musical endeavor, Victoria Victoria, performs in collaboration with guitarist and producer Charlie Hunter and Carter Mclean. $20-$32. evanstonspace.com.

Jazz Ensemble: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Logan Center Performance Hall, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. The Jazz Ensemble celebrates the significant musical contributions of jazz fusion artists who looked to expand musical possibilities by mixing common approaches in jazz with various popular music genres and traditional musical practices. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

S Club, “The Good Times Tour”: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. The show celebrates the group’s legacy as pop icons while paying tribute to late band member Paul Cattermole. $28-$119.50. rosemont.com.

Studio 64 Improv Night Speakeasy Style: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. The seasoned improv ensemble performs with audience participation encouraged. 18 and older. $10, two-drink minimum requested. arcadalive.com.

Winter Open Dancesport Competition: Various hours Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 22-25, at Loews Chicago O'Hare, 5300 N. River Road, Rosemont. Dancers from across the globe will gather to showcase their talent in competitive ballroom dancing. $25-$150; $15 for kids 14 and younger. winteropen.net.

On stage

“Golden Girls, The Laughs Continue”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays; 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7 p.m. Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 26 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. A parody and tribute to the “Golden Girls” sitcom. $26.50-$71.50. broadwayinchicago.com.

“In the Heights”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through March 17 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The musical explores three days in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Tickets start at $60. marriotttheatre.com.

“Selling Kabul”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. After serving as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, Taroon spends his days in hiding and must choose between staying concealed or risking his life to see his newborn child. $39-$59. northlight.org/events/selling-kabul.

“Billy Elliot”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through March 24 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The music of Elton John brings to life the story of an 11-year-old English boy who stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“Topdog/Underdog”: Previews at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Regular run: 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 19 through March 31, at the Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. A darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, about Lincoln and Booth, two brothers whose names were given to them as a joke, foretelling a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. $25 previews and Mondays, $45 Fridays through Sundays. invictustheatreco.com/topdog.

“Filumena, A Marriage Italian Style”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Eighth Floor, Elgin. Elgin Theater Company presents a comedy about family, forgiveness and reinvention. $18-$20. cityofelgin.org/calendar.aspx?EID=12199.

The Joffrey Ballet presents “Studies in Blue”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. A program with original work choreographed by Liam Scarlett and Andrew McNicol, rounded out with a world premiere by Stina Quagebeur. $36-$179. joffrey.org.

“On Golden Pond”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions presents this play that illustrates the hilarious yet heartbreaking human moments of life. $34-$38. web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1157835.

“The Play that Goes Wrong”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 24 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. This comedy mystery follows the Cornley University Drama Society presenting its newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” when everything goes wrong. $15-$25. threebrotherstheatre.com.

“Silent Sky”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 16 through March 17, and 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 21 and March 6, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. The story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, which explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. $40-$45. citadeltheatre.org.

“Mother Courage and Her Children”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Feb. 24 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St., Chicago. Wartime virtues become fatal in this stark music-filled play. $15-$30; Thursdays have two-for-one admission. trapdoortheatre.com/mother-courage-and-her-children.

“Chess” in Concert: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. A story of love and political intrigue about two chess masters in love with the same woman, composed by the men of supergroup ABBA and featuring the ’80s hit “One Night in Bangkok.” $32-$37. brightsidetheatre.com.

“The Outgoing Tide”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 3 at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The humorous, sensitive and uplifting story of one family’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Contains adult themes and language. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

“Shakespeare’s R & J”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 22 through March 24; plus 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, and Wednesday, March 20, at the Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. Four young female prep school students take turns reading “Romeo and Juliet” aloud and become swept away as the play-acting turns serious. $35. pridearts.org.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The iconic performance art group featuring percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

Chicago Kids Company presents “Beauty and the Beast”: Various times and dates through April 27 at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St., Chicago. Chicago Kids Company Theater for Children presents a one-hour musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale geared to kids 2-10. $18-$22, $10 for groups of 20 or more. chicagokidscompany.com/beauty-and-the-beast.

Chicago Kids Company Presents “Little Red Riding Hood”: Various times and dates through March 8 at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A one-hour musical based on the original fairy tale. $18. chicagokidscompany.com/littlered.

Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes”: Various times and dates through Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Porchlight’s 29th season launches with a 90th-anniversary production of the Cole Porter classic. $20-$69. porchlightmusictheatre.org/Anything-Goes.