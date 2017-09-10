posted: 9/10/2017 8:00 PM
Images: The Week in Pictures refreshes your short memory
Members of the 2017 Schaumburg Athletic Association 5-6-year-old cheerleaders make their way to the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade route.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Kids ride their decorated bikes in a bicycle parade through the heart of Maple Park Saturday at the Maple Park Festival.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sierra Hovey, left, and Louie Sharp perform together on a tow truck stage during the 18th annual Wauconda Street Dance Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lawrence Frederick, of Jacksonville, Florida and his dog Galaxy Girl compete during the 2017 Ashley Whippet K-9 Frisbee World Championships in Naperville.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Jim Bounardj, of the Dupage Shrine Club Cruisin' Coolers rides his vehicle along Bernard Drive during the Buffalo Grove Days parade. The parade featured more than 85 entries including floats, bands and lots of candy.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Declan Doubrava, 6, of Barrington poses as a leprechaun during Irish Days in Long Grove. The festival featured Irish music, dance and food along with a best men's legs contest and a dog beauty contest.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Singer Gavin Coyle, of Aurora performs during Irish Days in Long Grove.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Teddy Mullin, 14, of Naperville takes part in the Skaters' picnic hosted by KidsMatter during Last Fling festival in Naperville on Saturday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Lauren and Abby Hasenjaeger throw a pie in the face of their Louise White School Principal, Kevin Skomer during the Taste of Batavia Block Party.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Mary Wisniewski, of Chicago and Robert Schillerstrom, Chairman of the Illinois Tollway Authority sit on one of two Pace express buses that leaves Pace headquarters in Arlington Heights to ride on I-90.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Marty Wiora, class of 1967 student and former principal of Benet Academy, speaks to students as the school celebrates 50 years being Benet Academy, created by the merger of two other Catholic schools, St. Procopius Academy for boys and Sacred Heart Academy for girls.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Phil Palmisano, of Mt. Prospect signs on the dotted line after he bought groceries at the Meijer Grocery store in Rolling Meadows as cashier Nick Tihonow of Rolling Meadows works with him.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Aithen Arreguin, 9, of Melrose Park hit the ball pitched by Moises Hernandez, also of Melrose Park as they have a Labor Day picnic in St. Charles' Pottawatomie Park.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Workers in neon construction shirts install windows on the top floor of the Elgin Tower Building Wednesday afternoon.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Oakton Community College students rally in support of DACA students.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Senior managers Aileen Kleiman of Bannockburn, front, Angela Brown of Algonquin, and Emily Pawluk of Mount Prospect, paint a fence as more than 200 Discover members work on service projects Wednesday around Lambs Farm in Libertyville. Members of Discover's Corporate Risk Management and Corporate Communications teams planted bushes and trees, painted fences, power washed buildings and repaired building exteriors.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Fox River boaters are framed through a decorative cutout in the wood structor of the Pottawatomie Park pavilion tower in St. Charles.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
2,976 flags are on display by the village of Oak Brook and the True Patriots Care Foundation to honor the fallen of 9/11.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Adler Park School students draw on the sidewalk around Cook Park in Libertyville on Thursday. Libertyville Elementary District 70 fourth and fifth graders participated in the Chalk Walk project as part of the national character-building program Character Counts!
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Carlos Perez and Troy Ratliff, Illinois State Charter School Commission board members listen to Suzanne Johnson, of U-46 at a public hearing on the potential development of a charter school in Elgin, Thursday evening at The Centre of Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ten-year-old Jordan Vincent, of Mundelein rides a mechanical bull during Mundelein School District 75's 40th Annual Brat Fest at Carl Sandburg Middle School.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Catching up on the day's events, or probably just facebooking her friends, Caitlyn Woodman, 15, a sophomore from Schaumburg finds a unique place to do both as she waits to be picked up after school at Schaumburg High School.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Members of the Steperettes Alumni perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
John Narcise, of Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 claps to the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade crowd, as he rides along Summit Drive. Narcise served three tours of duty in Vietnam.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Pat Smith, of South Elgin does a bit of Labor Day flyfishing below the Geneva dam on the Fox River.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
