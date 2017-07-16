posted: 7/16/2017 9:00 PM
Images: Summer is in full swing in The Week in Pictures
A man wearing a patriotic shirt swings past American Flags as he rides the Sky Ryder at Vernion Hills Summer Celebraton in Century Park Thursday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Developmentally disabled and unable to talk, 8-year-old Jack Pribaz, of Winfield giggles as his dad, Mike Pribaz, gives him an unexpected tickle. Jack, who has a rare disorder called KCNQ2-related epilepsy, is a "super-happy, fun guy," his dad says.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
If you're a frequent reader of the Daily Herald, and I'll assume you are or you wouldn't be reading this caption, you know that we recently added a drone to our photography toolbox. It's come in quite handy on a number of stories recently, such as the home explosion in Marengo. About a half dozen of our photographers (like Brian Hill here) are now licensed commercial drone pilots and I'm sure more will be following suit. What we've found however is that it frequently takes two people when on assignment; one to operate the drone and one to keep an eye on it and make sure it doesn't approach any obstructions like trees or kamikaze geese. That's my job normally, and I think I've finally found my niche. Put on a pair of polarized sunglasses, crane my neck up and don't lose sight of the drone. Now I need a cool title. Drone co-pilot seems excessive and unwarranted. Spotter monkey is a little demeaning. Probably something in the middle of those would be good. Suggestions? This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Two-year-old Delaney Herling enjoys a hotdog during the first day of Island Lake's Lakefest at Water Tower Park Friday evening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Left to right, Fred Meyer, John Volpe and Lee Jensen are three Korean War Veterans from Mount Prospect who took an honor flight to Washington DC. They have maintained a friendship ever since high school, and meet every Thursday morning at the Panera Bread near Randhurst.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Jake Chinn, finishes off some ribs on the grill Saturday during the 12th annual Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park. Chinn said that he has been traveling on the rib circuit with Armadillos Rib and BBQ company out of Atlanta GA. Typically he said that they will cook anywhere between 80,000-90,000 pounds of ribs during the summer.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
"Willow," a lab-golden retriever mix owned by Lucas Guarnaccio of Libertyville, practices for the DockDogs National Dog Jumping Competitiion during Libertyville's 9th Annual Dog Days of Summer Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tomas Banys, of Bensenville takes a photo of his son Jacob, who is running through a stream of water, during a Bensenville Public Works Open House.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Megan Hastings, of Lucy's Food Truck takes orders during the Arlington Internatiional Racecourse's fourth annual Food Truck Festival.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Amy and Sheridan Taylor, of Cary walk in the third Annual Heroes Like Haley 5K run and walk to help families fighting Pediatric Cancer.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The 85th Army Band takes the field during a ceremony Sunday in Arlington Heights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Blacksmiths Jon Theissen of North Prairie WI, left, and Sam Johnson of Lakemoor, ply their craft Sunday during the Lake County Forest Preserve's 26th annual Civil War Days at Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. Johnson said that they have had all kinds of odd requests to make things during this festival.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elaely Vivaldo, 5, of West Chicago grabs up candy during West Chicago's Railroad Days Parade on July 9, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Geronimo Hernandez pushes orders onto a delivery truck at the Peapod facility in Lake Zurich.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
German Melgarejo sets up a mini roller coaster in preparation for Thursday's start of Vernon Hills Summer Celebration Tuesday in Century park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Jorge Morales and his 10-year-old son Ariel, try to clear drains in from of his home on Lincoln Avenue and W. Division Street in Mundelein Wednesday morning.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Cedar Park Drive in Round Lake Beach remains closed due to flooding Wednesday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sears is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual Heroes at Home campaign, as Sears worker Dulce Contreras works on inside demolition while Rebuilding Together Aurora's Paul Veach removes window flashing. Both groups are raising funds and assisting military families in need, by making critical repairs and modifications to their homes.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Kate Speer, front, and Katie DeAcentis, both of Libertyville, kayak down flooded Crane Blvd. at Nicholas-Dowden Park in Libertyville Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik, bottom right, talks with Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner as he surveys flooding Friday morning near Grand Avenue and O'Plaine Road in Gurnee. Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor, right, listens in.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sandbags protect businesses along Old Grand Avenuee in Gurnee Thursday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Anthony White, of Libertyville tries to dry out a rug as people clean up from Wednesday's flooding.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Heavy flooding in Gurnee closed down highways and business around Warren Township High School as people used their parking lot for their sandbagging operations.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Caydn Caliger, 8, of Iowa spins around in a Water Rollers game during the first night of Glendale Heights Fest.
Robert Sanchez | Staff Photographer
Sandbags are filled and ready to go in the Warren Township High School parking lot in Gurnee. The rising Des Plaines River continues to flood the town.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Koula Magdalin, of Lake in the Hills, dishes up some Souvlaki at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Greek Fest in Elgin Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
John Malek, of Wooddale prepares to enjoy some food on his lunch break at the Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church Greek Fest in Elgin Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Jim Stapleton, of Arlington Heights enjoys a sip of cold beer at the 18th annual Irish Fest in Arlington Heights on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Gabriella Bloom, 7, bounces above the crowd but below the clouds at the Batavia Windmill Fest at the Riverwalk on Houston St. Friday night. She was with her family from Batavia.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
