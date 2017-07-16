Images: Summer is in full swing in The Week in Pictures

Rick West | Staff Photographer

If you're a frequent reader of the Daily Herald, and I'll assume you are or you wouldn't be reading this caption, you know that we recently added a drone to our photography toolbox. It's come in quite handy on a number of stories recently, such as the home explosion in Marengo. About a half dozen of our photographers (like Brian Hill here) are now licensed commercial drone pilots and I'm sure more will be following suit. What we've found however is that it frequently takes two people when on assignment; one to operate the drone and one to keep an eye on it and make sure it doesn't approach any obstructions like trees or kamikaze geese. That's my job normally, and I think I've finally found my niche. Put on a pair of polarized sunglasses, crane my neck up and don't lose sight of the drone. Now I need a cool title. Drone co-pilot seems excessive and unwarranted. Spotter monkey is a little demeaning. Probably something in the middle of those would be good. Suggestions? This photo was published in the Perspective column in the print edition of the Daily Herald.