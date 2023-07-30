Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 24-30, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

John Starks | Staff Photographer

Dalton Quimby, left, raises a shovel as he and his workmates dig around a utility pole in West Dundee Thursday, July 27, 2023. The ComEd crew were doing a safety inspection, looking for rot on the wooden poles throughout the village. At right is Demarcus Johnson and in the background is James Anderson. The poles are supposed to last more than 70 years and be inspected every 10.