Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 24-30, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs

A warm and cloudy summer is reflected in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for July 24-30, 2023 in the Chicago suburbs.
Window washers seem to work on cleaning the billowy clouds reflected in the glass as they clean the Misumi building Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
After winning the 40-minute long Cat 3 men's Tighthead Mundelein Grand Prix bicycle race in downtown Mundelein on Monday, July 24, 2023, Xaven Monsalud lays in a flower bed and drinks water as his teammates congratulate him a few dozen yards from the finish line. The race is part of the Intelligentsia Cup 10-day series in Chicagoland. Monsalud and his team are from Maryland.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Twins Alexa, left, and Jacky Vergara, 6, of Streamwood wave as firefighters toss candy from their fire engines during the Streamwood Summer Celebration Parade Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ten-year-old Kimberly Alvarez is surprised Tuesday, July 25, 2023 with a Havanese-poodle mix puppy at her home in Addison from Windy City Acres in downstate Atwood. Kimberly suffers from a variety of physical ailments and her family recently went through the tragic loss of their dog.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dalton Quimby, left, raises a shovel as he and his workmates dig around a utility pole in West Dundee Thursday, July 27, 2023. The ComEd crew were doing a safety inspection, looking for rot on the wooden poles throughout the village. At right is Demarcus Johnson and in the background is James Anderson. The poles are supposed to last more than 70 years and be inspected every 10.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Marc Sonnabend, of Arlington Heights, has unusual cards for sale in his booth at the National Sports Collection Convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ken Dinerman, of Los Angeles, stacks tables full of baseball cards at the National Sports Collection Convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nataliia Kuryliak fled Ukraine for Chicago and is teaching music in Northbrook. Aarika Parakh, 5-1/2, of Lake Forest, is one of her students.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kayla Austin, 23, of Harvard, cuts the hair of Nadia, her four-month old goat at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Boudreau, a performing rescue dog with Canine Stars leaps over water for his favorite toy at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nathan Medula, 18, holds the Reserve Grand Prize winning market steer, named Goose and owned by Jessie Richards, 17 of Zion, as she moves her Grand Champion steer named Maverick in the show ring at right, at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Toru Fujii, 89, of Aurora, pitches to a batter during a game in Naperville's senior softball league at Gartner Park.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Scott Kennen, manager at Midas in Barrington, talks with Henry Owen Thursday at the auto repair shop. Kennen was the leader in the effort to get Owen an accessible van that he could drive.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Erin Buric and her daughter Katia, 2, of Wheaton, pet the pigs at the DuPage County Fair on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Wheaton.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Molly Wenzel, 5, and her brother William, 9, fill the water bowls in the foul barn at the DuPage County Fair on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Wheaton. Their family has eight chickens in their Naperville backyard.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Crews working at the Arlington Park demolition site on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A rainbow forms in the mist of a fountain in Hook Lake near the Round Lake Beach Civic Center recently.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Audry Alice Hanson runs Alice's Place in Elburn. The distinctive cone on top of the small Main Street building draws customers as the sun sets every night. The ice cream shop closes in the winter months and reopens in the spring.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
David Presperin, of Libertyville hoists his daughter Corinne, 20 months, onto his shoulders to get a better view of the Show Me Swine Pig Races during the Lake County Fair Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Grayslake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Amelia Klosternann, of Historic Wagner Farm blow dries a goat at the Lake County Fair Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Grayslake.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Dylan Bensema, 12, of Manhattan, Illinois, sips a cold drink while sitting at his dad's Scrapgrinder guitars booth during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival in Lisle Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer