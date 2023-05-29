Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 22-28, 2023

High school sports championships and graduations dominate The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 22-28, 2023 in suburban Chicago.
Grayslake Central's Brannon Duffin wins the 100-meter wheelchair race at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Conant High School senior Lauren Manikis, center, has a photo taken with her grandmother, Luming Gutierrez before her graduation ceremony on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Alexandra Magill heads the ball against Lockport in a sectional semifinal game in Aurora on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fremd High School senior Kacper Nowak has a little fun for a photo with his mom, Agnieszka Wiosna, during his graduation ceremony on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A graduate hustles through the Vernon Hills High School lobby with only a couple of minutes to spare before the commencement ceremonies on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
York's Charlie McKenna (6) battles Lyons' Louis Grib (3) for control of the ball during the IHSA State Water Polo consolation match Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Ryan Schaefer clears the high jump bar during the Deerfield Class 3A boys track sectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Park High School seniors greet each other before their graduation ceremony at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Oculus by Polish American artist Olga Ziemska Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Polish American artist Olga Ziemska created five huge sculptures exclusively for a new exhibition at The Morton Arboretum, "Of the Earth." The exhibition explores the artist's expression and philosophy that, she says, "We are nature." Ziemska said that her aim is to remind people that "everything in life is derived from the same basic elements that form everything in nature, including ourselves. There is no separation." In Polish, Ziemska means "of the earth."The artist's work was created from reclaimed and pruned tree branches and other natural materials gathered from various locations throughout the Arboretum's 1,700 acres. "I am giving reclaimed natural materials a new life and transforming them from nature into new forms," Ziemska said.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A worker maneuvers his riding lawn mower while cutting the grass outside an entrance to the shuttered Arlington Park racetrack in Arlington Heights. Crews are also maintaining the pristine grass on the track.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
View of the Gold Star Memorial, which was unveiled at Veterans Park in Naperville Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Graduate Munkhjin Ider poses for a photo with her father Eder Ganbatar before the Rolling Meadows High School graduation on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg High School senior Charlotte Galer has a laugh with friends as they fight against the wind to keep their caps on before their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Illinois Conservation Police Officer Chris Winters takes a boat out of Fox Lake Thursday, May 25, 2023. The Illinois Conservation Police will be stepping up patrols this holiday weekend for boating-under-the-influence violations, as well as other safety matters.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduate Kenneth Cherry stands to be recognized as heading into military service at the Wheeling High School graduation on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ibukunoluwa Iyanuoluwa Ajayi flips her tassel during the Hersey High School graduation Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Dirty Nellie's owner Jimmy Dolezal talks about the future of the Palatine bar.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Tyra King celebrates her first goal against Lockport goalkeeper Elizabeth Rock in a sectional semifinal game in Aurora on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Graduate Jaidyn Mays hoists himself above his fellow grads on a pullup bar as they gather in a field house before the Vernon Hills High School commencement on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Nolan Milas runs in the Class 2A 100-meter dash final at the IHSA boys state track and field meet in Charleston on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Libertyville High School held its Class of 2023 commencement ceremony at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Mark Kellner works on the area where a wing will attach to the B17 he's rebuilding in his Marengo garage.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Stevenson High School's resource officer Michael Lill poses for a photo with graduate Jane George during the commencement ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Vicki Deja, middle, takes a photo with Micaela Ackerson, left, and Wyatt Lenger prior to the start of the Carmel High School graduation ceremony in Mundelein Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Some of the 1,200 Stevenson High School seniors wait in line to enter the Now Arena to participate in their graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023 in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Gwen Zimmerman executes a bicycle kick against Libertyville in the sectional championship game in Northbrook on Friday, May 26, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A graduate waves to her family during processional of the Wheaton Warrenville South High School graduation, held at the College of Dupage in Glen Ellyn Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Andrew Spurck in the championship 2A singles match during the IHSA State Tennis Finals Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Palatine.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Graduates throw their caps at the conclusion of the Wheaton North High School graduation, held at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer