Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 22-28, 2023

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Oculus by Polish American artist Olga Ziemska Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Polish American artist Olga Ziemska created five huge sculptures exclusively for a new exhibition at The Morton Arboretum, "Of the Earth." The exhibition explores the artist's expression and philosophy that, she says, "We are nature." Ziemska said that her aim is to remind people that "everything in life is derived from the same basic elements that form everything in nature, including ourselves. There is no separation." In Polish, Ziemska means "of the earth."The artist's work was created from reclaimed and pruned tree branches and other natural materials gathered from various locations throughout the Arboretum's 1,700 acres. "I am giving reclaimed natural materials a new life and transforming them from nature into new forms," Ziemska said.