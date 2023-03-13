 

Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 5-12, 2023

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted3/13/2023 1:00 AM

The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 5-12, 2023 is filled with moments from around the Chicago suburbs.

Anderson Humane in South Elgin has a new program called Doggie Day Out that enables people to sign up as temporary fosters and take a shelter dog out for a day. Erin Linton, who works at the shelter, picked up Willie for the day just to get him out of the chaos of the shelter for the day and was rewarded with a sloppy kiss.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Dennis Estepp pulls his jersey off as St. Ignatius starts to celebrate their double-overtime win in the Class 3A Hoffman Estates supersectional boys basketball game at the Now Arena.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The sun sets behind some prairie plants at Peck Farm in Geneva.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin meets some of the third-grade students from St. Rita of Cascia School before he gives his annual state-of-the-city speech at the Aurora Municipal Airport Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Sugar Grove.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
New Trier's Jake Fiegen, left, reacts after he made a basket and a foul was called against Glenbrook North as the Spartans' Owen Giannoulias looks away during the Class 4A New Trier sectional final in Northfield Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Tomika Reed, sister of shooting victim Cartez Daniels, is hugged by Liz Campbell, left, a longtime Bolingbrook resident, as Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta speaks at a candlelight vigil at the DuPage Township Center in Bolingbrook for family and friends of the three victims killed Sunday in a Bolingbrook shooting.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People stroll through a winter wonder land at Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary Friday, March 10, 2023 in Dundee Township. The 244 acre site was formerly owned by Chicago Elmhurst Stone and the Schuetz family and is partially protected by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A lone sledder stays in the warm light on the hill as a friend waits at the bottom at Converse Park in Island Lake as the sun sets on a cold February evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Aiden Lim, 4, of Glenview, left, and Aiden Rhee, 3, of Morton Grove work together to operate a robot at the Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Dressed head to toe in green, Alexander Schwartz of Bartlett smiles as the procession passes him during the 30th annual Naperville St. Patrick's Day Parade Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Naperville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Michael Cafferty, of Wheaton gets some help from his mom Karen, during a maple sugaring event at Kline Creek Farm Saturday, March 11, 2023 in West Chicago. The annual program helps people discover how sap becomes syrup as they try tapping with tools from the 1890s, check the collection buckets, watch sap thicken over the fire, and try a taste of real maple syrup.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Benet Academy's Brayden Fagbemi reacts after fouling out during the Class 4A boys basketball state championship game against Moline at State Farm Center in Champaign Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
