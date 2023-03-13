Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 5-12, 2023
Posted3/13/2023 1:00 AM
The Week in Pictures photo gallery for March 5-12, 2023 is filled with moments from around the Chicago suburbs.
Anderson Humane in South Elgin has a new program called Doggie Day Out that enables people to sign up as temporary fosters and take a shelter dog out for a day. Erin Linton, who works at the shelter, picked up Willie for the day just to get him out of the chaos of the shelter for the day and was rewarded with a sloppy kiss.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Tomika Reed, sister of shooting victim Cartez Daniels, is hugged by Liz Campbell, left, a longtime Bolingbrook resident, as Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta speaks at a candlelight vigil at the DuPage Township Center in Bolingbrook for family and friends of the three victims killed Sunday in a Bolingbrook shooting.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People stroll through a winter wonder land at Jelke Creek Bird Sanctuary Friday, March 10, 2023 in Dundee Township. The 244 acre site was formerly owned by Chicago Elmhurst Stone and the Schuetz family and is partially protected by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Michael Cafferty, of Wheaton gets some help from his mom Karen, during a maple sugaring event at Kline Creek Farm Saturday, March 11, 2023 in West Chicago. The annual program helps people discover how sap becomes syrup as they try tapping with tools from the 1890s, check the collection buckets, watch sap thicken over the fire, and try a taste of real maple syrup.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
