Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for February 27-March 5, 2023.

A lot of group events fill The Week in Pictures photo gallery for February 27-March 5, 2023.
Under the direction of Mark Duker, the Waubonsie Valley High School band practices for a performance of Hindustani music Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Saniya Desai and the Waubonsie Valley High School band practice for a performance of Hindustani music Wednesday, February 22, 2023 in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's "High Healed Harmony" performs during the 30th annual Chicagoland Showcase 2023 show choir competition at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
"Chainsaw Man" Isabel Manriquez, left, of Warrenville and her brother, Alex, 12, browse during the Mighty Con comic book and toy show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Teacher Lori Ford works with students in her after school program at Sunny Hill Elementary School Thursday. Pictured from left are Oscar Gonzalez, 14, Aaron Gutierrez, 11, and his sister Lia Gutierrez, 15. Oscar and Lia are freshman at Barrington High School while Aaron is in 6th grade at Prairie Middle School.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Cole Bonder and Prospect's Cole Chapman stretch for a rebound in a Class 4A boys basketball all sectional final game in Barrington on Friday, March 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Annika Manthy can't contain her smile in the final seconds of the Huskies win over Maine South in the Class 4A supersectional girls basketball game in Palatine on Monday, February 27, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
New Trier's Evan Kanellos passes as Glenbrook South's Griffin Dahiya cuts him off along the baseline during the Class 4A boys basketball New Trier sectional semifinal in Northfield Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Geneva players, including Jack Hatton, 10, and Kalen McNeive, 11, celebrate following their win over Wheaton Warrenville South during the Class 4A Bartlett sectional semifinals Wednesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Dillon Schmidt gets past Libertyville's Jack Huber in Class 4A boys basketball sectional semifinal game in Barrington on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Sam Lappin (4) gets fouled as he is met by Rolling Meadows defenders including Tsvet Sotirov, left, Foster Ogbonna, middle and Jack Duffer during the Class 4A New Trier sectional semifinal in Northfield Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows' Cameron Christie reacts to the Mustangs' 59-58 loss to Glenbrook North during the Class 4A New Trier sectional semifinal in Northfield Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Christian Uremovich covers his head with his jersey after the Patriots lost to Prospect on a last-second shot in a Class 4A boys basketball sectional semifinal game in Barrington on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Ben Schneider is surrounded by teammates after his game-winning basket in a Class 4A boys basketball sectional semifinal game against Stevenson in Barrington on Wednessday, March 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Maine South's Ava Blagojevich, left, is pressured by Loyola Academy's Paige Engels during the Class 4A girls basketball sectional final in Northfield Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North senior Ryan Cohen slides into the circle formed on the floor by his teammates prior to the start of the Class 4A New Trier sectional final in Northfield Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Benet Academy's Lenee Beaumont (5) moves the ball up court against O'Fallon during the IHSA Class 4A girls basketball championship game at the CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University Saturday March 4, 2023 in Normal.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer