LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 21-27, 2022.

U.S. Army veteran Ramona Pozek, of Chicago holds her painting entitled Burnt Petals at the at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods near Riverwoods. Her art piece is one of 65 in the At Ease: Healing in Nature is an exhibition created by more than 20 active duty service members, veterans and their family members at on display at the center through December 21. Since 2015, At Ease has been an innovative approach to empower Military Veterans' well-being through a series of nature-based art and photography workshops in collaboration with the James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center. Vets discover a new side of themselves and the natural world through the creative arts.