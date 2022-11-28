LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 21-27, 2022.

The holidays can bring out the best in people and it's reflected in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for November 21-27, 2022.
Finished turkey breasts wait to come out of the oven at College of DuPage Monday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Julie Walker volunteers at the Sugar Grove Township Senior Center where she sometimes makes friends with visiting pets.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
George White IV, of Country Bumpkin walks through the Christmas tree's Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in Mundelein. The holidays are just around the corner, and for those who celebrate Christmas, it's almost time to pick up an evergreen tree -- but will it be real or fake? While debates between the two are often about cost, convenience and tradition, environmental groups are encouraging people to also consider which is best for the planet.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Loyola Academy players celebrate their state championship after defeating Lincoln-Way East 13-3 during the Class 8A football state title game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Michael Smith and daughter Elizabeth, 2, check out the lights up close after Batavia's holiday tree lighting Sunday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Illinois State Police Troopers Gerry Cepeda, left, and Larry Skinner work through a scenario with the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives Range Theater Simulator Wednesday in Des Plaines.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbard South's Jalen Brown gets the rebound against his teammate Cam Williams and Glenbard West's Logan Brown in a boys basketball game in Glen Ellyn on Monday, November 21, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
College of DuPage culinary student Kevin Carberry, of Geneva puts turkeys in the oven at the school Monday. First-year students are cooking Thanksgiving food that will be served to cadets from the Great Lakes Naval Station.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
John Stewart, of Rethink Electric in Wood Dale checks over the 12 solar panels that his company installed on the roof of a Grayslake home.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jeff Thoelecke does the ceremonial puck drop for Glenbrook South's Will Papalas, left, and Glenbrook North's Kyle Burke prior to the start of a hockey game at Centennial Ice Rink in Wilmette on Nov. 24, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer November, 2021
Glenbrook South players celebrate their 3-1 victory over Glenbrook North during a hockey game at Centennial Ice Rink in Wilmette on Nov. 24, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer November, 2021.
U.S. Army veteran Ramona Pozek, of Chicago holds her painting entitled Burnt Petals at the at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods near Riverwoods. Her art piece is one of 65 in the At Ease: Healing in Nature is an exhibition created by more than 20 active duty service members, veterans and their family members at on display at the center through December 21. Since 2015, At Ease has been an innovative approach to empower Military Veterans' well-being through a series of nature-based art and photography workshops in collaboration with the James A. Lovell Federal Healthcare Center. Vets discover a new side of themselves and the natural world through the creative arts.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Caterer Quenby Schuyler is donating more than 100 meals to be served in the recovery pod at the Kane County jail Thursday for Thanksgiving. Schuyler and many of her volunteers are also in recovery.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks about new terminals at O'Hare International Airport Monday with (from right) U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia, CDA Commissioners Jamie Rhee and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfood.
Marni Pyke | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Anne Mura assists others with Medicare health plans at the Arlington Heights Senior Center.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Navy recruits Corey Miekosz, front, 30, of San Diego, and Osmar Martinez, 19, of Oklahoma, were grateful for a tasty Thanksgiving meal prepared by culinary arts students at the College of DuPage and served Thursday at Villa Park VFW Post 2801.
Alicia Fabbre | Staff Photographer
Benet's Lenee Beaumont (5) pivots around Carmel's Molli Ward (22) Friday November 25, 2022 in Lisle.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Remi Nerwin, 2, of Arlington Heights stands by the tree while attending the Arlington Heights tree lighting ceremony with her parents, Laura and Nick, at North School Park Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ed Berthold, of Fox River Grove turned 103 years old recently and still bowls in a weekly league at Bowlero on Rand Rd. in Deer Park. On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Palatine American Legion Post 690 Color Guard delivered a hat and shirt to thank him for his service in the Army Air Corp during World War II and to wish him a happy birthday. He carries an average of more than 115.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Michael Salazar and Anna Salazar both of Mundelein have their hands full as the shop on Black Friday, November 25, 2022 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Shoppers navigate between different sales during Black Friday shopping Friday, November 25, 2022 at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Mount Carmel's Jimmy Deacy makes a touchdown catch on a play defended by Batavia's Grant Wardynski during the Class 7A football state title game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Tina Farbelow carries a bag of coats to distribute to the residents of Hesed House at their Comprehensive Resource Center in Aurora.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Winemaker Rodrigo Gonzalez pours a glass of sparkling wine at Lynfred Winery in Roselle, one of two suburban producers of wine with bubbles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's David Sulnius (1) and Glenbrook South's Anestis Hadjistamoulou (23) battle for a loose ball Saturday, November 26, 2022 during the Championship game of Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament at Palatine High School.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The Elgin Fire Department delivered Santa Claus a little early to the joy of kids during the annual tree lighting Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Festival Park in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Charlie lays on the floor in the Mount Prospect home of Dan and Kari Schake, decorated for the holidays.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A large dumpster holds thousands of campaign signs at the Kane County Government Center. The signs were being collected after the November election and will be recycled.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Senior Hailey Livesay performs with the John Hersey High School Charles Dickens Carolers Sunday at the Prospect Heights Public Library.
Rick West | Staff Photographer