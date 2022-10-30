LOOK: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 24-30, 2022.

Halloween events and high school sports playoffs dominated the Week in Pictures photo gallery for October 24-30, 2022.
Three-year-old Brooklyn Jones, of Hoffman Estates dressed as Pennywise, gets some candy before the Halloween Fun Fest & Parade Saturday, October 29, 2022 at village hall in Bartlett.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A bike rider cruises through a tunnel of colorful leaves on the Fox River Trail near Williams Rd. in Carpentersville on Monday, October 24, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering speaks about gun control measures at the start of a DuPage County Board finance committee meeting Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Will Mayer and Stevenson's Steven Nyc collide as they compete for the ball in a sectional semifinal boys soccer game in Buffalo Grove on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Waukegan's Alexis Guadarrama runs into goalkeeper Julian Mendoza as Lake Zurich's Ian Ferguson adjusts for a potential rebound shot in a sectional semifinal boys soccer game in Buffalo Grove on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Austyn Davis, middle, spikes the ball between Glenbrook South's Bella Pehar, left, and Haylie Madsen during Thursday's girls volleyball match in Northbrook.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
While they make a good home for fake spiders, fake webs used for Halloween decor could be bad for real wildlife like birds and insects.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Oakbrook Center shopping mall has survived with simple changes compared to others that have been forced to make radical changes. Landscaping that changes with the season is evident throughout the outdoor mall.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Niles West's Joseph Pantazis gets upended by Glenbrook North's Jack Philbin during Friday's game in Skokie.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Dressed as Winnie the Pooh, Abby O'Connor, 12, of Northbrook carries her Maltipoo "Leah," who is dressed as Piglett, during the Northbrook Park District Halloween pet parade at Techny Prairie Park Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Crystal Lake South's Nolan Getzinger chases the ball against Vernon Hills in a Class 2A sectional semifinal boys soccer game in Grayslake on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vernon Hills' Milan Raval reacts to his go-ahead goal against Crystal Lake South in a Class 2A sectional semifinal boys soccer game in Grayslake on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Woodland Primary School paraprofessional Xiomara Colon works with early childhood students to recognized letters on a light table Wednesday in Gages Lake. Woodland School District 50 continues its efforts to prepare the students for kindergarten.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Heather Carlson teaches a math enrichment class Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Richmond Intermediate School in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Haley Burgdorf hits against DeKalb's Lauren Gates in the Class 4A South Elgin girls volleyball regional championship match on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
From left Libertyville's Keira Kasten, Ashley Branford, Jamie Marquardt and Margot Kaufman celebrate a point over Lake Zurich during Thursday's girls volleyball regional championship in Lake Zurich.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Warrens' Adam Behrens tosses the football to the side judge after scoring a touchdown against Stevenson in a first round football playoff game in Gurnee on Friday, October 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vapor from Warren linebacker Cole Weinberg rises at the end of the Blue Devils 26-14 win over Stevenson in a Class 8A first round football playoff game in Gurnee on Friday, October 28, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Topgolf in Schaumburg features three levels of climate-controlled bays where guests score points by hitting giant targets.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dr. Michael Cappello at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge is leading the fight against a resurgence of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV) cases.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
15-month-old Logan Bentley, of Geneva and his mom Cristy Bentley in their Geneva home after Logan endured a case of RSV and a stay in the pediatric unit at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Cases of RSV are surging now.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Anu Ajibulu reaches unsuccessfully for a one-handed grab over Elk Grove's Lucas Rogers Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Elk Grove Village.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer