Hold on for a fast run through The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers saw artists, animals, musicians and even faeries and sumo wrestlers last week.
Bert, a Black-Capped Capuchin monkey leans into the coming turn as he rides Luna, a German shepherd in the Banana Derby at the McHenry County Fair Tuesday in Woodstock.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Nick Spence, of Rust-Oleum works on a spray shock mural on Church Street during The David Adler Music and Arts Center 39th Annual Festival of the Arts, at Cook Park in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Retired professional sumo wrestlers Byamba, left, of Mongolia, and Yama, right, compete in an exhibition at the Destination Asia festival at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle Saturday, August 3, 2019. Both are multi-time world champions. Yama is the heaviest Japanese sumo wrestler in history, weighing nearly 600 pounds while Byamba is 350.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Coon Creek Country Days festival kicked off Thursday night in downtown Hampshire. The fest features live bands, craft show, radio broadcast, carnival, parade, beer garden, corn boil, petting zoo and more.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Pat Engefer, of Denver, Colorado looks through some stained glass during The David Adler Music and Arts Center 39th Annual Festival of the Arts, at Cook Park in Libertyville.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Dressed as a faerie, six-year-old Delilah Prochazka, of South Elgin pops a bubble as she dances Saturday, August 3 during the World of Faeries Festival at Vasa Park in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Emma Behren, 19, repositions one of her cows at the McHenry County Fair Tuesday in Woodstock. She is at her last fair because she has reached the 4-H age limit, and says she is proud of her time in the organization.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mama Lee's Gourmet Popcorn shop owner Chris Sumner talks with a festivalgoer Saturday during the 11th annual Art and Soul on the Fox show featuring canvas, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics and fiber art on the Riverside Drive Promenade and Elgin ArtsSpace gallery, in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Matthew Czarnecki, right, competes against friend Andrew Schultz as they man fire cans at the Streamwood Fire Department's booth during the Streamwood Summer Celebration Sunday, July 28, 2019. Both kids are 10 and from Streamwood.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Allie Cassen, 15, of Marengo relaxes with her family's jersey cows at the McHenry County Fair Tuesday in Woodstock.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lori Wiley, left, and Julie Mackie, both of Rolling Meadows butter corn during the Community Church of Rolling Meadows' 63rd annual Cornfest Saturday, August 3, at the Church.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Isaias Alejandro, 16, of Joliet performs at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Carson Morrill, 9, of Belvidere gets a good laugh out of the action during the demolition derby at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Natalie Villanueva follows along with a lesson during the United Way Kindergarten Countdown Camp at Pleviak Elementary School in Lake Villa.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
White Sox player Leury Garcia is all smiles after he helped relocate a plane to prepare for take off Tuesday at O'Hare during a behind-the-scenes tour.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
United employee Latanya Shaw gets a photo with White Sox player Leury Garcia at O'Hare Tuesday during a behind-the-scenes tour.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Hannah Brazis, 12, of Deer Park, smiles as she hears comments from her coach at the end of a piece during the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's first summer camp Tuesday at Elgin Academy.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Jacobs High School graduate Justin Lorenz watches as Jeremiah Thompson, 12, rides away on his new bike at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dundee Township Wednesday in Carpentersville. Lorenz has been collecting bikes for a year and gave away about 70 to families in need.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hampshire residents from left Janeah Covington, Kaitlyn Gerardi and Adriana Gallegos let out a scream while riding Pharao's Fury during the first day of Coon Creek Country Days Thursday in Hampshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dan Stromquist, of Wheaton noticed the horses out grazing and walked over for a photo at the Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Hampshire sisters Lola Cornwell, left, 8, and Brooklyn Cornwell, 6, ham it up for mom's camera after buying ice cream at the Coon Creek Country Days Thursday in Hampshire.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The dancing crowd is reflected in the chrome glasses of trumpeter Matt Heitzman, with the band Planet Groove, at the Warrenville Summer Daze Festival Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Boys wave and watch as the big and loud Emergency Vehicles Lights and Sirens Parade passes on Oak St. at the North Aurora Days festival Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Scott and Kristen Wendell, of Arlington Heights attempt to eat their food among a throng of people who on beautiful summer night descended on Arlington Heights for the annual Mane Event to kick off the Arlington Million next week.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Julia Fifer, a 15-year-old from St. Charles, spearheaded a project called "Girls Clothing Girls." She has been collecting new and gently-used clothing for school-aged girls for the last 11 months. She prepares for a sale of the clothes at King of Glory Church in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Cai Given, 6, and dad Casey Given, both of Woodstock, participates in a judging session Friday at the McHenry County Fair in Woodstock.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Participants of the Chicago to Peoria St. Jude Run say a prayer before heading out from Lisle Junior High School Friday morning. They are running back to Peoria to raise money for St. Jude and childhood cancer.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
People brought their lawn chairs to the Community Garden Green in Fox Lake as Haley Klinkhammer performed during a free concert Friday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer