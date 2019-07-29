Grab a friend and look back at The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers saw giant trains, flying dogs, sleepy farm animals and lots of festival food last week in the Chicago suburbs.
Meghan Kline and Ain Sleigh, of team Shagi'n Dragons out of Toronto, Canada warm up before the start of the Chicago International Dragon Boat Festival in Busse Woods on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Caleb Linneman, of Hebron hangs out in the swine barn after showing sheep Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The American Flag is carried by and reflected in the chrome helmet of Dan Glodowski, of the Lake Zurich Sons of the American Legion, during the Alpine Fest parade Sunday, July 22, 2019. He was marching in a combined Honor Guard for the memory of his Father Robert, a World War II vet who passed away less than a year ago.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Coconut makes an attempt at catching a Frisbee while jumping for distance over the pool during the Canine Stars show at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Friday. All the dogs in the show are rescues.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Shelby Steggerda, of Gurnee got to hold a bunny while her dad, Mark Steggerda, takes a photo Thursday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Reveille, 10, and Atticus Solomon, 8, laugh as they ride the Sizzler at the Algonquin Founders' Days special needs carnival Thursday. They are from Crystal Lake.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
James Bend, 9, right, and his sister Madison, 7, left, hang out with their sheep on opening day of the DuPage County Fair on Wednesday in Wheaton. James took a first place ribbon for his sheep.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Prakash Chitale, of Lake Zurich closes his eyes briefly as the Lake Zurich Alpine Fest parade marches past Sunday, July 21, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Donnie Kaczmarek, of Bolingbrook gets hit in the face with mud as he drives his minivan in the Demolition Derby at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles Sunday, July 21, 2019.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Enjoying a warm sunny July day in the Ned Brown Forest Preserve, Peter Ivanov of Elk Grove, listens to yoga on his headphones as he exercises along with the music for at least and hour and a half before heading back home.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kenneth Richardson, left, and Richard Martin work on creating a computer game in the BB8 Robotics class during the Geek Squad Academy camp Wednesday at Round Lake Middle School in Round Lake Heights. More than 50 local kids are learning about 3-D design, producing music, how to code and more, through interactive activities.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sam Matkovich, 14, of Wadsworth trims a baby goat as people set up for the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Tuesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows McDonald's employee Marisol Soto of Elgin, left, and her fellow co-workers prepare to receive their diploma from McDonald's franchise owner Derrick Taylor and Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo. Soto and her fellow workers successfully completed a program to improve their English skills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Robby Johler, of Des Plaines helps his 8-year-old son Cole get his bike to the track as motocross racers warmed up Tuesday at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Tuesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Tegan Ahern, 10, of Wadsworth lets her Cochin bantam hen climb on her back during opening day at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Cousins Megan Kiggundu, 11, and Kayla Crowder, 7, laugh as hey ride the Sizzler at the Algonquin Founders' Days special needs carnival Thursday. They are from Huntley.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Gordy Tobutt of Fox River Grove, aka The Bubbler, makes some big bubbles with special solution allowing Madisyn Hargett, 5, of Gary, Indiana to chase them down to pop them at the Wood Dale's Prairie Fest on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jackson Krauze, 6, of Warrenville takes care of his goat in the barn at the second day of the DuPage County Fair Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Big Boy 4014 crosses over Techny Road in Northbrook Friday morning on its way to West Chicago.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Family take photos as Arati Patel, of Naperville receives a ring and proposal from Kinshuk Patel of Virginia, along the Naperville Riverwalk on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Mikey Lopes, 5, and his uncle, Jesse Flores, both of Des Plaines, watch as the train led by Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 and a trailing diesel unit passes through Des Plaines Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Union Pacific Big Boy steam locomotive 4014 passes Glen Ellyn Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The 2019 Sugar Grove Citizen of the Year award was given to John Guddendorf Jr. as part of the Sugar Grove Corn Boil festival on Friday night. Here, Guddendorf Jr. reacts as comments are made on his giving spirit.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Bodhi Smith, 4, of Chicago prepares to eat an ear of corn as part of the Sugar Grove Corn Boil festival on Friday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Eight-year-old Addi Guarino, of Huntley comforts her sister Kennedy, 4, as the fire truck's sirens fill the air Saturday, July 27, 2019 during the 59th annual Algonquin Founders' Days Parade.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Justin Burau, of Arlington Heights visits with his dad, Wally Burau of Winfield, after managing to hang on for six seconds while riding in the saddle bronc during the Latting Rodeo at the DuPage County Fair Saturday, July 27, 2019. He rode the horse to help raise money for the American Brain tumor Association.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Justin Burau, of Arlington Heights manages to hang on for six seconds while riding in the saddle bronc during the Latting Rodeo at the DuPage County Fair.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
People check out vintage cars during Park on Park Cruise night in downtown Mundelein Wednesday night.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer