Suburban restaurants thank military service members with Veterans Day specials

Bar Louie is offering those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces a free craft burger on Saturday, Nov. 11, with proof of valid military ID. Courtesy of Bar Louie

Many suburban restaurants are saluting those who have served and are currently serving in the military by saying thank you with free or discounted meals on Veterans Day Saturday, Nov. 11. Here are some of those offerings.

Applebee's

125 S. Randall Road, Elgin, (847) 697-4897, and 1700 N. Richmond Road, McHenry, (815) 344-6305; applebees.com/en/veterans-day-free-meals. For the 16th consecutive year, veterans and active-duty military members will be treated to a free meal from a special menu Saturday. Lunch and dinner entree choices include the classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, fiesta lime chicken, 6-ounce top sirloin, double crunch shrimp, Oriental chicken salad and three-cheese chicken penne. For dine-in only.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; and 2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 139, Naperville, (331) 444-2050; barlouie.com/. Those who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces can receive a free craft burger such as the Bourbon BBQ Burger or GastroBurger on Saturday, Nov. 11, with proof of valid military ID. For dine-in only.

Bonefish Grill is thanking service members, veterans and first responders on Saturday, Nov. 11, with a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink with valid ID. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. Lagrange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. Bonefish Grill is thanking service members, veterans and first responders on Saturday with a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink with a valid ID. No purchase is required. Plus, the restaurant offers a Heroes Discount of 10% off year-round to service members, veterans and first responders with ID.

California Pizza Kitchen

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Space 1022, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200; cpk.com/events/veteransday. CPK is saluting veterans and active military with a free entree and nonalcoholic beverage on Veterans Day. Choices include a full-size salad (Original Barbecue Chicken Chopped, Thai Crunch, Classic Caesar, Italian Chopped), pizza (barbecue chicken, Hawaiian, mushroom-pepperoni-sausage, pepperoni, five cheese and fresh tomato, cheese) or pasta (garlic cream fettuccine with chicken, Kung Pao spaghetti with chicken, Bolognese spaghetti). Must be in uniform or show military ID to receive the free meal, for dine-in only.

Carrabba's

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. All veterans and active-duty military with ID can receive a free appetizer or dessert and a soft drink Saturday. No purchase is required. Carrabba's also offers service members, veterans and first responders a year-round Heroes Discount, which offers 10% off.

Chili's

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Hoffman Estates, McHenry, Naperville, Rosemont, Round Lake Beach, South Elgin, Streamwood, Waukegan and Wheaton; chilis.com/restaurant-events/veterans-day. All veterans and active military are invited to stop in for a free entree on Saturday. Options include chili or soup and salad, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, Oldtimer with cheese and three-piece crispers with fries. Dine-in only.

Cicis Pizza

618 Route 59, Naperville, (630) 357-1202, cicis.com/. For dine-in only on Saturday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of a free buffet with a valid active-duty or retired military ID.

Denny's

Locations across the suburbs; dennys.com/. Denny's is thanking active and retired military personnel with a free Grand Slam breakfast (two pancakes, two bacon strips, two sausage links and two eggs cooked any way) from 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day Saturday. For dine-in only with a valid military ID.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Houlihan's is offering 50% off select entrees to veterans for dine-in at the Naperville restaurant. Choices include Sedona shrimp pasta, Houlihan's cheeseburger, whole grain veggie burger, Meatloaf No. 9, fish and chips, stuffed chicken breast and heartland grilled chicken salad. Proof of ID is required.

IHOP

Locations across the suburbs; ihop.com/en/veterans-day. IHOP honors veterans and active-duty military with a free stack of red, white and blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Military ID or proof of service is required for this dine-in special.

Meson Sabika in Naperville is thanking veterans for their service with 40% off their check for parties of four or less on Saturday, Nov. 11. - Courtesy of Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/specials/. The Spanish tapas restaurant is thanking veterans for their service with 40% off their check for parties of four or less on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Perry's Steakhouse is saluting veterans and active military members with two special offers, including a free pork chop lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, when accompanied by a guest purchasing a lunch or dinner entree. - Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/proudly-honoring-veterans/. Perry's is saluting veterans and active military members with two special offers: On Friday, Nov. 10, veterans can enjoy a free pork chop lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. when accompanied by a guest purchasing a lunch or dinner entree. On Saturday, Nov. 11, Perry's is offering veterans a three-course $39 military menu for early dinner (4-6 p.m.). Each course offers six choices. Both offers are dine-in only and reservations and military ID are required.

Pinstripes

1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. To say thank you, Pinstripes is giving all veterans and active-duty military members a free entree Friday through Sunday, Nov. 10-12, with proof of military ID. Not valid during Sunday brunch.

White Castle is offering veterans and current military members a free Veterans Day combo meal Saturday, Nov. 11. - Courtesy of White Castle

Locations across the suburbs; whitecastle.com/. White Castle is giving veterans and current military members a free combo meal Saturday, Nov. 11. No purchase is necessary, but a military ID is required. White Castle will also be serving its sliders in specially designed patriotic packaging.