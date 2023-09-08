Suburbs remember Sept. 11 with ceremonies, services

Daily Herald Staff Report

Communities across the suburbs will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies.

Aurora

The Aurora fire and police departments will host the city's annual September 11 Memorial Ceremony.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, Aurora's public safety officials will be joined by city leaders and community members at the Aurora Central Fire Station, 75 N. Broadway Ave.

Marking the 22nd anniversary of the tragedies in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, the ceremony will feature a presentation of colors, remarks of remembrance and reflection, and a wreath-laying ceremony by the Aurora Fire and Police honor guards.

A special bell tolling and moment of silence will be held at 7:46 a.m. CST, the minute the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Visit facebook.com/cityofaurorail/.

Bartlett

The Bartlett Fire District will host a Sept. 11 Memorial Service at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at fire station No. 1, 234 N. Oak Ave., Bartlett. This ceremony will feature an honor guard posting the colors, music from the piper, and remarks from Bartlett chaplain Sue Allen, pastor at Living Lord Lutheran Church. Visit facebook.com/BartlettFire.

Des Plaines

The Des Plaines police and fire departments will host a Patriot Day ceremony on Sept. 11.

The gathering will honor those affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the heroes who came to the aid of the victims.

The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at Fire Station No. 61, 405 S. Des Plaines River Road.

It is open to the public. Parking is limited. For information, visit desplaines.org.

DuPage County

Join College of DuPage and local law enforcement leaders to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be presented at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the college's Sgt. Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center on the Glen Ellyn's campus, 425 Fawell Blvd.

The commemoration will begin with an introduction by Associate Dean of Public Services Tom Ross, followed by reflections from COD President Brian Caputo.

Jim Volpe, the retired Wheaton police chief and current director of COD's Suburban Law Enforcement Academy, and director of COD's Fire Science/EMS program Ryan Lambert will also share their experiences of hearing the news that day, as well as how it impacted them.

The ceremony includes a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. to mark the time of the first attack.

COD's facility provides an appropriate backdrop for the commemoration as one of only a few educational institutions nationwide selected to receive a relic from the twin towers. A 1,000-pound beam section from the World Trade Center is housed at the HEC to memorialize the lives lost and honor the heroic spirit of first responders and civilians.

Learn more about the World Trade Center Beam Memorial at cod.edu/hsti/facilities.

Elburn

Town and Country Public Library in Elburn is hosting a Sept. 11 memorial presentation on Monday, Sept. 11.

To commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, join this presentation hosted by the National September 11th Memorial & Museum in New York City. During this program, you will hear stories of those personally affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The program, also offered virtually, will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the meeting room of the Mary Lynn Alms Educational Center, 320 E. North St.

Sign up via tcpld.org.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer, 2017 An Elgin firefighter rings the bell to honor those who died in the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks at a previous remembrance event in Elgin.

The City of Elgin invites the community to join in the annual Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way.

The ceremony is hosted by the City of Elgin as a tribute to the heroes and victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

It will commence with the posting of flags by the Elgin Fire Department and Elgin Police Department honor guards. Following the posting of the flags, Larkin High School students will perform the national anthem and "Amazing Grace" will be played on the bagpipes.

The speakers include Elgin Mayor David Kaptain, Elgin Fire Chief Robert Cagann, Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley and American Legion Post 57 Commander Mark Smith.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their seats. The event will be streamed live at facebook.com/elginfire/ for those unable to attend in person.

Elmhurst

Join the city of Elmhurst for a ceremony of remembrance about the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The tribute to lives lost, including the brave first responders who gave their lives trying to save others on that day, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Elmhurst Fire Station 2, 601 S. York Road. Visit elmhurst.org.

Evanston

The Evanston fire and police departments will hold a memorial ceremony to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives 22 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

The memorial service will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Firemen's Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue in Evanston. For information, visit cityofevanston.org.

Gilberts

On Saturday, Sept. 9, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 18N377 Galligan Road in Gilberts, will hold its annual "Sept. 11 Community Time of Remembrance," beginning with a 10 a.m. ceremony with readings, music and prayer in the sanctuary. After the ceremony, there will be hot dogs, chips, and pop/water. There will be a craft/coloring station for kids and a fire truck and police car on display. There also will be a bags game for teens and adults. Visit facebook.com/StPeterLutheranGilberts.

Residents gather for the 2019 Patriot Day ceremony in front of the Glendale Heights Village Hall. This year's ceremony begins after the silent parade of emergency personnel vehicles. - Courtesy of Village of Glendale Heights

Join the village of Glendale Heights for a solemn ceremony to remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. On Monday, Sept. 11, a silent parade of emergency vehicles will start at 7:15 p.m. at Reskin Elementary School, 1555 Ardmore Ave., and travel a short distance westbound on Fullerton Avenue toward the village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza.

A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at the village hall.

The village encourages the Glendale Heights community to display their American flags in front of their homes to remember and honor the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and to show a sign of thanks to emergency personnel. Visit glendaleheights.org.

Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates Celebrations Commission is hosting a memorial ceremony to remember and honor all those who tragically lost their lives as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn. All are welcome to attend the Patriot Day ceremony at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the village hall, 1900 Hassell Road. Visit hoffmanestates.org.

Lake County

To commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, the College of Lake County is hosting a viewing of the documentary "102 Minutes that Changed America." It will be shown at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in Multi-Purpose Room C106 on campus, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The film chronicles, in real time, the most painful day in recent American history. On Sept. 11-12, students will plant 2,977 mini U.S. flags at the College of Lake County front entrance to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Visit clcillinois.edu.

Libertyville

On Sunday, Sept. 10, the 15th annual Willow House Walk & 5K Run to Remember-9/11 Never Forget will be held at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville.

It is $50 for the 5K, $40 for the 1-mile, or $15 for youth. Race-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K run at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-Mile Walk to Remember at 9:30 a.m. Sign up at willowhouse.org/walk2023/.

Lombard

The Village of Lombard invites residents and community members to attend its 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.

It will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Public Safety Plaza, outside of the village hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave.

The ceremony will honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11 in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

After the ceremony, the village is joining organizations nationwide to encourage blood donations to honor those who lost their lives. The village will be hosting the "We Remember Blood Drive" Tuesday, Sept. 19, at two separate locations:

• Yorktown Center, with the blood donor bus parked near the lower-level mall entrance outside of Von Maur, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Community Drive at First Church of Lombard, 220 S. Main St., from 1:30 to 7 p.m.

In appreciation, all attempting donors will receive a commemorative 80th Anniversary T-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, visit versiti.org/lL or email Carol Bauer at bauerc@villageoflombard.org.

For questions regarding the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, email communications@villageoflombard.org.

Naperville firefighters lower the American flag to half-staff during a previous Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial in Naperville. - Daily Herald file photo

The Exchange Club of Naperville will host Naperville's annual Sept. 11 remembrance event at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial, located along the riverwalk behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. In case of rain, the event will be held in the city council chambers.

The Naperville Municipal Band will begin playing music at 5:45 p.m. The speaker is Dan Bacso, founding member of American Pride Inc.

As a survivor of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, Basco provides his personal and chronological account of the activities, challenges and heartbreak of that fateful day. Brief remarks will be given by Naperville Mayor Scott A. Wehrli, Police Chief Jason Arres and Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis.

For details about the Exchange Club, visit exchangeclub.org. For details about the City of Naperville, visit naperville.il.us.

Palatine

Palatine will host a memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The approximately 30-minute ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at North Brockway and West Slade streets in downtown Palatine.

Palatine Fire Department members and retirees will march to the memorial site from Fire Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St.

They will be accompanied by the Palatine Fire Department honor guard.

Members of the Palatine fire and police departments will lower the flag, place a wreath at the memorial and perform a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter's last call of duty.

For information, visit palatine.il.us.

St. Charles

The St. Charles Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Residents who wish to pay tribute can attend the ceremony at the Fire Department Memorial Monument along the river outside City Hall, 2 E. Main St.

The ceremony honors first responders who put duty before self to rescue victims, and remembers those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Remarks will be made by members of the fire department, state Sen. Donald DeWitte, and Mayor Lora Vitek before posting the Fire Department Memorial Flag, placing the memorial wreath, and observing a moment of silence.

For information, visit stcharlesil.gov.

Schaumburg

The village of Schaumburg is hosting the annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 51, 950 W. Schaumburg Road. Fire and police personnel, village staff and elected officials will honor the memories of the fallen with a "last alarm" bell ceremony, "Amazing Grace" on bagpipes, and three-volley salute and taps by VFW Post 2202. Visit villageofschaumburg.com.

Streamwood

The Veterans Memorial Commission, with the Streamwood police and fire departments, will host a remembrance ceremony for the innocent victims -- civilians, police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel -- who perished in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

It will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road. Visit streamwood.org.

Villa Park

The Villa Park Fire Department will host a Patriot Day ceremony marking the 22nd anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Fire Station 81, 1440 S. Ardmore Ave. in Villa Park. Visit invillapark.com.

Warrenville

The City of Warrenville and the Warrenville Fire Protection District will host a Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the station, 3S472 Batavia Road.

It will start with a welcome by Warrenville Fire Protection District Chief Andrew Dina, followed by a flag raising, honor guard, and national anthem. It also will feature a rifle salute, bell-ringing ceremony, and taps.

For information, visit warrenville.il.us.

Westmont

The Westmont Park District and Westmont American Legion Post 338 will co-host this year's Patriot Day Ceremony in Westmont on Monday, Sept. 11. The remembrance event will take place at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St. The program may move indoors to the park district community center depending on weather. For information, visit westmont.illinois.gov.

Join the city of Wheaton for the annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at the veterans memorial in Memorial Park. - Courtesy of City of Wheaton

On Monday, Sept. 11, the City of Wheaton invites the community to attend a ceremony of remembrance in Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave.

Starting at 10 a.m., the annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony will honor the individuals our community lost in the 2001 attacks and the military conflicts that followed. It also will honor all those who serve to protect our community, including the Wheaton police and fire departments and all military personnel.

This year's ceremony will include a welcome by Mayor Philip Suess, the Wheaton police and fire departments, Wheaton Municipal Band musicians, participants from Wheaton College, bagpiper Mike O'Donnell, and Pastor Josh Moody from College Church.

The ceremony will take place in front of the park's Veterans Memorial, located at the north end of the park, weather permitting.

For information, visit wheaton.il.us.