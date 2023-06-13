Dining out: More Father's Day dining specials, International Wine Tasting at CityGate

On Father's Day, order four entrees and get one for free for Dad at all Moretti's locations. Courtesy of Moretti's

clinden@dailyherald.com

Father's Day, part 2

Harbor Kitchen + Tap

1762 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 549-3817, harborkitchentap.com/. From open until 4 p.m. on Father's Day, all dads will receive a free meal with an additional purchase. Plus, drafts of Sam Adams are $5 and all dads will receive a free gift.

Kings Dining and Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, and 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, kings-de.com/. What a deal: On June 18, all dads can get a double smash burger and a pint of Sam Adams Summer Ale for $10 Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. Reservations requested.

Maggiano's Little Italy

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/. Treat dad to specials such as pork osso buco, beef tenderloin medallions, a 16-ounce bone-in rib-eye, an Old Fashioned and a Blackberry Bourbon Sour on June 18. Reservations requested.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Morton Grove, Mount Prospect, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettiswineclub.com/dadsdinner.php. Exclusively for Moretti's Wine Club Members, on Father's Day, dine in with a minimum of four guests in your party who order four entrees and get one entree for free. Note: One member of your party must be a registered wine club member.

Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Once again, Dads and their families can enjoy the Sunday brunch buffet on Father's Day. Available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the $44.95 brunch (half price for kids 4-12) features barbecue chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, roasted beef brisket, mimosas and more. Starting at 2 p.m., the dinner specials include the 14-ounce New York strip, 10-ounce filet, 18-ounce rib-eye, twice baked fontina potatoes or truffled mac. Reservations recommended.

Sideouts

4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/. On Father's Day, make a day of it at Sideouts. Come early for Cars & Coffee, which begins at 9 a.m. featuring cars, bikes and trucks. Brunch will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and ribs will be on special from 2-8 p.m. Plus, dads will receive a free cocktail with the purchase of a meal. Spend some time outside listening to P B & J play country and rock on the patio from 2:30-6 p.m. Reservations requested.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Treat dad to the 12-ounce rib-eye dinner with garlic mashed potatoes and veggies for $30, or the jumbo bratwurst with Tater Tots for $14. Oh, and Stella bottles are $4. Reservations suggested.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling, thetaphousegrill.com/. Until 4 p.m. on Father's Day, all dads will receive a free meal with an additional purchase. Plus, dads will receive a free gift and drafts of Sam Adams are $5.

Victory Meat & Seafood

116 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 359-5599, victorymeatandseafood.com/. For Father's Day, highlights of the meat lovers menu includes Dad's Cut prime rib, bone-in 24-ounce rib-eye, 20-ounce Kansas City cut and barbecue baby back ribs. Even better, dad can enjoy an Old Fashioned on the house. Reservations requested.

With pride

From June 17-25, for every Pineapple Habanero Margarita ordered at Beatrix, $1 will be donated to Center on Halsted. Nosotros Tequila will be matching every donation.

Beatrix is at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, and in Chicago (River North, Fulton Market, Streeterville and the Loop); beatrixrestaurants.com/.

Summer Sips

The International Wine Tasting from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 22, kicks off CityGate Grille's Summer Sips series. During the $40 tasting, there will be three tables of wines: Old World (Europe), New World (Australia, New Zealand and Argentina) and Domestic (California and Washington State) and passed hors d'oeuvres. Plus, enjoy music from Chicago soul, jazz and blues vocalist Jazmin Sky. Buy tickets at citygategrille.com/event-details/international-wine-tasting.

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/.

Seasonal sippers

Top Golf recently revamped its summer drink menu. Offerings include Frozen Spiked Lemonade (Conciere Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade and lemon juice), Coconut Tiki Bull (Bacardi Rum, Red Bull Coconut, citrus sour, pineapple juice, mint) served in a take-home tiki cup, Crown Apple Fizz (Crown Apple Whisky, white peach, citrus sour, lemon juice, ginger ale and orange), Island Fire Marg (Milagro Reposado Tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice and jalapeños with a tajin rim), Desert Pear Summer Spritz (Código 1530 Blanco Tequila, Aperol, desert pear, lemon juice and soda with a rock candy stir stick), and the nonalcoholic Mango Cooler (Monin Mango, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, citrus sour, ginger ale and orange).

Top Golf is at 3211 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 596-1000, and 2050 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 656-2122, topgolf.com/us/.

• Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.