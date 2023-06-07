Now's the time to make suburban dining plans for Father's Day

Beatrix's Father's Day special features a hot honey fried chicken sandwich plus a beer for $17.95 during brunch on June 18. Courtesy of Beatrix

Impress dad by planning a special brunch, lunch or dinner outing for Father's Day (hint: it's Sunday, June 18) in advance. There are many suburban restaurants that already have plans in the works, and reservations are being taken now. Happy Father's Day!

Here are some suburban dining options we've found. Check back next week for more.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz wants to make Father's Day a breeze, and Sunday brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 18 on Aboyer's pergola-covered patio is one way to do that. Another option is the special $69 three-course dinner from 4-8 p.m. featuring a choice of appetizer (classic baked shrimp, oysters Rockefeller or prosciutto de parma), main course (filet au poivre and sauteed soft-shell crab, whole Dover sole or twin grilled Catalpa Grove Farm lamb porterhouse steaks), and a dessert (crème caramel in tropical fruit soupe or chocolate souffle with Bailey's ice cream truffle). Reservations required.

Aboyer will be serving steak frites and more for Father's Day. - Courtesy of Aboyer

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates dads all weekend -- Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, -- with specials such as lobster caprese, truffle-crusted beef risotto, turtle cheesecake and zuppa inglese with vanilla sponge cake layered with ricotta cream and amaretto-soaked cherries. Specials are available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations required.

Especially for Father's Day weekend, Antico Posto will be serving truffle-crusted beef risotto. - Courtesy of Antico Posto

A toda madre: 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha: 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo: 120 Water St., Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/. Make the grilling prep easy for Father's Day with two at-home grill packages that feed four to six. The $99 arrachera package includes 2 pounds of marinated outer skirt steak (ready to grill), 2 pounds each of guacamole and pico de gallo, No Manches Salsa Trio (morita, habanero, serrano) and 24 homemade tortillas, while the $89 puerco adobado package subs in 2 pounds of Ancho-guajillo marinated pork (ready to grill) instead of the skirt steak. Add on fresh margarita mix, too. Order ahead online using June 17 as the pickup date. Pickup is available at all three restaurants and at Bien Trucha Kitchen in Lombard.

On Father's Day, Burger and Sushi House in Geneva is offering dads a free beer with the purchase of a burger or sushi. - Courtesy of BASH

124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/home-geneva/. All dads can get a free draft beer on June 18 with the purchase of any burger or sushi roll. Limit one per dad.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Treat Dad to Beatrix's Father's Day special featuring a hot honey fried chicken sandwich plus a beer or a Spicy Bloody Mary for $17.95 during brunch on Sunday, June 18. Reservations requested.

Beelows

763 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich, (847) 540-0600, beelows.com/. Leave the cooking to Beelows on Father's Day. The brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18 features an omelet, waffle and pancake station; breakfast and entree stations; fruit and dessert stations and more. Reservations required.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Take Dad and the family out for Father's Day specials such as slow-roasted prime rib, 22-ounce, bone-in rib-eye, filet mignon and lobster tail, Parmesan-crusted New York strip, fresh halibut, and lobster and shrimp Alfredo. Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. Treat dad to the new brunch at Bonefish, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. Dine on Grand Marnier French toast sticks, caprese frittata, bacon and cheddar frittata, and crab and fontina frittata while sipping on a Bloody Mary, espresso martini, mimosa or shareable pitchers (blackberry red sangria, sparkling mango white sangria or Parker's margarita). Reservations requested.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/fathers-day/. Besides offering 30 beers on tap, a long bourbon list and 30-plus TVs, Brick House is celebrating dads with a classic brunch June 17-18 featuring chicken and waffles, ultimate Benedict and Bloody Good Mary (Tito's Handmade Vodka, Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and Guinness Draught).

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Bring dad in for Kansas City burnt ends, the lobster roll, brisket eggs Benedict, sunrise burrito and more on Father's Day, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 18.

The Capital Grille will be serving a 20-ounce New York strip with shaved black summer truffles on June 18. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 423-1488; thecapitalgrille.com/. Available on Father's Day, Dad might like the 20-ounce, 30-day dry-aged New York strip with shaved black summer truffles and truffle demi. Plus, Caymus will be available by the glass. Reservations required. If you'd rather grill at home, options include the Steak Grille Boxes that come with four steaks and Signature Steak Sauce. The dry-aged bone-in New York strip is $140, the bone-in prime rib-eye is $168, and a combo of the two is $154. Sides (Sam's Mashed Potatoes, creamed spinach and grilled asparagus) are $20 and the lobster mac 'n' cheese is $55. Order ahead for pickup on Father's Day.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; cityworksrestaurant.com/. The rock n roll-themed brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18 might be exactly what dad wants. Specialties include the Johnny Hash, Jon Bun Jovi (jumbo cinnamon roll), The Clash Smash (smashed avocado on toasted challah), Sweet Child O' Mine (stuffed brioche French toast), The Boss (steak and eggs), Chimi Hendrix (breakfast chimichanga) and more. Reservations requested.

The Drake Hotel Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Reservations are available from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, for The Drake's Father's Day Brunch. Devised by Chef Ezequiel, the brunch buffet includes a seafood and raw bar, a grilling station with rib-eye filets and lamb chops, omelet and waffle stations, brown sugar and bourbon-glazed steamship ham, signature citrus-crusted salmon, entrees, assorted pastries and more. The price includes a Drake Bloody Mary upon arrival. Plus, there will be interactive games and a food station on the lawn (weather permitting). It's $85 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12, and $20 for kids 3-5.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's celebrates dads Friday through Monday, June 16-19, with a special three-course prime tomahawk and lobster tail dinner for $145 per person that includes salad and dessert. There are other options, too, including the petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($90), petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100), or prime surf (North Atlantic lobster tail) and turf (20-ounce bone-in rib-eye) ($114). Dessert is a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake. If Dad is a fan of bourbon, he can try the specialty Old Fashioned made with Basil Hayden's bourbon, orange peel and sweet toasted vanilla for $17. Reservations requested.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. Executive Chef Chris Curren honors fellow dads with a brunch classic -- Smoked Brisket Eggs Benedict served with a green onion hollandaise and pickled pepper relish -- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. And for dinner, chef is offering a 16-ounce prime rib with a caper garlic bordelaise sauce with a side of freshly grated horseradish from 4-9 p.m. The specialty cocktail is Hey There Boo Boo with Day Trip strawberry amaro and ginger liqueur that's topped with ginger and Angostura bitters. Reservations required.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Treat dad to breakfast or brunch at Katie's, which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Father's Day.

Appetizers are half price for dads on Father's Day at Krafted Burger Bar + Tap. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/. Krafted is celebrating dads on June 18 with an all-day happy hour exclusively for dads featuring half-price apps and select $5 draft beers.

Lucille at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events-spring/. Treat dad to Father's Day Brunch at Lucille, available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18. Dine from gourmet food stations including seafood, carving, starters, omelets, breakfast, made-to-order crepes, doughnuts and waffles, entrees and desserts. Plus, a Bloody Mary bar and unlimited champagne, mimosas and bellinis are included. It's $60 for adults, $30 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

L. Woods is celebrating dads with the pitmaster combo on Father's Day. - Courtesy of L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, L. Woods is celebrating dads with specials such as white cheddar Tater Tots with green Tabasco sour cream, the pitmaster combo (prime brisket, pulled pork shoulder, baby back ribs, cornbread and housemade coleslaw), prime rib, and the peach and blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. If you'd rather celebrate dad at home, order barbecue favorites by 9 p.m. Thursday, June 15, for pickup or delivery on Saturday or Sunday, June 17-18.

Starting on Father's Day, the Forever Fondue special returns to The Melting Pot. - Courtesy of The Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810, and 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/. Starting on Father's Day, the Forever Fondue special returns, meaning that diners can order the three-course signature endless entree for $46 per person. It includes all-you-can-eat entrees (herb-crusted chicken, Memphis-rubbed pork, shrimp, and teriyaki-marinated steak and more) plus salad and chocolate fondue. After Father's Day, the Forever Fondue deal will be available Monday through Wednesday through July 26. Reservations recommended.

Meson Sabika

1025 Aurora Ave., Naperville, (630) 983-3000, mesonsabika.com/. The Spanish tapas restaurant will be celebrating fathers from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. June 18. The outdoor patio will be open. Reservations required.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/. Father's Day specials include the grilled shrimp with mango, watermelon and avocado ($21); coffee-cured rib-eye with pickled sweet corn and roasted oyster mushrooms ($61); and angel food cake with whipped mascarpone, blueberries and strawberries ($13). Reservations required.

Moretti's

2300 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, morettiswineclub.com/winedinner-gott.php. Treat dad to an early Father's Day gift with The Joel Gott Experience Wine Dinner & Party at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16. The four-course dinner features imported cheeses, jams and crackers paired with Joel Gott Pinot Noir; fig and goat cheese salad paired with Joel Gott Pinot Gris; lobster-crusted twin filet medallions paired with Joel Gott, Napa Cellars, Cabernet Sauvignon; and lemon cake paired with Joel Gott Barrel-Aged Chardonnay. It's $79. Reservations required.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/. Treat Dad to Morton's slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and whipped horseradish on June 18. Morton's is also mixing up the It Builds Character! cocktail, which is a blend of Garrison Bros. Small Batch Bourbon, Fernet-Branca and Vosges Haut-Chocolat's Brown Butter Truffle. It's available June 9-18. Reservations required.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Oaken is honoring dads on June 18 with a $55 charred rib-eye steak special that includes a twice-baked potato, grilled asparagus and a draft beer. Reservations recommended.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Honor dad by taking him to the Rock n Roll brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18, or make dining at home easy with the Great for Groups dishes that serve four to six. Options include smoked wings, 1871 chili, mini pulled pork sandwiches, tacos, pasta, smoked barbecue ribs, meatloaf, pork chops and more. Order ahead for pickup on Father's Day.

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 858-8900, eatpassero.com/. Treat Dad to brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or dinner from 4-8 p.m. on Father's Day. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. For Father's Day, Perry's opens early at 11 a.m., when it will be offering the 22-ounce, bone-in caramelized prime rib for $69, the pork chop three-course supper for $49, and off-the menu brunch cocktails (Bloody Mary, rose sangria and mimosa) for $12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Pinstripes is hosting a Father's Day BBQ Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Dine on Chicago-style baby back ribs, Italian sausage, pesto chicken, mini burgers, corn on the cob, watermelon slices, Parmesan chips and items from the carving and omelet stations, specialty table, sweets table (including a chocolate fountain) and more. Prices vary by location. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The Father's Day Brunch Buffet is back from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 18. The menu features salads, ancho marinated skirt steak, slow-braised all-natural chopped barbecue beef brisket, warm pesto salad, spicy Italian sausage pasta, sides, made-to-order omelets and crepes, pastries, marbled bread pudding and more. It's $85 for adults and $54 for kids 10 and younger. Prairie Grass will be open for dinner starting at 5 p.m., serving a special slow-braised barbecue brisket dinner for $34. Reservations required.

Riverlands Brewing Co.

1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, riverlandsbrewing.com/. Riverlands is honoring dads with a Father's Day BBQ & Sunday Sessions from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18. Dine on ribs and more from Double R BBQ starting at 1 p.m. Andrew Huber will be playing Celtic folk-rock on the patio from 1-4 p.m.

With the order of a Seafood Tower on June 18, dads will receive a complimentary beer, wine or cocktail at Saltwater Coastal Grill in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Iris MacKinnon

Parkway Bank Park, 5509 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0077, saltwaterrosemont.com/. Dads are in luck on Father's Day. With the order of a Seafood Tower (oysters, shrimp cocktail and crab claws) on June 18, dads will receive a complimentary beer, wine or cocktail. Reservations recommended.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Seasons 52 is celebrating fathers with the 6-ounce wood-grilled filet mignon for $32.50 and New Old Fashioned (Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, orange peel and amarena cherry) for $13. Or celebrate at home with a Green Box that serves four to six. Options include the Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin for $195 or the whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon for $165. Each kit includes a salad, sides and six mini indulgences (Belgian chocolate s'mores or raspberry chocolate chip cannoli). Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Spend time with Dad over specialty dishes such as surf and turf, oysters on the half shell and more. Reservations are available from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. Father's Day grill specials include a waygu and brew or burger and bourbon deal available on June 18 only.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/. The Brazilian steakhouse is opening early at 11 a.m. on Father's Day and will be serving the dinner menu all day. Reservations recommended.

Truluck's is adding the Dad Fashioned cocktail to its menu for Father's Day Weekend. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. Truluck's is honoring dads on Sunday, June 18, with the "Dad Fashioned" made with bourbon, mandarin lime, cardamom infusion and bitters for $15. Dad can enjoy the drink while dining on specialties such as surf and turf, prime king crab legs and miso-glazed sea bass. Reservations are recommended.

Lobster and stone crab claws are a few of the specialties on Truluck's menu for Father's Day weekend. - Courtesy of Truluck's

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. For Father's Day, Weber Grill will be serving baked stuffed clams, grilled rib-eye filet, dinosaur beef rib, Father's Day fish fry, grilled sweet corn, and bourbon peach cobbler sundae. Reservations are recommended.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. On Father's Day, treat Dad to barbecued baby back ribs, filet mignon topped with a signature crust, New York strip steak, macadamia nut-crusted halibut and more. Reservations required.