Things to do April 28-May 4: BoDeans, comic Nick Swardson, Long Grove Craft Beer Fest and more

The BoDeans will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Des Plaines Theatre. file photo

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Starts before Friday

Central States Coin Show: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 27-28; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. More than 600 dealers from across the country will be buying and selling rare coins, paper money and gold and silver bullion. Educational programs daily and many dealers will provide complimentary expert evaluations of the patrons' vintage money at the Central States Numismatic Society convention. $15. (719) 464-8801 or CSNS.org.

The Other Art Fair: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, April 27; 4-10 p.m. Friday, April 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Artifact Events, 4325 N. Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. Shop for original artwork from 140 independent artists, plus immersive installations, performances, DJs and more. $40 in advance, $45 on-site Thursday; $15 in advance, $20 on-site Friday through Sunday. theotherartfair.com/chicago.

"The Wolves": 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27-29, at Madden Theatre, 310 E. Benton, Naperville. North Central College Theatre Department production of Sarah DeLappe's drama about nine teens on a competitive soccer team. Contains mature themes. $10-$14. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Friday, April 28

Arbor Day Celebration: 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Pioneer Park, 500 S. Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights. The Arlington Heights Park District and village of Arlington Heights will plant a tree in celebration of Arbor Day. ahpd.org.

Huntley Arbor Day: 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Huntley municipal complex parking lot, 10987 Main St. Join in planting some trees; shovels and trees will be provided. huntley.il.us.

"Last Comics on Earth": 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. An in-person event and signing line with author Max Brallier, in conversation with Jasmine Warga, to celebrate the release of "Last Comics on Earth." Includes an audience Q&A and signing line. $19. AndersonsBookshop.com.

Nick Swardson: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, and 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Comedian, actor and writer/producer Nick Swardson will perform standup. 18 and older. $39-$55. improv.com.

"Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, or Off With their Heads and On Again": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through May 6 at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A fairy tale for adults in which Alice has been summoned by the citizens of Wonderland to fulfill a prophecy, and it becomes clear that Wonderland is not what it seems. $20; $15 for seniors, students and military. threebrotherstheatre.com.

BoDeans: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. The BoDeans will play their hits such as "Closer to Free," "Fadeaway," "Only Love" and "Dreams." $49. desplainestheatre.com.

Comedy Dance Chicago: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Combines sketch, physical comedy and dance along with word play, music and overall goofiness, with some audience participation. $25. laughoutloudtheater.com/schaumburg.

Hiplet Ballerinas will fuse classical pointe technique with urban dance styles at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre. - Courtesy of ECC Art Series

Hiplet Ballerinas: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Elgin Community College Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Chicago-based Hiplet Ballerinas fuse classical pointe technique with urban dance styles, including African, Latin and hip-hop. $35. eccartscenter.org/tickets.

"I Knew I Belonged When ...": 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Featuring Emmy-winning storyteller Jim May, a group of local storytellers will explore the theme "I Knew I Belonged When ..." Presented by the Barrington Cultural Commission. $20. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

"A Midsummer Night's Dream": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, April 28 through May 7, at Elgin Community College Spartan Auditorium, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC Theatre production of Shakespeare's comedy. $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. eccartscenter.org/tickets.

"Now and Then": 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at STC Theater, 3755 E. Main St., Suite 158, St. Charles. Romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make and the people who make them with us. $22. stctheater.com/now-and-then/.

Banda MS & Eden Munoz: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $69-$199. The band Banda MS will perform with Eden Munoz. Tickets start at $69. rosemont.com/allstate.

Beth Bombara: 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Roots music singer/songwriter. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15-$20; $5 more at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Matt Bergman: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, at CG's Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Comedian Matt Bergman performs. 21 and older. $20. cgscomedyclub.com.

Saturday, April 29

Native Plant Sale: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Proceeds will go toward mounted viewing scopes at waterfront forest preserves. Order online for the best selection via kaneforest.com.

Earth Day cleanup: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on the Illinois Prairie Path. In cooperation with the Friends of the Great Western Trail, DuPage County and other partner organizations, join in cleaning litter from the Illinois Prairie Path and Great Western Trails. Wear long pants, gloves and sturdy shoes; bring grabbers if you have some. Site coordinators will provide trash bags. Times set by site coordinators. Sign up at ipp.org/cleanup.

Elgin Earth Summit: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Connect with local environmental organizations and learn about sustainability initiatives in the area. Register via friendsofthefoxriver.org.

Glen Ellyn Recycling Extravaganza: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the College of DuPage parking lot No. 6, Glen Ellyn. Annual event for items to be recycled, reused and kept out of landfills. Bring nonperishables to donate to the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry. For a list of accepted items, visit glenellyn.org.

Morton Arboretum Arbor Day Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. One of the largest seasonal plant sales in the Chicago region offers thousands of carefully chosen plants. Expert Plant Geniuses will be available throughout the sale to answer questions and suggest plants. Tickets at mortonarb.org.

Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot-Machine & Jukebox Show: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Lake County Fairgrounds Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Largest antique show of its kind. $8 daily or $12 for a two-day pass. Early bird preview from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28; $50 for three-day pass. chicagolandshow.com.

St. Charles Arbor Day Celebration: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. St. Charles Natural Resources Commission's parks cleanup event starts at 9:30 a.m., followed by the city's Arbor Day celebration at 11:30 a.m. with free perennials, a tree raffle, light refreshments and tree-related programs. Volunteers meet at the pavilion at Pottawatomie Park. stcharlesil.gov.

Dundee Township Park District Kite Fly: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at Randall Oaks Recreation Center, 500 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Bring your kite; free kites offered while supplies last. dtpd.org.

Model Train Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Free event features an intricate model train display that visitors can operate courtesy of Valley Model Railroad Club. Includes crafts and activities for all ages (fee for some activities) and train-related treats. lambs-farm.prowly.com.

STEMCON: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at College of DuPage's Physical Education Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Features indoor and outdoor interactive exhibits including remote-control car racing, aviation activities, seed bomb making, model rockets, welding simulators, math-based magic tricks, telescopes and more. In-person workshops also are available; seating is limited and preregistration is preferred. cod.edu/stemcon.com.

"Tied Up In Knotts" Live in Person With Karen Knotts: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. Karen Knotts tells stories about her legendary comedian dad, Don Knotts. $27. classiccinemas.com.

Warrenville Arbor Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at the Warrenville Park District, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville's Environmental Advisory Commission event with ceremonial tree planting and door prizes. Learn how to mulch trees correctly, compost and maintain lawns without pesticides, plus learn about native plants, local wildlife, proper recycling techniques and more. Magnolia tree raffle and silent auction with bids starting at $5 per seedling. Raffle tickets are $5 or five for $20. Must be present to win. warrenville.il.us.

Thirty breweries are expected to take part in the Long Grove Craft Beer Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in downtown Long Grove. - Courtesy of the Long Grove Craft Beer Fest

Long Grove Craft Beer Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. This year's celebration of local handcrafted beer will feature 30 breweries. Includes unlimited 3-ounce tastes, a commemorative take-home taster glass, live music and local food vendors. Tickets (21 and older): Full Access $60; nondrinker/designated driver $10. longgrove.org/festivals/craftbeerfest.

Open Elgin: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Many historically significant buildings throughout Elgin will open their doors for this one-day-only event. Discover unique architectural features and get behind-the-scenes access. For details on this free, self-guided tour, see openelgin.com.

Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre will present magnetic human stories that are both new and familiar. skokielibrary.info.

"Dueling Poets": 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Read Between the Lynes, 111 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. In honor of National Poetry Month and Independent Bookstore Day, poet Terry Loncaric will read selections from her book "Poetry in an Age of Panic," and author June Sawers will share poems from her book "Blue Around the Edges." readbetweenthelynes.com.

Earth Day at Adler: 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Adler Arts Center, 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. A free, family-friendly event focused on environmental awareness and education. Learn about food forests and the benefits of Pawpaw trees, help with litter cleanup, learn about the history and importance of the Sugar Maple to Indigenous people, create a large mural installation using recycled bottle caps and more. adlercenter.org.

"Grow a Garden With Spark the Firefly": 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Lake Forest Library, 360 E. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. A fun, interactive theater show featuring music, poetry and movement. lakeforestlibrary.org.

An Unfinished Journey, African American Music in its Pivotal Decades: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Clarence Goodman, a musician and speaker, presents a multimedia program, a musical concert and an electronic slideshow with narrative about critical songs on crucial decades of African American experience. $5. gehs.org.

Comedian Josh Blue will perform at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Vixen in McHenry. - Daily Herald File Photo

Josh Blue: 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. Comedian Josh Blue's "As Not Seen on TV Tour." 21 and older. Tickets start at $20. vixenmchenry.com.

"My Kosher Lady": 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30, at the Forest View Theater, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights. Theater Studio "Bravo" presents a comedic play in Russian. $40 at brownpapertickets.com.

Chicago Master Singers Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Featuring three seminal works by the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams under the direction of John C. Hughes. Ticket prices range from $15 for students to $45. Discounts are available for seniors and season subscribers. chicagomastersingers.org/concerts.

"Instant Musical": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. During this night of improvised comedy set to music, the Laugh Out Loud comedians improvise games and songs. $25. laughoutloudtheater.com/schaumburg.

Pianist Awadagin Pratt: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Armerding Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave., Wheaton. Part of the Wheaton College Artist Series. $35.40-$53.10. tickets.wheaton.edu.

Naperville Chorus "War and Peace": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 Chicago Ave., Naperville. Joined by Naperville Festival Orchestra in Haydn's "Mass in the Time of War" and Rutter's "Requiem," and featuring Elyse Kakacet, Michelle Wrighte, John Concepcion and Franco Pomponi. $20-$25. (630) 637-7469 or finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

"The Sixties Show": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. A high-energy, multimedia show about time traveling back to the 1960s with live music, special effects, narration, '60s audio and newsreel footage, and a light show. The band features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan's band and NBC TV's "Saturday Night Live" band. $29. desplainestheatre.com

Kashmir: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Re-creating the experience of a 1970s Led Zeppelin show with vintage stage gear, costumes and special effects. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15-$20; $5 more at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Tour America USA 2023: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Miquel Mateos and Mikel Erentxun with Elefante. Tickets start at $39. rosemont.com.

Sunday, April 30

Spring Bird Walk at Ryerson: 7-9 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at Ryerson Woods, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Join skilled birders and bring binoculars if you have them. Free. No registration required. Adult supervision required. lcfpd.org.

All Animal Expo: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Scott Smith's All Animal Expo hosts vendors from all over the Midwest. Admission is $8 for ages 11 or older and $3 for kids 6-10 accompanied by a paid adult. allanimalexpo.com.

Family Fun Fest: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Robert Crown Community Center and Library, 1801 Main St., Evanston. Learn about community resources and participate in music, art, yoga, games and other group activities. Food and refreshments will be available. Free. marjorie-evanston.funraise.org.

Eid Celebration: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Weber Leisure Center, 9300 Weber Park Place, Skokie. Celebrate the end of the fasting period with food and activities for all ages. $3-$5. skokieparks.org/events/eid-celebration.

G.P.A. Healy, Prodigious Painter of Cottage Hill: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Staff in the "By All Accounts" exhibit gallery discuss one of the museum's newest acquisitions: a portrait of Jane Byrd Bryan by renowned 19th-century painter G.P.A. Healy. $5, free to members. Register via elmhursthistory.org.

"Between Two Comets, The Life of Mark Twain": 3-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Historical portrayal by Terry Lynch of Mark Twain, who lived his life between the Halley's Comets of 1835 and 1910. $10-$15. NorrisCulturalArts.com.

An Evening with the Rat Pack: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Tony Ocean, Bill Serritella, Elliot Wimbush and Jack D'Amico perform the hits of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin. $29. desplainestheatre.com.

College of Lake County Wind Ensemble: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The CLC Wind Ensemble will present a night at the movies featuring symphonic highlights from "Singin' in the Rain," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Wizard of Oz," "Star Wars," "The King and I," "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "The Magnificent Seven." $8, $7 for seniors, military and students. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

"The Sixties Show": 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. A high-energy, multimedia show about time traveling back to the 1960s with live music, special effects, narration, '60s audio and newsreel footage, and a light show. The band features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan's band and NBC TV's "Saturday Night Live" band. arcadalive.com/event/the-sixties-show.

Colors of Brass: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at The Ashbury, 1 Douglas Ave., Elgin. Seraph Brass performing classical favorites to newer music. $30, $15 for students. Also available May 2-16 online for $30. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Wednesday, May 3

The Creation of "Oklahoma!": 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. Celebrate the 80th anniversary of this musical milestone when theater historian Charles Troy shares the back story of how Rodgers and Hammerstein came together to form their successful musical theater songwriting partnership. Free. norrisculturalarts.com.

Americana Themes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Elgin Community College, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. The ECC Concert Band will be performing traditional and contemporary band literature. $10, $8 for seniors and students. eccartscenter.org.

Thursday, May 4

Women In Business Fashion Show: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Lindy's Landing, 115 Park St., Wauconda. Lunch and fashion show presented by Threads. $25. waucondachamber.org.

Comedy Ablaze for a Cause with Bad Momz of Comedy: 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Ablaze Design Group, 259 Waukegan Ave., Highwood. Fundraising event features the Bad Momz of Comedy and benefiting Dup15q Alliance. $40. dup15q.org.

"The Comedy of Errors": 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 4-5; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Mudlark Theater, 1417 Hinman Ave., Evanston. Shakespeare's classic tale of mistaken identity. $18. mudlarktheater.org.

The Big Thaw: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Laugh Out Loud Theater, 601 N. Martingale Road, Schaumburg. Laugh Out Loud's League Teams take the stage. $15. laughoutloudtheater.com/schaumburg.

"Ragtime: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays, May 4 through June 4, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. A sweeping musical portrait of early 20th-century America. Previews May 4-6 are $40; regular run is $45. metropolisarts.com.

"Roots & Boots": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Country icons Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye perform. $39-$59. geneseetheatre.com.

Sketch Off!: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at The Bit Theater, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. A monthly sketch open mic where anyone can submit their original ideas to see how they play in front of a crowd. Free, but tickets are required. bitimprov.com/tickets.

Slava Komisarenko: 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Slava Komisarenko, a highly acclaimed standup comedian from Belarus, performs. $65-$120. northshorecenter.org.

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Thursdays at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 Broadway, Aurora. A 21-and-older stand-up comedy showcase featuring three comedians every Thursday night. Free. twobrothersbrewing.com.

On stage

"Damn Yankees": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through June 4 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on the novel "The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant," baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in the pennant race against the New York Yankees. (847) 634-0200 or MarriottTheatre.com.

"School of Rock": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through June 14 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Based on the hit movie. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

"Airness": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 21 at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. A woman enters her first air guitar competition and befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion. $20-$40. citadeltheatre.org.

"The Porch On Windy Hill": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays; and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 14; plus 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her boyfriend visit her old family home and an estranged grandfather she's never mentioned. Featuring bluegrass favorites and American roots music. $35-$55. northshorecenter.org.

"The Revolutionists": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. A comedy by Lauren Gunderson imagining if former queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle -- four real women who lived in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror -- had met and exchanged ideas before losing their heads. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

"D.O.A.": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through May 14 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. "D.O.A. (Dead On Arrival, a theatrical film noir)," by Elizabeth Lovelady, is described as a comic thriller film noir play based on the movie from 1950. Sean Hargadon directs. $28 adults, $25 for seniors and $22 for students. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.