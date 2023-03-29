Things to do: Easter egg hunts, Schaumburg Home Show, Carlos Mencia

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Ongoing

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown": 10 a.m. daily through April, 1; plus 12:30 p.m. March 30 through April 1, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the entire "Peanuts" bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. marriotttheatre.com.

"Avenue Q": 1 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, through April 2, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works' 43rd season begins with the musical comedy that won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. $39-$106. musictheaterworks.com.

"How Blood Go": 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, to April 23 (with no performance on April 16), at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Lisa Langford's Afrofuturism-infused story of two family members who are subjected to medical experiments without their consent 50 years apart. $25 for preview performances, $35 for other performances, $20 for seniors and students. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/howbloodgo.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 1 at 900 Foster Ave. in Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions puts on Alfred Hitchcock's comedy thriller. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

"Describe the Night": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through April 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, Chicago. Rajiv Joseph's thriller follows the unlikely lives of seven people as they unearth mysteries tied to a wartime journal. $20-$86. steppenwolf.org.

"Layalina": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through April 2 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. A new play about how families fall apart and find each other again amid turbulent global and social change. $15-$50. goodmantheatre.org.

"The Revolutionists": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. A comedy by Lauren Gunderson in imagining if former queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle -- four real women who lived in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror -- had met and exchanged ideas before losing their heads. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

"The Last Queen of Camelot": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through April 23 at The Edge Theater, Black Box, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., Chicago. Guinevere and Morgan, the two most powerful women in Camelot, each seek to claim control of their destiny. $20, $15 for seniors and students. idlemuse.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged, but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

Starts before Friday

"Across the Sand": 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday and Thursday, March 29 and 30, and Friday, April 7; and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, and Sunday, April 9, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. An interactive retelling of the Passover story, complete with live music. $17-$25. nbparks.org.

"The Importance of Being Earnest": 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 30 to April 2, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, 31 S. Ellsworth St., Naperville. North Central College's production of Oscar Wilde's light comedy. $10-$14. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Friday, March 31

C2E2: 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive, Chicago. Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo will bring together special guests, panelists, exhibitors, artists and creators. $50-$60 per day, three-day $105, premium $250-$300. c2e2.com.

Arts & Crafts Show: 2-7 p.m. Friday, March 31; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Shop for handmade items, fine art and more. $5. stepbysteppromotions.com.

Egg-Mazing Race & Twilight Egg Hunt: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Wheeler Park, 822 N. 1st St., Geneva. Teams of four will compete in various physical and mental challenges in order to solve clues around Wheeler Park. After the Egg-Mazing Race, participants will take part in a nighttime egg hunt. Registration required. $5 for residents, $8 for nonresidents. genevaparks.org.

Movie Night: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Hawthorne Hill Nature Center, 28 Brookside Drive, Elgin. Ages 6-12 can enjoy pizza dinner, making a craft, and watching "A Bug's Life." Weather permitting, an outdoor hike. $18-$20. Register atcentreofelgin.org.

Flute Hijinx: 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the John and Angeline Oremus Theater, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos. The Moraine Valley Flute Choir's Spring Concert. Free. morainevalley.edu

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, through April 2, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have this fast-paced whodunit. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Masters of Sketch -- "The Arnold Palmer Show": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 31 through April 22, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The Masters of Sketch perform a show that's half sketch comedy, half improv. Rated "R." $20. threebrotherstheatre.com/show-item/arnold-palmer.

Neil Simon's "Rumors": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, March 31 through April 23, plus 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. A dinner party goes hilariously wrong when the host and hostess disappear after one seems to have shot the other. $38, $34 for seniors and students. skokietheatre.org/rumors.html.

The Blooze Brothers: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. $10-$15. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Classic Albums Live: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Classic Albums Live will perform The Eagles' "Hotel California." $25-$65. geneseetheatre.com.

"Easter Bunny Bingo": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, Chicago. A former nun hosts a bingo game and talks about Easter traditions. $35. greenhousetheater.org.

"Glengarry Glen Ross": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at Village Theatre Guild, 2S720 Park Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Village Guild Theatre's production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about four Chicago real estate agents. Additional matinee at 2 p.m. April 7. $22. villagetheatreguild.com.

Saturday, April 1

Bunny Bash: 8-9 a.m. or 9:15-10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Viking Park Community Center, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Includes an outdoor egg hunt (weather dependent), craft, and continental breakfast and pictures with the Egg Hunt Bunny. Parents and children must preregister and an adult 18 or older must attend with their child/ren. $8-$12. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

"Pooched" Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at County Park dog park, 225 S. Water St., South Elgin. There will be a "hunt" in both of the run areas (based on the size of your dog). Depending on weather, a certain bunny will be on-site for pictures with the dogs and their families. Parking is available at the park or at SEBA Park on South Water Street. No registration required. southelgin.com.

Schaumburg Home Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive N., Schaumburg. Homeowners can connect with home improvement businesses and experts in every industry. Free. schaumburghomeshow.com.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Light of Christ Church, 1700 Longmeadow Parkway, Algonquin. Come and s﻿hop from local artists and makers for Easter, Mother's Day, Father's Day or just yourself. www.Artisan-Markets.com.

Walk for Autism: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1, at Lake Arlington, 2201 N. Windsor Drive, Arlington Heights. Walk 1.25 miles to bring awareness to autism. ahpd.org.

Egg Hunt on the Island: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, downtown Aurora. Visit downtown businesses for fun and activities. A map will be posted with participating businesses. auroradowntown.org.

Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's Youth Symphony, Brass Choir, and special guests Chicago Brass Band will perform "The Fundamentals" at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. - Courtesy of Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra

EYSO's "The Fundamentals": 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's Youth Symphony, Brass Choir, and special guests Chicago Brass Band perform. $16-$27. eyso.org/concert.

Improv Playhouse Theater in Libertyville will present "The Last Supper Chronicles" April 1-2 and 6-8. - Courtesy of Improv Playhouse Theater

The Last Supper Chronicles": 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1; 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2; 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 6 and 7; and 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. An inspirational, sometimes humorous, compelling, "contemporized" version of the last hour of The Last Supper, which connects the 12 Disciples' reflections of their experiences with the "Teacher." $17.25 in advance, $20 at the door for adults; $8.75/$10 for students. improvplayhouse.com.

Ed Hall's Woodstock Guitar Night: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock. Three acclaimed musicians present an evening of guitar music and holiday favorites. $30-$35. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Think Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of "Dark Side of the Moon" at 8 p.m. April 1 at the Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake. - Courtesy of Think Floyd USA

Think Floyd: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Pink Floyd tribute celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Dark Side of the Moon." $21-$40. rauecenter.org.

Three Fires Council Adult Flashlight Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Camp Big Timber, 37W955 Big Timber Road, Elgin. Adults 21 or older can hunt for eggs with chance to win hundreds of prizes, including a big-screen TV. Enjoy drinks and socializing afterward. All proceeds benefit Scouting at Three Fires Council. $25. Register at flashlightegghunt.org.

El Yaki and El Mimoso: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. El Yaki and El Mimoso perform. Tickets start at $59. rosemont.com/theatre.

Sunday, April 2

Pool Egg Hunt: 1-3:45 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Arlington Ridge Center, 660 N. Ridge, Arlington Heights. Pool egg hunt at the Arlington Ridge Center. ahpd.org.

Piano Performance by Kaleen Dolan: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. An all-request show performed by dueling piano player and musical director of the Redhead Piano Bar, Kaleen Dolan. Bring your song requests. winnetkalibrary.org.

Chubby Checker Dance Party: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Des Plaines Theater, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. A throwback to the origin of rock 'n' roll with classic songs and iconic dances, and an open dance floor. $49. desplainestheatre.com.

Fairytales on Ice: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Pfeiffer Hall, 310 Benton Ave., Naperville. Award-winning skaters bring fairy tale characters to life through ice skating, singing, and music, featuring stories and characters from "Beauty & The Beast." Explore the fairy tale land alongside Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, and more. $25-$30. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu/event/fairytales-ice.

Carlos Mencia: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Stand-up comic Carlos Mencia performs. For ages 18 and older. $28-$39. improv.com/chicago.

Living Last Supper: 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 Hwy. 45, Indian Creek. Hear the story of the last hour of the Last Supper as told by St. Mary of Vernon parishioners. Free. maryofvernon.org.

Monday, April 3

Fairytales on Ice -- "Beauty and the Beast": 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Des Plaines Theater, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Features all new original soundtracks, custom costumes, over the top set pieces, and world-champion skaters, cirque performers, and live singers on ice. desplainestheatre.com.

Wednesday, April 5

Rauw Alejandro: 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The Latin Grammy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter on his "Saturno World Tour 2023." Tickets start at $117. rosemont.com/allstate.

Thursday, April 6

T.J. Miller, The Gentle Giant Tour: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8, at the Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. For ages 18 and older. Standup comic T.J. Miller performs. $28-$39. improv.com/chicago.

Blue Oyster Cult: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Heavy-metal pioneers Blue Oyster Cult will perform their classic hits. $52.50-$90. geneseetheatre.com.

Easter Egg Hunt and Movie: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Hunt for Easter eggs, then watch a special showing of "Hop!" $10 for residents, $12 for nonresidents. we-goparks.org.

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Veterans Memorial Park, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Hunt for eggs under the cover of darkness using only flashlights to illuminate the way. $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents. westmontparks.org.

Flashlight Egg Hunt at The Sawmill: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Hiram Buttrick Sawmill, 800 Cunningham Drive, Antioch. Purchase and pickup your wristband in advance at Antioch Parks and Rec. For ages 10-15 years. $7. antioch.il.gov.

Flashlight Teen Egg Hunt: 8-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Ages 11-16 can search for prize eggs filled with candy, gift certificates and other prizes by flashlight. Free. epd.org.

Sketch Off!: 8 p.m. Thursdays, April 6 and May 4, at The Bit Theater, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. A monthly sketch open mic where anyone can submit their original ideas to see how they play in front of a crowd. Free, but tickets are required. bitimprov.com/tickets.

Still Not Friday Comedy Showcase: 8 p.m. Thursdays at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 Broadway, Aurora. A 21-and-older stand-up comedy showcase featuring three showcased comedians every Thursday night, each doing a 20-minute set. Free. twobrothersbrewing.com.