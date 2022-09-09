Suburbs to pay tribute to Sept. 11 victims, heroes

Several communities across the suburbs will observe the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with remembrance ceremonies.

Here's a look at some of the events happening in the suburbs.

Carol Stream

On Patriot Day, Carol Stream Park District is offering a free round of golf for first responders, active military and veterans from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Coyote Crossing Mini Golf, 27W650 North Ave. in West Chicago. All first responders, active military, and veterans can golf for free. Cost is $7 per round. Visit www.csparks.org.

DuPage County

Join College of DuPage and local law enforcement leaders to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.

The ceremony will be presented from the College's Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, via livestream on the College of DuPage Facebook page. The ceremony includes a moment of silence at 7:46 a.m. to mark the time of the first attack.

The Robert J. Miller Homeland Security Education Center houses a 1,000-pound beam section from the World Trade Center.

Elgin

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Civic Center Plaza, just behind city hall, 150 Dexter Court, downtown Elgin. The program will feature several speakers, and a performance by the Baptist Providence College Ensemble. Limited seating will be available. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held inside the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way. Visit www.cityofelgin.org.

Elmhurst

Join the city of Elmhurst for a moment of togetherness as we remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The tribute to lives lost will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Elmhurst Fire Station 2, 601 S. York Road. Visit www.elmhurst.org.

Evanston

The City of Evanston is hosting a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Fireman's Park, Simpson Street and Maple Avenue. Visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Gilberts

On Sunday, Sept. 11, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 18N377 Galligan Road in Gilberts, invites the community to a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Picnic from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The ceremony will feature readings, prayer, and special music honoring those who lost their lives and to support community police officers and firefighters.

After the ceremony, there will be food and drinks, a craft/coloring station for kids, and temporary patriotic tattoos, as well as a firetruck and police car on display. There also will be giant Jenga and cornhole/bags for teens and adults.

It will be held on the church's front lawn under a tent or indoors in case of inclement weather. Contact Ann Lewis at askseekfindstpeterym@gmail.com.

Glendale Heights

Join the village of Glendale Heights for a solemn ceremony to remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. A silent parade of emergency vehicles will start at approximately 7:15 p.m. at Reskin Elementary School, 1555 Ardmore Ave., and travel a short distance westbound on Fullerton Avenue toward the village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza.

A brief remembrance ceremony will be held at the village hall.

For information, contact (630) 909-5302.

Hanover Park

Join Mayor Rodney Craig and the Hanover Park Fire Department for a recognition ceremony in remembrance of Sept. 11. The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held virtually from 8:45-9:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Visit the fire department's Facebook page at 8:45 a.m. to listen to Mayor Craig pay tribute to the first responders who lost their life that day. The Hanover Park Fire Department will be hosting a flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m. at Fire Station 1 that can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/Hanoverparkfiredept.

Hoffman Estates

On Sunday, Sept. 11, join the mayor and village board for a Sept. 11 memorial service conducted by the Celebrations Commission and Veterans Commission. The Hoffman Estates 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans' Memorial in front of the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road. Visit hoffmanestates.org.

Lake County

To commemorate the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the College of Lake County Military-Affiliated Student Programs is hosting two viewings of the award-winning documentary "102 Minutes that Changed America." It will be shown at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in Multi-Purpose Room C106 on campus, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Visit www.clcillinois.edu/news-and-events.

Lake Barrington

The Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores invites the community to a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Lake Barrington Shores Veterans Memorial Garden, 64 Old Barn Road. Visit www.lakebarrington.org.

Lake in the Hills

• Lake in the Hills American Legion Post 1231 will hold a Sept. 11 Remembrance ceremony Sunday, Sept. 11. Arrive at the post, 1101 W. Algonquin Road, at 9 a.m. for coffee, juice and doughnuts. They will gather in front of the post's flagpole at 9:30 a.m., with the ceremony starting at 9:45 a.m. sharp. It will conclude at approximately 10:10 a.m. Visit www.facebook.com/alpost1231/.

• In honor of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and those who continue to serve, join Anytime Fitness in Lake in the Hills for the 9/11 Tower Challenge to climb 110 flights of stairs in 60 minutes. This will be completed on the stair climber at the gym, 9521 Ackman Road. Sign up for a time between now and Sept. 11. Entry fee is $10 to participate. Proceeds will be donated to the Huntley Fire Department. Email Mark.Mendralla@anytimefitness.com or stop in to register.

Libertyville

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the 14th annual Willow House Walk & 5K Run to Remember-9/11 Never Forget will be held at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville.

It is $40 for adults or $15 for youth. Race-day registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with the 5K run at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-Mile Walk to Remember at 9:30 a.m. Sign up at willowhouse.org. For more information, call (847) 968-3499 or visit IndependenceGrove@LCFPD.org.

Lombard

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the village of Lombard will honor those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks in New York; Washington, D.C.; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, with a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in the Public Safety Plaza at the village hall, 255 E. Wilson St. Visit villageoflombard.org.

McHenry County

Join thousands of riders for a fully escorted Ride to Remember Motorcycle Run Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at Woodstock Harley-Davidson, 2235 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with Jiffy stands up at 10:30 a.m. Cost is $40 per bike.

The Ride to Remember Motorcycle Run is a 40-mile escorted police ride that will pass through local communities of Huntley, Hampshire, and Marengo, and return to Woodstock Harley-Davidson for food, music and more.

All proceeds will go to First Responder Charities. Sign up at truepatriotscare.com/911ride/.

Naperville

Naperville's 21st annual remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and heroes of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will feature a keynote address from retired Army Lt. Colonel Ryan Yantis, who survived the attack at the Pentagon.

The ceremony, hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville, in partnership with the City of Naperville, is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial on the north side of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Palatine

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the village of Palatine will be hosting a memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will be held at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial at the corner of North Brockway and West Slade streets downtown. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will last about 30 minutes.

Palatine Fire Department members and retirees will be marching to the memorial site from fire station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St. They will be accompanied by the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard and the Palatine Police Department Honor Guard.

Members of the Palatine fire and police departments will lower the flag, place a wreath at the memorial, and perform a ceremonial ringing of the bell to signify a firefighter's last call of duty. Visit www.palatine.il.us.

Schaumburg

The public is invited to attend the village's Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Public Safety Campus, 950/1000 W. Schaumburg Road. A brief ceremony will take place outdoors at the Public Safety Memorial, weather permitting.

Fire and police personnel, village staff and elected officials will honor the memories of the fallen by observing a moment of silence and toning out a "last alarm." For questions, dial 311 in Schaumburg.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved into Fire Station 51. Visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

South Elgin

A tribute to Sept. 11, 2001, will be held during South Elgin's Village Day Out. The event, hosted by South Elgin Police Department, will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St.

It features food trucks, entertainment from 2 to 3:30 p.m., face painting, coloring stations, kids' projects, a mini expo, and a law enforcement vehicle display. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Visit southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

St. Charles

The St. Charles Fire Department is holding its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, outside at the fire department Memorial Monument, 2 E. Main St. Visit www.stcharlesil.gov.

Streamwood

Join a remembrance for those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks at the Streamwood 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Streamwood Veterans Memorial on Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Visit streamwood.org.

Wheaton

The city of Wheaton invites the community to come together for its annual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Memorial Park, 225 N. Karlskoga Ave. This event pays tribute to the individuals the community lost in the Sept. 11 attacks and the ensuing military conflicts. The ceremony also will honor fire and police personnel. Visit www.wheaton.il.us.

Wheeling

On Saturday, Sept. 10, Wheeling Helping Hands will hold a ceremony at noon to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11. It will be held during the Brat Fest and Bags Tournament, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Am Vets Post 66, 700 McHenry Road, Wheeling.

Live music by The Redmonds will begin immediately after the ceremony. To register for the bags tournament, call Dean at (847) 845-6990 or email Carlos, restrepoc17@gmail.com.

Registrations will be taken the day of the tournament from 11 a.m. until the start. Entry fee is $75 per team.

Brats, sauerkraut and German potato salad will be featured, with carryout available. Cost is $3-$10. Proceeds support the Wheeling police and fire departments' charitable activities.

Visit wheelinghelpinghands.org.