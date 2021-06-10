Treat Dad to a special meal for Father's Day 2021

Take Dad out to Rock Bottom's "Hops for Pops" Beer Dinner over Father's Day weekend. Courtesy of Rock Bottom

This year for Father's Day, consider giving Dad the gift of time spent with you over brunch, lunch or dinner. And whether you want to take him out to eat or prefer celebrating at home, many suburban restaurants are offering dine-in and meal kit options. Also included this year are some unique foodie tours. Whatever you decide, make reservations soon so you don't miss out.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe celebrates dads all weekend -- Friday through Sunday, June 18-20 -- with specials such as shrimp scampi for $15.95; seared Italian halibut with arugula salad, peppers and fingerling potatoes for $28.95; and strawberry gelato pie for $8.95. Specials are available for dine-in, on the patio and carryout. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Take Dad out for Beatrix's $15 Burger & a Beverage special on Father's Day. He can choose from a prime burger or a mushroom quinoa burger to pair with the Beatrix Lemon Shandy, Two Brother's Amplifier IPA, Barrel O' Monkeys, Dead Man Oaxacan, Le Monde Pinot Grigio or Merkin Vineyards Chupacabra. It's available for dine-in or on the patio and for delivery or carryout through ChowNow. Reservations requested.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Take Dad and the whole family out for Father's Day specials such as slow-roasted prime rib, 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye, filet mignon and lobster tail, Parmesan-crusted New York strip steak, fresh halibut and more.

Southern barbecue is on the menu for Father's Day at Bub City in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Treat Dad to a Southern brunch starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 20, that will be featuring breakfast and barbecue specialties such as fried chicken biscuits, cinnamon sticky buns, 18-hour natural smoked brisket, charcoal-roasted baby back ribs and more. For dine-in only, the Kansas City Burnt Ends will be on special for $21.95. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Reservations requested.

The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/. This year, consider the Father's Day four-course prix fixe menu that includes lobster bisque or soup du jour, house or Caesar salad, 16-ounce slow-roasted prime rib or Chilean sea bass, and a choice of dessert (sorbet trio, salted caramel creme brulee, raspberry cheesecake or Key lime tart) for $56.95 per person. It's available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Reservations are required.

Make dinner easy with the heat-and-serve Father's Day meal kit for four from Cooper's Hawk. - Courtesy of Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/wine-club/special-events/fathers-day. If Dad likes to grill, consider this heat-and-serve Father's Day meal kit for four for $199.99. It includes pretzel bread and butter, tomato bruschetta, four 8-ounce filets, Chef Matt's Special Seasoning Pack, four baked potatoes with toppings, asparagus, and lemon pound cake with crème légère and berries. The suggested wine pairing -- Lux Cabernet Sauvignon -- is $35.99. Order by Wednesday, June 16, for pickup on Father's Day.

Finger Licking Foodie Tours

Downtown Chicago; find details and make reservations at fingerlickingfoodietours.com/chicago-deep-dish-pizza-tour/. If Dad likes deep-dish pizza, then check out the self-guided Finger Licking Foodie Tours' Deep Dish Pizza Tour that will take you to Gino's East on Superior Street, Pizzeria Uno on Ohio Street and Lou Malnati's on Wells Street. The two-hour tour, which is $65 per person, includes VIP seating upon arrival at each pizzeria, a deep-dish pizza with half cheese and half sausage served in 10 minutes, virtual commentary and gratuities. There's a vegetarian option available with advanced notice. The tour can be booked from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

The self-guided Finger Licking Foodie Tours' Deep Dish Pizza Tour in Chicago features pies from Gino's East and more. - Courtesy of Finger Licking Foodie Tours

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's celebrates dads Thursday through Monday, June 17-21, with a special three-course prime surf and turf dinner. Start with the Fleming's or Caesar salad before moving on to the petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp scampi ($85), petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95), or prime surf (North Atlantic lobster tail) and turf (20-ounce bone-in rib-eye) ($105). Dessert features a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or Key lime pie. If Dad is a fan of bourbon, he can try the specialty Old Fashioned made with Basil Hayden's bourbon, orange peel and sweet toasted vanilla for $14. Reservations requested.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries

1001 Main St., Lemont, (630) 326-3301, forgeparks.com/adventure-dining. Make reservations now to take Dad to The Forge for a chef-curated meal overlooking the Forge Quarry. The Father's Day Adventure Dining, which costs $27 per person, features smoked barbecue ribs, jerk chicken wings, Maxwell's smoked sausage, loaded potato salad, seasonal grilled vegetables, bread and bourbon chocolate chip cookies. Available seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/events/dads-drink-rose-too. All dads will receive a complimentary sparkling rose when dining at The Hampton Social on Father's Day.

Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse

33 W. Kinzie, Chicago, harrycarays.com/fathersday.html. If Dad is a Chicago history buff, then consider joining the behind-the-scenes tour of 33 W. Kinzie (now Harry Caray's) at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Led by Grant DePorter, the tour will start in the bar with prohibition-era cocktails and apps before walking through once-hidden areas of the building, including the apartment lived in by Chicago mob boss Frank "The Enforcer" Nitti. A four-course dinner inspired by the individuals highlighted on the tour will be served in Harry's dining room immediately following. The menu includes toasted ravioli; Italian wedding soup or Caesar salad; an entree of filet mignon, pan-roasted whitefish oreganato, chicken Vesuvio, Italian sausage and peppers or rigatoni vodka; and Eli's Cheesecake. It's $95 for adults and $55 for kids 10 and younger. Reservations required.

Hyatt Lodge

Water's Edge and Lakeside Patio, 2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/hyatt-lodge/chilo/dining. This Father's Day, enjoy a pig roast and live music outside at the Hyatt Lodge. The $52 meal includes sofrito rice, baked potato salad, borracha beans, sweet chili roasted vegetables, coleslaw, watermelon and one draft beer. It's $24 for kids 4-14 and free for kids 3 and younger. Reservations required.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Johnny's will be serving rotisserie-roasted pork, wood-roasted chicken, steaks, chops, fresh fish, barbecue baby back ribs and more in honor of Dad.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Father's Day. Or if you're entertaining at home, consider the brunch package for $40. It includes scrambled eggs, French toast, waffles, pancakes, hash browns, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, and four orange juices. Order ahead for pickup on Sunday, June 20.

Kings Dining and Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/event/fathers-day/. On Father's Day, Kings is giving dads a Sam Adams and Kings logoed pint glass and a #1 Dad bowling pin, while supplies last. Reservations are required.

L. Woods mixes up a variety of Old Fashioneds that might appeal to Dad on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. L. Woods is celebrating dads with a prime rib of beef dinner that's available on Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, in addition to the regular menu. The special includes a side and horseradish cream and costs $33.95 for the Queen Cut (12 ounces) or $36.95 for the King Cut (16 ounces). Reservations are recommended.

Mon Ami Gabi

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/oak-brook/. Father's Day brunch, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, features quiche Lorraine, bananas Foster waffles, Bloody Marys and more. Plus, enter Dad into a Father's Day raffle for a chance to win a round of golf and a $100 gift card to Mon Ami Gabi in Oak Brook. Reservations required.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/. If Dad likes surf and turf, on Father's Day, treat him to Morton's Land & Sea menu for $79 per person. He'll have the choice of an 8-ounce center-cut filet mignon, a 16-ounce double-cut pork chop or an 8-ounce Manhattan Cut strip steak plus a cold-water lobster tail, a signature side and a choice of a dessert (Key lime pie, New York cheesecake or Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake). Reservations are required.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. For Father's Day, enjoy the off-the-menu caramelized prime rib for $49.50, the three-course pork chop Sunday dinner for $39 (available from 4 p.m. to close) and the off-the-menu brunch-inspired cocktails, including the Bloody Mary and mimosa for $7 each available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com. Pinstripes is hosting a Father's Day feast from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Dine on all-you-can-eat barbecue, pesto chicken, balsamic barbecue ribs, grilled corn on the cob, housemade mac and cheese, Parmesan potato chips and watermelon. It's $29 per person. Don't miss the bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys specials. Reservations required.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. For dine-in starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Father's Day specials include slow-braised barbecue boneless short rib with mashed potatoes, spring vegetables and sauce for $34, and crispy halibut, crunchy creamy slaw, local strawberries and spring greens for $34. Or let Prairie Grass do the prep so cooking at home for Dad is easy this year. Options include two ancho-marinated skirt steaks ($42), two 10-ounce sirloin burgers ($22.50), two 12-ounce prime New York strip steaks ($69), two 6-ounce Ora king salmon filets ($48), two blackened salmon burgers ($22) and more. Each package serves two, so order accordingly before 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

Rock Bottom Brewery

639 E. Boughton Road, Suite 100, Bolingbrook, (630) 739-6036; 94 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 424-1550; and 28256 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (331) 888-9199; rockbottom.com/. Make Dad's day with a "Hops for Pops" Beer Dinner over Father's Day weekend. What will Dad get for $20? A Texas Fire rib-eye (a 12-ounce rib-eye with crazy pepper and jalapeño butter) plus two sides, a flight of beer and his choice of a pint. Sounds like a deal. Reservations requested.

Treat Dad to Saranello's grand brunch buffet on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Once again, Dads and their families can enjoy the grand brunch buffet on Father's Day. Available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the $44.95 brunch (half price for kids 12 and younger) features a barbecue station, a carving station, made-to-order omelets, mimosas and more. Reservations are recommended. If you're honoring Dad at home, consider the $100 curbside brunch menu for four featuring eggs Benedict, roast turkey, mac and cheese and a whole apple pie or the $100 dinner menu for four that includes stuffed mushrooms, Gulf shrimp and cocktail sauce, roast sirloin of beef and more. Order by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 17, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Scratchboard Kitchen is offering Father's Day Take & Bake Specials this year. - Courtesy of Michael Schumann

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Make your life easier with the Father's Day Take and Bake Brunch Kit To-Go. The $100 package that feeds four includes fruit salad, shrimp aguachile, breakfast burritos and cinnamon rolls. For a bit extra, add on biscuits and gravy, a caviar board with doughnut holes and onion dip, roasted strawberry and rosemary scones, wild berry pop tarts, a gluten-free butter rum loaf, cherry vanilla clafoutis and biscuits. Order now for pickup between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Celebrate Dad with a dine-in meal. Or celebrate at home with the Father's Day Green Box that serves four to six. Options include the Kona-crusted wood-grilled tenderloin for $165 or the whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon for $125. Each kit includes a salad, sides and six mini indulgences. Order 24 hours in advance of pickup.

Shaw's Schaumburg will be serving up a special Father's Day four-course brunch on Sunday, June 20. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Spend time with Dad at the Father's Day four-course brunch featuring French toast flambéed tableside, oysters on the half shell, premium Bairdi crab, candied bacon, mac and cheese and more for $55 per person. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the a la carte menu and Surf & Turf specials will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Reservations required.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago; stansdonuts.com/. The maple bacon doughnut is back at all Stan's locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 19-20, just for Father's Day.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/locations/schaumburg/. The Brazilian steakhouse is opening early at 11 a.m. on Father's Day and will be serving the dinner menu all day. Reservations requested.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge in Rosemont celebrates Father's Day early with a Bourbon + Cigars event Wednesday, June 16. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

In The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, the-rose-hotel.com/events/. Honor Dad a few days early with Thorn's free Bourbon + Cigars event from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Enjoy a tasting of Legent Bourbon, learn more about the spirit from a Jim Beam distillery rep and participate in a discussion about hand-rolled cigars by a cigar master from Schaumburg Cigar Lounge. The event is first come, first served.

WhirlyBall's Summer Series packages available Father's Day weekend include an hour of play plus food and drinks. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800; and 1825 W. Webster Ave. Chicago, (773) 486-7777; whirlyball.com/. For Father's Day weekend -- Friday through Sunday, June 18-20 -- WhirlyBall is offering three Summer Series packages. For $20 per person, the Fun Daze package includes an hour of WhirlyBall, bowling or LaserTag and pizza. For $30 per person, the Good Times deal features an hour of WhirlyBall, bowling or LaserTag plus pizza and two appetizers. And for $45 per person, the Game On package includes WhirlyBall, bowling or LaserTag and pizza, two appetizers, and two hours of beer and wine. Reservations recommended.

Wildfire will be serving filet mignon and other specialties on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. On Father's Day, treat Dad to barbecued baby back ribs, filet mignon topped with a signature crust, New York strip steak, macadamia nut-crusted halibut and more. Reservations are required.