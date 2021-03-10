St. Patrick's Day 2021: Raise a glass (or get corned beef to go) at suburban eateries

Stan's Donuts is serving up Green River Glazed doughnuts now through March 17. Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Prairie Grass Cafe will be serving up corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day. Courtesy of Canva

What a difference a year makes! It was almost a year ago that pretty much everything shut down to stem the spread of COVID-19. Now with bars and restaurants back open at limited capacity with enhanced safety measures in place, some suburban venues are celebrating a modified St. Patrick's Day this year. Cheers!

Ballydoyle

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/.

Aurora: This year, Ballydoyle is hosting a "Safe" Patrick's Family Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13, featuring Identity Crisis Trio performing at 1 p.m., plus Irish brunch, Irish dancers, craft kits for kids and more. Capacity will be restricted; reserve a free ticket for either the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:15 to 4 p.m. time slots at eventbrite.com/. On Wednesday, March 17, doors open at 8 a.m. for a daylong event featuring kegs and eggs, performances by the McNulty Irish Dancers, bagpipers, a pipe and drum corps, Irish musicians and more. Must be 21 to enter after noon.

Downers Grove: The Blarney Brothers will kick things off at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The "Safe" Patrick's Family Day happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, featuring Irish dancers, brunch, kids' craft kits, Irish music and more. Get free tickets in advance for the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1:15 to 4 p.m. time slots at eventbrite.com/. Doors open at 8 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day for a day full of Irish food, Irish music and dance performances and headliner Semple at 9:30 p.m. Must be 21 or older to enter after noon.

Beatrix Irish Coffee will be available March 17-21 at Beatrix in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. From Wednesday, March 17, through Sunday, March 21, Beatrix will be serving specialty Irish-themed drinks. Try the Bedrock Grasshopper (crème de menthe, cocoa cereal oat milk, Fernet-Branca and broVo amaro no. 1) for $12, the Beermosa (Metropolitan Flywheel lager, peach schnapps and sweet Valencia orange juice) for $10 or the Beatrix Irish Coffee (Beatrix Coffee Roaster's "Enlightened" coffee, Jameson Irish Whiskey, spiced demerara and vanilla whipped cream) for $12. Available for dine-in.

Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you're craving corned beef and cabbage, then stop by Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17, for the special $16.99 meal that includes carrots, red skin potatoes, horseradish and soup or salad. Available for dine-in or carryout.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Get ready for Broken Oar's four-day Shamrockers Ball running Friday through Sunday, March 12-14, and Wednesday, March 17, in the heated tent. Hillbilly Rockstarz play Friday (gates open at 5 p.m.); 7th heaven and Hi Infidelity play Saturday (gates open at 2 p.m.); Cirrus Falcon and American English perform Sunday (gates open at noon); and Irish dancers and St. Stephens Green play all night Wednesday. Expect Irish beer and fare including corned beef and cabbage all weekend. It's $10; preregister at brokenoar.com/ as seating is limited. There's no cover on St. Patrick's Day.

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Try the special corned beef Reuben made with a house-brined corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on deli rye with a side of golden waffle fries for $16.95. It's available for lunch and dinner Thursday through Wednesday, March 11-17, for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. Get to Buffalo Creek at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 13, for green eggs and hash and Irish-themed drink specials as part of the St. Pat's Green Eggs and Hash Party. Live entertainment includes The McNulty Irish Dancers performing from 1 to 2 p.m. and solo artist Bill Uhler playing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Chili's

Locations in Aurora, Batavia, Bloomingdale, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, South Elgin, St. Charles, Streamwood, Wheaton and more, chilis.com/. Throughout March, order up the Lucky Jameson Margarita -- Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco tequila, triple sec and fresh sour -- for only $5.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/. Make reservations now for CityGate's Irish Whiskey Four-Course Dinner happening at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The $78 per person dinner features Shepherd's pie bites and Irish tots paired with Whiskey Ginger (Bushmills Irish Whiskey, fresh squeezed lime juice and ginger beer); poached pear salad paired with Powers Sour (Powers Irish Whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup and egg white); Guinness braised beef paired with Tullamore Old Fashion (Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey, orange bitters and Luxardo cherry syrup); and Deconstructed Irish Coffee Cake paired with Irish Coffee (Teeling Irish whiskey, black coffee, brown sugar and whipped cream).

Eli's Cheesecake partnered with Green River Soda to create a special lime cheesecake for St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, shop.elicheesecake.com/ or order.ehungry.com/Elis-Cheesecake. Eli's Cheesecake has partnered with Green River Soda to craft the neon lime Eli's Green River Cheesecake for St. Patrick's Day. Made with Green River flavoring, it's baked on a shortbread cookie crust and topped with lime gelee. For local delivery or curbside pickup, order the 7-inch cheesecake by 8 a.m. Thursday, March 11, to arrive by Wednesday, March 17. It's also available at Jewel-Osco.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100, finnmccoolschicago.com/schaumburg/. Get ready for Finn's Fest happening Friday through Wednesday, March 12-17, in the tented patio. There will be a DJ starting at 5 p.m. Friday and Wednesday and at 7 p.m. Saturday. Specials include $4 Miller Lite and Coors Light 22-ounce drafts, corned beef sandwich for $8.99, fork and knife Reuben for $9.99, and a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $10.99. The pub opens at 11 a.m. daily. Limited capacity, so arrive early.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. The celebration includes a corned beef and cabbage dinner for $18.95 Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, and Wednesday, March 17. Live music from 7 to 10 p.m. includes The Naughty Cat-Lics Friday and Joe Cullen & Gerry Haughey Saturday.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. St. Patrick's Day-inspired specials include green eggs and ham ($12), pistachio crème crepes ($10), Reuben omelet ($12), Lucky Lucy burger ($13), and corned beef and cabbage ($14.50). On March 17, the special dinner for two for $35 features corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes and horseradish cream sauce.

Chow down on L. Wood's corned beef Reuben or corned beef and cabbage dinner March 12-18. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Chow down on a corned beef Reuben for $15.95, corned beef and cabbage for $22.95 and Bailey's Irish Cream Pie for $8.95 Friday through Thursday, March 12-18. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Or order up the $59.95 Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner for two. Place your order by 8 p.m. a day before pickup.

McBride's North Pub & Grille

2340 S. Eola Road, Aurora, (630) 692-9606, mcbridespubandgrille.com/. Join the St. Patrick's Day fun starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17. There will be Irish dancers, bagpipers, green beer, and corned beef and cabbage.

McGonigal's Pub

105 S. Cook St., Barrington, (847) 277-7400, mcgonigalspub.com. Both levels of the pub will be open Saturday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 17, featuring bands, food, beer and more.

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. Doors open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, for the 16th annual WIIL Rock Tom & Emily Shamrock & Roll Morning Show. Tickets are $50 per person and include a full buffet breakfast, an open bar and a commemorative T-shirt. Limited to 95 guests; masks and social distancing required.

Miller's Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090, or millersalehouse.com/. Now through March 17, chow down on specialties such as the Ale House Reuben ($10.49), Irish egg rolls ($9.49), and corned beef and cabbage ($13.99; only available Monday through Wednesday, March 15-17). As for drinks, the Irish Mule Pitcher (Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger beer and fresh-squeezed lime) is $13.95.

Nellie's

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, (847) 358-9150, nelliespalatine.com/. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, and Wednesday, March 17, for St. Patrick's Day fun featuring an Irish menu, bagpipers, Irish dancers, live music and more. On Saturday, performers include Kevin Mileski from 2 to 4 p.m., Burnt Biscuits from 5 to 7 p.m. and the Gleeson Irish Trio from 8 to 11 p.m. On Wednesday, enjoy music by John Babin from 5 to 7 p.m. and Sean & Charlie from 8 to 10 p.m. The cover is $5 both days.

O'Toole's and Timothy O'Toole's Pub

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/libertyville/; 5572 Grand Ave., (847) 249-0800, timothyotooles.com/gurnee/; 10 W. Grand Ave., (847) 979-0600, timothyotooles.com/lake-villa/. Expect green beer, Irish food, drink specials, Irish music and more Friday through Wednesday, March 12-17. Plus, O'Toole's is offering a variety of carryout specials this year for two, four or six people, including corned beef and cabbage ($32-$96), fish and chips ($32-$96), shepherd's pie ($30-$90), Guinness beef stew ($30-$90), Reuben egg rolls with 1000 Island dipping sauce ($10-$40), Irish soda bread ($5), bread pudding ($7-$21) and a box lunch (corned beef on rye, housemade potato chips and coleslaw for $12).

Peggy Kinnane's Irish Restaurant & Pub

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. Fete St. Patrick's Day all weekend at Peggy Kinnane's. On Friday and Saturday, March 12-13, Irish dancers will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, is Family Day featuring Irish dancers at 2 and 4 p.m. and a leprechaun balloonist from noon to 4 p.m. For Peggy's 20th anniversary on Monday, March 15, Guinness pints are $6 all day. And Wednesday, March 17, features Irish dancers at 1, 3 and 7 p.m. and the Chicago Highlanders Pipe Band at 6 p.m.

Sip on Prairie Grass Cafe's specialty Whiskey Smash on St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

601 N. Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. The special pop-up brunch to-go on Sunday, March 14, features corned beef hash topped with a poached egg and hollandaise and crispy potato wedges for $20. Add a quart of fresh squeezed orange juice for $20, a bottle of the house prosecco for $25 or a PGC Bloody Mary kit for two for $30. Order by 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, for pickup on Sunday, March 14. On Wednesday, March 17, the corned beef and cabbage with carrots, potatoes and Irish soda bread is $24.50, the crispy Irish Reuben rolls are $14, and the Whiskey Smash (Jameson IPA Caskmates Irish Whiskey, muddled mint and grapefruit, fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, mint and grapefruit zest garnish) is $15. Available for dine-in or carryout. Reservations requested.

Real Time Sports

1120 W. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village, (847) 534-5000, realtimesportsbar.com/. Real Time celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a special package featuring corned beef, parsley potatoes, boiled cabbage, buttered carrots, rye bread and horseradish for $15 per person.

Rookie's

2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666; 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681; rookiespub.com/. Dine on a Reuben ($11.99), corned beef and cabbage ($15.99), The Rachel (with coleslaw instead of sauerkraut) ($11.99) and Patty O'Hara's Burger ($11.99) on Saturday and Sunday, March 13-14, and Wednesday, March 17. Drink specials include Guinness, green Miller Lite, Irish Car Bombs, Jameson cocktails and Baby Guinness. Available for dine-in or carryout.

Stan's Donuts' emerald-dipped doughnuts are available now through St. Patrick's Day. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago; stansdonuts.com/. It's easy to go green at Stan's with specialty emerald-dipped doughnuts, Green River glazed doughnuts, green mint hot chocolate, Irish Cream cold brew and mint cream cold brew topped with cold foam, mint Oreo shakes and more available through Wednesday, March 17.

For St. Patrick's Day, Thorn Restaurant in Rosemont added Irish Fries to its menu in March. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

Located inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/. Throughout March, Thorn Restaurant will be offering St. Patrick's Day specials, including Irish Fries loaded with white cheese curds, bacon, cheese, scallions and sour cream; Countryman's Burger topped with Guinness caramelized onions, smoked Wisconsin cheddar and bacon on a potato bun; classic Rueben with house-braised corn beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread; and Patrick's Punch featuring Tullamore Dew Whiskey, apple schnapps, apple juice and Saint Germain. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Village Squire

4818 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, (815) 455-4130; 125 Washington St., West Dundee, (847) 428-4483; 4512 W. Elm St., McHenry, (815) 385-0900; 480 Randall Road, South Elgin, (847) 931-0400, thevillagesquire.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, March 12-14, and Wednesday, March 17, dine on Irish fare including corned beef and cabbage and sheperd's pie and sip on specialty drinks such as the Irish Mule (Jameson, ginger beer and lime), Emerald Isle Rita (margarita with Midori liqueur and lime), green Miller Lite pints and Guinness pints. Available for dine-in or carryout.

During March, Patrick's Punch is on the menu at Thorn Restaurant in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Now through Wednesday, March 17, dine on the limited-time house-smoked corned beef with braised cabbage, grilled carrots, roasted red potatoes and caramelized smoked onions. Or try the house-smoked corned beef sandwich with coleslaw and kettle chips. Wash it down with a $5 Guinness pint.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving up a corned beef and cabbage plate for $29.95 and chocolate stout cake for $8.95 Tuesday and Wednesday, March 16-17. Available for dine-in or carryout.

This St. Patrick's Day, Yard House is offering Irish Loaded Fries. - Courtesy of Yard House

2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/. On Wednesday, March 17, only, order up the special Irish loaded fries that are topped with shredded corned beef, caramelized onions, melted jack and cheddar, House IPA white cheddar beer cheese sauce, sour cream, green onions and pickled jalapeños. Pair it with the Ultimate Jameson & Ginger (Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates IPA Whiskey, Jameson Caskmates Stout Whiskey, ginger ale and lemon). Plus, Guinness and a Guinness and house beer blend will be available on tap or to-go in a 32-ounce crowler (Glenview only). Dine-in and carryout available.