Dining in: Suburban restaurants supporting first responders and offering more to-go deals

Four independent restaurants -- Player's Pub & Grill in Prospect Heights, The Red Barn Restaurant & Brewery in Mount Prospect, The Beacon Tap in Des Plaines and Emerald Isle in Edison Park -- are joining forces to support each other and first responders during the stay-at-home order. Courtesy of Sean Morris

With Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order extended through April 30, now more than ever it's important to support local restaurants by ordering curbside, carryout or delivery. If you're wondering which restaurants are still offering those services, check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/. Another resource is diningatadistance.com/chicago.

Banding together

Four independent restaurants -- Player's Pub & Grill in Prospect Heights, The Red Barn Restaurant & Brewery in Mount Prospect, The Beacon Tap in Des Plaines and Emerald Isle in Edison Park -- are joining forces to support each other and first responders during the stay-at-home order. Here's the deal: Each restaurant is offering 15% off to anyone who brings in a receipt from one of the other three participating restaurants within five days of ordering. The eateries are also offering 50% off to first responders and health care workers (proof of ID required) from 2 to 4 p.m. daily. Each restaurant offers carryout and delivery.

The Beacon Tap is at 1374 Lee St., Des Plaines, (847) 715-2772, thebeacontap.com/; Emerald Isle is at 6686 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago, (773) 775-2848, emeraldislechicago.com/; The Red Barn Restaurant & Brewery is at 303 E. Kensington Road, Mount Prospect, (847) 749-0064, theredbarn-mp.com/; and Player's Pub & Grill is at 1250 S. River Road, Prospect Heights, (847) 693-7323, playerspubgrill.com/.

More dining deals

CityGate Grille: The north Naperville restaurant recently started offering delivery and curbside pickup. Lunch to-go, which is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, features soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches and meats to cook at home. Dinner to-go is available from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday featuring soups, salads, steaks, seafood, entrees and desserts. There's also dinner for four to-go (salad, one entree and one side) for $48. Packaged wine and beer can be ordered, too. To order, call (630) 718-1010 or see citygategrille.com/.

The Claim Company: The Vernon Hills and Northbrook locations are open for curbside delivery, carryout, and delivery via DoorDash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. daily (Vernon Hills) and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Northbrook). The Vernon Hills location is running a $10 special that includes a 6-ounce Angus burger, fries and fountain drink. Plus, bottled beer and wines are 50% off the menu price. For details, call Vernon Hills: (847) 247-1973 or Northbrook: (847) 291-9111 or see theclaimcompany.com/ or facebook.com/Claimcompanyvernonhills/.

Chef Yan Can: The Vernon Hills restaurant is open from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday for carryout and delivery. Chef Yan Can is offering free fried rice with orders over $40 if you mention the promo code APRIL when ordering. To order, call (847) 281-7598 or see chefyancan.com/.

El Mero Mero: This Mexican restaurant in Schaumburg is making it easier for you to raise a glass with its offer of free fresh margarita mix with every to-go order. Place an order at (847) 278-7063 or see facebook.com/50ElMero/ or elmeromerocantina.com/.

Empire Burgers + Brew: The downtown Naperville burger bar is now offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and delivery within a 2-mile radius from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. View the takeout menu at empireburgerbar.com/food. Bottles of wine and six packs of beer are available for curbside pickup or carryout only. To order, call (630) 355-9000.

Hugo's Frog Bar in Naperville is offering the family-style chicken Milanese dinner for four for $65. - Courtesy of Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House

Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House: The Naperville location recently added family-style dinners for four to its delivery and carryout menu. All dinners include four house salads, a choice of two sides and four carrot cake cupcakes. Entrees include chicken Milanese for $65, filet medallions with peppers for $85 and Gold Coast sirloin for $85. Other ordering options include steaks cooked or vacuum-packed to cook at home, classic Hugo's dishes, and wine and beer offered at 50% of the normal menu price. To order, call (630) 548-3764 or see hugosfrogbar.com/.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap: Johnny's in Glenview is cooking up family meals to keep everyone fed while at home. Ranging from $29.95 to $49.95, the combo dinners feature slabs of baby back ribs, whole wood-roasted chicken, chicken parmigiana, pasta and sides. Order delivery, curbside or carryout at (847) 699-9999 or see facebook.com/johnnyskitchenandtap/.

Macarena Tapas: This Naperville tapas restaurant is offering carryout deals, such as 30% off for first responders and teachers and 50% off sangrias and wines, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Order at (630) 420-8995 or see facebook.com/macarenatapasnaperville/ or macarena-naperville.com/.

Nando's Peri-Peri: The fast-casual restaurants in Naperville, Oak Brook, Chicago and more are giving free takeout meals to any nurse, doctor or health care worker who shows a valid health care ID at pickup. Also, each Nando's has allocated up to 50 free meals per day per restaurant to go to laid-off members of the restaurant industry. For locations and details, see nandosperiperi.com/.

Naxos: The Greek Island restaurant in Itasca is offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more placed through DoorDash every Saturday in April. For details, call (847) 250-5410 or see naxoschicago.com/ or facebook.com/Naxosgreekislandrestaurant/.

Niche Restaurant: The Geneva restaurant recently started offering delivery, which is available from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to the St. Charles, Geneva and Batavia area. See nichegeneva.com/ for the latest updates to the special carryout menu. Niche is also offering drink specials, too, including premade cocktails ($35 a bottle) and cocktail kits featuring an Old Fashioned (sugar, orange, cherries, bitters, soda, 1792 or Sazerac) for $55 and a Manhattan (vermouth, bitters, cherries, 1792 or Sazerac) for $60, plus beer, wine and more. To order, call (630) 262-1000.

Stan's Donuts: Because bread-making supplies are low in many grocery stores, this week bread baker Rich Labriola started baking and selling bread for takeout and delivery at Stan's open locations, including Oakbrook Terrace (the Oakbrook Center and Woodfield Mall locations are currently closed). Choose from dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and baguettes. To order, call (630) 317-7044 or see stansdonuts.com/.

Steak 'n Shake: For anyone who works in a job designated as an essential service, Steak 'n Shake is offering 20% off of any steakburger or fries with proper I.D. (business card, badge, name tag). A special being offered to everyone is the $19.99 Family 4 Pack Meal Deal, which includes four Double 'n Cheese Steakburgers, four small fries and four sodas every day. And Half-Price Happy Hour means that all milk shakes and drinks are half price from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Available at the drive-through or for takeout only. For locations, see steaknshake.com/.

Village Squire: Takeout specials are on tap every day at the South Elgin and West Dundee Village Squire restaurants. Here are a few: Monday is buy one pizza get one half price; Thursday is kids eat for free with an adult entree; Friday is $10 fish fry day; and Saturday is $15 for a 10-ounce prime rib. To order, call South Elgin: (847) 931-0040 or West Dundee: (847) 428-4483 or see thevillagesquire.com/.

Up North Ale House: How does a free roll of toilet paper sound right about now? Up North in north Naperville is offering a free roll with every order over $25. To order, call (630) 946-6494 or see upnorth-alehouse.com/.

Deer Park Town Center

These Deer Park restaurants are offering some deals. See shopdeerparktowncenter.com/sales/ for details.

Biaggi's: The Italian restaurant is offering 20% off online orders of $50 or more until April 15 with the code BIAGGISHOME. Free delivery for orders of $15 or more. (847) 438-1850 or biaggis.com/.

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK Market -- offering meal kits, fresh produce, pantry items, beer and wine and more -- is now open. (847) 550-0273 or cpk.com/.

Cold Stone Creamery: Take advantage of the buy one, get one free Cold Stone Creations until April 16 with the code APRILBOGO. (847) 726-2663 or coldstonecreamery.com/stores/20497.

La Hacienda De Los Fernandez: Get 20% off pickup orders. (847) 550-9413 or lahaciendadelosfernandez.com/.

Noodles & Co: For a limited time, enjoy free delivery. (847) 726-1000 or noodles.com/.

Easter takeout

Though your plans for gathering with extended family for Easter brunch at a local restaurant may have changed, here are some restaurants that will be serving up Easter meals to enjoy at home.

The Capital Grille: Order the Exclusive Easter Dinner that feeds four to six diners and includes a field greens salad and rolls, a whole rack of bone-in filet, grilled asparagus, Sam's Mashed Potatoes and freshly baked apple crostada for $185. Add-ons include shrimp cocktail for $50 and lobster mac 'n' cheese for $45. The restaurant also is offering butcher shoppe steaks and roasts that you can cook at home. Reserve curbside pickup starting from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. To order, call Lombard: (630) 627-9800; Rosemont: (847) 671-8125; or Schaumburg: (847) 969-0290; or see thecapitalgrille.com/home.

Seasons 52: Pre-order your Easter dinner, which will be available for curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, April 10. The family-style dinner that serves four to six people includes field greens or romaine Caesar, glazed spiral ham dinner ($100) or wood-grilled beef tenderloin ($140), roasted French green beans, sweet potato mash or Yukon mashed potatoes, and six mini indulgences (raspberry chocolate chip cannoli, Belgian chocolate s'mores, Southern pecan pie). Elevate your meal with mimosas to go for $25 or $40. The full takeout menu will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 12. To order, call Oak Brook: (630) 571-4752 or Schaumburg: (847) 517-5252. seasons52.com/home.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com.