Sláinte! Suburban bars and restaurants have big plans for St. Patrick’s Day

Feed your cravings for St. Patrick’s Day fare at Bar Louie with their new Reuben sandwich. Courtesy of Bar Louie

With St. Patrick's Day falling on Sunday, most bars and restaurants are planning a weekend of activities and specials. So gear up in your best green and get ready to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland with music, corned beef, green beer and more. Sláinte!

Andy’s Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs; eatandys.com/. For a limited time, dig in to the Girl Scout Thin Mints Concrete. Plus, Andy’s is celebrating the opening of its new St. Charles location (at 2630 E. Main St.) with $2 sundaes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, a meet-and-greet with founder Andy Kuntz, and the Chicago Police Department’s Pipe and Drum Band. Also, the first 100 guests will receive a custom St. Patrick’s Day treat baked by Chicago’s-own Louie Lezza, owner of Lezza Spumoni & Desserts. The ribbon-cutting and golden-scoop ceremony start at 3 p.m., with a celebration to follow from 3:30-5 p.m.

Ballydoyle Irish Pub and Restaurant

28 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 844-0400, and 5157 Main St., Downers Grove, (630) 969-0500, ballydoylepub.com/.

Aurora: St. Practice Day begins at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with performances by McNulty Dancers, Finger on the Trigger and Pawnshop. $10 cover starts at 8 p.m. St. Patrick's Day starts off with kegs and eggs at 8 a.m. Performances throughout the day include the Oswego Pipe and Drum Corps, Irish dancers, Gavin Coyle, Paul Strolia and Dublin Duo, U2 Hype and Stone Clover. $10 cover starts at noon.

Downers Grove: Start early at 2:30 p.m. with St. Practice Day on Saturday, March 16. Live performances include Classical Blast in Kilts, Gotham Ramblers and Gleason Irish Trio, with the McNulty Dancers performing in between the bands. The $7 cover starts at 3 p.m. On St. Patrick's Day, doors open at 8 a.m. for kegs and eggs and live performances by Irish dancers, Oswego pipe and drum corps, Aidan O'Toole, Stone Clover, Small Batch and James O'Connell throughout the day and night. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door (cover starts at noon). Seating on a first-come, first- served basis.

Bar Louie

619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500; 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040; and 2835 Showplace Drive, Suite 139, Naperville, (331) 444-2050, barlouie.com/. St. Patrick’s Day weekend March 15-17 includes $3 green beers, $4 Jameson sidecars and $5 Guinness draughts. Feed your hunger with the new Reuben sandwich and your thirst with the Irish Goodbye, a new limited-time cocktail made with Jameson, housemade Guinness syrup, lemon juice and Fever-Tree Ginger beer.

Grab a Lucky Shamrock Cookie for $4.95 from Beatrix March 15-17. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Follow the rainbow to the pastry counter at Beatrix and find Lucky Shamrock Cookies for $4.95 each March 15-17. Want to feel a little more Irish spirit? Grab a Beatrix Irish coffee with Beatrix Coffee Roasters Enlightened, Fighting 69th Irish whiskey and vanilla bean whipped cream, or enjoy the Cold Brew version.

Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with Guinness-glazed pub shrimp at Bennigan’s. Courtesy of Bennigan's

Bennigan’s

495 Airport Road, Elgin, (847) 488-9900, bennigans.com/. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at one of the original Irish chain restaurants, which will be serving green beer, corned beef and cabbage and beer cheese soup Sunday, March 17. And now through April 2, Bennigan’s is serving Blarney Blast 2024 drink and food deals, including Guinness-glazed pub shrimp, Reuben burger and Finn’s beer-battered fish and chips. Wash it down with Emerald Isle Party Punch, Blarney Stone Kiss and Tableside Irish Coffee.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. If you're craving Irish fare, then stop by Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, for the special $24.99 corned beef and cabbage meal that includes soup or salad, red skin potatoes, carrots and horseradish. Available for dine-in or carryout. Plus, enjoy live music all weekend.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/ or tickettailor.com/events/brokenoar/850057. Get ready for St. Patrick's Day with Broken Oar's Shamrockers Ball Friday through Sunday, March 15-17. There will be live music each day, including Infinity at 9 p.m. March 15; Tennessee Whiskey at 9 p.m. March 16; Modern Day Romeos at 3 p.m. March 17, and more. Plus, Irish dancers, Irish beer, corned beef and cabbage and more. Daily pass is $10. Buy tickets in advance at tickettailor.com.

Try the special corned beef Reuben at Bub City for lunch or dinner through March 20. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Bub City

5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Try the special corned beef Reuben made with a house-brined corned beef, Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on griddled rye with a side of waffle fries for $19.95. It's available for lunch and dinner March 14-20.

Head to Buffalo Creek Brewing for the annual St. Paddy’s Shindig March 15-17. Courtesy of Buffalo Creek Brewing

Buffalo Creek Brewing

360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/. BCB goes green for their annual St. Paddy’s Shindig March 15-17. Guests are invited to celebrate in the taproom or outside in the biergarten alongside the firepits. The party starts Friday night with Chicago-style hot dogs and green pretzels. Saturday morning, doors open early at 9 a.m. with Indaba USA serving up authentic Full Irish Bunnies (Pullman loaf filled with bangers, bacon, mushrooms and English beans topped with an egg) and green beer. The afternoon continues with Irish folk dancing from McNulty’s School of Irish Dance and Chicago Culinary Kitchen’s corned beef creations. DAMJAX will keep the festivities rocking all night with traditional Irish folk music. Small batch of S¢ott 72 (Dry Irish Stout) will be released at the opening on Saturday along with weekend specials on pints and steins of Burning Red Irish Ale.

Try the grasshopper topped with lucky marshmallows at City Works Eatery & Pour House. Courtesy of City Works Eatery and Pour House

City Works Eatery & Pour House

1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500 and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/. Irish specials available March 13-17 include Shepherd's pie flatbread, corned beef hash and Irish mac n’ cheese. Specialty drinks include Jameson honey mule, grasshopper topped with lucky marshmallows, baby Guinness shots and more. Guests in green gear at the restaurant can tag City Works on their socials on March 17 for a chance to win a $100 gift card.

Cooper’s Hawk

Locations in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and more; chwinery.com/. Add a dash of green to your celebration with Shamrock Reserve, a fresh and complex wine with a wee bit o’ Irish color. Pair it with corned beef sliders and corned beef and cabbage on March 17.

Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events-2024/. Enjoy a sophisticated St. Patrick’s Day afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with playful Irish elements such as Bailey’s Cream Cupcakes and Lucky Charm Scones. It’s $65 for adults, $35 for kids 5-12. Make plans for the St. Patrick’s Day brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 17, featuring champagne and traditional Irish dishes such as corned beef and cabbage. Immerse yourself in the live Irish music, coupled with unlimited drinks and festive decorations. $75 for adults, $30 for kids 5-12.

Durty Nellie’s

180 N. Smith St., Palatine, durtystpats.com/. Join in on the shenanigans at the 12th annual Durty Nellie’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Saturday, March 16. It begins with a traditional Irish breakfast from 8:30-10:30 a.m. that includes rashers, bangers, eggs, baked beans, mushrooms, grilled tomatoes, Irish soda bread, black pudding and hash browns — along with fruit and pastries. It’s $25 per person and includes an Irish-themed cocktail. The annual Durty St. Pat’s Parade will follow at 11 a.m., stepping off from the corner of Wood and Oak streets, heading west and ending at Durty Nellie’s, where the Epic After Party will kick off at noon featuring traditional Irish fare, music, dancing and more.

Finn McCool's Irish Sports Pub

1941 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 303-5100, finnmccoolschicago.com/. Get ready for FinnsFest 2024 running March 15-17 featuring music, beer, whiskey and corned beef (sliders, nachos, sandwiches and dinners) in the tented patio.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. On Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, grab a green beer and enjoy St. Patrick's Day specials, including the Reuben sandwich ($20), corned beef and cabbage ($36) and shepherd's pie ($24).

Through Sunday, March 17, order up the specialty green frosé at The Hampton Social. Courtesy of The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, and locations in Burr Ridge and Skokie; thehamptonsocial.com/. Through Sunday, March 17, order up the specialty green frosé — made with Tito's vodka, rosé wine and peach purée — for $17.

The Donnybrooks will perform at Hey Nonny during the week of St. Patrick’s Day. Courtesy of Hey Nonny

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. The music venue and bistro has Irish food and music planned through March 17. Chef Noe will be serving a special St. Patrick’s Day menu that includes corned beef dinners and sandwiches. On Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, Hey Nonny is bringing back The Joyce Boys — a family band from Chicago who have historically put on a rockin’ St. Patty’s Day show at the venue. The Hogan Irish Dancers will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

Houlihan’s

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. St. Patrick's Day specials — available March 15-17 — include the Reuben sandwich ($15.99), fish and chips ($16.99), corned beef and cabbage ($16.99), and drinks such as the Green Lit Glass ($8.75), Jameson Irish Mule ($9.50), Irish Slammer ($9.75) and domestic green beer.

Katie’s Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. March specials include green eggs and ham ($15), pistachio crème crepes ($12), Reuben omelet ($16), Irish cream French toast ($13), and corned beef and cabbage ($18).

Kings

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/. Get lucky at the lanes with Kings' specialty cocktails, including the Pot O’ Gold with Bacardi rum, blue Curacao, Midori and a golden sugar rim ($10) and the Guinness Old Fashioned with Bulleit rye, Guinness, bitters and an orange twist ($13).

Dig in to L. Woods’ corned beef Reuben special March 12-18. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Seasonal specials available through Monday, March 18, include a corned beef Reuben, corned beef and cabbage and Bailey's Irish Cream Pie. Wash them down with a Guinness draft or Key lime pie martini. Saturday and Sunday are your lucky days with $10 grasshoppers.

Madame Zuzu’s

1876 First St., Highland Park, (847) 926-7359, madamezuzus.com/. Skip the St. Patrick’s Day madness and embrace the sadness all day at ZuZu's with their Anti-St. Patrick’s Day/Billy’s Birthday Brunch bash in honor of founder Billy Corgan's birthday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17. Enjoy drink specials, signature gold and green kitchen sink cookies, tarot card readings, live Irish Music by The Hogmires — and total Piscean vibes (their words, not mine).

Mickey Finn’s Brewery

345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 362-6688, mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/. The party starts early at Mickey Finn’s, as Thursday, March 14, brings Irish-inspired karaoke. The morning of Friday, March 15, Mickey Finn’s welcomes back WIIL Rock for the 19th annual Shamrock and Roll morning show. Tom and Leah from 95.1 will be broadcasting live from the Amber Room. The Chicago Irish rock/folk band Whiskey Mick takes the stage at 9 p.m. Friday. And on Saturday, catch Fitz and the Celts from 6-7:45 p.m., followed by Moon Money. St. Patrick's Day fun starts at 10 a.m., including live music by the Tim Gleason Band at 2 p.m., followed by Hearthfire at 6 p.m. First come, first served with no reservations over St. Paddy's weekend. A small cover charge may apply.

Now through Sunday, March 17, dine on St. Patrick's Day specials such as Irish egg rolls at Miller’s Ale House. Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Miller’s Ale House

778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/. Now through Sunday, March 17, dine on St. Patrick's Day specials including Irish egg rolls (corned beef, sauerkraut, bistro sauce and Swiss cheese) for $11.99 or the Reuben for $15.99.

Irish mac n’ cheese is on the menu for St. Patrick’s Day at Old Town Pour House. Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Old Town Pour House is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day March 13-17 with food specials that include a pastrami Reuben, shepherd’s pie flatbread and Irish mac n’ cheese. Enjoy drink specials like the Jameson honey mule, lucky grasshopper with lucky marshmallows and Guinness blends such as Dark Side of the Moon (Guinness and Blue Moon), Snakebite (Guinness and Angry Orchard) and Voodoo (Guinness and Reubaus).

Peggy Kinnane’s

8 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 577-7733, peggykinnanes.com/. A long weekend of fun starts Friday, March 15, with Irish Dancers from Hogan Irish Dance Academy at 4:30 p.m. and Chicago Highlander Pipe Band at 5 p.m. The band Farkus takes the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, March 16, enjoy bagpipes at 12:15 and 4 p.m. and Irish dancers at 1 and 3:15 p.m. before Ken Dix and the Pigs take the stage at 7 p.m. On Sunday, don your best green garb for the main event from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Dine on Irish specials for St. Patrick’s Day at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook. Courtesy of Cindy Kurman

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 207-4433, prairiegrass.cafe/. On March 17, come in for Irish dinner specials and an Irish Whiskey Flight featuring Teeling Single Malt Irish whiskey, Jameson Irish whiskey and Shankey's Whip Black Irish whiskey (1 ounce of each for $16). Want to pre-order to go? The Luck o' the Irish Package for Two includes corned beef, cabbage, carrots and boiled potatoes in broth; Irish soda bread and butter; green split pea soup; an Irish Pub Salad; and Guinness cake with Bailey’s icing for $123. Call (847) 205-4433 to place a takeout order by Thursday, March 14, for pick up from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17.

Quigley’s Irish Pub

43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 428-4774, quigleysirishpub.com/. On Sunday, March 17, the pub opens at 10 a.m. with music from Celtic Roots from noon to 4 p.m., Highland Guard Bagpipers at around 5:30 p.m. and the Chicago Irish Band from 8 p.m. to midnight. The pub will be 21+ all day.

Rep’s Place

3200 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, (224) 347-2916, repsplace.com/. The sixth annual St. Pat’s Party kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with $5, 20-ounce green beers and live music. Featured items include Irish slammers, Jameson shots, Guinness and Reuben sandwiches.

Sideouts Sports Tavern

4018 Roberts Road, Island Lake, (847) 526-7174, 3dsideouts.com/. Now through March 17, enjoy St. Patrick’s Day specials including a Reuben sandwich ($12), 16-inch Reuben pizza ($25) and an adult leprechaun brownie sundae ($5). Drink specials include $7 Guinness pints, $4 Peppermint Paddy, $4 Jamo shots and $6 Irish Car Bombs.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Enjoy a festive menu through March 17 that includes corned beef and cabbage ($17), corned beef sandwich ($14), Reuben sandwich ($15) and Irish nachos ($14). Drink specials March 15-17 include $5 Guinness or Smithwick’s pints, big gingers and Jameson, as well as $3 Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light. Both locations open at 9 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day for kegs and eggs ($13). In Aurora, listen to bagpipers at 5 p.m., while in Naperville resident Tom Barr will entertain from noon to 3 p.m., bagpipers at 5 p.m. and a DJ will spin at 5:30 p.m.

St. Paddy's Bar Crawl

Parkway Bank Park Entertainment District, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, eventbrite.com/. Wear green for the bar crawl from 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 15. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Participating bars include Adobe Gilas ($4 green Miller Lite, $5 Shamrock Shots and Irish Punch cocktail and $7 taco platter), Bub City ($4 green beer, $5 Back Porch Tea, $7 fried pickles), Kings ($4 green Miller Lite draft, $5 Drunken Leprechaun, $7 Irish nachos, $7 Reuben egg rolls), Pete's Tiki Tiki ($4 Miller Lite, Coors Light, Bud Light, $5 shamrock daiquiris, $5 green tea shots), Saltwater ($4 green Miller Lite, $5 Irish You Were Here cocktail, $7 mini Reuben sliders, $7 corned beef egg rolls) and Sugar Factory ($4 beer, $5 leprechaun Jell-O shot, $7 Lucky You and Pot of Gold cocktails). Visit all six of the Parkway Bank Park bars in four hours to be entered to win a one-night stay at Aloft and dinner for two at Fogo De Chao.

Tap House Grill

Locations in Algonquin, Hanover Park, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Through March 18, dine on Irish-themed food specials such as Reuben sliders ($14), Reuben rolls ($13), Reuben sandwiches ($15), and corned beef and cabbage ($19). Check for specials and entertainment on March 17.

Timothy O’ Toole’s offers specialty cocktails for St. Patrick’s Day. Courtesy of Timothy O'Toole's

Timothy O’ Toole’s

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; timothyotooles.com/. Enjoy St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans at O'Toole's Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, with bagpiper performances, prizes, giveaways, a shot wheel and more. Food specials (available March 13-17) include corned beef and cabbage ($20), corned beef on rye ($16), Guinness beef stew ($17), shepherd's pie ($17), classic Reuben ($17), and fish and chips ($19). Drink specials (prices may vary by location) include pints of green beer ($5), pitchers of green beer ($20), pints of Guinness, Smithwick's and Guinness Black List ($8.50), shots of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey or Jameson ($7), shots of Fireball or Skrewball ($6), Irish Car Bombs ($8), Dirty Leprechaun Cocktail ($10) and Dirty Leprechaun Personal Pitcher ($20). St. Paddy’s cocktails include the Pot-O-Gold ($9) with Tres Agaves tequila, blue Curacao and orange juice; Magically Delicious ($10) with Jameson, Malibu, vanilla cinnamon syrup and pineapple juice; Iced Irish coffee ($9) with Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition, Kahlua, Baileys and demerara syrup; McMint Mar-Teeny ($10) with Ole Smoky mint chocolate chip cream whiskey, shaken and garnished with chocolate shavings; and Green Tea Shot ($7) with Jameson, peach schnapps, sour mix and Sprite.

Get in the St. Patrick’s spirit with a corned beef and cabbage plate from Wildfire. Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Get in the St. Patrick’s spirit with a Corned Beef and Cabbage Plate and Chocolate Stout Cake. The specials will be available for dine-in and carryout after 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, and all day Sunday, March 17.