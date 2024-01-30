Things to do Feb. 9-15: Peking Acrobats, Cocoa Crawls, Lunar New Year events and more

The Peking Acrobats perform at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Daily Herald File Photo

Ongoing

“Downton Abbey — The Exhibition”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through March 31 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie. See never-before-seen elements from the show, including original costumes, production-used props and exclusive footage from “Downton Abbey.” $27-$64. downtonexhibition.com.

Cantigny Winterfest: 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 29 at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Ice skate on the new outdoor rink and buy food and drinks at the Oak Lodge. Skating: $7; skate rental: $3; parking: $5. cantigny.org.

Starts before Friday

Briston Maroney, Ultrapure Tour: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 8-9, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Briston Maroney performs. $29.50-$106. thaliahallchicago.com.

Seong-Jin Cho Plays Beethoven: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 8 and 10, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Seong-Jin Cho plays Beethoven’s Third Piano Concerto under conductor Gemma New. The program closes with Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony. $55-$299. cso.org.

Friday, Feb. 9

Just the Two of Us: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Event for girls 3-12 and their dads, uncles, grandfathers or other significant figures in their life. Features a DJ, dancing and dessert-making. $20 per couple for residents, $25 for nonresidents; additional child: $10/$12. vhparkdistrict.org.

Fox Valley Opera Presents “Bouquet, Exchanges of Love”: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 320 Franklin St., Geneva. This concert celebrates the diverse expressions of love through the timeless music of Puccini, Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Light reception follows. Suggested donation: $40; guests are asked to bring a nonperishable food item. facebook.com/fvopera?mibextid=LQQJ4d.

The Great Lego Mystery Adult Night at Legoland Discovery Center: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Legoland Discovery Center Chicago, 601 N. Martingale Road, Suite 130, Schaumburg. Experience a mystery-themed adult night filled with clues, suspects and red herrings, plus the 4D Theater and rides. For ages 18 and older. $24.99. legolanddiscoverycenter.com.

Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum. Daily Herald File Photo

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet. Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials perform in the museum’s indoor auditorium theater. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Beverage bar, snack vendor, access to museum galleries and exhibits. $10 for museum members, $12 for nonmembers. Registration suggested. jolietmuseum.org.

The Peking Acrobats: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Peking Acrobats perform daring maneuvers and display their technical prowess in trick-cycling, tumbling, juggling and gymnastics. $40-$46. prairiecenter.org.

Selling Lincoln: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Executive Director of the Glen Ellyn Historical Society Jeffrey Anderson discusses how the symbiotic relationship between Abraham Lincoln’s political success and the circulation rise of the Chicago Tribune was connected. $5 for adults, $3 for GEHS members and students. (630) 469-1867 or gehs.org.

“An American in Paris” in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. See the 1951 MGM musical — starring Gene Kelly as an American ex-GI who falls for a Parisian woman played by Leslie Caron — on the big screen while the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs the score live. $79-$299. cso.org.

Recaptured, Tribute to Journey: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Recaptured performs the hits of Journey. $25-$30. woodstockoperahouse.com.

The Rocket Man Show: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Rus Anderson performs a tribute to Elton John. $37-$58. geneseetheatre.com.

Schumann Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Brothers Mark, Erik and Ken Schumann and violist Veit Hertenstein explore new musical territories in concert. $10-$40. chicagopresents.uchicago.edu.

The Disco Circus: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Experience the glitz, glamour and groove of Studio 54 with The Disco Circus. $19-$39. arcadalive.com.

White Ford Bronco: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. The all ’90s cover band performs. $25. evanstonspace.com.

Saturday, Feb. 10

“Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed” The Rock Experience: 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11, at the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. A rock ’n’ roll parable with a message based on the hit children’s book by Mo Willems. $17. nbparks.org.

Once Upon a Symphony, “The Three Little Pigs”: 10 and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The story of the Three Little Pigs explores, through music, how the combination of courage, hard work and individual talent leads to success. For kids 3-5. $20. cso.org.

Annual Daddy Daughter Dance: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Includes a lunch buffet, treats, dancing to live music from Diva Montell, a professional photographer and more. $40. arcadalive.com.

Brews on Blvd: Noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Hollywood Blvd Cinema, 1001 75th St., Suite 153, Woodridge. Over 30 local breweries take over the entire building. Theater screens will feature beer-themed entertainment, followed by a throwback on the big screen. $55-$80. hollywoodblvdcinema.com.

Hawthorn Lunar New Year Celebration: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Hawthorn, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Experience traditions and customs of Lunar New Year, including lion dance performances by Hoang Phuc, a Jeet Kune Do martial arts demonstration by Practical Martial Arts, Asian-themed food samples from local restaurants, a Mahjong game table and kids’ activities such as face painting, balloon artistry and a dragon puppet kids craft. Free admission. bit.ly/3HjBNj7.

Sip on a variety of hot chocolate samples during Long Grove's Cocoa Crawl from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Long Grove Cocoa Crawl: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in downtown near 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Sip complimentary hot cocoa samples at various outdoor cocoa tents. There will be free horse drawn trolley rides, too. Free. longgrove.org.

Cocoa Crawl in Lake Barrington: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Check in at Greater Chicago Kitchen and Bath, 22000 Pepper Road, Unit K, Lake Barrington. Take part in a Cocoa Crawl through Pepper Park in Lake Barrington. $20 includes a souvenir mug, treats, giveaways, raffles, a tour map and more. barringtonchamber.com.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont will host a Lunar New Year Celebration from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Courtesy of Carol Fox and Associates

Lunar New Year Celebration: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Ring in the Year of the Dragon with games and activities including lantern crafting, Chinese calligraphy, Chopstick Challenge and more, including special cultural performances by Huaxing Arts Group that will feature Chinese dance, Kung Fu, Chinese yo-yo and a children’s choir. Free. fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Ukulele Concert and Demonstration: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan. Ukulele concert and demonstration by Ms. Jessica honor Black History Month. Free. waukeganpl.org.

Darling and Dapper Valentine Party: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11, at the La Grange Area Historical Society, 444 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. During the Valentine’s party for kids at the Vial House, learn how kids celebrated Valentine’s Day in the 1920s, enjoy the pink antique valentine tree and play games. $40. lagrangehistory.org.

Steely Dane, the ultimate Steely Dan tribute: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd., Chicago. Steely Dane is dedicated to reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbooks in concert. $35-$40. logansquareauditorium.com.

Dancing with the Stars Live! 2024 Tour: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart. $47.50-$123. rosemont.com/theatre.

Festival del Tamal: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Lakehurst Events, 300 Lakehurst Road, Waukegan. Family-friendly event with tamales vendors and live entertainment with Ballet Folklorico Tayahua, Los Dueños and Inizial. $10; free for kids 10 and younger. lakehurstcenter.com.

Cosmic Skating: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. All ages can enjoy an evening of skating with DJ music, games and activities. $8 per person, $4 skate rental. nbparks.org.

Dan Navarro: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. With a career spanning decades and a dozen albums with Lowen & Navarro, Dan Navarro is currently on tour in support of his most recent album, “Horizon Line.” $20-$30. themusicvenue.org.

Evening of Percussion: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Percussion and drumming groups will perform. $16, $8 for students. Rauecenter.org.

An Evening with Phil Coulter: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the The Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. Irish superstar Phil Coulter will perform with his wife, singer Geraldine Branagan, for an evening of songs and memories. $30-$65. irish-american.org.

Knock On Wood Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Hwy. 14, Crystal Lake. Knock On Wood clarinet choir performs. Free. mchenry.edu.

Compañía Nacional de Danza performs classical, neoclassical and contemporary Spanish dances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. Courtesy of The Silverman Group Inc.

Compañía Nacional de Danza: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. The Madrid-based “National Dance Company” performs varied and representative repertoires, recognizable inside and outside Spain, covering classical, neoclassical and contemporary dance. $40-$135. auditoriumtheatre.org.

Dance Chicago, Dances From the Heart: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Showcases romantic and transformational works from Dance Chicago's best performers, featuring an array of dance styles including flamenco, ballet, jazz, comedy dance, musical theater, tap, urban fusion, Irish, classical Indian, Ukrainian folkloric, hip-hop and more. $45. northshorecenter.org.

Deap Vally: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Deap Vally performs the album “Sistronix” on the band’s “Live for the Last Time Farewell Tour.” $26-$270. thaliahallchicago.com.

Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Associated Press

Glenn Hughes: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Vocalist/bass guitarist/songwriter Glenn Hughes performs with special guests Enuff Z’Nuff and Bad Marriage. $49-$89. arcadalive.com.

Los Tigres Del Norte, Siempre Contigo: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. The legends of Norteño will perform some of their biggest songs along with a celebration of Mexican music, culture and heritage. $39-$259. rosemont.com/allstate/.

R&B Kickback Concert, Valentine's Day Edition: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Dru Hill, Ginuwine, H-Town, Lloyd, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Case and Shai will perform. $55.50-$185.50. chicagotheatre.com.

Ronnie Baker Brooks will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Space in Evanston. Daily Herald File Photo

Ronnie Baker Brooks: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Blues music. $25-$40. evanstonspace.com.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Lambs Farm Valentine’s Day Party: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, in the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Cocoa bar, sugar cookie decorating, Valentine’s Day crafts and story time. $12 per child, $5 per adult. lambsfarm.org.

Mongo Bowl, A Fundraiser for Steve “Mongo” McMichael: 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. With special guest Misty McMichael. Watch the ‘85 game followed by the Super Bowl on a 40-foot video wall, plus raffles and silent auction. Free admission. arcadalive.com.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Pacifica Square: Noon Sunday, Feb. 11, at Park to Shop Supermarket Food Hall, 4334 E. New York St., Aurora. Traditional lion dances, performances, giveaways and more. Free. pacificasquare.com.

Kaleidoscope Dance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A youth dance show presented by Kaleidoscope Dance Ensemble and Kaleidoscope Krew. $23. northshorecenter.org.

Ballet Folklorico: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. The Ballet Folklorico Nacional presents authentic regional dances of Mexico, folklore and ceremonial rituals from regions of Veracruz and Tamaulipas, including traditions of the Aztecas, Michoacan and others. $15-$20. woodstockoperahouse.com.

Concert, Blues 101: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Wheaton Public Library, 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Musician and storyteller Fruteland Jackson discusses the origins of blues music from its early beginnings through songs and stories. Free. wheatonlibrary.org.

“One Voice, The Music of Barry Manilow”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Mark Sanders pays tribute to Barry Manilow’s music. $40-$50. rauecenter.org.

Classical Concert, Christopher Laughlin: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Guitarist Christopher Laughlin performs classical and flamenco guitar solos, plus some classic rock songs arranged for guitar and special effects. Registration required. Free. northbrook.info/events.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra, “Reflections of the Rus’ “: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. The DuPage Symphony Orchestra's February Concert features soloist flutist Adam Sadberry. $15-$43. dupagesymphony.org.

Early Music Ensemble: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Fulton Recital Hall, Goodspeed Hall, fourth floor, 5845 S. Ellis Ave., Chicago. The Early Music Ensemble commemorates the 400th anniversary of William Byrd’s death, presenting his “Mass for Four Voices,” as well as instrumental music for recorders, viols and crumhorns by Byrd and his contemporaries, including William Brade and Anthony Holborne. Free. music.uchicago.edu.

Fox Chamber Singers Present “Hearts Universal”: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 27 S. Edgelawn Drive, Aurora. The Fox Chamber Singers choir and soloists perform a kaleidoscope of music on the theme of “Love as a state of being.” $15-$18.50 in advance, $20-$24 at the door. foxchambersingers.org.

Maureen Christine and Michael Bazan Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at McHenry County College, 8900 U.S. Hwy. 14, Crystal Lake. Singer Maureen Christine and woodwind artist Michael Bazan will perform as part of the MCC Concert Series. Free. mchenry.edu

Gary Kantor Magic Show: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood St., Skokie. Magician Gary Kantor will perform. $10. skokieparks.org.

Ellis Paul: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $20-$35. evanstonspace.com.

Monday, Feb. 12

Music With Love, The Three Baritones: 1:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Nineteenth Century Charitable Association, 178 Forest Ave., Oak Park. The Three Baritones, Evan Bravos, Nicholas Ward and Nathan Stark, will present operatic arias, Broadway favorites, and standards from the 19th and 20th centuries accompanied by pianist Jonathan Gmeinder. Free, donations are welcome. ncca.memberclicks.net.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Author, psychologist, Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, and co-founder of Peterson Academy, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson appears on his “We Who Wrestle With God Tour.” $43.50-$129. chicagotheatre.com.

Mardi Gras Monday with Big Shoulders Brass Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. One of the longest-running New Orleans brass bands in Chicago performs a “Lundi Gras” show. $12-$18. evanstonspace.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Saint James Episcopal Church Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Saint James Episcopal Church, 516 Washington St., West Dundee. There will be pancakes, chicken sausages, bacon, hash browns and more. $5 per person or $20 per family. stjamesdundee.org.

Mr. Big “The BIG Finish” Farewell Tour: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Mr. Big marks the end of this chapter of their legacy with their farewell tour, which will include a performance of the “Lean Into It” album in its entirety and more. $69-$89. arcadalive.com.

Sarah Jarosz, “Polaroid Lovers Tour”: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Four-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz celebrates the release of her new album, “Polaroid Lovers.” $28. thaliahallchicago.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concerts: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the Seventeenth Church of Christ Scientist Chicago, 55 E. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Pianist Parker Van Ostrand will perform music by J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Wang Jianzhong and Maurice Ravel. Free. classicalmusicchicago.org.

Get Lit, Down with Love: 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave., Second Floor, Chicago. Join the Rejection Open Mic and share rejection letters or stories of your own, or select letters from famous writers to read. Create sarcastic anti-love cards at the Un-Valentine’s Day Card Station, decorate a plate with vibrant expressions of your emotions before ceremoniously shattering, test your aim at Cupid's Precision Payback, try the night's specialty cocktail, The Bitter Lover, and more. 21 or older. $18-$25. americanwritersmuseum.org.

Champagne With Your Sweetheart (Or Friends!): 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the La Grange Area Historical Society, 444 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. Champagne, wine, hors d’oeuvres and desserts and a visit to Valentine’s Day in 1924. $60. lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/arqz9ta.

Phil Angotti and Friends present Beatles Love Songs: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Phil Angotti and Friends present a show paying tribute to Beatles Love Songs for Valentine's Day. $15-$18. evanstonspace.com/

Thursday, Feb. 15

Music on Tap: 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Alter Brewing Company, 2300 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 213, Downers Grove. Free. fb.me/e/3zWlWAIkc.

Thursday Night Laughs: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Jayson Cross, Rob Hines, Laura Hugg, Mike Maxwell and Kristen Toomey will perform. $15. prairiecenter.org.

Derrick Procell: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Award-winning singer-songwriter and Raue Center’s 2023-24 season artist in residence Derrick Procell will perform. $25. Rauecenter.org.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason Plays Elgar: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Chicago Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason makes his Chicago Symphony Orchestra debut in Elgar’s rhapsodic Cello Concerto. Paavo Järvi conducts Nielsen’s Fifth Symphony. Beethoven’s hymn to liberty opens the program. $49-$275. cso.org.

Indigo De Souza: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. North Carolina-based artist Indigo De Souza performs. $28-$450. thaliahallchicago.com.

Jax Hollow: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Jax Hollow performs classic rock, blues and Americana. $12-$22. evanstonspace.com.

Widespread Panic: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 15-17, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $49.50-$150. chicagotheatre.com.

On stage

“Golden Girls, The Laughs Continue”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 26 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. A parody and tribute to the “Golden Girls” sitcom. $26.50-$71.50. broadwayinchicago.com.

“In the Heights”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through March 17 at the Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The musical explores three days in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood. Tickets start at $60. marriotttheatre.com.

“Selling Kabul”: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. After serving as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan, Taroon spends his days in hiding and must choose between staying concealed or risking his life to see his newborn child. $39-$59. northlight.org/events/selling-kabul.

“Cinderella”: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Gioachino Rossini's opera of the classic fairy tale, sung in Italian with projected English subtitles. Tickets start at $39 and vary by day. lyricopera.org/cinderella.

“Billy Elliot”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through March 24 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. The music of Elton John brings to life the story of an 11-year-old English boy who stumbles upon a ballet class during his weekly boxing lesson. $28-$79. paramountaurora.com.

“On Golden Pond”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions presents this play that illustrates the hilarious yet heartbreaking human moments of life. $34-$38. web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1157835.

“The Play that Goes Wrong”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 24 and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 11 and 25, at Three Brothers Theatre, 115 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. This comedy mystery follows the Cornley University Drama Society presenting its newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” when everything goes wrong. $15-$25. threebrotherstheatre.com.

“Mother Courage and Her Children”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Feb. 24 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St., Chicago. Wartime virtues become fatal in this stark music-filled play. $15-$30; Thursdays have two-for-one admission. trapdoortheatre.com/mother-courage-and-her-children.

“The Outgoing Tide”: 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 3 at the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The humorous, sensitive and uplifting story of one family’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Contains adult themes and language. $42-$44. atthemac.org.

“Champion”: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago. Based on a true story, boxer Emile Griffith is tortured by the complex realities of his life. $49-$69. lyricopera.org.

“Filumena, A Marriage Italian Style”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 25 at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Eighth Floor, Elgin. Elgin Theater Company presents a comedy about family, forgiveness and reinvention. $18-$20. cityofelgin.org/calendar.aspx?EID=12199.

“Chess” in Concert: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 9-18, at the Madden Theatre, North Central College, 171 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. A story of love and political intrigue about two chess masters in love with the same woman, composed by the men of supergroup ABBA and featuring the ’80s hit “One Night in Bangkok.” $32-$37. brightsidetheatre.com.

“Topdog/Underdog”: Previews at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, Feb. 13 and 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Regular run: 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Feb. 19 through March 31, at the Windy City Playhouse, 3014 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. A darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, about Lincoln and Booth, two brothers whose names were given to them as a joke, foretelling a lifetime of sibling rivalry and resentment. $25 previews and Mondays, $45 Fridays through Sundays. invictustheatreco.com/topdog.

“Silent Sky”: Previews at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 14-15. Regular run 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 16 to March 17, and 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 21 and March 6, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. The story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, which explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them. $40-$45. citadeltheatre.org.

The Joffrey Ballet presents “Studies in Blue”: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 15-25, at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. A program with original work choreographed by Liam Scarlett and Andrew McNicol, rounded out with a world premiere by Stina Quagebeur. $36-$179. joffrey.org.

Blue Man Group: Various times and dates at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. The iconic performance art group that features percussion and other types of music and art. Recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. blueman.com/chicago.

Chicago Kids Company presents “Beauty and the Beast”: Various times and dates through April 27 at the Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111th St., Chicago. Chicago Kids Company Theater for Children presents a one-hour musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale geared to kids 2-10. $18-$22, $10 for groups of 20 or more. chicagokidscompany.com/beauty-and-the-beast.

Chicago Kids Company Presents “Little Red Riding Hood”: Various times and dates through March 8 at the Apollo Theater, 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A one-hour musical based on the original fairy tale. $18. chicagokidscompany.com/littlered.

Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes”: Various times and dates through Sunday, Feb. 25, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. Porchlight’s 29th season launches with a 90th-anniversary production of the Cole Porter classic. $20-$69. porchlightmusictheatre.org/Anything-Goes.