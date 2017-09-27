Breaking News Bar
 
Veterans escort Vietnam Memorial replica to Des Plaines

  • play this video Vietnam Wall in Des Plaines

    Video: Vietnam Wall in Des Plaines

  • Robert J. Horvath of Des Plaines views the name of his friend from grammar school in Jefferson Park, Donald R. Peterson Jr., who was killed in 1967, on The Wall That Heals display at Lake Park in Des Plaines Wednesday. Horvath served in Vietnam during 1968-1969.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Bob Grember of Darien stopped by to see the The Wall that Heals, which will be in Des Plaines for the next four days.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Patrick O' Neill, The Wall that Heals manager, opens up the display cases as Michael Lake, commander of VFW Post 2992 in Des Plaines, stands by. He was instrumental in getting the display to come to Des Plaines for the next four days.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is on display at Lake Park in Des Plaines Wednesday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A motorcycle honor guard accompanied a procession Wednesday of a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., through the suburbs to Des Plaines, where the wall will be on display this week.

The Wall That Heals, a 250-foot replica of the wall listing the 58,000 military service members who died in the war, will be at the Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., until Sunday.

American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, Iron Justice and state and local police escorted the memorial from McHenry to Des Plaines.

The memorial will be open to visitors day and night. Des Plaines American Legion Post 36 will host a morning ceremony each day at 8 a.m.

Here's a list of this week's other ceremonies organized by local veterans groups:

• Opening ceremony, 5 p.m. Thursday: Participants include the Emerald Society Chicago Police Department Pipes & Drums Corps, St. John's Northwestern Military Academy color guard, singer Jeff Blume, Deacon James Ernst, guest speaker Gen. James Mukoyama, and Buglers Across America.

• Wreath ceremony, 5 p.m. Friday: A ceremony for organizations, families and residents to present flowers and wreaths in memory of Vietnam War veterans.

• Candlelight ceremony, 7 p.m. Saturday: Color guards, singing performances, guest speaker U.S. Army Chaplain Capt. Matt Foley, Huey helicopter flyover and reading of local names on the wall.

• Closing ceremony, 2 p.m. Sunday: Ceremony remembering service members who died because of the war, but not in Vietnam.

