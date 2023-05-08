Look: High School athletes worked hard as their season neared an end in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 1-7, 2023

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Jeff Hollander who has worked at Island Foods for more than 10 years, moves stock to different shelves Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Island Lake. After 51 years, Island Foods in Island Lake will be closing as the owners retire. The family run business on busy Route 176 and the surrounding property are on the market. The village has been trying to lure a new user but the days of the mom and pop here appear to have passed. "We've tried everything," said Mayor Richard McLaughlin.