Look: High School athletes worked hard as their season neared an end in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 1-7, 2023

High School athletes worked hard as their season neared an end in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for May 1-7, 2023.
Ashley Huang, of Wheaton North competes in the pole vault during the DuKane Conference girls Outdoor Championships Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Julian Czarneck, of Wheaton fishes with his grandchildren, Addi Alexandria, 3, left, of Bartlett, and her brother, Josh, 4, during the annual Family Fishing Derby, hosted by the Bartlett Police Department, held at Beaver Pond in Bartlett Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
31 varieties of tulips make up the 500,000 on display at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park as part of Midwest Tulip Fest that will run through at least Mother's Day weekend.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Big Hollow Elementary fourth grade teacher Andrea Woods is congratulated by her daughter, Ainsley Ulibarri, left, and mom, Patricia King after winning the Golden Apple for Excellence in Teaching award Friday morning at the Ingleside school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fr. Hernan Contreras, on his third day on the job at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Highland Park, led parishioners from their parade float to shelter during the Fourth of July parade shooting last year.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jeff Hollander who has worked at Island Foods for more than 10 years, moves stock to different shelves Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Island Lake. After 51 years, Island Foods in Island Lake will be closing as the owners retire. The family run business on busy Route 176 and the surrounding property are on the market. The village has been trying to lure a new user but the days of the mom and pop here appear to have passed. "We've tried everything," said Mayor Richard McLaughlin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fairview School second grade student Violet Nowak thumbs through her copy of Big Tree before having it signed Monday by its author Brian Selznick at the Mount Prospect school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Eli Haskell, of Stevenson competes in the floor exercise during the Stevenson boys gymnastics sectional Tuesday May 2, 2023 in Lincolnshire.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Rocco Tenuta (32) hit a 2-run homer and is greeted at the plate by teammates Luc Swiatek and Zach Maduzia (16) during Tuesday's baseball game against Wheaton Academy in West Chicago.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South pitcher Lauren Nicgorski, left, and first baseman Kate Arey celebrate a double play that started with a line drive back to the mound and ended with a runner being caught off first base during Thursday's game at Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Andrew Littmann on the parallel bars at the Hersey boys gymnastics sectional meet in Arlington Heights on Monday, May 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Andrew Littmann puts chalk on the parallel bars at the Hersey boys gymnastics sectional meet in Arlington Heights on Monday, May 1, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Leigh VandeHei rounds first base after a hit during Wednesday's softball game against Wheaton North in Wheaton.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Alex Yoon, right, gets tagged out by New Trier pitcher Max Kaplan after getting caught in a rundown between third and home during Tuesday's game in Winnetka.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Victoria Wrona struggles to control the ball against Conant in the MSL championship girls water polo match in Mount Prospect on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Sean Mullen in the pole vault at the Lake County boys track and field meet in Grayslake on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Prospect's Lily Ginsberg leads her heat of the 800-meter run at the MSL conference girls track and field meet in Mount Prospect on Friday, May 5, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Ava Cismoski directs the ball with a header during Saturday's match at Barrington.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer