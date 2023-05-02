TLC hosts Spring Wildflower Walk May 6 in Woodstock

Yellow trout lily is one of the native plants that may be seen during TLC's Spring Wildflower Walk on Saturday, May 6. Courtesy of The Land Conservancy of McHenry County

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is hosting a Spring Wildflower Walk on Saturday, May 6.

It will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Spring Hollow Nature Preserve in Woodstock. Because the walk is on private property, the address will be provided to registered participants.

The fee is $5 per person, and participants can register for the walk at conservemc.org/spring-wildflower-walk-2/.

At the event, TLC's land conservation specialist, Kim Elsenbroek, will guide participants through a high-quality woodland, share information about each wildflower and provide identification tips.

The group size for the walk is limited to 15, so guests are encouraged to register early.

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County is a member-based private nonprofit dedicated to preserving natural, scenic and agricultural land.