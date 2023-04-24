Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 17-23, 2023

The Week in Pictures photo gallery is filled with everything from planting trees to lining up cereal boxes for the week of April 17-23, 2023.
Fairview Elementary School students and staff wait as some of the domino wave of cereal boxes approaches on Friday, April 21, 2023 in Mount Prospect. The cereal was collected for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Suburban Muslims gather at the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines, to perform to perform Eid-ul-Fitr -- Second Salah marking the end of Ramadan Friday, April 21, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Teresa Pickett, of Oswego ended up adopting Timmy the rooster after visiting with him at the DuPage County Animal Control facility in Wheaton Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Sean Holcombe hits the pit in the long jump at the Lake Zurich Boys Track and Field Invitational on Friday, April 21, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Owners Jen and Jeff Miller survey the damage done by a recent storm to a growing structure at the Prairie Wind Family Farm in Grayslake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Snow flurries erupt as Braden Arville returns a volley just before play was stopped due to conditions at the St. Charles East tennis invite Saturday, April 22, 2023 in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North High School students protest outside as the District 303 school board meeting is being set up at Haines School in St. Charles on Monday, April 17, 2023. They were protesting the involuntary reassignment of several teachers.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North High School student Tyler Moore stands alone to speak to the District 303 school board about the involuntary reassignment of several teachers on Monday, April 17, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Volunteers help the Kane County Forest Preserve plant 500 trees Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kane County Forest Preserve staff show volunteers how to plant a tree Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Tekakwitha Woods Forest Preserve in St. Charles.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Felicia Miceli talks about her son Louie, in framed photograph, who died of a heroin overdose in 2012. Louie's Law provides for the development and promotion of drug education standards in public schools.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Adult volunteer winner William Clark receives his award from Village President Tom Dailly during the 35th Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Chandler's in Schaumburg.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Benet's Anna Casmere, right, pressures St. Viator goalkeeper Kyli Ziebka, who had multiple saves in the net during Tuesday's girls soccer game in Arlington Heights.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Through Room by Room, Ellie Footlik of Northbrook collects gently used furniture from families who are located mostly on the North Shore. The items are then organized into kits and delivered to Humble Design in Chicago.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Faiyaz Hassan, center, and other suburban Muslims gather at the Islamic Community Center of Des Plaines, to pray Eid-ul-Fitr -- Second Salah marking the end of Ramadan Friday, April 21, 2023.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Aidan Siegel celebrates his first-quarter goal during Tuesday's boys lacrosse game against New Trier.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fairview Elementary School Principal Dan Ophus skirts some of the 850 boxes of cereal that were knocked down domino style on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Mount Prospect school. The cereal was collected for the Mount Prospect Food Pantry
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
St. Viator's Ryan Jackson is safe at home as the ball bounces past Carmel catcher Rhett Wolf during Wednesday's game in Arlington Heights.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Steven Litteral (6) spikes the ball past Bartlett's Aaron Amawan during Wednesday's boys volleyball match in St. Charles.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Hersey's Richie Johnson, second from right, celebrates a point with his team near the end of the second game of Thursday's boys volleyball match in Libertyville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Emma Thurn heads the ball in front of St. Charles North's Kaitlin Glenn in the Naperville Central girls soccer invitational on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Waubonsie Valley's Aria Patel elbows St. Charles North's Keira Kelly in the Naperville Central girls soccer invitational on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Litter on the side of the entrance ramp to Illinois Route 53 just off E Northwest Highway Wednesday April 19, 2023 in Palatine. The state Department of Transportation spent $26.5 million last year picking up litter. In an ongoing awareness campaign, the department is encouraging residents to "think before you throw" to protect the state's wildlife, environment and 150,000 miles of roads. Locally, counties and forest preserve districts also have initiatives to tackle the problem.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Huntley's McHale Hood clears 6'6" in the high jump at the Lake Zurich Boys Track and Field Invitational on Friday, April 21, 2023.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Online automobile dealer, Carvana, is preparing to open its 37th vending machine tower in Schaumburg. The 12-tier structure along I-90 can hold 43 vehicles.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Tammy Wulf, left, assists Emilee Barnes, 9, with terrarium plants in a jar during Earth Fair at the Elk Grove Public Library Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Grant's Melissa Ketter clears the final hurdle on her way to a victory in the 300-meter hurdles during the Palatine girls track invite Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer