Look: The Week in Pictures photo gallery for April 17-23, 2023

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Litter on the side of the entrance ramp to Illinois Route 53 just off E Northwest Highway Wednesday April 19, 2023 in Palatine. The state Department of Transportation spent $26.5 million last year picking up litter. In an ongoing awareness campaign, the department is encouraging residents to "think before you throw" to protect the state's wildlife, environment and 150,000 miles of roads. Locally, counties and forest preserve districts also have initiatives to tackle the problem.