LOOK: The Week in Pictures gallery for the first two weeks of February, 2023.
Updated 2/13/2023 12:27 PM
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comPhotographers take photos during media day at the Chicago Auto Show Thursday, February 9, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comElgin Recycling marketing manager Brett Barton looks over some of the televisions collected at the company's four public electronics drop off sites. They operate facilities Monday through Saturday in Crystal Lake, Elgin, Arlington Heights and Gilberts.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comNorge's Benjamin McWilliams jumps during the U8 small hills competition during opening day of the Norge Ski Club's 118th annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament Saturday.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comGlenbard North's Josh Abushanab has his shot blocked by Batavia's Jack Ambrose during Tuesday's boys basketball game in Batavia.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comA worker's shadow is cast along the roof of a new luxury apartment building being constructed at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills. The apartments are part of the mall's $252 million repurposing project.
Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comFive-year-old Allie Smith has fun playing basketball with her mom, Jackie Smith, both of Northbrook, during halftime of the St. Viator vs. Marist girls basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Arlington Heights. The two were at the game to support a friend who is an assistant coach for Marist.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comGeneva's Reese Lackey performs on the balance beam at the Geneva girls gymnastics regional meet in Geneva on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comMetea Valley's Nick Schroeder looks for a teammate Friday, February 3, 2023 in Aurora.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comBarrington's Sophie Swanson brings the ball up court against Warren in a girls basketball game in Gurnee on Friday, February 3, 2023.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comConant's Camden Lathos is fouled by Palatine's Tommy Elter in a boys basketball game in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comA myriad footprints and dark trails remain on the ground as two people build a snowman in Fabyan Forest Preserve, near the Fabyan Windmill in Geneva.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comBarrington girls basketball coach Babbi Barreiro celebrates her 500th career victory with her team following the Fillies' 70-64 win over Prospect Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comStevenson's Lorenzo Frezza, left, and Highland Park's Mark Martinez compete in the 138-pound final of the Class 3A Dundee Crown wrestling regional in Carpentersville Saturday.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comNate Randle, of Wauconda wrestles Gavin Hanrahan of Antioch, at 113 pounds during the 2A Wrestling Regional at Grayslake Central Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Grayslake.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comJordan Wach of Wheaton Warrenville South on the floor exercise at the Lake Park girls gymnastics sectional meet in Roselle on Monday, February 6, 2023.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comKathryn Snouffer, of Downers Grove South High School reacts to her uneven parallel bars routine at the Hinsdale South girls gymnastics sectional meet in Darien on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comBarrington's Gwen Adler, front, draws contact from Prospect's Allie Linke during Tuesday's girls basketball game in Mount Prospect.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comFremd's Kace Urlacher is fouled as she tries to score between Hersey's Annika Manthy and Natalie Alesia, right, in the MSL title game in Arlington Heights on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comSchaumburg's Amelia Mazeikis competes on the balance beam at the Conant High School girls gymnastics sectional meet in Schaumburg on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comCentral's Caden West has his eyes on the prize as he guards Crystal Lake South's Anthony Demirov Friday, February 10, 2023 in Burlington.
Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHersey's Esteban Delgado, top, and Loyola Academy's Massey Odiotti wrestle in the 120-pound championship match during the Class 3A Barrington wrestling sectional Saturday.
