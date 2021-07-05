Red, white and blue fill up The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 26-July 4, 2021.
Updated 7/5/2021 8:19 AM
Red, white and blue fill up The Week in Pictures photo gallery for June 26-July 4, 2021.
The Village of Barrington presents a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Paul Morello and his 2-year-old son, Finn, have fun playing among the flags on display at Rotary Hill park in Naperville. The Naperville Salute family-friendly celebration was held at the park Saturday, July 3 and was centered around the appreciation for veterans, active military, first responders and their families.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Carousel horses wait in the truck stable to be assembled in Melas Park in Mount Prospect Tuesday for the annual Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Tammy Haslip, of Elgin takes photos of the "Field of Honor" display at Seven Gables Park in Wheaton on Friday. Haslip stopped to see the display on her way to work in West Chicago.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
School buses are lined up in the parking lot of Forest View Educational Center at 2121 S. Goebbert Road in Arlington Heights as people play tennis at dusk on a recent evening. This drone picture was made from about 100 feet in the air.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington presents a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Richard Wegner, of Grayslake juggles through his legs while marching with Circus Kazoo during the Celebrate Fox Lake parade Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Carol Keene helps 7-year-old Arthur Babovich apply paint to a group project at her Buffalo Grove townhouse complex.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sitting in his wheelchair in the rain with rising water over his shoes, Patrick Daubelin, of Hanover Park watches his bobber at the annual Hoffman Estates Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fishing Derby at Fabbrini Park in Hoffman Estates on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The late-day sun casts long shadows of a man walking the paths at Peck Farm in Geneva.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
A Blue Heron feeds a juvenile, right, on a nest in the trees on an island in the Fox River near the launch site of North Aurora fireworks. Below the nest is another blue heron on another nest and to the right is a group of egrets on a nest.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Donna Wakefield can touch both interior walls of her Little Popcorn Store in downtown Wheaton. The store is celebrating its 100th anniversary this weekend.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Bob Thorson, of Fantasy Amusements sets up a game booth in Melas Park Tuesday for the annual Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
"Marty McFly," a Burmese Mountain Dog, waits for owner Stephanie Hart of Northbrook to make a purchase from vendor Rich Olson at the Northbrook Farmers Market Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Ed Laxner, right, of Buffalo Grove is being assisted by Katie Filley as he purchases tomatoes at the Northbrook Farmers Market Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Despite scattered rain, people came to listen to the first band of the night, the B-Side Band and enjoy libations on the first day the annual Mount Prospect Lions Fourth of July Festival at Melas Park Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Radishes are among the fresh produce items displayed at the Glenview Farmers Market, located at the Historic Wagner Farm, Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Windy City Amusements employee Alex Mendez climbs down from the top of the ticket booth as riders on the Freak Out swing behind him on the opening day of the Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest in Community Park Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bill Ford, with Americal Legion Post 208 sets up food signs Wednesday in preparation for the Arlington Heights Carnival Jamboree at Recreation Park. The fest kicks off Thursday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Dan and Melissa Coogan watch their sons Mason, 5, and Colton, 2 1/2, throw darts at balloons while Melissa holds their sister Cece, 1 1/2, at the opening day of the Arlington Heights Carnival Jamboree at Recreation Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The family is from the area.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Teens enjoy the Matterhorn on opening day of the Arlington Heights Carnival Jamboree at Recreation Park on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Village of Barrington presents a fireworks show that crowds watched from Barrington High School Friday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Mt. Prospect 4th of July parade kicked off on Sunday, July 4, 2021 with thousands in attendance like Jacob Bonney, 5, of Arlington Heights.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Bartlett resident Sam Wrobel holds his 1-year-old daughter Cora during the Bartlett Fourth of July Festival parade on Saturday, July 3. Sam says he's dressed up for the past 12 years.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fireworks light the night sky during a show at Arlington Park Saturday, Juley 3, 2021.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
The Palatine Jaycees Fourth of July Hometown Fest had people out in droves as they celebrated their Independence Day freedom from the pandemic on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.