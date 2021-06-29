Association's new executive director has personal, professional connections

Dan Leahy of Naperville is the new executive director of the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association. He previously worked with the Fox Valley Park District executive team, leading efforts in marketing, communications and business development. Courtesy of Western DuPage Special Recreation Association

Dan Leahy is grateful for all the work/life connections in his new job as the executive director of the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association in Carol Stream.

"I'm aligned with this organization personally," said Leahy, who lives in Naperville. "And then professionally as well because of where I live, my degree and just the passion I have for advocacy for people with special needs."

The association is a cooperative extension of nine park districts serving Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Glen Ellyn, Naperville, Roselle, Warrenville, West Chicago, Wheaton and Winfield.

Not only does the association run its own programs for youth and adults with special needs, it offers customized inclusion services to any individual with a disability who registers for a member park district program.

Leahy's 22-year-old son, Tyler, has Down syndrome and has used the association's services for nearly a decade.

"Tyler is now with the WDSRA day program, which is called Rec & Roll, and he started that in February," Leahy said about the program for adults between the ages 22 to 55 that includes field trips, outdoor recreation and volunteer projects among other activities.

Previously, Leahy worked for the Fox Valley Park District overseeing efforts in marketing, communications and business development. His 15-year career also included various roles with the Schaumburg Park District, the Bolingbrook Park District and the city of Elmhurst.

Leahy felt confident in applying for the executive director job when it became open in February, in large part because he had completed a master's degree in public administration from Aurora University in December.

"WDSRA has always been on my radar, and they're a leader in the field," he said. "So when I saw the opening, I just knew I had to go for it."

Leahy has identified a three "A's" campaign to improve the association -- access, awareness and activities.

"We're more staff-intensive than a traditional park district," he said about increasing access for families who seek services. Since many staffers were furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for more workers as communities gradually reopen, he said.

Greater awareness was needed to publicize the association via marketing, Leahy said, while the activities component means keeping on top of trending leisure activities.

"My son has special needs and loves video games, so esports could be an avenue we look toward," Leahy said.

He also named culinary classes as being popular, with so many cooking shows on TV, and said mental health and wellness programs could join the mix of offerings.

"WDSRA has positively impacted our family," Leahy said. "To be able to serve the community we live in and the community that really needs it -- individuals with disabilities and special needs -- it's a great fit."