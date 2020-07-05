Take a look at the color we found in The Week in Pictures
Posted7/5/2020 8:00 PM
Daily Herald photographers found the color of the suburbs in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Saturday, June 27 through Friday, July 3, 2020.
A T-shirt goes from being touched by a sparkler to being completely aflame in less than 20 seconds during a fireworks demonstration at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women & Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A man fishes at Lake Glenview Monday. Glenview natural resources employees continue to monitor the area on the chance an alligator is lurking, as reported by a Mount Prospect man who was fishing there last week.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Julie Henington, of Arlington Heights gets some laps in for the first time since Gov. Pritzker put his stay at home act in place as Pioneer Pool opened Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Arlington Heights for lap swim and lessons only and with social distancing and other health guidelines in place.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Kyle White watches his pre recorded speech with his family and friends at the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Hoffman Estates at the Sears Centre. Pictured with Kyle are Morgan Harden, from left, Don White, Alex White, and Cindy White.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Esai Valade, 5, smiles as his mom T Valadez-Enderle holds him while their family, including brother Ethan, 7, and dad Eric Enderle check out some of the toys and decor donated by nonprofit group Special Spaces at the family's home in Palatine Tuesday. Esai is being treated for leukemia.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Duke is a new foal at Danada Equestrian Center, the first born there in about 10 years.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Caroline Lackowski, 3, left, and her sister Avery, 5, climb up a fence with help from mom Regina to get a look at Duke, a new foal at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton Thursday. The family is from Naperville. and said they love to come out and visit the horses.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Organizer Dawn Hedrick, center, gives a hug to her daughter Katie Stack as volunteers participate in a scaled-down version of a packing event for Help USA Troops at the Beverly Lanes bowling alley Friday July 3, 2020 in Arlington Heights at the Sears Centre. Pictured to the right is Mikayla Stack. The Help USA Troops drive for various donations is held in honor of James Stack who was killed in action in 2010. Stack's mother-in-law Dawn Hedrick is founder and president of Help USA Troops.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.