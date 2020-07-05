 

Take a look at the color we found in The Week in Pictures

 
Daily Herald photographers found the color of the suburbs in The Week in Pictures photo gallery for Saturday, June 27 through Friday, July 3, 2020.

Veterans of Foreign War 8081 in Warrenville posted over 500 flags in the ground around their facility for people to purchase to honor a family member who has served time in the military.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jonathan Kuester, director of the Historic Wagner Farm in Glenview, views hogs that are being raised by 4-H Club members.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A T-shirt goes from being touched by a sparkler to being completely aflame in less than 20 seconds during a fireworks demonstration at AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Women & Children's Hospital Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
On her last day, retiring Glenview Library Director Vickie Novak is given a send off from colleagues outside the library Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A man fishes at Lake Glenview Monday. Glenview natural resources employees continue to monitor the area on the chance an alligator is lurking, as reported by a Mount Prospect man who was fishing there last week.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Julie Henington, of Arlington Heights gets some laps in for the first time since Gov. Pritzker put his stay at home act in place as Pioneer Pool opened Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Arlington Heights for lap swim and lessons only and with social distancing and other health guidelines in place.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Valedictorian Kyle White watches his pre recorded speech with his family and friends at the Hampshire High School graduation ceremony Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Hoffman Estates at the Sears Centre. Pictured with Kyle are Morgan Harden, from left, Don White, Alex White, and Cindy White.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Nearly 100 people wore masks and adhered to social distancing during a Sunday, June 28 prayer service for racial justice and interfaith solidarity called "Building the Beloved Community: Repairing the World" in Naperville.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School baseball player D.J. Dick built a Wrigley Field Wiffle ball stadium in his backyard with scoreboard and foul ball netting for all his friends, like Paul Bloomquist, 16.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The installation of the new marquee sign for the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in downtown Arlington Heights is gently lifted into place to its new home.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Esai Valade, 5, smiles as his mom T Valadez-Enderle holds him while their family, including brother Ethan, 7, and dad Eric Enderle check out some of the toys and decor donated by nonprofit group Special Spaces at the family's home in Palatine Tuesday. Esai is being treated for leukemia.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Amanda Field reviews bound editions of the Naperville Sun from the late 1960s in the archive of the Naper Settlement Wednesday for a 2021 online exhibit called Unvarnished.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Manager Roxanne Brod, 42, of Rolling Meadows wipes down the bowling balls and swabs the finger holes after they are used by patrons at Beverly Lanes in Arlington Heights.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dylan Bender, 11, and his brother Colin, 8, of New Lenox watch as the fireworks light up the sky at the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium on Thursday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Duke is a new foal at Danada Equestrian Center, the first born there in about 10 years.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Stardust Bowl in Addison has 84 lanes but only 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Caroline Lackowski, 3, left, and her sister Avery, 5, climb up a fence with help from mom Regina to get a look at Duke, a new foal at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton Thursday. The family is from Naperville. and said they love to come out and visit the horses.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Organizer Dawn Hedrick, center, gives a hug to her daughter Katie Stack as volunteers participate in a scaled-down version of a packing event for Help USA Troops at the Beverly Lanes bowling alley Friday July 3, 2020 in Arlington Heights at the Sears Centre. Pictured to the right is Mikayla Stack. The Help USA Troops drive for various donations is held in honor of James Stack who was killed in action in 2010. Stack's mother-in-law Dawn Hedrick is founder and president of Help USA Troops.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
