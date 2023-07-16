A little night music: Free concerts in the park July 16-20

The Four C Notes will perform the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Parkman Pavilion in Lake Villa during the Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks. Courtesy of The 4 C Notes

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Grab a blanket, chairs, snacks and drinks and head to a free concert in the park happening in the suburbs Sunday through Thursday, July 16-20. And don't forget the bug spray!

Sunday, July 16

Forge Fest: 10 a.m. Sunday, July 16, at The Forge, 1001 Main St., Lemont. Music from Led Zeppelin 2 at 3 p.m. Sunday. Plus, family-friendly activities, educational workshops, volunteer opportunities, races and more. Free. forgeparks.com.

Music in The Plaza: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos will perform. Free. shopthearb.com.

Live on the Lake music series: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in the Navy Pier Beer Garden, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from Flow Tribe at 2 p.m., DJ Papa G at 4:30 p.m., and Kofi & The New Roots at 5:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Concerts in the Park: 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Guitarra Azul performs. Free. mundelein.org.

Naperville Concerts in Your Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Wil-O-Way Park, 1408 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. BackForward Band will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org/concertsinyourpark.

Tuesday, July 18

Hillside Commons Tuesday night music series: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the Hillside Commons, 4950 Washington St., Hillside. Concerts by Sam Savage and The Buckinghams. Food and drinks for purchase. Free, hillside-il.org.

Broadway in Your Backyard: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the South Shore Cultural Center/Fieldhouse, 7059 S. Shore Drive, Chicago, and Thursday, July 20, at Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. Performers sing favorite songs and hidden gems from the Broadway canon. For all ages. Bring chairs or blankets. Free. PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Acoustic Jams in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Mount St. Mary Park, off Route 31, St. Charles. Drew Doepke performs. Free. stcparks.org.

Buffalo Grove Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Classical Blast performs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Tuesdays in the Park Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Performances by Rick Kelley and The Flat Cats. Free. nbparks.org.

Bloomingdale Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Live music, food trucks, and free kids' activities for ages 4-10 at 6:30 p.m. Feel Good Party Band performs. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Crystal Lake Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive, Crystal Lake. Sushi Roll performs. Free. crystallakeparks.org/special-events.

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Fishel Park's Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Huntley Concerts in the Square: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Hair Band Nights performs. Free. huntley.il.us.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Stillhouse Junkies performs at the preserve's outdoor Millennia Plaza. Vehicle entrance fee: $10. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, July 19

Margarita Night: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Come dressed in Jimmy Buffett-style gear to enjoy music from the Tropixplosion Trio, margaritas, tropical trivia, games and other interactive entertainment, and food. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Rookies St. Charles, 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles. Live music from Tim Gleason. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

South Elgin Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Pino Farina Band performs. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Disco Circus performs. Free. shopthearb.com.

Batavia's River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Kaleidoscope Eyes perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble performs. Free. gepark.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Usher Park, off South Walnut Street, Itasca. Mackenzie O'Brien Band performs. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. Wild Daisy performs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 Grass Lake Road, Lake Villa. The Four C Notes will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Town Center, off Center Street, Bensenville. Classic car cruise nights start at 6 p.m. Heart to Heartbreaker performs. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Thursday, July 20

Ravinia District Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 20, at Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. Johns avenues, Highland Park. Country Music Night features performances by Jeanie B and Billingsley & Earp. Free. cityhpil.com.

Pearl Street Market & Music in the Park: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3400 Pearl St., McHenry. Vendors from McHenry County sell handmade and homegrown goods from 5-7:30 p.m. Brass on Fire performs from 7-8:30 p.m. Free. mchenrychamber.com.

Skyline Sessions: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Concerts on the Wave Wall Performance Platform from Stillhouse Junkies at 5 p.m. and Studebaker John Duo at 6:30 p.m. Free. navypier.org.

Rotary Fest: 6-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 21; and 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 22, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Music from The All-American Rejects on Thursday; Anthem at 6:45 p.m. and Kashmir at 9:30 p.m. Friday; and Starlight City at 7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival, beer garden and food vendors. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. elkgroverotaryfest.com.

Bloomingdale Kids Entertainment Series: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Old Town Park, at Homola picnic shelter, Bloomingdale. Singer Ben Tatar will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Petty Cash will perform. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Senn Allen Band will perform. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

It's Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. BUCKLE Band performs. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin' in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Atomic Punks performs, plus food and beverage tents, and fireworks after the concert. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/events-calendar.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Starlight City performs. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts/.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. Industrial Drive performs. Plus, food and drinks, a balloon artist, face painting and a kids' craft. Bring a lawn chair. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Classical Blast will perform. Bring food, drinks, chairs, blankets and small tables. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. American popular and patriotic music, as well as an "Armed Forces Salute." In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will be at Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Community Concert Center in Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is "A Salute to Illinois." Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band Traveling Through Time with Music: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Centuries of music with a variety of works dating from the Renaissance period to contemporary selections. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Algonquin Founders' Days: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Spella Park, 2610 Harnish Drive, Algonquin. Music from Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; My Metal Heart at 6:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Friday; X-Side at 4:30 p.m., Rok Brigade at 6:30 p.m. and ARRA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Petty Kings at 5 p.m. and Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free parking and shuttle bus from the Target and JCPenney outlets. Free. algonquinfoundersdays.com.

Highwood Days with Taco Fest: 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot and Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Music from EZ FM at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Friday; The Prissilla's at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Jah Feelgood Band at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. celebratehighwood.org.