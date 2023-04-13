Dining out: Lake County Restaurant Week, Tax Day deal, high tea and more

Singh's Kitchen in Libertyville will be participating in Lake County Restaurant Week April 14-23. Courtesy of Sing's Kitchen

Lake County Restaurant Week

Feeling hungry? Consider supporting Lake County Restaurant Week, happening over 10 days -- April 14-23 -- across the county. Choose from more than 80 restaurants that will be offering specials and prix fixe menus.

"This is week we shine the light on Lake County's culinary scene, a diverse mix of fine dining, casual eats and desserts, often paired with a craft beverage," said Visit Lake County Spokesperson John Maguire in a prepared statement. "We're showing appreciation for the entrepreneurs and servers who work so hard to make memorable experiences for their guests. Every town has their favorites places, so we hope the special offers during Restaurant Week will attract locals and new visitors alike."

Here's a quick rundown by town. For the most up-to-date list and menus, check visitlakecounty.org/Restaurant-Week.

Antioch: Johnny's Snack Shop, Lovin Oven Cakery, Oliverii North, Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill, The Latte Cafe and Bakery, The Mexican Paradise Cafe, The Rivalry Alehouse

Barrington: Chessie's

Beach Park: Honey Bay's BBQ

Deer Park: Biaggi's

Deerfield: Bobby's, Cadwells Grille, Jaxx Bistro, Parkway Grill

Fox Lake: El Puerto Mexican, Whistle Stop Cafe

Gages Lake: Jesse Oaks Food and Drink

Grayslake: Light the Lamp Brewery

Green Oaks: North Shore Distillery

Gurnee: Fatmans, Giordano's, Primo Italian American Cuisine, The Chocolate Sanctuary, Timothy O'Toole's Pub

Highland Park: Bluegrass, Curt's Cafe, Lynfred Winery, Ravinia Brewing Company

Highwood: Broken Tree Brewing Co., Disotto Italian

Lake Barrington: Wild Onion Brewery

Lake Forest: Francesca's Intimo, Oaken Bistro, The Gallery

Lake Villa: LakeHouse, Timothy O'Toole's Pub

Libertyville: Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant, Chrissoulas, Dangela's Dumplings, Egg Harbor, Harbor Kitchen and Tap, La Mera Mera Taqueria, Main Street Social, Mickey Finn's Brewery, O'Toole's, Singh's Kitchen, Sweet Home Gelato, The Board Room, The Joyful Gourmet, The Parched Pug

Wildfire in Lincolnshire is offering a special three-course meal for Lake County Restaurant Week April 14-23. - Courtesy of Wildfire

Lincolnshire: Big Bowl, Fat Rosie's, Fleming's, Half Day Brewing Company, Marigold Maison, Three Embers, Wildfire, Wright's Brew & Bistro

Long Grove: Chatter Box, Corked Wine Bar, Joanie's Pizzeria

Mundelein: Bill's Pizza & Pub, Dover Straits, Gale Street Inn, Park Street Craft Kitchen and Bar, Tony Cannoli

North Chicago: Jerk N More Too

Third Lake: Bill's Pub North

Vernon Hills: Feather Glass Wine Bar and Eatery, Jameson's Charhouse

Wadsworth: The Shanty, The Shanty South, Yorkhouse Tavern

Wauconda: JJ Twigs, Lindy's Landing, The Side Lot

Waukegan: Asia-Azteca, La Casa de Samuel

Wheeling: Lynfred Winery

Zion: Bailey's Corner Pub

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is offering the All-American Burger with American cheese and secret sauce for $10.99 on Tuesday, April 18. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

To get you through Tax Day, Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is offering the All-American Burger with American cheese and secret sauce for $10.99 on Tuesday, April 18. Also, to its menu, Krafted recently added The Pantani chicken sandwich, which is inspired by legendary Italian cyclist Marco Pantani. The $13 sandwich is a crispy fried chicken thigh topped with Monterey Jack cheese, baby arugula and basil pesto aioli on a toasted brioche bun. It's available now through June 1.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is at 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap recently added The Pantani chicken sandwich to its menu in honor of the Italian cyclist Marco Pantani. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

Spring is in the air at The Drake Oak Brook's Special Spring High Tea from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16. Sip sparkling mimosas and tea and dine on pastries, scones, finger sandwiches and more while enjoying the first signs of spring. Plus, Lisa Farrell Millinery and Burning Bush Millinery will be displaying and selling their hats during the special event. It's $75 for adults and $30 for kids 4-12. Reservations are required.

The Drake Oak Brook is at 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/high-tea.htm.

Seasonal sips

With the warmer weather comes new spring sippers at Topgolf. On the menu for a limited time are the frozen piña colada (Malibu Coconut Rum, Coco Reàl Cream of Coconut, passion fruit, pineapple juice and a maraschino cherry), Sunset Marg (Patrón Silver Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, blood orange, orange juice, lime juice and tajin), Pear G&Tee (Hendrick's Gin, pear syrup, lime juice, tonic water and a cucumber slice), Key Lime 'Tini (Deep Eddy Lime Vodka, Cointreau, Coco Reàl Cream of Coconut, Monin Key Lime Pie, lime juice and a crushed graham cracker rim), and the nonalcoholic Mango Cooler (Monin Mango, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, citrus sour, ginger ale and orange).

Topgolf is at 3211 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 596-1000, and 2050 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 656-2122, topgolf.com/us/.

What a deal!

Can you believe it? The $1 chicken sandwich is back at Rookies during the month of April. A few stipulations: The special is for dine-in only, a beverage purchase is required, and toppings are extra. Still, it's definitely a deal.

Rookies is at 2486 Bushwood Drive, Elgin, (847) 551-9006; 1996 S. Kirk Road, Geneva, (630) 402-0468; 4607 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-0005; 12220 Princeton Drive, Huntley, (847) 669-8600; 1360 Lake St., Roselle, (847) 278-1666; 1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 513-0681; rookiespub.com/.

-- Caroline Linden

