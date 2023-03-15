Things to do March 17-23: St. Patrick's Day events, Chicago Sports Spectacular and more

Irish folk band The Ragged Rascals will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Baker Community Center in St. Charles. Courtesy of the Ragged Rascals

Friday, March 17

95 WIIL Rock Shamrock N' Roll Radio Broadcast: 7 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with 95 WIIL Rock's live show with Tom and special guest Emily, a free Irish breakfast buffet, traditional Irish food, live performances and more throughout the day. 95wiilrock.com.

The Orchid Show, Magnified: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 26 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See huge hanging columns of orchids and explore the brighter side of winter at the Orchid Show. $7 for members, $19 for nonmembers; $5/$14 for kids 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

St. Pat's Shindig: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, March 17, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Music from Flat Creek Highway from 6-9 p.m. Friday, and a performance by the McNulty Irish Dancers from 1-2 p.m. and Peter Warren & Guest from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. Plus, green beer, food trucks and more. Free admission. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

The Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont this weekend. - Associated Press file photo

Chicago Tattoo Arts Convention: 2-11 p.m. Friday, March 17; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tattoo artists, presentations, entertainment and more. $25 per day, $50 for a three-day pass; free for kids younger than 12. villainarts.com.

Chicago Sports Spectacular: 3:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Sports cards and collectibles show with special guests and over 400 dealer tables. $15 for adults, $10 for kids 6-10, free for kids 5 and younger; $40 for a three-day pass; $149 VIP. chicagosportsspectacular.com.

A Tribute to Van Morrison: 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tribute band Soundtracks of a Generation and singer/harpist Derrick Procell will perform. $21-$37. rauecenter.org.

Waukegan Police & Fire St. Patrick's Day Memorial Fundraiser: 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. This 21-and-over event features live entertainment from The Breakfast Club, DJ Crank and DJ Triple H, and a 50/50 raffle. $15. impactfuelroom.com.

Saturday, March 18

Hampshire St. Patrick's Day 5K: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18, on State Street, Hampshire. Sponsored by the Hampshire Township Park District, the event begins and ends on State Street with a post-race party, including a best-dressed contest, at the Copper Barrel, 172 S. State St. $45. facebook.com/hampshireparkdistrict.

Indoor Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, Building D, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Shop at food vendors indoors. woodstockfarmersmarket.org.

Lucky Dog 5K: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 18, in Busse Woods Grove 28, Forest Preserves of Cook County, Schaumburg. Run or walk to support Animal House Shelter in Huntley, a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats. luckydog5kchicago.com.

Elmhurst Park District Adult Egg Hunt: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Hunt for eggs filled with goodies and a chance to win prizes, including gift cards and a $500 cash prize. Free. epd.org/news/adult-egg-hunt.

GLMV Extreme Block Party Family Expo and Taste Of The Towns: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Doubletree Hotel, 510 E. Route 83, Mundelein. Food, entertainment, local vendors, raffles and more. World of Reptiles show at 1:30 p.m. Free. glmvchamber.org.

Women's Makers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. A makers market made up of local creators, designers and small business owners who identify as women. navypier.org.

Afternoon Tea -- The Unsinkable Molly Brown with Lynn Rymarz: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Mount Prospect Historical Society's Central School, 103 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Hear the story of the life and times of the "Unsinkable Molly Brown." Historical photographs and newspapers will be shared. $15. Register at mtphist.org or (847) 392-9006.

St. Patrick's Day Dancers: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Irish dancers from the schools of O'Hare Irish Dance and the Healy Academy of Irish Dance will perform in the Lower Level H&M Court. Free. shophawthornmall.com.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in downtown Waukegan. The monthly celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall features art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

"American Idol" winner Caleb Johnson and the Neverland Express will perform a salute to rock legend Meat Loaf at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. - Daily Herald File Photo

Celebrating Meat Loaf: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The Neverland Express and Caleb Johnson perform a tribute to Meat Loaf. $30-$55. geneseetheatre.com.

Totally Free Improv Extravaganza: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Theater at Side Street Studio Arts, 15½ Ziegler Court, Elgin. The evening starts with "Improv Fundamentals for Rulebreakers" from 4-6 p.m. for a $5 suggested donation; registration required. Then enjoy Memoriam Development's Improv Extravaganza starting at 7 p.m. Free. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

Vitaly, An Evening of Wonders: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at ECC's Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. A magical experience blending art and illusion. For ages 12 or older. $35. eccartscenter.org.

Acappellago's "Escape to ... Springtime, the Only Pretty Ringtime": 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 350 E. Madison St., Lombard, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Congregational Church of Batavia, 21 S. Batavia Ave. The a cappella choir will mingle Shakespearean madrigals with the Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun" and "Good Day Sunshine" and many more. $17; $15 for students and seniors. Order tickets online at acappellago.org.

James McCulla Jr. Memorial Fireworks: About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, by the footbridge over the Fox River in East and West Dundee. Hosted by Bandito Barney's. dundeestpats.org/fireworks.

Lisle Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt: 7:30-8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Lisle Community Park Bandshell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Kids 10-14 can search for candy-filled eggs. Bring a basket or bag. $10-$15. Registration is required at bit.ly/lisleegghunts.

Maple Street Concerts: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the historic Maple Street Chapel, 200 S. Main St., Lombard. In their debut performance, Jonas Friddle and Andrew Wilkins will perform a rare set of music on the fretless banjo and upright bass. Masks are required. $20; limited tickets may be available at the door; cash or check only. maplestreetconcerts.org.

Paddy Homan and The Noble Call: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main St., Huntley. A special St. Patrick's Day concert. Free; donations welcome. sotp.org.

Ragged Rascals: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles. The Chicago-area Irish folk band will perform. Tickets, which are $25-$30, include complimentary beverages (beer, wine, soft drinks) and snacks. NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Alacranes Musical: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $29. rosemont.com.

Bourbon Country: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. The artist-in-residence band combines jazz, theater, rock and country. $18.90-$33. rauecenter.org.

Chicago Sinfonietta's "Unapologetic": 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Hear Tania Leon's 2021 Pulitzer Prize-winning "Stride," Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade," and violinist Rachel Barton Pine performs Florence Price's Violin Concerto No. 2. $54-$67; $17 for students. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Chicago Sinfonietta will perform "Unapologetic" at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, in Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. Violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform Florence Price's Violin Concerto No. 2. - Courtesy of Rachel Barton Pine

Special Event Expo: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Geneva Commons, near J.Jill. Fashion, beauty, food, entertainment vendors and more showcase their options for families and brides planning upcoming celebrations. shopgenevacommons.com/contact-us/.

The Complete Wedding Expo: 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 19, at Pearl Banquets and Conference Center, 1490 W. Lake St., Roselle. More than 60 wedding specialists will offer creative ideas. (847) 254-0621 or eventbrite.com.

Lake Bluff St. Patrick's Day Parade: Noon Sunday, March 19, at the Lake Bluff Gazebo on the Village Green, East Scranton and East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff. The parade will feature Irish Dancers and music. Free. facebook.com/people/Lake-Bluff-St-Patricks-Day-Parade/100070199916842.

DuPage Symphony Orchestra family concerts: 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, in Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. "Up Close and Personal: Our Talented Youth" celebrates the accomplished young musicians of Illinois, including a performance by the first-prize winner of the Young Artists Auditions. Hear the premiere of an original composition from the 2022 ILMEA Composition Award. $6-$21. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

"We've Come a Long Way, Ladies!" -- A Musical Celebration of the 19th Amendment: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of American women's right to vote, this program is a combination of historical songs, engaging narratives, corresponding historical images, onstage costume transformations and audience participation. $25; free for students 18 and younger with a paid adult admission. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Concerto!: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Schaumburg Youth Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Kevan Kosobayashi. Featuring SYSO members selected by a panel of judges to perform concerto movements, accompanied by the Symphony Orchestra. $12 adults; $7 seniors and students. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org.

Wednesday, March 22

Adepticon: Wednesday through Sunday, March 22-26, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Miniature and role-playing gaming, seminars, vendors, miniature painting contests and more. Exhibitor Hall hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free for spectators (event registration is closed). adepticon.org.

Thursday, March 23

Orchids After Hours: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Mingle with the blooms and enjoy cocktails and light bites. $14 for members, $19 for nonmembers; $9/$14 for kids 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

Thursday Night Laughs: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Stand-up comedy series features top area comics. Bar and doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. $15. (847) 923-3604 or prairiecenter.org.

Tavern Trivia Spring Tea: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Enjoy tea and treats while playing a game of trivia about women's history in America, set amid a village flower show. Trivia teams are limited to four people ages 21 or older; join as a team or as individuals. $20. Register at napersettlement.org.

Indigo Girls: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Indigo Girls -- Emily Saliers and Amy Ray -- will perform. $29-$89. geneseetheatre.com.

Ongoing productions

"Describe the Night": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Rajiv Joseph's thriller follows the unlikely lives of seven people as they unearth mysteries tied to a wartime journal. $20-$86. steppenwolf.org.

"How Blood Go": 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 23 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Lisa Langford's Afrofuturism-infused story of two family members who are subjected to medical experiments without their consent 50 years apart. Tickets start at $35, $20 for seniors and students. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org/howbloodgo.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 1 at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions produces Alfred Hitchcock's comedy thriller. $16-$22. overshadowed.org.

"The Three Little Pigs": 10 a.m. Friday, March 17, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 (sensory-friendly), at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Meet Roxanne, Petunia and Babe, three sister piggies who set out to build their own houses. $17 adults; $15 for kids 11 and younger. (847) 577-5982 or metropolisarts.com.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown": 10 a.m. various dates through April 1 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the entire "Peanuts" bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. marriotttheatre.com.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 2 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel and a dash of Monty Python for this fast-paced whodunit. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

"Big Fish": 8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 1 Sunday, March 19, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. $50-$60. marriotttheatre.com.

"Camille": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. Independent Players present "La Dame aux Camelias," commonly known as "Camille," by Alexandre Dumas. $20; $15 for seniors and students. (847) 697-7374 or independentplayers.org.

"A Chorus Line": 8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The classic love letter to Broadway featuring "What I Did for Love," "One" and "I Hope I Get It." drurylanetheatre.com.

"Easter Bunny Bingo": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A former nun hosts a bingo game and talks about Easter traditions. $35. greenhousetheater.org.

"Glengarry Glen Ross": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at Village Theatre Guild, 2S720 Park Blvd, Glen Ellyn. Village Guild Theatre's production of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning play about four Chicago real estate agents. $22. villagetheatreguild.com.

"Into the Woods": 8 p.m. Friday, March 17; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's re-imagining of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales. $28-$79. Suggested for ages 12 and older for violence and loud noises. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.