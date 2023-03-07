Things to do March 10-16: Suburban St. Patrick's Day parades, races and more

Before Friday

The Orchid Show, Magnified: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 26 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See huge hanging columns of orchids and explore the brighter side of winter at the Orchid Show. $7 for members, $19 for nonmembers; $5/$14 for kids 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

Chicago Northwest Restaurant Week: Through Sunday, March 12, at various restaurants in Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale. Details on participating restaurants and deals can be found at eatchicagonw.com.

One Earth Film Festival: Through Sunday, March 12, at various locations in Lake County. Environmental film festival with the purpose of creating opportunities for understanding climate change, sustainability and the power of people, with interactive post-film discussions focused on solutions and offering concrete actions people can take. For a schedule, see oneearthfilmfest.org.

"Describe the Night": 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (except Sunday, March 12) through April 9 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Rajiv Joseph's thriller follows the unlikely lives of seven people as they unearth mysteries tied to a wartime journal. $20-$86. steppenwolf.org.

"Big Fish": 1 p.m. Wednesday; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8-12, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. $50-$60. marriotttheatre.com.

"A Chorus Line": 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 1:30 and 8 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $85-$95. drurylanetheatre.com.

"Into the Woods": 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's re-imagining of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales. $28-$79. Suggested for ages 12 and older for violence and loud noises. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 8; 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 9-10; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. The company returns with three programs featuring works by Kyle Abraham, Jamar Roberts, Paul Taylor, Twyla Tharp and an all-Ailey program of classic pieces, including "The River" and "Cry." Tickets start at $40. auditoriumtheatre.org.

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown": 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the entire "Peanuts" bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. Tickets start at $15.75. marriotttheatre.com.

Orchids After Hours: 5-8 p.m. Thursdays through March 23 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Mingle with the blooms and enjoy cocktails and light bites. $14 for members, $19 for nonmembers; $9/$14 for kids 3-12; free for kids 2 and younger. chicagobotanic.org.

"The Christians": 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11, at Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. The pastor at a megachurch preaches a sermon that shakes the foundations of his church's belief. $40-$45. citadeltheatre.org.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, March 10 to April 1, at 900 Foster Ave., Medinah. Overshadowed Theatrical Productions puts on Alfred Hitchcock's comedy thriller. $16-$22. No matinee March 11. overshadowed.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

Friday, March 10

Unicorn World: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. An immersive, interactive event for all ages that includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns. $49 per person, free for kids younger than 2. Advance ticket purchase required. theunicornworld.com.

Opening reception: 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St., Batavia. The Dempsey Family Gallery will feature works by artists Steve Sherrell, Colin Sherrell and David Hauptschein. Free. waterstreetstudios.org/exhibits.

Eric Johnson: 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Johnson performs rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and country. $39-$99. (630) 962-7000 or desplainestheatre.com.

An Evening with New York: 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. A night out with three of the stars from "The Real Housewives of New York." $84-$278. athenaeumcenter.org.

Mentalhaus' "Lady M": 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Theater at Side Street Studio Arts, 15½ Ziegler Court, Elgin. "Lady M" is a solo exploration of the private spiral into madness of Shakespeare's character, Lady Macbeth. Free. sidestreetstudioarts.org.

"Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical": 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, and 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at STC Theater, 3755 E. Main St., Suite 158, St. Charles. A musical inspired by the children's book about a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis. $22. stctheater.com.

"Camille": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. Independent Players will present "La Dame aux Camelias," commonly known as "Camille," by Alexandre Dumas. $20; $15 for seniors and students. (847) 697-7374 or independentplayers.org.

"Love/Sick": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at McGonigals Pub, 105 S. Cook St., Barrington. Parker Players presents this play by John Cariani, a collection of nine vignettes that offer a heartwarming, heartbreaking, humorous and often unsettling view of love. (847) 207-9318 or parkerplayerstheater.org.

"Murder on the Orient Express": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at Albright Community Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Agatha Christie's classic as adapted by Ken Ludwig. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Rock the Runway: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Batavia High School's annual wearable art fashion show. bataviafineartscentre.org.

"The 39 Steps": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 10 through April 2, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. This fast-paced whodunit is a mix of Hitchcock masterpiece, juicy spy novel and Monty Python. $22-$28. steelbeamtheatre.com.

Carla Morrison: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Grammy-nominated and three-time Latin Grammy-winning artist Carla Morrison performs her "El Renacimiento" tour. Tickets start at $39.50. rosemont.com.

"Easter Bunny Bingo": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 8 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. A former nun hosts a bingo game and talks about Easter traditions. $35. greenhousetheater.org.

Saturday, March 11

DUblinDEE Kilted 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Lifeline Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, 296 Williams Place, East Dundee. The USATF-certified race, which raises funds for FISH Food Pantry and Friends of the Fox River, follows the Fox River along Duncan/Elgin Avenue. $50. dundeestpats.org/kilted-5k.

Before the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, runners and walkers will be hitting the streets for the annual Sunrise Rotary St. Paddy's Day 5K at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11, starting at Centennial Beach in Naperville. - Courtesy of Naperville Sunrise Rotary Club

St. Paddy's Day 5K Walk/Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Centennial Beach, 500 Jackson Ave., Naperville. Hosted by the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise. saintpaddysday5k.com.

Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Offers a variety of antiques, estate jewelry, vintage clothing, collectibles, comics, TV/movie memorabilia, old toys, advertising memorabilia, coins and more. $8. zurkopromotions.com.

Dundee St. Patrick's Day Parade Your Pet: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. First- through third-place winners will receive prizes and be invited to march in the parade. Register at dundeestpats.org/pet-parade.

30th annual Naperville St. Patrick's Day Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in downtown Naperville. West Suburban Irish's annual event steps off from Mill Street and Ogden Avenue, proceeds south on Mill to Jefferson, crossing over to Main Street and ending at Water Street. wsirish.org.

50th annual Glass Show & Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Concord Plaza Midwest Conference Center, 401 W. Lake St., Northlake. The 20-30-40 Glass Society of Illinois show features Depression, elegant, carnival, pattern, art and midcentury modern glass, pottery and utensils. $11. 20-30-40glasssociety.org.

Masjid Al Huda Open House -- Interfaith Event: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Masjid Al Huda, 1081 W. Irving Park Road, Schaumburg. Midwest Islamic Center is inviting all faith leaders and community members to join the Masjid Al Huda Open House. Lunch will be provided. (847) 909-9624 or masjidalhuda.org.

Palatine St. Patrick's Day Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Durty Nellie's, in partnership with Vicarious Multimedia, is hosting the St. Patrick's Day Parade. The day will begin with an Irish Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the parade kicking off at the corner of Wood and Oak streets at 11 a.m. Following the parade, there will be an After Party starting at noon. (224) 633-3120 or durtystpats.com.

Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in East Dundee. Annual parade steps off at Rosie O'Hare's Public House and travels down Barrington Road to River Street, ending at Bandito Barneys Beach Club. Family-friendly activities and entertainment at the grandstand at The Depot starting at 9:30 a.m. dundeestpats.org/pet-parade.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2018 The Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Chicago Got Sole: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Sneaker convention with giveaways, special guests and more. $25; VIP admission $35. gotsole.com.

St. Charles St. Patrick's Day Parade: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in downtown St. Charles. Parade steps off at Sixth Street and continues east on Main to Fourth Avenue. The 11 a.m. opening ceremony features an Irish dance performance and entertainment at 1st Street Plaza. stcstpatricksparade.com.

Corned Beef Dinner and Auction: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 25519 W. Route 134, Ingleside. Includes dinner, live and silent auction and entertainment. $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $6 per child. trinityonthehill.org.

Ballet Folklórico Tayahua: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Accompanied by a live band, the dancers of Ballet Folklórico Tayahua will take audiences through Mexico's rich history. $10-$50. geneseetheatre.com.

"Splinter, A Romantic Comedy": 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at KRUG Community Circle, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Suite 100, Wheeling. A light romantic comedy about the love of the theater, friendship, fidelity and the ability to dream. $25. splintertheatre.com.

"To a New World": 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road. Elmhurst Symphony concert features Isabel Chen, winner of the 2021 Stanger Competition, in a performance of Czech composer Antonín Dvorák's Violin Concerto. $32-$35. elmhurstsymphony.org.

Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The tribute band performs hits from Chicago's golden age, 1969-1976. $43-$63. atthemac.org.

Heartless: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Tribute band performs the music of Heart. $35. metropolisarts.com.

Live From Libertyville, It's Second City: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Libertyville High School, 708 W. Park Ave., Libertyville. A night of comedy with an after party at Mickey Finn's in Libertyville. Includes a silent auction and raffle. All proceeds benefit local charities. $65-$125. one.bidpal.net/secondcity/welcome.

An Evening with the Gambler: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Featuring Kenny Rogers tribute artist Justin Sullivan. $22.40-$45. rauecenter.org.

The Harp Twins -- Benefit Concert for Special Needs Scouting: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. A night of music in support of Scouting for youth with special needs featuring the Harp Twins, Camille and Kennerly Kitt. $25 for adults; $15 for kids. (847) 507-1597 or fundraise.givesmart.com.

The Harp Twins, Camille and Kennerly Kitt, will perform a Benefit Concert for Special Needs Scouting at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Schaumburg. - Daily Herald File photo

Chavorucos Tour: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Adal Ramones and Adrian Uribe will perform. Tickets start at $39. rosemont.com.

Sunday, March 12

A City-Inspired Jazz Brunch: 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Buffet brunch that includes music from Chicago-based jazz musicians Cheryl Wilson (vocals), Scott Mertens (piano) and Roger Reupert (trumpet). $30-$50. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Wedding Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Rivalry Alehouse, 945 Main St., Antioch. A variety of wedding vendors will be on-hand. Free admission. rivalryalehouse.com.

Aurora's St. Patrick's Day Procession: Noon Sunday, March 12, in downtown Aurora. The Daniel D. Dolan Sr. Procession, which includes more than 20 units (vehicles, cultural groups, businesses and organizations), steps off from Water Street, heads west and ends at Stolp Avenue, with the second annual Irish flag-raising ceremony on the main stage, 20 E. Downer Place. The ceremony includes cultural performances, a proclamation reading and an Emerald Excellence Awards presentation. aurora-il.org.

Mixed Media Art with Javi Azuna: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at 11 S. Spring St., Elgin. The Elgin artist demonstrates a few of his techniques that he uses when creating mixed media art. For ages 12 and older. Suggested donation $10. Register at sidestreetstudioarts.org/workshop-series.

EYSO's "99% Invisible": 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in ECC's Blizzard Theater, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra's Prelude, Flute Choir, Sinfonia and Sinfonia Percussion Ensemble perform at 2 p.m.; the Brass Choir, Philharmonia and Philharmonia Percussion Ensemble perform at 4:30 p.m.; and the Youth Symphony, Primo and Youth Symphony Percussion Ensemble perform at 7 p.m. $14-$25. eyso.org/concert.

Mamie Eisenhower The Hostess in Chief: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park St., Elgin. Enjoy a cup of tea and fudge with America's beloved first lady Mamie Eisenhower, as portrayed by Ellie Carlson. $5; free for members. Register at elginhistory.org.

Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at All Saints Lutheran Church, 630 S. Quentin Road, Palatine. The Norwegian Dancers will perform. (847) 829-4916 or skjoldlodge.com.

Des Plaines Community Concert Band Sunday Concert Series: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Prairie Lakes Theater, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Des Plaines Community Concert Band performs under the direction of Dr. Al Legutkior. $8-$10. dpparks.org.

Magical Strings of Youth: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin. Featuring violinists from the Betty Haag Academy of music (ages 4 to high school) performing the classical music of Bach, Mozart, Vivaldi and others. Register at gailborden.info.

Sinfonietta Bel Canto Voice Finalists: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Paul's UCC, 5739 Dunham Road, Downers Grove. The finalists will perform works by Verdi, Mozart, Rossini, Bizet and more. Also features 19th-century French composer Charles Gounod's Symphony No. 2. Awards will be presented after the concert, including an audience award. $7-$22. sinfoniettabelcanto.org

West Suburban Symphony's "Of the People": 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. West Suburban Symphony and chorus perform William Grant Still's 1930 "Afro-American Symphony," Edward Elgar's 1894 "From the Bavarian Highlands," and Antonin Dvorak's 1878 "Slavonic Dances." $5-$25. westsubsymphony.org.

Art of Jazz: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. 46th annual "Art of Jazz" Concert featuring trombonist and composer Steve Wiest. $8; $7 for seniors 65 and older, military and students. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Due Dolci: 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Center Park at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. Chicago-area sisters Tara and Trina from Due Dolci will share their unique combination of violin, piano and viola. Free. shophawthornmall.com.

Kids Comedy Show: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at The Bit Theater, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Kid-friendly show introducing youth to improv comedy, with an optional demonstration of some improv exercises. $10, $5 for kids 6-17. bitimprov.com/tickets.

L-Theory Collective Dance: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Stage 221, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. A celebration of 10 years of L-Theory Collective Dance with dance and music. Funds raised will go toward supporting LTCD's mission of promoting inclusion through community engagement in the art of dance through community-based performances and programming. $30-$50. threebrotherstheatre.com.

Chamber Music on the Fox concert: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora, and 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the First Congregational Church of Dundee, 900 S. 8th St., West Dundee. "Rediscovered: Piano Quintets of Florence Price and Amy Beach" recognizes the contributions of two American women who earned their way into the male-dominated composer field at the turn of the 20th century. Pianist Liang-Yu Wang and the Kaia String Quartet will perform. Attend in person or virtually; virtual viewing available March 14-28. $20, $10 for students. chambermusiconthefox.org.

Monday, March 13

"The Three Little Pigs": 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, March 13-17, and 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 (sensory-friendly), at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Meet Roxanne, Petunia and Babe, three sister piggies who set out to build their own houses. $17 adults; $15 for kids 11 and younger. (847) 577-5982 or metropolisarts.com.

After Hours Film Society: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. Screening of Laura Poitras' 2022 documentary "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," exploring the career of Nan Goldin and the fall of the Sackler family. Discussion will follow. $11, $7 for members. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

DuPage Community Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $7. atthemac.org.

Wednesday, March 15

COD Student Ensembles: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. COD students present an evening of music featuring a wide range of works. Concert features string and wind players, percussionists, jazz musicians and singers. $7. atthemac.org.

Thursday, March 16

Totally Tubular Trivia Night: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. $50 per person includes food and one drink ticket. All proceeds benefit Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois' STEM programs. (815) 215-8548 or girlscoutsni.org.

Third Thursdays Art Night Out -- Cheryl Cook, Surrounded by Art: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Cheryl Cook draws her artistic inspiration for her exhibit "Surrounded by Art" from her experiences as an artist first at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City and then working in Chicago creating packaging, movie and theater posters and storyboards. (224) 512-4284 or barringtonswhitehouse.com.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Historian: 6-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Historians discuss "Solving Problems Men Couldn't: The Surprising Impact of Women Philanthropists." $10. Register at napersettlement.org.

Killer Queen, A Tribute to Queen: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Patrick Myers performs as Freddie Mercury in a tribute to the band Queen. $27-$57. geneseetheatre.com.