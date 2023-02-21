Things to do Feb. 24-March 2: Chicago Golf Show, Lake County Craft Beer Fest & more

The Prohibition Party-themed Lake County Craft Beer Festival runs from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Grayslake. Getty Images

By Luke Zurawski

lzurawski@dailyherald.com

Before Friday

"Frindle": 10 a.m. daily through Friday, Feb. 24, at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Based on the book by Andrew Clements, a student decides to create his own word: "Frindle." Before long, the word creates a buzz in his school, his town and then spreads all around the country, and a power struggle erupts with his strict teacher. $15-$17. (847) 577-5982 or metropolisarts.com.

"Big Fish": 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, "Big Fish" tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. $50-$60. marriotttheatre.com.

"A Chorus Line": 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays; 1:30 and 8 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The classic love letter to Broadway features "What I Did for Love," "One" and "I Hope I Get It." $85-$95. drurylanetheatre.com.

"Into the Woods": 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 7 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Stephen Sondheim's and James Lapine's re-imagining of the Grimm Brothers' fairy tales. $28-$79. Suggested for ages 12 and older for violence and loud noises. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com.

"The Mountaintop": 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 19 at Invictus Theatre Company's Reginald Vaughn Theater, 1106 W. Thorndale Ave., Chicago. Katori Hall's play re-imagines the events the night before the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. $35; $30 for students and seniors with valid ID. invictustheatreco.com/mountain.

"The Legend of Georgia McBride": 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 4 at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Times are tough for Elvis impersonator Casey, who's just been fired from his impersonating gig in a small-town Florida dive bar. When bar owner Eddie brings in a struggling drag show to replace him, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business -- and himself. $45. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com.

"Andy Warhol's Tomato": 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through March 5 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble's production of Vince Melocchi's fictional tale of the beginnings of an American icon. $40-$42. atthemac.org.

Terell Stafford will perform at the Elmhurst University Jazz Festival this weekend at Hammerschmidt Chapel. - Courtesy of Terell Stafford

Elmhurst University Jazz Festival: Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26, at Elmhurst University's Hammerschmidt Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. 56th annual jazz fest featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band Saturday, Feb. 25, and John Pizzarelli Trio Sunday, Feb. 26, as well as the high school invitational and university ensembles. Also livestreamed. Weekend pass: $100 in-person or $46 virtual. elmhurst.edu.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

Friday, Feb. 24

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown": 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, and Thursday, March 2, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Charlie Brown and the entire "Peanuts" bunch explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes and celebrate the joy of friendship. Tickets start at $15.75. marriotttheatre.com.

Chicago Golf Show: Noon to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. See the newest golf equipment, get a free round of golf, take swing and putting lessons from Illinois PGA Teaching Professionals, see PGA pros and golf celebrities and more. $7 Friday, $12 Saturday and Sunday for adults; $4 for kids 12-15; free for kids 11 and younger. chicagogolfshow.com.

Golf clubs of all types can be found this weekend at the Chicago Golf Show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. - Daily Herald File Photo

"Dry Ground Burning": 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at The Block Museum, 40 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston. A screening of "Dry Ground Burning" with filmmaker Joana Pimenta. Free, but RSVP requested. blockmuseum.northwestern.edu.

"The Root" and "The Bloom": 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., Chicago. Two films by Echaka Agba and Kristina Valada-Viars present a meditation on family and the meaning of home. Free. eventvesta.com/events/32852/t/tickets.

"The Mad Ones": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 through March 5, at Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. ECC Musical Theatre's production is a celebration of friendship, heartbreak, resilience, possibilities and life seen through the eyes of a young woman charting a new path. $18-$20. eccartscenter.org.

"Muffed": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. In this mockumentary theater piece, eight actors attempt to put on the first reading of their new play about Farmington, Maine's annual celebration of the inventor of the earmuff. $15-$20. threebrotherstheatre.com.

"Murder on the Orient Express": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 24-March 11, at Albright Community Theatre, 100 N. Island Ave., 3rd floor, Batavia. Agatha Christie's classic, adapted by Ken Ludwig. $18-$23. albrighttheatre.com.

Lavaliere, featuring Some Assembly Required: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at The Bit Theater, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. Veteran improvisers Brian Morrow and Jeremy Molgaard bring their two-person longform improv to The BIT Theater in the form of Lavaliere. Featured opener: Some Assembly Required. $10. bitimprov.com.

Melendi -- Likes y Cicatrices: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Singer-songwriter Melendi performs. Tickets start at $39.99. rosemont.com.

"The Odd Couple": 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through March 5 at Meiley-Swallow Hall theater, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. BrightSide Theatre's production of Neil Simon's comedy. $28-$33. brightsidetheatre.com.

The Prescriptions: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Featuring singer/guitarist Hays Ragsdale, bassist Parker McAnnally and drummer John Wood. Doors open at 7 p.m. $10, $5 extra at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Rick Springfield: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. The singer/songwriter known for hits such as "Jessie's Girl" and "Love Somebody" performs. $37-$87. geneseetheatre.com.

"Urinetown the Musical": 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Yellow Box Theater, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. Natural Talent Production's performance of the satirical comedy musical. $30. naturaltalentproductions.com.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Lincoln State Cat Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, Building One, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. 61st annual benefit show with a Mardi Gras theme. See up to 225 pedigreed and household pets being judged in five rings daily. Guest speakers will include animal behaviorist and author Steve Dale. Also, stuffed animal contest for kids at noon both days, raffles, vendors, cats you can pet and more. Admission: $11 for adults; $9 for seniors 60 and older and kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger; $1 off one admission with a donation of poultry-based canned cat food for rescues. (630) 668-6636 or (414) 704-9995.

Maple Syrup Festival: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Ryerson Woods, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Stop by educational stations outside on the trail and inside the Welcome Center and learn about the science of trees and the maple syrup process. Daisy from WTTW Kids "Nature Cat" will be there to visit. Free. lcfpd.org.

Orchid Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Cantigny Park Visitors Center Gallery, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Batavia Orchid Society presents the Chicago Suburban Orchid Show & Sale, a two-day exhibition featuring displays, demonstrations on orchid care and plant sales. Books and supplies also will be sold. $5 fee includes parking. bataviaorchidsociety.org.

Naperville Ale Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Features more than 150 craft beers with a focus on beers only available in winter. Also, food trucks, games, activities, fire pits and more. napervillealefest.com.

Wilmette Winterfest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in downtown Wilmette. Music, hot chocolate, wine tastings, custom ice sculptures with artist Nate Johnson and more. wilmetteonomics.com.

Winter Brew 2023: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, on North Lincoln Avenue, between Wilson and Leland, Chicago. Winter street festival showcasing Chicago's local breweries, when attendees can chat with brewers and explore the small business community of Lincoln Square. $5-$35. WinterBrewChicago.org.

Navy Pier will celebrate International Carnivale from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Navy Pier's Aon Grand Ballroom. - Courtesy of Navy Pier

International Carnivale: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Mardi Gras event featuring interactive art-making activities, live music and dance performances inspired by festivities in Brazil, Puerto Rico and North America. Free. navypier.org.

Black History Month Celebration: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Jane Addams Center, 95 Jack Benny Drive, Waukegan. A Black History Month Celebration showcasing Black artists and continued contributions to American history. Q&A will follow. Free. facebook.com/BridgeLakeCounty.

Kido x Noggin BHM Skate Party: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., Chicago. Celebrate skate culture and Black History Month with a Family Skate Party sponsored by Noggin. Free, but RSVP required. eventnoire.com.

Lake County Craft Beer Festival: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Local, regional and national breweries, distilleries and wineries will be pouring samples of specialty and seasonal beers. Plus, music, axe throwing, escape room, a vendor market, entertainment and more. Guests are encouraged to dress as a gangster, flapper or silent screen star as part of the Prohibition Party theme. Must be 21 or older, including designated drivers. $50 per person through Feb. 22; $60 afterward; $10 for designated drivers. VIP admission is $80 online only and starts at 4 p.m. lcfair.com.

38th Salute to Gospel Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 208 Lake St., Waukegan. Join College of Lake County for a celebration featuring performances from Grammy Award nominee Jekalyn Carr and CLC's Gospel Choir. $20. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Evening of Percussion: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Percussion and drumming groups perform with the Crystal Lake Strikers. $8-$15. rauecenter.org.

Jim Witter, The Piano Man: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. Award-winning Canadian recording artist Jim Witter and his band present a musical celebration of the 1970s from the songbooks of Billy Joel and Elton John. $35. eccartscenter.org.

Jim Witter's "The Piano Men" celebrates the music of Billy Joel and Elton John at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center. - Courtesy of ECC Arts Center

Medley of Melodies: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at First United Methodist Church, 232 S. York Road, Elmhurst. Elmhurst Choral Union performs music of Broadway, opera, classical and folk. Freewill donation. elmhurstchoralunion.org.

Wine, Cheese & Trees: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva. Geneva's Natural Resources Committee, Geneva Public Library Foundation and Geneva Park District Foundation host the 12th annual fundraiser featuring six wines and craft beer paired with cheese, appetizers and desserts from local merchants. Plus, live music, a silent auction, raffles, a wine wall and live auction. $35 or four tickets for $120 at Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room or the Uncommon Find, both located at 227 S. Third St., or online at squareup.com/store/WCT. geneva.il.us,

Malevo: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The all-male percussive dance group performs Malambo (a traditional Argentine folk dance) and merges it with other dance styles and urban percussion. $58-$63. atthemac.org.

Symphonic Orchestra Winter Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton. Wheaton College Conservatory of Music winter concert. $5.90-$11.80. tickets.wheaton.edu.

90s Pop Tour: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Magneto, JNS, Kabah, Benny Ibarra, Sentidos Opuestos. Erik Rubin and Lynda will perform. Tickets start at $99.99. rosemont.com.

Langston Hughes Project "Ask Your Mama": 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Multimedia concert performance of Langston Hughes's kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite, "12 Moods For Jazz," featuring the Ron McCurdy Quartet. $35-$40. finearts.northcentralcollege.edu.

Ralph Covert with String Quartet: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. Doors open at 7 p.m. $20-$25, $5 extra at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Tropical Fish Swap: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Hilton Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. GCCA's Tropical Fish Swap is the farmers market for tropical fish keeping. Buy fish, plants, food, equipment and more. Admission is $5; free for kids 9 and younger with an adult admission; early admission at 9:30 a.m. is $10. (773) 368-5655 or gcca.net.

"Raised Up West Side": 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Wayfarer Theaters at Renaissance Place, 1850 2nd St., Highland Park. In honor of Black History Month, documentary filmmaker Brett A. Schwartz will screen the award-winning documentary "Raised Up West Side." $10. Register at eventbrite.com.

American Wind Band concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Elmhurst Christian Reformed Church, 149 W. Brush Hill Road, Elmhurst. Free. americanwindband.org.

MCC Faculty Recital: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at McHenry County College's Luecht Auditorium, 8900 Route 14, Crystal Lake. MCC faculty members will perform a concert as part of MCC's Concert Series. Free. mchenry.edu/.

Northbrook Cultural Fair: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Live entertainment, food samples and displays representing the diverse heritage of local residents. Free and open to the public. (847) 272-7250 or northbrook.il.us.

Wings -- A Celtic Dance Celebration: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Belushi Performance Hall, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Direct from Ireland, the Celtic dance celebration features Irish and world champion dancers alongside musical and vocal virtuosos from Ireland. $48-$59. atthemac.org.

Ransom Creek: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road, St. Charles. The quartet performs classic bluegrass and more. $10-$15. norrisculturalarts.com.

More Than a Color, The Marginalization of African Beauty Through History: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Join Karen J. Anderson on a walk-through history telling the stories of women of color who refused to view themselves through social limitation. Free. napersettlement.org.

Monday, Feb. 27

Music Mondays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Waubonsee Community College, Route 47 at Waubonsee Drive, Sugar Grove. African American music in celebration of Black History Month. waubonsee.edu.

Oba William King, Poetic African Storyteller: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Orlin Trapp Auditorium, 2325 Brookside, Waukegan. The Waukegan High School Black Student Union presents Oba William King, the Poetic African Storyteller. Registration is required at form.jotform.com/223458036397160.

Black Music's Impact on America: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, through the Ela Area Public Library, Lake Zurich. Join Linda Gorham on a musical journey as she tells the stories behind influential songs by Black artists. Register at (847) 438-3433 oreapl.org.

After Hours Film Society: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. Screening of the 2022 Iranian drama film "No Bears," written, directed and produced by Jafar Panahi. Discussion will follow. $11 or $7 for members. afterhoursfilmsociety.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Express Yourself Open Mic Night: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Share readings from your original works of poetry or fiction, excepts from your memoirs or journals and samples from some of your favorite authors. Refreshments available. (847) 827-5551 or calendar.dppl.org.

Wednesday, March 1

Greektown Restaurant Week: March 1-7 in Greektown on South Halsted Street, Chicago. Restaurants throughout the neighborhood will offer specials. GreektownChicago.org.

Illinois Libraries Present Mary Roach: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Experience an entertaining evening with New York Times best-selling science author Mary Roach. She will discuss the weird, wonderful world in which we live. Registration required. bit.ly/ILP_MaryRoach.

Thursday, March 2

Holi Cultural Celebration: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lewis University, 1 University Parkway, Romeoville. A celebration of the Holi Festival, or the Hindu "Festival of Colors," including colors, music and light refreshments. Bright powdered colors will be thrown in the air. Participants are encouraged to wear white or light clothing that they don't mind getting covered in colors. All are welcome. lewisu.edu.