Valentine's Day dining 2023: It's never too early to start making dining plans

Scratchboard Kitchen's new umeboshi grilled cheese will be available for an early Valentine's Day brunch Feb. 11-12. Courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab will be mixing up the TRU Love Cocktail in February. Courtesy of Sarah VonDerHaar for Truluck's

Wood-grilled filet mignon is part of Seasons 52's Valentine's Day dinner for two. Courtesy of Seasons 52

Whether you feel like going fancy or more low-key for Valentine's Day this year, there's a suburban restaurant special out there to fit the bill. And with the sweet day falling on a Tuesday, many eateries are starting their specials the weekend before and some are extending them through the following weekend. However you decide to celebrate, make reservations soon so you don't miss out.

Here's what we found:

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Make reservations now for Aboyer's $135 per person Valentine's Day dinner on Feb. 14. Chef Michael Lachowicz has crafted a three-course prix fixe menu that includes a duo of smoked Scottish salmon roulade and warm blini with Kaluga caviar; bouillabaisse-style soup de poisson, duo of roasted foie gras stuffed quail and saddle of New Zealand venison or duo of braised beef short ribs and roasted tenderloin; and white chocolate raspberry bombe or strawberry panna cotta, plus Grand Marnier chocolate truffles.

Andy's Cookie Casanova will be available throughout February. - Courtesy of Andy's Frozen Custard

Locations across the suburbs; eatandys.com/. For Valentine's Day, Andy's Frozen Custard is serving up the Strawberry Oreo Cookie Shake, Cookie Casanova Sundae and Jackhammer and Build Your Own options.

Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Italian cafe will be offering Valentine's Day specials -- lobster caprese ($19.95), burrata gnocchi ($20.95), pecorino-crusted beef risotto ($30.95) and white chocolate cheesecake ($10.95) -- Feb. 10-14 for dine-in (reservations required), carryout and delivery.

Burrata gnocchi is just one Valentine's Day special at Antico Posto in Oak Brook. - Courtesy of Samantha Brauer

105 E. Main St., St. Charles, arcadalive.com/upcomingevents/. For something unique, take your partner to the Valentine's Day Massacre Murder Mystery Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. Dine on salad, homemade cheese ravioli with Sunday sauce, Ron's famous meatballs, bread, cookies and cannoli while trying to solve the murder mystery. A cash bar will be available. It's $65 per person. Reservations required.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Valentine's Day dine-in specials include the lobster and sweet corn tamales and the Chocolate Raspberry Heart with dark chocolate mousse, raspberry compote and chocolate streusel Feb. 9-14. Beatrix's Valentine's Day Dinner for Two To-Go, which runs $145.95, features whipped feta, shaved Brussels sprout salad, chocolate- and chili-glazed short rib, lobster and sweet corn tamales, elote-style cream corn, smoked almond and kale slaw and a Chocolate Raspberry Heart. Add on a Valentine's Day Cookie Decorating Kit ($23.95) or a Valentine's Day Chocolate Cake Decorating Kit ($36.95). Order by Thursday, Feb. 9, for pickup or delivery Saturday through Tuesday, Feb. 11-14.

Beatrix's Valentine's Day Dinner for Two To-Go menu includes whipped feta. - Courtesy of Samantha Brauer

215 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 808-8880; 1950 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-8881; and 60 E. Ohio, Chicago, (312) 951-1888; bigbowl.com/events/valentines-carry-out-specials-2/. Big Bowl extends its Valentine's Day specials from Thursday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 15, meaning that diners have more time to enjoy the special Blood Orange Sangria, short rib pot stickers, Sichuan shrimp and pork noodles, crispy ginger cod, banana cashew spring rolls and mango cheesecake.

The Blossom Cafe

8349 W. Lawrence, Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. From 3-10 p.m. Feb. 14, dine on a five-course Valentine's Day dinner for two available for dine-in or carryout. Sup on shrimp de Jonghe or fried calamari, soup and salad, and a choice of filet and lobster tail, twin lobster tails, filet mignon and jumbo fried shrimp or roasted prime rib. Dessert is tiramisu for two. It's $139.99. Reservations suggested.

From Feb. 2-15, Bonefish Grill is serving a special scallop and shrimp scampi filet mignon entree. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. The seafood restaurant is offering scallop and shrimp scampi filet mignon for $32.90 from Feb. 2-15 for dine-in, carryout or delivery. And treat your sweet to the seasonal chocolate lava cake. Reservations requested.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/valentines-day-23/. From Feb. 11-14, Brick House will be serving a special Cajun rib-eye and shrimp dinner for Valentine's weekend.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/. For Valentine's weekend -- Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10-12 -- Broken Oar will be offering three-course dinners featuring grilled rib-eye, surf and turf and twin lobster tails and a champagne toast for the ladies. Plus, there will be live music all weekend. Reservations requested.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673, and 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/valentines-day/. It's time for Bucca's Valentine's Lasagna Lovefeast. Available Feb. 14, the dinner for two includes salad, garlic bread, heart-shaped lasagna and mini cannoli for $59.99. Order it for dine-in or to-go.

California Pizza Kitchen

20502 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 550-0273; 1202 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 845-1731; Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Space 1022, lower level near Macy's, Northbrook, (847) 897-5106; 551 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-7800; and 1550 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-9200, cpk.com/valentinesday. CPK is once again offering the Valentine's Day Sweet Deal for Two for $40 for the Classic (one app, choice of two entrees (full-size salad, pizza or pasta) and one dessert) or $50 for the Adventure (one app, two entrees (full-size salad, pizza, pasta or main plates) and one dessert). Make the meal special with a heart-shaped thin-crust pizza, available upon request for dine-in only. The packages are offered Feb. 9-14 for dine-in or carryout.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home. Celebrating Valentine's Day Sunday through Tuesday, Feb. 12-14, Capital Grille will be serving seared tenderloin with butter poached lobster tails and The Capital Grille Cheesecake. Reservations required.

From Feb. 9-19, Carrabba's is serving up a Valentine's Day four-course dinner for two for $65. - Courtesy of Carrabba's

1001 75th St., Woodridge, (630) 427-0900, carrabbas.com/. Available Feb. 9-19, the Valentine's Day four-course dinner for two for $65 includes calamari, shrimp scampi or tomato caprese to share; salad or soup; choice of lasagna, fettuccine Carrabba, grilled salmon, chicken Bryan, chicken Marsala, chicken Parmesan, Tuscan-grilled sirloin or Tuscan-grilled filet (+$8); and Sogno do Cioccolata, cannoli cake for two or tiramisu. Reservations requested.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Gurnee, Kildeer, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling, Chicago and more; chwinery.com/. This Valentine's Day, treat your love to wild mushroom flatbread ($14.99), Cooper's Hawk surf and turf ($45.99), and white and dark chocolate cheesecake ($12.99). Reservations required.

Dover Straits

890 E. U.S. Highway 45, Mundelein, (847) 949-1550, doverstraits.com/. Make dinner reservations now for Valentine's Day weekend.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Gather some friends for the Galentine's High Tea from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, when you can dine on pastries and finger sandwiches while sipping on tea and enjoying live saxophone music. It's $55 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12 and $16 for kids 3-5. The "Be My Valentine" Brunch, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, features special Valentine's treats and desserts such as a bananas Foster station, a raw bar, a carving station and more. It's $75 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Or wine and dine your date with the special "Cupid's Celebration" Valentine's Dinner featuring Chef Ezequiel Dominguez's signature Surf and Turf prix fixe menu, chocolate truffles, live saxophone music and roses giveaway starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. It's $93 per person. Or consider the Me, You and an Igloo special on Feb. 14 when you and your special someone can enjoy a three-course menu, bottle of champagne, personal heaters, blankets and more in your own igloo in the gardens. Reservations required.

Eli's Cheesecake

6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago, (773) 205-3800, elicheesecake.com/. Order up Valentine's Day Cuties or fudge brownie bites packaged in a heart-shaped box or mini Belgian cheesecake hearts plus other fun treats for your sweet.

Fleming's

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/valentines-day/. How does a three-course Valentine's Day dinner sound? Available Feb. 10-14, the Prime Surf & Turf for two includes a salad; a choice of the shareable 35-ounce Prime Tomahawk paired with lobster tail scampi and crab-stuffed shrimp ($245), petite filet mignon and crab-stuffed shrimp ($90) or petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($100); and a choice of chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake. Reservations required.

Geneva Commons

602 Commons Drive, Geneva, (630) 262-0044, shopgenevacommons.com/event/charcuterie-class/. Fancy Nancy of Fancy Nancy Boards will be leading a special Geneva Commons Charcuterie Class from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, in Room 410, near Sephora. Grab a friend and learn how to create artful boards while sipping a complimentary drink from California Pizza Kitchen. It's $50 per person; reservations required. Buy tickets at the Mall Office or by phone.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. Wife-and-husband owners Megan and chef Chris Curren are holding a social-media-based contest where one lucky couple will win a customized "Wedding Date" to be enjoyed on Feb. 14. To enter, post a photo of you and your spouse on Instagram or Facebook, tag @thegracefulordinary or use #TGOWeddingDate, and include a memory in the caption. The winning couple will receive a four-course re-creation of the menu from their wedding.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/south-barrington. Hampton Social will be serving up a limited edition Valentine's Frosé Feb. 7-14. Even better, gather some friends for the Galentine's Day Experience featuring bottomless frosé and an appetizer for groups of three or more for $50 a person. Make reservations on OpenTable for the special running Feb. 1-13.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/. Treat your sweet to a three-course Valentine's Day dinner, which is available at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. The $60 per person meal includes a choice of lobster bisque, spinach strawberry salad or shrimp scampi; entree of cioppino, filet mignon medallions with honey cabernet glaze or sexy chicken rotolo; and chocolate raspberry terrine or vanilla panna cotta. Guitarra Azul will be playing Spanish guitar music. Reservations required.

Jameson's Charhouse

1331 W. Dundee Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 392-7100, jamesonscharhousearlingtonheights.com/. Jameson's Valentine's Day specials available Feb. 14 include beef Wellington ($39.95), twin lobster tails ($89.95), filet and lobster ($89.95), filet and grilled shrimp ($46.95) and the chocolate heart dessert (Homer's vanilla bean ice cream with whipped cream, strawberries and a white chocolate drizzle ($7.95). Reservations recommended.

Jimmy's Charhouse

2290 Point Blvd., Elgin, (847) 783-0200, jimmyscharhouseelgin.com/. Feb. 10-14, Jimmy's will be serving the specialty surf and turf for Valentine's Day.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Make reservations for the $100 Valentine's Dinner for Two available Feb. 10-14. Dine on a choice of shrimp cocktail or baked stuffed mushrooms; entree of prime rib, cedar plank salmon, filet mignon, New York strip, Greek-style broiled fish, New England cod or jumbo Lake Superior whitefish; and choice of carrot cake, raspberry cheesecake, chocolate mousse or Key lime pie. Reservations required.

Kings Dining & Entertainment

5505 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0099, kings-de.com/. Toast to your ex with the Red Flag, Peanut Butter Painkiller or Heartbreaker cocktails.

Kura Sushi is offering Valentine's Day Chirashi bowls Feb. 10-14. - Courtesy of Kura Sushi

1719 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (630) 283-0654, kurasushi.com/. Available for dine-in or takeout Feb. 10-14, the special $25 Valentine's Day Chirashi bowl includes sushi rice topped with shrimp, salmon, tuna, eel, crab, crab claw, red snapper, scallop, tamago, ikura and cucumber. As a bonus, it comes with a free heart-shaped ramekin for dipping sauces.

Lucille at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/special-events/. Celebrate early at Lucille's Valentine's Day Dinner Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12. Dine on an amuse-bouche with a champagne toast; arugula and glazed walnut burrata or mixed greens and berries; pan-roasted red snapper, roasted bone-in chicken or filet mignon; and end with shareable dessert duo or tres leches with red wine poached apples or tiramisu with whipped chocolate mascarpone. It's $80 per person; add $30 per person for the wine pairing. Reservations required.

Sip on a Wisconsin Old Fashioned at L. Woods over Valentine's Day weekend. - Courtesy of Samantha Brauer

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Feb. 10-14, L. Woods is offering Valentine's specials such as spinach fingers; grilled filet medallions with lobster butter, oven-roasted tomatoes, preserved peppers and mashed potatoes; and cheesecake with Door County cherries for dine-in, carryout or delivery.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2275; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0003; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-6055; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0520; maggianos.com/. Available for dine-in Feb. 9-15, Maggiano's $90 That's Amore Meal for 2 includes one app or two side salads, two entrees (chicken Parmesan, Mom's Lasagna, steak and mushroom ravioli, red snapper lobster cream sauce), two desserts (Gigi's Butter Cake, warm apple crostada, tiramisu) and two beverages. The That's Amore Carryout Bundles can be ordered for two ($60) or four ($99). Fill up on meatballs, Maggiano's salad, pastas, entree (chicken Francese, salmon or beef medallions) and mini New York style cheesecake and tiramisu. Available to order Feb. 9-15.

McCormick & Schmick's

3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, and 5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/valentines-day-weekend/. The Love Done to Perfection promotion over Valentine's weekend -- Feb. 10-14 -- features a prix fixe menu that includes a starter, entree (crab- and shrimp-stuffed salmon ($50), Chilean sea bass ($65), center-cut filet mignon ($55), twin North Atlantic lobster tails ($60)), and dessert (chocolate silk pie, upside down candied walnut apple pie). Reservations required.

From Feb. 11-14, Melting Pot is offering a four-course Valentine's Celebration Menu. - Courtesy of Melting Pot

1205 Butterfield Road, Suite A, Downers Grove, (630) 737-0810; 4931 S. Route 59, Suite 101, Naperville, (630) 717-8301; 255 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 843-8970; meltingpot.com/. The four-course, $80 per person Valentine's menu -- available Feb. 11-14 -- includes a choice of Green Goddess cheddar cheese fondue or French onion Gruyere cheese fondue, salad, Cupid's Combo entree (chicken breast, filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated sirloin, Pacific white shrimp and wild mushroom ravioli), and caramel nut milk chocolate fondue or Milky Way dark chocolate fondue. Or fete Galentine's with the Best Fondue Friends Forever featuring cheese fondue, salad and chocolate fondue for $32 per person on Wednesdays. Reservations required.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. The special $95 per person dine-in menu for Valentine's Day available from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14 includes a starter (field greens, lobster bisque, Caesar salad, spinach salad), entree (filet, New York strip, lobster-crusted filet, blackened salmon, bone-in rib-eye) and dessert (peanut butter pie, butterscotch bread pudding, chocolate mousse, Key lime pie or 23 Layer Cake (+$10)). Reservations required.

Moretti's Dinner Party

1175 W. Lake St., Bartlett, morettiswineclub.com/winedinner-france.php. Treat your SO to the four-course Wines of France Dinner Party, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at the Bartlett Moretti's. Enjoy four courses with wine pairings, including crab, shrimp and lobster bisque, braised pork belly, steak au poivre and vanilla bean creme brulee. It's $59 for wine club members and $79 for nonmembers. Reservations required.

Morton Arboretum

Treat your special someone to Morton's five-course Valentine's Day Dinner featuring music from classical guitarist Jim Perona in the Ginkgo Room. Make reservations now for one of two seatings -- 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, so you don't miss out dining on mint strawberry foam, tomato concasse saffron consommé, ahi tuna tower, chateaubriand and panko- and Parmesan-crusted jumbo shrimp and hot chocolate lava cake. It's $110 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. From Feb. 10-14, treat your partner to Morton's three-course Valentine's Day menu for two. The $179 meal includes a starter (Caesar salad, iceberg wedge, baked five onion soup), chateaubriand for two, sides, and dessert to share (Morton's Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake, hazelnut chocolate mousse, creme brulee or Key lime pie). Also, the Love In Bloom cocktail (Tito's vodka, Cointreau, hibiscus and prosecco) will be available Feb. 10-19. Reservations required.

Naf Naf is honoring Valentine's Day with heart-shaped pitas on Feb. 14. - Courtesy of Naf Naf

Locations in Aurora, Chicago, Glenview, Lincolnshire, Naperville, Oakbrook Terrace, Rosemont and Schaumburg; nafnafgrill.com/. On Feb. 14, heart-shaped pitas will come with any bowl or plate. Plus, Naf Naf will donate 20% of that day's sales to a national heart health organization.

Oaken Bistro + Bar

200 N. Field Drive, Lake Forest, (847) 582-6410, oakenbistro.com/. Make reservations now for Oaken's four-course Valentine's Day dinner for two curated by Chef Alejandro. Available Saturday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, the $85 per person meal includes an app (sheep milk ricotta, mussels or Napolitana), beet salad or spinach salad, entree (gnocchi, sweet butter poached langoustine) and dessert (chocolate cake or orange risotto).

151 Kitchen Bar

151 N. York St., Elmhurst, (331) 979-7198, 151elmhurst.com/. Make it a date with 151's pre-fixe Valentine's Day dinner available Feb. 10-14 for dine-in only. The four-course $140 per couple meal includes a bottle of chardonnay or cabernet, Sweetheart Salad, Cupid's Risotto, prime rib-eye and seared salmon, and red velvet cake to share. Reservations required.

Palm Court

1912 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 870-7770, palmcourt.net/. Palm Court is celebrating Valentine's Day Feb. 10-14 with filet mignon and shrimp en croute, roasted prime rib, surf and turf, African king crab legs, Lover's medallion, tomahawk steak, and seared scallops and shrimp Parmesan risotto. Reservations required.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/. Perry's offers a Candlelight Dinner for Two for dine-in ($185 per couple) or to-go ($145) from 4 p.m. to close Feb. 11-14 that includes two salads, an entree for two (12-ounce filet mignon roast), two sides, and a half-dozen chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses. To-go, which must be ordered in advance, includes rose petals and a votive candle and holder. On Feb. 14, the dine-in three-course prix fixe Valentine's Day menu includes soup or salad, an entree and dessert (white chocolate cheesecake, chocolate crunch, chocolate-dipped strawberry kisses or flourless fudgy chocolate cake) for $69 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $79 per person at 5:45 p.m. and later; to-go orders are $69. Reservations required.

Pinstripes

7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/. Celebrate your love with a specialty heart-shaped pizza and chocolate-covered strawberry gelato Feb. 9-19. Reservations required.

Pomeroy

844 Spruce, Winnetka, (847) 999-3090, pomeroywinnetka.com/. Splurge on a four-course prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day featuring starters (wagyu beef carpaccio, sea scallop crudo or grilled oysters), second course (lobster bisque, chevre and beets or grilled octopus salad), a main course (grilled Maine lobster frites, Mediterranean turbot, wagyu beef bourguignon or Colorado rack of lamb) and a dessert (raspberry and chocolate entremet, basque cheesecake or The King's Apple) for $150 a person. Reservations are required.

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/events/. Reservations are required for the Valentine's Day surf and turf buffet from 4-9 p.m. Feb. 14 that features a variety of seafood, steaks, chops, chicken, vegetables, salad bar, custom-made desserts and more. It's $65 for adults, $20 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

Prairie Grass Cafe's Shoot the Moon Dinner Package for Two includes filet mignon with twice baked potato. - Courtesy of Cindy Kurman, Kurman Communications

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Make plans now for the Pre-Valentine's Sparkling Wine Tasting at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. For $100 per person, sip on a variety of wines and bubbly while noshing on caviar, whipped feta, shrimp spring roll and mini rye steak panini. Reservations are required by Monday, Feb. 6. Prairie Grass also offers two to-go packages. The $145 Shoot the Moon Dinner Package for Two includes petite filet mignon wrapped in bacon; twice-baked potato; creamed spinach; jumbo shrimp cocktail; Two Heart Beats Salad; and Chocolate Muk Muk Cake. The $98 Love Your Heart Dinner Package for Two (vegan) features warm wild rice salad; roasted sweet potato; Two Heart Beats Salad; and chocolate-covered almonds made by Chicago ArtiZen. Order by Friday, Feb. 10, for pickup from 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 14. The restaurant will be open and offering specials on Valentine's Day.

Roka Akor

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 634-7652, rokaakor.com/oak-brook/. Make reservations now for the exclusive Valentine's Day omakase experience available from noon to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14.

Ruth's Chris

933 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 498-6889, and 100 W. Higgins Road, Suite U-1, South Barrington, (847) 551-3730, ruthschris.com/promotions/. The prix fixe Valentine's dinner for two will be available Feb. 10-19 featuring two starters, chateaubriand for two, sides and chocolate sin cake for two. It's $160. Reservations required.

Santo Cielo

123 Water St., Suite 509, Naperville, (630) 323-0700, stcielo.com/. Treat your love to a $69 per person dinner on Valentine's Day. Dine on Chef's Choice Amuse Bouche, baked oysters, seafood cocktail, choice of hanger steak, portobello mushroom or seared scallops, and end with a shareable dessert of goat cheese lemon mousse, brown butter almond cake, guava sorbet or coconut/almond crumble. Add on a wine pairing for $50. Reservations required.

Learn how to make a beet and citrus salad during chef Grace Goudie's virtual cooking class on Feb. 14. - Courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Executive chef Grace Goudie is offering a couple of Valentine's Day options. Fete the day early -- Feb. 11-12 -- with special brunch items such as the red velvet scone, raspberry chocolate poptart and gluten-free chocolate cupcakes (available throughout February). And try the new umeboshi grilled cheese (plums, muenster and provolone) and Jamaican vacation cocktail (rum, orange, lemon and prosecco). At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, treat yourself and your significant other to a virtual at-home cooking class led by Goudie. Order the $150 meal kit, which includes the ingredients to make beet and citrus salad, surf and turf (flat iron steak and lobster tail) and chocolate-covered strawberries, by 3 p.m. Feb. 8 for pickup at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 or 12. Then follow along on Valentine's Day to learn how to make the full dinner, including plating. Written instructions can be provided if you can't join live. Available add-ons to the order include the chamomile whiskey sour mixer kit and a caviar board.

The raspberry chocolate chip cannoli mini indulgence is part of Seasons 52's Valentine's Day dinner for two. - Courtesy of Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Seasons 52 is offering a Valentine's Day dinner for two for takeout Feb. 11-14 that includes two wood-grilled filet mignons, two field green salads, sides, two mini indulgences (Belgian chocolate s'mores or raspberry chocolate chip cannoli). Ordering ahead is required. It's $80 from Schaumburg and $110 (includes a bottle of cabernet sauvignon or chardonnay) from Oak Brook.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. This Valentine's weekend -- Feb. 10-14 -- treat your love to Shaw's meals for two. The Chilled Seafood Combination for Two, which includes shrimp cocktail, oysters, blue crab fingers and chilled lobster tail, is $49. The prix fixe Surf & Turf Dinner for Two, which consists of rolls, Caesar salad, shrimp cocktail, petite filets, 4-ounce Maine lobster tails, 10-ounce Alaskan golden king crab, roasted Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes and chocolate cake, is $179. These are available for dine-in or to-go. Reservations highly recommended.

SixtyFour Wine Bar & Kitchen

123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, (630) 780-6464, sixtyfourwinebar.com/. The upscale wine bar will be serving a Valentine's Day menu Feb. 10, 11 and 14 including specials such as strawberry almond salad, scallops beurre blanc, mahi mahi Florentine, filet mignon, flourless chocolate cake and lemon raspberry curd tart. Plus, raise a sparkling toast for only 1 cent.

Skydeck Chicago

103rd floor of the Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, Chicago, (312) 875-9447, theskydeck.com/private-events/dining-on-the-ledge/. For a truly unique experience, consider the VIP Valentine's Day Dinner at 10 p.m. Feb. 14 at Skydeck Chicago, with a view that can't be beat from the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower. The $150 per person three-course meal includes salad, a heart-shaped Giordano's pizza and dessert. Additional dates include 10 p.m. Thursday or Friday, Feb. 9-10. Reservations are required three days in advance.

Sophia Steak

181 E. Laurel Ave., Lake Forest, (847) 920-7002, sophiasteak.com/. The four-course Valentine's Day prix fixe dinner on Feb. 14 features apps (frito misto, wagyu beef carpaccio, grilled octopus), second course (beets and burrata, lobster bisque or crispy eggplant), main course (Chilean sea bass, wagyu New York strip, bouillabaisse or surf and turf) and dessert (salted caramel tiramisu or chocolate fondue) for $150 per person. Reservations required.

1146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/. The four-course Valentine's Day prix fixe dinner on Feb. 14 features apps (wagyu beef tartare, oysters Rockefeller, grilled octopus), second course (king crab salad, billi bi soup, lobster risotto), main course (wagyu tournedos Rossini filet mignon, cioppino, Colorado rack of lamb or surf and turf) and dessert (baked Alaska or triple chocolate mousse cake) for $150 per person. Reservations required.

Spartan Ale House

1032 Prairie St., Aurora, (630) 340-4546, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/. Share a Valentine's Day dinner for two for $90 that includes soup, salad, filet mignon and lobster tail, red velvet cake, and a bottle of house red or white wine. Reservations requested.

Spirit Elephant

924 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 348-9000, spiritelephantrestaurant.com/. Valentine's specials include red velvet cake with vegan chocolate hearts and more. Reservations required.

Treat your sweet (or yourself) to a heart-shaped gift box of 12 mini doughnuts from Stan's Donuts Feb. 10-14. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092, stansdonuts.com/. Available for pickup Feb. 10-14, Stan's is offering a heart-shaped gift box of 12 mini doughnuts (six chocolate-dipped and six red velvet).

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/. Order up Sullivan's three-course $85 prix fixe menu Feb. 10-14. Start with a Caesar salad, iceberg lettuce wedge or shrimp and lobster bisque, then choose from a 16-ounce rib-eye, filet mignon, prime New York strip, herb brick chicken or simply prepared fresh fish, one side, and then end with New York-style cheesecake or Key lime pie. Reservations required.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

Inside The Rose Hotel, 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4770, thornrestaurant.com/. Celebrate Valentine's Day a few days early -- Feb. 10-11 -- with Thorn's three-course prix fixe menu from Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy. The $49 per person dinner includes burrata caprese, surf and turf (6-ounce filet and jumbo shrimp), and raspberry chocolate flourless cake with a champagne toast. Enjoy live music from Kaylee Hofman from 7-10 p.m. both nights. Reservations required.

Three Embers

In the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. Make reservations now to celebrate Valentine's Day Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 9-11 or 16-18. The $75 prix fixe menu features a first course of oysters on the half shell with mignonette and wasabi caviar; fennel salad; a choice of tenderloin filet, chicken roulade or wood-grilled branzino; and for a treat to share, cherry cordial brownie. Reservations required.

Timothy O'Toole's

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/. Make plans now to join mixologist Scott Armstrong as he teaches the Valentine's-themed "Love Potions" Cocktail Class from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Learn how to make four cocktails that will be paired with four small plates. The $35 per person class will take place in the 412 Lounge. Buy tickets at timothyotooles.com/store/event/february-101-love-potions/.

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood & Crab is serving King Crab Ravioli Feb. 10-14. - Courtesy of Sarah VonDerHaar for Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/locations/rosemont-illinois/. Over Valentine's weekend -- Feb. 10-14 -- Truluck's is serving the specialty King Crab Ravioli consisting of fresh-made pasta, asparagus, corn bisque and Parmesan for $48. Also available during February are the chocolate strawberry cake (fudgy chocolate cake with strawberry cream cheese icing and a chocolate-covered strawberry garnish) for $14 and the TRU Love Cocktail (vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice, raspberries and dry ice smoke) for $16. Reservations required.

Weber Grill Restaurant

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. This year, consider Weber Grill's $149 Valentine's Day prix fixe dinner for two. Choose from lobster bisque or baby spinach salad, surf and turf or grilled Ora King salmon, sides and white chocolate creme brulee to share. Reservations required.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. This Valentine's Day weekend -- Feb. 10-14 -- share a Valentine's Menu for Two for dine-in or to-go for $120 per couple featuring shrimp cocktail, Wildfire chopped salad, two entrees (cedar-planked salmon, fish of the day, prime rib, petite filet mignon, lemon pepper chicken, Parmesan-crusted New York Strip Steak (add $10)) and two desserts (Door County cherry pie, chocolate cream pie, red velvet cake). Reservations required.