Things to do Jan. 20-26: Winterfests, Lunar New Year events and more

Ongoing

Winter Bryn Marwkets: 3-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 12 at the Bryn Mawr Historic District, 1052 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Features local vendors, makers and artists, plus kids' activities, hands-on demonstrations and more. Free admission. edgewater.org/events/winterbrynmawrkets.

36th Annual Young Playwrights Festival: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays through Jan. 28 at Pegasus Theatre at Chicago Dramatists, 773 N. Aberdeen, Chicago. The 36th Young Playwrights Festival features three one-act plays by Chicago teens exploring the impact of isolation, technology and the future, including "Dead Boy Walking" by Elliott Valadez, "Terms and Conditions" by Lucas Bigos, and "Another Star in the Sky" by Jonathan Soco. Adults: $30, seniors: $25, students: $15. pegasustheatrechicago.org.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Masks are encouraged, but optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2004 Take a walk with a naturalist at Volo Bog State Natural Area at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Greater Chicago RV Show: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. Explore the latest makes and models of recreational vehicles. Adults $15, free for kids younger than 16. thechicagorvshow.com.

Volo Bog Walk With a Naturalist: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 20, at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Volo. Meet outside the Visitor Center under the oak tree. Dress for the weather and bring binoculars. Free. (815) 344-1294 or email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov.

Chinese New Year Celebration: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Enjoy Chinese cuisine and trivia about this annual celebration and its traditions. For ages 55 and older. $15-$19. nbparks.org.

Look for eagles from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams along the Fox River. Experts will be on hand to help participants search for eagles. - Associated Press File Photo

In Search of Eagles: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the McHenry, Algonquin and Carpentersville dams along the Fox River. Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Friends of Hackmatack Wildlife Refuge, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and McHenry County Audubon will be on hand to help participants search for eagles. There will be scopes and binoculars available for use at each location, along with guided activities for children. Free. mccdistrict.org.

Brick Fest Live: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, at the Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park. Over a million Lego bricks will be on display and ready for play. Help build a Guinness World Record-setting mosaic, see life-size models, watch live interactive stage shows, get creative at hands-on build zones and more. $19-$39, free for kids 2 and younger. universe.com/events/brick-fest-live-chicago-il-tickets-marlborough-JLQ35R.

Frosty 5K: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Deerpath Park, 299 Onwentsia Road, Vernon Hills. The 5K runs through Deerpath Park. At the finish, warm up with hot chocolate at the Warrington Road picnic shelter. Finishers receive a Frosty 5K event mug to take home. $12. vhparkdistrict.org.

Indoor Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, Building D, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Shop from farmers market vendors indoors. woodstockfarmersmarket.org.

WinterFest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Natural Resource Education Center, Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72, Genoa. University of Illinois Extension staff and volunteers will provide a variety of educational and recreational activities, including hikes, crafts, face painting, storytime, a digital scavenger hunt and more. Hoo Haven will be doing a presentation on Birds of Prey. Free; donations welcome. extension.illinois.edu.

Lunar New Year Celebration: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023, the Year of the Rabbit, with storytelling and crafts. Hosted in collaboration with Highcrest Mandarin teacher Brenda Hsu. wilmettelibrary.info.

Robert's Yukon Adventure Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at The Grove National Historic Landmark, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Experience naturalist and explorer Robert Kennicott's journey north and discover what his life was like in this frigid territory. Watch dog sledding teams from Adopt-a-Husky, learn about winter animal adaptations, try snowshoeing and snow experiments, have an indoor snowball fight and more. $5 in advance, $7 at the door; free for kids younger than 2. glenviewparks.org.

Winter Wine Walk: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in downtown Antioch. Spend an afternoon in downtown Antioch enjoying wine. $45 per person includes a wine bag, a wineglass and a bonus bottle. antioch.il.gov.

Winterfest: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Twin Lakes Recreation Area, 1200 Twin Lake Drive, Palatine. The Free Spirit Sled Dog Team will be performing sled dog demos and will do a meet-and-greet. Stillman Nature Center will have Birds of Prey to see up close. There will be s'mores, hot cocoa and winter treats. Bring your own ice skates (weather dependent). $7 per resident, $9 per nonresident. saltcreekpd.com.

Year of the Rabbit at Hawthorn Mall: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hawthorn Mall, 122 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills. There will be two separate performances during the event. The Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago will be showcasing Korean folk music, drumming and dances. Yin He Dance will showcase Chinese Cultural dances and explain the Lunar New Year culture. Sample food from CM Chicken and Tous Les Jours. Barbara's Bookstore will host a Lunar New Year storytime, BHOP E-Sports will host a Mahjong game table, and The Painted Penguin will host a paper lantern craft. Children can enjoy crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and tying a red ribbon onto a wishing tree. Fortune cookies will be passed out with a Lunar New Year emblem. Register at bit.ly/3YiXFTn.

Fashion Outlets of Chicago Lunar New Year: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont. Kick off a celebration of the Lunar New Year in the Food Court, with Chinese cultural games and activities, and a special performance at 2 p.m. presented by Huaxing Arts Group featuring Kung Fu, two-string violin, Chinese yo-yo and a children's choir. Visit Concierge Services on Level One, near Saks Fifth 5th, and receive a Red Envelope featuring a free Saving Pass and special Lunar New Year offers and services from participating retailers Jan. 21 to Feb. 5. www.fashionoutletsofchicago.com.

Winter Tree Identification: 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area & Welcome Center, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Learn the keys to tree identification in winter using branches, buds and bark. The focus will be on native tree species found in Lake County. $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents. Register at lcfpd.org.

Celebrate Chinese New Year: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Listen to a traditional Chinese folk tale about the New Year and make a lantern with help from York High School's Chinese Club. elmhurstpubliclibrary.org.

Chinese New Year Dumpling Making Dinner: 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Hing Kee Restaurant, 2nd Floor, 2140 S. Archer Ave., Chicago. Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Z.J. Tong, founder of the Chicago Chinese Cultural Institute. There will be storytelling, dumpling-making, lion dances and dinner. $50 per adult, $38 per child younger than 12. Make reservations at eventbrite.com.

Daddy Daughter Dance: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Willow Recreation Center, 3600 Lexington Drive, Hoffman Estates. Dads and their children can enjoy dinner and dessert, games, dancing and more. Suits and dresses are suggested. Both dad and child need to register. $25 per resident, $28 per nonresident. heparks.org.

Renowned trumpeter Marquis Hill will perform two concerts with students from the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory this weekend. - Courtesy of Jazz in the Meadows

Jazz Combos Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at 28 Mile Distillery, 454 Sheridan Road, Highwood. An evening of jazz music from the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory's Jazz Combos program, joined by Marquis Hill. Free. mya.org/upcoming-events.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Chamber Music Soiree: 1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Ravinia's Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. John's Ave., Highland Park. Midwest Young Artists Conservatory students will perform. mya.org/upcoming-events.

Jazz in January Concert: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Ravinia's Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. John's Ave., Highland Park. Jazz phenomenon Marquis Hill will play his trumpet with the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory's big bands, featuring music from Thad Jones, Herbie Hancock, Duke Ellington and more. Free, but reservations suggested. mya.org/upcoming-events.

Lunar New Year Celebration at Northfield: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Celebrate the Lunar New Year with educator and community resident Emma Forquer. There will be stories, singing, red envelopes, dumplings and calligraphy. For ages 3-10 with a parent. winnetkalibrary.org.

Lunar New Year Celebration for the Year of the Rabbit: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Evanston Main Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston. A bilingual celebration of Lunar New Year/The Year of the Rabbit. Read "Ruby's Chinese New Year" in both Chinese and in English, then sing the popular New Year's song "Gongxi, Gongxi" and do a craft. epl.org.

The Great DuBois: 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at the College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy, who were featured in the movie "The Greatest Showman" and on Britney Spears' World Circus Tour, will showcase feats of aerial stunts, unicycle, contortion, circus stunts, juggling, magic, audience interaction and more. Free circus arts workshop after the show. $23. jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Local Impact of Climate Change: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Aurora Public Library's Santori Branch, 101 S. River St., Aurora. Join the League of Women Voters Aurora Area for a community forum to learn about the impact of climate change in daily life. Speakers include Kristina Murphy, chair of the Aurora Sustainability Board and a meteorologist and water technical lead at WSP Global, Environmental Consulting Co., and Ivy Klee, resource management coordinator at the Kane County Department of Environment & Water Resources. A question-and-answer session will follow. The program can be accessed virtually by registering at aurorapubliclibrary.org.

Celebrating the Lunar New Year Online: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, through Lake Bluff Library. The Lunar New Year season lasts from Jan. 21 through Feb. 5. Educator Yvonne Wolf will discuss the Chinese calendar in relation to the Lunar New Year; the rites, activities, symbols and foods associated with it; and how to participate in your home. To receive the event URL, register at lakeblufflibrary.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Cool Cluster Dog Show: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 25-29, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Presented by the Chain O' Lakes Kennel Club. Includes American Kennel Club judging panels, grooming and a 4-6 month puppy competition. For daily event schedule and entry guidelines, visit cool-cluster.com.

Karen Nochimowski author visit: 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Lake Forest Book Store, 662 N. Western Ave., Lake Forest. Karen Nochimowski, creator of the food blog "Momma Chef" and monthly food columnist for the Daily Herald, will discuss her new book, "6-Minute Dinners (And More): 100 Super Simple Dishes With 6 Minutes of Prep and 6 Ingredients or Less." Free. RSVP at (847) 234-4420. lakeforestbookstore.com/.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Heroes Dinner: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the village of Lincolnshire, One Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. All former and current military, fire, police and EMS personnel and their families are invited for dinner, food and entertainment. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.