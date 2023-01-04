Things to do Jan. 6-12: Last chance to catch a seasonal light show

Illumination, Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum runs through Saturday, Jan. 7, in Lisle. Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

The drive-through Shine Light Show in Northbrook continues through Sunday, Jan. 8. Courtesy of Shine

Ongoing

"Elf the Musical": 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4; 1:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Musical stage adaptation of the holiday film. drurylanetheatre.com/elf-the-musical.

Winterland: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4-5; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6-7; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Carousel, market vendors, food and beverages, a 12,000-square-foot ice rink, carnival rides and games, ice bumper cars, music and more. General admission free; admission to Wrigley Field is $5. gallagherway.com.

Amaze Light Festival: 4-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Odyssey Fun World, 19111 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park. An all-immersive storybook experience with five themed worlds of light displays, activities, music and more. Adult: $36, kids: $30; VIP adult: $86, VIP child: $80. amazelightfestival.com.

Illumination, Tree Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Saturday, Jan. 7, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Explore six new displays of light, sound and color along the 1-mile walking path, including a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. Roast marshmallows at the firepits and purchase snacks and beverages at the concession tents. Members: $11-$22; nonmembers: $16-$27. mortonarb.org.

Lightscape: 4:30-11 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Experience nature in winter along a walking path featuring light, fire, color and music in such displays as the re-imagined fire garden and Winter Cathedral. Timed tickets cost $30 for members, $32 for nonmembers for adults; $14/$16 for kids; free for kids 2 and younger; tickets purchased the day of the event cost $2 more. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/lightscape.

Winter Lights: 4:30-9:30 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Central Park, Jorie Boulevard and Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. A free half-mile illuminated walk along paved pathways. The path will be closed during inclement weather. obparks.org/winterlights.

Nights of Lights: Dusk to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Adams Park, Main and Wesley streets, Wheaton. See more than 55,000 lights and a new animated light display at the fountain. Free. downtownwheaton.com/nightsoflights.

Shine Light Show: 6-10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 8, at Northbrook Court, 1515 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook. Drive-through light shows feature a wonderland of more than one million lights synchronized to holiday music. $32.99-$42.99; fast pass add-on is an extra $20. One ticket per vehicle; online purchase is required. shinelightshow.com.

"The Sound of Music": 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 14 at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. Tickets start at $28. paramountaurora.com.

Blue Man Group: Various dates and times at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted, Chicago. Masks are encouraged, but are optional. Show is recommended for kids 3 and older. $49-$69. briarstreetbroadway.com.

"Little Women": Various times and days through Jan. 15 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st St., Oak Brook. World premiere of an adaptation written by First Folio Artistic Associate Heather Chrisler. $29-$59. firstfolio.org.

Friday, Jan. 6

Winter Bryn Mawrkets: 3-7 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 12 at the Bryn Mawr Historic District, 1052 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. Market featuring local vendors, makers and artists. There will be activities for kids and adults, including hands-on demonstrations, face painters and more. Free admission. edgewater.org/events/winterbrynmawrkets.

Full Moon Night Hike: 4:45-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Hike under the glow of the full moon while learning about the animals that come out at night. Adult supervision is required. $5 for residents, $7 for nonresidents. lcfpd.org.

"Realm of the Nutcracker King" an Immersive Holiday Fairytale: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6; 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., Chicago. An immersive holiday adventure based on the Christmas fairy tale by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann. $65. humanitix.com/us.

Hey Nonny Women's Jazz Festival: 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Jan. 6-8, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. A festival celebrating women in jazz. $20-$120 for a three-day pass. heynonny.com.

Ice sculpting is just one of the activities planned at the Gurnee Park District's Frosty Fest Saturday, Jan. 7, at Viking Park in Gurnee. - Daily Herald File Photo

Frosty Fest at Viking Park: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee. Sleigh rides, candle making, ice skating, dog sled demonstrations, crafting, snow play, s'mores, hot cocoa, coffee, winter games and more. Activities are subject to change based on weather conditions. Bring your own sled. Free. gurneeparkdistrict.com.

Laser Comedy Show "Holiday Sketch Review": 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at The Den Theater, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Chris Fair uses laser reactive technology to present a funny and heartwarming holiday story featuring stand-up and variety acts. The 5 p.m. show is for all ages; the 8 p.m. show is for ages 18 and older. $17-$26. thedentheatre.com/.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra will hold its first concerts of 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin. - Courtesy of Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven & Brahms: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. The Elgin Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the New Year features Jocelyn Morlock's "Oiseaux bleus et sauvages," Beethoven's Symphony No. 8 and Brahms' Violin Concerto. With conductor Andrew Crust and Stella Chen on violin. $20-$65, student tickets $10, free for those 17 and younger with an accompanying adult. elginsymphony.org.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Winter Wonder Fun!: 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie. Depending on outdoor conditions, activities may include snow painting, ice sliding, snow treasure hunting, rainbow chip searches and animal tracking. End with a cup of hot cocoa. For families with kids 4 and older. All adults and children must register. $5 per resident, $6 per nonresident. skokieparks.org.

Parkway Banquets Wedding Show: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Parkway by the Lake Banquets, 25212 W. Lake Shore Drive, Ingleside. Get ideas for your wedding day. Free. parkwaybanquetsil.com.

Winterfest at Volo Bog State Natural Area: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Volo. Indoor activities include live music from the Lucky Pickers Trio, photo contest awards and kids' winter crafts. Outdoor activities include bog tours and hiking and, weather-permitting, cross-country skiing, snow shoeing and a snow-sculpting contest. Suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child. friendsofvolobog.org.

Chamber Concerts: 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Intimate classical concerts at the historic Thornhill Education Center. The Metropolis Oboe Quartet will perform. Tickets are $37. mortonarb.org.